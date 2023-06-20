You are here

  • Home
  • Reservoir and PopArabia announce joint venture with Saudi hip-hop label Mashrex

Reservoir and PopArabia announce joint venture with Saudi hip-hop label Mashrex

Reservoir and PopArabia announce joint venture with Saudi hip-hop label Mashrex
Independent music company Reservoir Media and MENA-based music publisher PopArabia have announced a joint venture with Saudi Arabian hip-hop label Mashrex. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/psgfx

Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

Reservoir and PopArabia announce joint venture with Saudi hip-hop label Mashrex

Reservoir and PopArabia announce joint venture with Saudi hip-hop label Mashrex
  • Companies to release new music under the Mashrex brand starting this summer
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Independent music company Reservoir Media and MENA-based music publisher PopArabia have announced a joint venture with Saudi Arabian hip-hop label Mashrex.

The deal represents Reservoir’s ambition to become the largest holder of Arabic music copyrights.

Golnar Khosrowshahi, founder and CEO of Reservoir Media, said: “Our deal with Mashrex bolsters Reservoir’s robust emerging markets strategy, and as Saudi Arabia continues to make investments in music and as hip-hop’s popularity continues to surge, we expect to see strong growth from this market.”

As part of the deal, the companies will jointly release new music under the Mashrex brand.

Reservoir and PopArabia have also acquired several of Mashrex’s previous releases, which will be integrated into their catalogs, and going forward, PopArabia will manage Mashrex’s YouTube channel, which has nearly 400,000 subscribers.

Founded by writer, producer, and rapper Ameer Mashhour in 2016, Mashrex first began releasing music videos in 2016 through YouTube. Specializing in Khaleeji rap, Mashrex works with a team of local talent with recording and producing capabilities in Jeddah.

“Due to its population and outsize influence, the rapid development of entertainment in Saudi Arabia has major impact on the regional music ecosystem,” said Hussain Yoosuf, better known by his stage name “Spek,” founder and CEO of PopArabia and executive vice president of international and emerging markets at Reservoir Media.

He added: “Working with Ameer and Mashrex is an exciting opportunity for us to capitalize on their existing brand and build on the growth and influence of hip-hop across the Gulf and MENA. We’ve already landed a synch for the catalog in a regional film, which I see as an indicator of what the future holds.”

Topics: PopArabia Saudi music

Related

PopArabia launches music rights company ESMAA
Media
PopArabia launches music rights company ESMAA
Special Saudi music scene booming, says Arab singer video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi music scene booming, says Arab singer

Telfaz11 acquires creative agency SHIFT

Telfaz11 acquires creative agency SHIFT
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

Telfaz11 acquires creative agency SHIFT

Telfaz11 acquires creative agency SHIFT
  • Acquisition to boost Telfaz11’s advertising and marketing capabilities
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi studio Telfaz11 has announced the acquisition of SHIFT, a regional creative advertising and marketing agency.

The acquisition will see the two companies combine their talent and client base to deliver creative campaigns.

“This acquisition creates many advantages for our marketing clients through the strength of our complementary offerings,” said Alaa Fadan, CEO and co-founder of Telfaz11.

“The combination will both streamline operations and enhance efficiencies across the board while allowing us to serve an even larger group of local and international clients,” he added.

The move will merge SHIFT’s marketing expertise with Telfaz11’s film, TV and storytelling capabilities, “further positioning Telfaz11 as a formidable force in the growing local marketing services industry,” said Fadan.

The newly merged company will continue to be based in Riyadh with offices in Dubai and an upcoming one in the Kingdom’s media production hub NEOM.

Earlier this month, Telfaz11 signed a deal with NEOM to cooperate on at least nine TV and film productions over the next three years, as well as set up an office in NEOM by the end of the year, which is “part of a strategic move that will facilitate our vision for expansion in the Kingdom,” Fadan told Arab News in a separate interview.

Founded in 2013, SHIFT’s portfolio of clients includes over 100 local and international brands such as STC, Alinma Bank, and P&G.

Topics: Telfaz11 #SAUDI ARABIA

Related

Saudi Arabia ‘poised for major global media role,’ says Telfaz11 CEO Alaa Fadan
Media
Saudi Arabia ‘poised for major global media role,’ says Telfaz11 CEO Alaa Fadan
NEOM, Telfaz11 sign deal to produce 9 film, TV projects
Media
NEOM, Telfaz11 sign deal to produce 9 film, TV projects

Saudi ‘Superhero’ Mishaal Tamer talks global success, Kingdom’s cultural renaissance

Saudi ‘Superhero’ Mishaal Tamer talks global success, Kingdom’s cultural renaissance
Updated 20 June 2023
Nada Alturki

Saudi ‘Superhero’ Mishaal Tamer talks global success, Kingdom’s cultural renaissance

Saudi ‘Superhero’ Mishaal Tamer talks global success, Kingdom’s cultural renaissance
  • Releasing new single, touring with OneRepublic this summer
  • ‘I owe it to the changes happening back home,’ says musician
Updated 20 June 2023
Nada Alturki

CANNES: Saudi singer Mishaal Tamer’s recent compelling performance here at SRMG’s Beach Experience underscores his growing stature on the world stage, but he credits the Kingdom’s investment in the arts for his meteoric rise.

