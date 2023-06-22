UAE President Sheikh Mohamed meets Iran’s top envoy

DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Thursday met with Iran’s foreign affairs minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is on the second leg of his tour of Gulf countries.
The two officials discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation, state news agency WAM reported, and also “exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, and also discussed the importance of building on positive developments to benefit the people of the region and enhance regional stability and prosperity.”
Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to his Iranian counterpart, along with his wishes for further growth and development for Iran and its people, WAM added.
Abdollahian earlier met with leaders and officials during his visit to Qatar and Oman, and is also expected to have dialogues with the Kuwaiti leadership after his stop in the UAE.
On Wednesday, Iran’s top diplomat met Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Numani, minister of Oman’s royal office, for talks on ties between their countries and “several areas of cooperation.”
Abdollahian also sat down with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi for follow-up discussions related to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s two-day visit in Iran last month.