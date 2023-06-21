KPMG finds 74% of Saudi CEOs confident about Kingdom’s growth over next 3 years 

You are here

The study further revealed that Saudi CEOs are only partially convinced that environmental, social and governance programs could improve financial performance (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A vast majority CEOs in Saudi Arabia are confident about the Kingdom’s economic growth over the next three years despite the prevalent inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions, revealed a global survey by KPMG. 

The global professional services network, in its latest CEO Outlook report, revealed that 74 percent of Saudi chief executives are optimistic about the economic growth of the Kingdom over the next three years, compared to just 60 percent who are confident about global progress. 

Moreover, just 20 percent of Saudi CEOs foresee a recession in the coming year, compared to 90 percent of global chief executives who expect a downturn around the corner. However, most of them expect it to be mild and short. 

“While it is unsurprising that the economic climate is a top concern for business leaders, they have learned to navigate the unpredictable by realigning their workforces, untangling supply chain disruptions and adapting to geopolitical and economic impacts over the last three years,” said Abdullah Al-Fozan, chairman and CEO of KPMG in Saudi Arabia, in a statement. 

“Given the global ambiguity of the times, it should come as no surprise that pandemic fatigue and economic uncertainty — inflation, rising interest rates — were the two largest concerns for CEOs in Saudi Arabia and around the world in our latest survey,” added Al-Fozan. 

The study further revealed that Saudi CEOs are only partially convinced that environmental, social and governance programs could improve financial performance, with just 40 percent believing in their efficacy, down from 60 percent a year ago.  

In contrast, 35 percent of global CEOs see ESG programs as beneficial to financial performance.

However, 34 percent of Saudi CEOs and 62 percent of business chiefs from across the world are looking to invest at least 6 percent of their company’s revenues in sustainability-related programs. 

“Despite the variety in standards and regulations related to the ESG, investors and asset managers are increasingly considering it as a key component in their evaluation matrix,” said Fadi Al-Shihabi, head of ESG and sustainability at KPMG in Saudi Arabia. 

On the technology front, 80 percent of Saudi CEOs and 70 percent of business leasders worldwide were keen on investing in digital innovation and areas where they face digital obsolescence. 

“By employing advanced analytics and automation tools, companies can gain greater visibility and control over their supply chains, which can help them make more informed decisions and reduce risks,” said Mohammad Al-Razaz, CEO of software development firm OTO.

Riyadh Air signs deal for 90 GEnx engines to power Boeing 787 Dreamliner Fleet

Riyadh Air signs deal for 90 GEnx engines to power Boeing 787 Dreamliner Fleet
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

  • Deal includes GEnx-1B engines and spares, plus a services agreement
PARIS: Riyadh Air has finalized a deal for 90 GEnx-1B engines to propel its upcoming fleet, it was announced on Wednesday.

The agreement also includes spare engines and a TrueChoice services package.

The deal follows the Saudi airline’s recent wide-body order for 39 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The signing ceremony took place at the Riyadh Air chalet during the Paris Air Show, where the airline introduced its new livery to the world.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said the airline’s was committed to enhancing Saudi Arabia’s global connectivity, and that it was further aiming to connect to 100 destinations by 2030.

“We look forward to fostering strong strategic relationships within the wider aviation ecosystem as we continue to shape our new digitally native airline to become one of the world’s most sustainable and guest-centric carriers,” he said.

Russell Stokes, President and CEO, commercial engines and services at GE Aerospace added: “We are proud to partner with Riyadh Air to support its new fleet and fulfil its vision for long international routes, GE Aerospace’s GEnx engine is a perfect fit for the 787 fleet with its combination of power and the ability to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.”

Riyadh Air, which was launched in March, is working with GE Aerospace to power its new fleet of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. Initial deliveries are scheduled for Q1 2025 as the airline aims to to operate one of the newest and most environmentally friendly airline fleets worldwide.

Shell signs deal to operate gas stations in Saudi Arabia 

Shell signs deal to operate gas stations in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh is set to have its first Shell-branded fuel station later this year after the British energy firm signed an agreement with Asyad Holding Group, as part of the Saudi Energy Ministry’s efforts to bring international companies into the Kingdom.

The agreement will pave the way for Shell International to open its fuel stations in the fourth quarter of this year, the ministry said in a press release. 

It added that the deal is the result of the efforts of Saudi Arabia’s permanent executive committee of service centers and gas stations, which aims to develop the facilities through the entry of leading international companies. 

The move also supports the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, along with the creation of highly effective development policies, programs, and transformation plans, the press release added. 

Last year, Saudi Wafi Energy Co. signed an agreement with Shell Global, giving the Saudi firm an exclusive franchise right to establish and operate Shell fuel stations and car service stations across the Kingdom.   

On March 10, outside of Biban Forum 23, the ministry inked a cooperation agreement with the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, known as Monsha’at, to organize the franchise-granting process for petrol stations.  

As a result, the sector’s supply security would be guaranteed, while added value would be maximized, and economic challenges would be overcome.   

The agreement also served to support the franchise parties by offering programs, as well as advisory and training services.  

Furthermore, the agreement highlighted the value of SMEs in bolstering the domestic economy, accelerating economic growth, and increasing the production base in line with Vision 2030.  

RIYADH: In a bid to contribute to the housing supply and boost the real estate development efforts in Saudi Arabia, Arjan Architects and Bloominvest have joined forces to build more than 100 housing units in northern Riyadh.  