During the 70th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Tamer sat down with Arab News to discuss his creative ventures — his upcoming single “Superhero,” utilizing media, touring with OneRepublic this summer — and the cultural renaissance underway in Saudi Arabia.

If there is a significant takeaway from his story, it is that one should never underestimate the manner in which social media platforms have revolutionized the way brands label themselves, new acts are discovered, and how music is experienced.

Tamer told Arab News: “Never before in the world have you been able to be this close to your favorite artist. Arm’s length, however far away you hold your phone from your face — that’s how far you are from your favorite artists, from hearing what they have to say.

“The industry is an ever-changing thing. This is what it is right now, and I think if you’re not part of it, then you’re not in it. It’s the connection between people.”

While his relationship with the world on social media has been rocky, largely due to his reported depression, he began attracting increasing numbers of followers in 2022 after posting teasers of unreleased music. During his performance at MDLBEAST last year, he was surprised to hear fans singing along to those unpublished tracks.

Much like some of the top names in music today, including Justin Bieber, Charlie Puth and Doja Cat, who were discovered on apps such as YouTube and TikTok, Tamer garnered his fame from a few clips that went viral overnight.

“That’s the new radio. It’s everything. It defines the charts,” he said.

Tamer initially started writing music as a form of therapy at age 9 after breaking his arm. His current tracks feature original lyrics, production and instrumentals.

Now signed to RCA Records, Tamer is performing alongside pop legends OneRepublic on their EU Summer Tour, a historic moment for both the artist and the Kingdom’s music scene.

“It’s my first time playing outside of my country, and I’m from Saudi Arabia,” the artist blurted out during a recent show. He was initially anxious about what the response would be, but this turned quickly into relief as the crowd erupted in cheers.

“I think that just goes to show that what we’re doing back home is being noticed,” he said.

He said he uses his platform and music to bolster the country’s presence internationally, but to also address cultural taboos including mental illness and loneliness. His upcoming single “Superhero,” to be released June 23, reflects on losing a sense of homegrown values when abroad.

“As you sink deeper and deeper into this hole, funny enough, you feel like Superman while you’re falling. That’s exactly what the song is about … It’s the beginning of me telling that story, starting at rock bottom.”

In finding his way back to his values, Tamer is determined to showcase the beauty of the region through his music. In the great cultural revolution underway in Saudi, the singer is “grateful and honored” to perform on the Cannes stage between gigs across Europe. “I owe it to the changes happening back home for me being here,” he said.

In the age of AI and radical innovation, Tamer is a reminder that artists can rarely create sustainable success without an authentic message.

“The more specific and personal I get, the more I see that people understand, and the more I see that I’m not alone in this because we’re all part of the same generation. We’re all in it together.”

 

Topics: Mishaal Tamer Cannes Lions

Related

Lebanon newspaper wins Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
Media
Lebanon newspaper wins Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures
Media
SRMG returns to Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2023 with an exceptional line-up of leading industry figures

Russia fines Telegram and Viber over war-related content

Russia fines Telegram and Viber over war-related content
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

Russia fines Telegram and Viber over war-related content

Russia fines Telegram and Viber over war-related content
  • Telegram is hugely popular in Russia where it is used on a daily basis by the Kremlin as well as by journalists, opposition figures and millions of ordinary people
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

The companies behind the Telegram and Viber messaging apps were fined by a Moscow court on Tuesday for failing to delete what Russia deems illegal content, Interfax news agency said, including about the war in Ukraine.
Dubai-based Telegram was ordered to pay $47,525 (4 million roubles), Interfax said, and the Japanese company behind Viber was fined 1 million roubles.
Telegram, founded by Russian-born brothers Pavel and Nikolai Durov in 2013, is hugely popular in Russia where it is used on a daily basis by the Kremlin and defense ministry as well as by journalists, opposition figures, rights groups and millions of ordinary people.
TASS news agency said the fine against Telegram was for refusing to remove 32 channels publishing false information about what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Russia has tightened controls over the coverage of the conflict by media and bloggers, introducing tougher punishments after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year for “discrediting” the actions of its armed forces or publishing false information about them.
It has frequently issued fines against a range of content providers including Google, Twitter, Meta’s Facebook and Instagram and this month, for the first time, WhatsApp.
TASS reported that the same Moscow court was looking into a case against Apple, also accused of failing to delete illegal content.
In a separate case, Wikimedia Foundation, the group behind Wikipedia, was fined 1.5 million roubles on Tuesday, Moscow’s Tagansky court said.
According to Interfax, the authorities wanted Wikipedia to remove a video on trainsurfing, a practice of catching free rides that is considered illegal and dangerous in many countries.

Topics: social media Russia Telegram viber

Related

Special Telegram Russia ban spurs privacy debate
Business & Economy
Telegram Russia ban spurs privacy debate
Russia threatens Telegram app with ban
Media
Russia threatens Telegram app with ban

Lebanon newspaper wins Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

Lebanon newspaper wins Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

Lebanon newspaper wins Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

Lebanon newspaper wins Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
  • Collaboration between An-Nahar and agency Impact BBDO
  • Press freedom campaign ‘revived’ 6 ‘silenced’ publications
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: A campaign to promote press freedom by Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar and advertising agency Impact BBDO, was awarded the Grand Prix in the Print and Publishing category at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity recently.

The “Newspapers Inside the Newspaper Edition,” was initially launched on Dec. 12, 2022, to commemorate the death of An-Nahar editor-in-chief Gebran Tueni, who was assassinated in 2005.

The edition was unlike any other the paper had previously published. Each spread sought to revive defunct newspapers by inviting journalists, who had worked for these publications, to write articles.

The campaign featured six Lebanese newspapers: Al-Anouar, The Daily Star, Al-Hayat, As-Safir, Al-Mostaqbal and Al-Bayraq.

“For An-Nahar it is not enough to just say that we support the freedom of the press,” said Nayla Tueni, the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, in a statement at the launch of the campaign.

“We have to prove it. And what better way to do that than to bring back to life some of the publications that were silenced, and to give them one more chance to speak freely.”

The print edition of the newspaper sold out and online readership broke records, the paper said.

Last year, too, Impact BBDO Dubai and An-Nahar won the Grand Prix in the same category for the campaign “The Election Edition,” which was never printed. This was done to highlight alleged attempts by certain Lebanese government officials to disrupt a scheduled parliamentary election.

Topics: An-Nahar Lebanon newspaper Cannes Lions

Related

An-Nahar and Impact BBDO win Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity
Media
An-Nahar and Impact BBDO win Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

Foreign media attack UK Tories over conference charges

Media in more than 60 countries were represented, including from China and Russia. (AFP)
Media in more than 60 countries were represented, including from China and Russia. (AFP)
Updated 20 June 2023
AFP

Foreign media attack UK Tories over conference charges

Media in more than 60 countries were represented, including from China and Russia. (AFP)
  • The open letter was signed by nearly 300 media groups including Agence France-Presse, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Le Monde, The Hindu, Yomiuri Shimbun, Der Spiegel and the Sydney Morning Herald
Updated 20 June 2023
AFP

LONDON: Hundreds of foreign media groups including AFP on Tuesday accused Britain’s Conservatives of undermining press freedom by imposing charges on journalists to cover their annual conference.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ruling party first imposed a fee for media accreditation at last year’s conference, defying complaints from both UK and foreign organizations.
It has again imposed charges for the October Conservative party conference in Manchester, northwest England, imposing a £137 ($175) charge, rising to £880 from August 1.
The Tories insist that the money raised helps to cover the administrative costs of “thousands” of journalists failing to show up.
But the Foreign Press Association of UK-based overseas media said the party had failed to show any evidence for no-shows on such a scale — and argued that wider principles were at stake.
“In fact, this decision sets a dangerous precedent for countries all over the world who will use this decision to justify financial and other barriers to media scrutiny of the political process,” it said.
“We therefore call upon the Tory party conference organizers to scrap or refund the charges and allow fair and free reporting for all.”
The open letter was signed by nearly 300 media groups including Agence France-Presse, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Le Monde, The Hindu, Yomiuri Shimbun, Der Spiegel and the Sydney Morning Herald.
Media in more than 60 countries were represented, including from China and Russia.
Some UK media also complained about the introduction of the charges last year, but have yet to make a collective stand.
AFP contacted Conservative headquarters but there was no immediate comment.
Media access to the UK’s main opposition Labour party is free up until July 28, then a charge of £75 is imposed until August 31, rising to £95 from September 1 onwards.
 

 

Topics: Britain’s Conservatives

Related

Major Iranian apps suspended from Google Play as US sanctions bite
Media
Major Iranian apps suspended from Google Play as US sanctions bite
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is ‘coming’
Media
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is ‘coming’

Latest updates

Albanian police raid Iranian dissidents camp
Albanian police raid Iranian dissidents camp
Malaysia grateful for ‘smooth’ Hajj operations under Makkah Route
Malaysian pilgrims depart for Saudi Arabia from Kuala Lumpur International Airport on June 18. (Supplied)
47th Grand Hajj Symposium fosters culture of innovation, service in Saudi Arabia
47th Grand Hajj Symposium fosters culture of innovation, service in Saudi Arabia
Prince William pays surprise visit to Lionesses World Cup camp
Prince William pays surprise visit to Lionesses World Cup camp
What We Are Buying Today: Dracaena Cinnabari - Saudi brand clothing in Jeddah
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.