The two parties established a joint real estate investment fund called Arjan Al-Maghamis which aims to develop a land area exceeding 30,000 sq. meters in the Kingdom’s capital, Al-Ekhbariya reported.  

Saudi Deputy Minister for Real Estate Development Abdulrahman Al-Tawil inaugurated the fund, which is part of ongoing efforts to form partnerships with the private sector in order to increase the real estate supply in cities and provide more housing options for Saudi families.   

The Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing emphasized its commitment to supporting agreements and partnerships in the private sector.  

The fund also aligns with the goals of the Housing Program, one of the initiatives under Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to provide adequate housing opportunities for Saudi families.  

Saudi EV maker Ceer to contribute $7.9bn to Kingdom’s GDP by 2034 

Saudi EV maker Ceer to contribute $7.9bn to Kingdom’s GDP by 2034 
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s electric vehicle manufacturing endeavors have begun paying off, with the Kingdom’s first EV brand Ceer expected to contribute SR30 billion ($7.9 billion) to its gross domestic product by 2034, according to a ministry release. 

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources on Wednesday announced that it had granted Ceer the industrial license to establish an EV manufacturing facility. 

The factory, spanning over 1 million sq. meters, will be located in King Abdullah Economic City’s Industrial Valley. 

The ministry said the factory would attract over SR562 million in foreign direct investment and create up to 30,000 direct and indirect jobs. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Jarrah bin Muhammad Al-Jarrah, the official spokesman of the ministry, said the automotive industry is one of the most critical sectors in the National Industrial Strategy. 

Al-Jarrah added that the sector represents an attractive opportunity given the size of the market, which is globally expected to double over the next 10 years. 

In addition, the automotive industry will also create a strong push for the priority industrial sectors such as minerals and chemicals. 

The spokesperson clarified that it would help achieve the Kingdom’s ambitions of exporting to neighboring markets amid its economic diversification efforts. 

Furthermore, the sector will also propel the development of knowledge transfer, localization, local content and job opportunities. 

“These manufacturing facilities are part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil exports,” Joseph Salem, partner, travel and transport practice at Arthur D. Little Middle East, told Arab News in an interview in April. 

Ceer is investing heavily in research and development to produce EVs that can compete with global brands, and the government is providing support through incentives and regulations to encourage industry growth, Salem said. 

The Kingdom aims to produce about 300,000 cars by 2030, accounting for 50 percent of car sales in Gulf Cooperation Council countries by 2025.

Riyadh, Paris defense ties deepen with new partnership with French firm, says SAMI chief 

Riyadh, Paris defense ties deepen with new partnership with French firm, says SAMI chief 
Updated 21 June 2023
Reina Takla
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: The signing of an agreement between the Saudi Arabian Military Industries and French aerospace company Safran has added strategic depth to the already strong defense ties between Riyadh and Paris, a top official said on Wednesday. 

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show, SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled said the Kingdom is working with several original equipment manufacturers to strengthen its global supply chain. 

He said the partnership with the French defense company will help Aircraft Accessories & Components Co., a subsidiary of SAMI, launch repair services for landing gears of major helicopters such as Super Puma and Cougar, thus establishing itself as a maintenance, repair, and overhaul provider.  

AACC's new capability aligns with SAMI's commitment to achieving the main objectives of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. (Supplied)

The SAMI chief described the ongoing Paris Air Show as “a great networking opportunity” that helped the Kingdom sign strategic partnership deals with several original equipment manufacturers from around the world. 

“We’ve signed 12 joint ventures with the best and largest global OEMs globally,” Abukhaled told Arab News. 

He added: “We have (signed) a joint venture with Boeing, we have a joint venture with Airbus, we have a joint venture with L3 Harris. Those are some of the few big OEMs that we are working with. We have (also) signed an agreement with Safran.”  

Talking about the World Defense Show to be held in February next year in the Saudi capital, the top official said SAMI will launch several initiatives to strengthen the global supply chain. 

He said the Kingdom is collaborating with major equipment manufacturers to resolve the global supply chain issue which became evident during the pandemic. 

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the OEMs experienced huge issues with supply chains, not only in the defense but also in the automotive industry, the food industry, every industry. I believe Saudi Arabia now will be a huge asset to all of those OEMs,” said Abukhaled.  

He further noted: “We have already worked with and discussed it with all of our partners and other OEMs, and there are real opportunities. We will announce them during the World Defense show that’s taking place in February 2024...about how Saudi companies are becoming part of the global supply chains.”  

Abukhaled reiterated that SAMI aims to become one of the top 25 defense companies globally by 2030. 

He said that SAMI has hired some of the best local and global talents and is initiating acquisitions and partnerships to achieve this goal. 

The official said it may appear to be a challenge to achieve the goal in such a short period, but the company is “extremely confident” about its success in collaboration with its partners. 

He added: “Putting all of this together; our global partners, the local acquisition, and the best global and local mindsets. We are extremely confident that we will become one of the top 25 companies in the world.”  

Abukhaled also added that Saudi Arabia’s visionary leadership is helping SAMI grow.  

“Vision 2030 made us focus extremely well in delivering on what we are supposed to do. Our mandate is to localize 50 percent of the defense spending. The support we’re getting from the wise leadership in the Kingdom is second to none,” he said.  

Talking about nurturing Saudi talent in the defense sector, Abukhaled said that SAMI has arranged special training programs in collaboration with its international partners.   

“We do have really qualified Saudi nationals. We also have some qualified international experts who support young talents to get expertise and knowledge. What we’re doing is seconding the engineers to go and work abroad at our partner facilities,” concluded Abukhaled. 

