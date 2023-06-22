You are here

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed meets Iran’s top envoy

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed meets Iran’s top envoy
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Thursday met with Iran’s foreign affairs minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. (WAM)
  • Abdollahian earlier met with leaders and officials during his visit to Qatar and Oman
DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Thursday met with Iran’s foreign affairs minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is on the second leg of his tour of Gulf countries.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation, state news agency WAM reported, and also “exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, and also discussed the importance of building on positive developments to benefit the people of the region and enhance regional stability and prosperity.”

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed his greetings to his Iranian counterpart, along with his wishes for further growth and development for Iran and its people, WAM added.

Abdollahian earlier met with leaders and officials during his visit to Qatar and Oman, and is also expected to have dialogues with the Kuwaiti leadership after his stop in the UAE.

On Wednesday, Iran’s top diplomat met Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Numani, minister of Oman’s royal office, for talks on ties between their countries and “several areas of cooperation.”

Abdollahian also sat down with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi for follow-up discussions related to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s two-day visit in Iran last month.

Iran UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Egypt launches major study on shark behavior

Egypt launches major study on shark behavior
  • Egypt’s Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said that the course aims to train the team on installing monitoring devices and sensors to monitor shark behavior
  • On June 8, a Russian tourist was killed by a shark while swimming off the coast of Hurghada
Egypt’s Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad on Thursday witnessed a practical training session in the city of Hurghada to study the behavior of sharks on the country’s Red Sea coast.

The Nature Protection Sector team was taking part in a two-day session, described as the first of its kind in the entire Red Sea region.

Julia Spaet, an international expert specializing in the field, is supervising the program.

Fouad said that the course aims to train the team on installing monitoring devices and sensors to monitor shark behavior.

The training covers three types of sharks responsible for all recorded incidents in the Red Sea in recent years, according to local and international statistics.

The risk factor and precautionary measures required during this period of the year as well as the numbers and sizes of sharks in the vicinity of Hurghada are also being assessed.

On Wednesday, the Environment Ministry anounced the start of the preparatory phase for the study.

The total study will extend for a period of up to 18 months in three phases.

The first phase is considered a preparatory stage for collecting data on previous incidents, analyzing the current situation, and manufacturing sensors.

Workers in nature reserves will also be trained to install these sensors to monitor shark behavior, all of which will be installed in the second phase.

The third phase includes analyzing the data collected by the sensors at different time intervals.

According to the Environment Ministry, the procedures for installing the sensors will include determining the type, size, and the general condition of the sharks.

On June 8, a Russian tourist was killed by a shark while swimming off the coast of Hurghada.

The footage of the attack went viral on social media.

The Environment Ministry formed a committee of specialists immediately afterwards to investigate the circumstances of the inccident.

Tourist destinations on the Red Sea among Egypt’s largest, with hundreds of tourist and hotel facilities, in addition to dozens of infrastructure facilities serving the industry.

Egypt’s Red Sea resorts host some of the country’s most renowned beach destinations and are popular with European travelers.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the governorates of the Red Sea and South Sinai contained 511 hotels in 2022, in addition to 439 centers for marine activities and diving.

Egypt Hurghada Yasmine Fouad sharks

Mideast gender-parity progress slows, claims WEF report

Mideast gender-parity progress slows, claims WEF report
  • World equality likely to be achieved in year 2154
  • Iceland most equal for the 14th consecutive year
DUBAI: The rate of achieving gender equality has returned to pre-pandemic levels, but the pace of progress has slowed, according to the World Economic Forum’s 2023 Global Gender Gap Report.

The report found that the overall gender gap has closed by 0.3 percentage points compared to last year. It is expected that parity would only be achieved in the year 2154, the same forecast made by the WEF in its 2022 report.

The progress was partly due to improved education, with 117 out of 146 indexed countries now having closed at least 95 percent of the gap.

The economic participation and opportunity gap has closed by 60.1 percent; however, the political empowerment gap closed by a mere 22.1 percent.

“While there have been encouraging signs of recovery to pre-pandemic levels, women continue to bear the brunt of the current cost-of-living crisis and labor market disruptions,” said Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the World Economic Forum.

She added: “An economic rebound requires the full power of creativity and diverse ideas and skills. We cannot afford to lose momentum on women’s economic participation and opportunity.”

Iceland remains the most gender-equal country for the 14th consecutive year, followed by Norway, Finland, New Zealand and Sweden.

The Middle East and North Africa region remains the furthest from parity, with 62.6 percent of the gender gap closed representing a 0.9 percent point decline in parity since the last WEF report.

The UAE (71.2 percent), Israel (70 percent) and Bahrain (66.6 percent) have achieved the highest parity in the region, while five countries, led by Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, have increased their parity by 0.5 percent or more.

The UAE’s economic participation and opportunity score has improved from last year, with 53 percent of the gender gap closed.

Saudi Arabia has 52 percent of the global gender gap closed and has improved substantially in educational attainment for women and girls.

The Global Gender Gap Report, now in its 17th edition, benchmarks the evolution of gender-based gaps in four areas: economic participation and opportunity; educational attainment; health and survival; and political empowerment.

It is the longest-standing index that tracks progress on closing these gaps since its inception in 2006.

#WEF gender equality

French envoy meets with key Lebanese figures on ‘consultative’ mission

French envoy meets with key Lebanese figures on ‘consultative’ mission
  • "This is a consultative mission... to ensure the country moves on from the political impasse," Le Drian told reporters
  • He said he was holding "the necessary talks with all players in order to immediately end the political deadlock"
BEIRUT: French special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday met with key figures in Lebanon on a “consultative” mission as he pushes for a solution to the country’s protracted political deadlock.
Lebanon, mired in a crippling economic crisis for over three years, has been governed by a caretaker cabinet for more than a year and without a president for almost eight months.
Lawmakers in the parliament, where no group has a clear majority, have failed 12 times to elect a new president, amid bitter divisions between the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its opponents.
“This is a consultative mission... to ensure the country moves on from the political impasse,” Le Drian told reporters.
He said he was holding “the necessary talks with all players in order to immediately end the political deadlock.”
Le Drian met with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the influential head of the Maronite Church, Beshara Rai, on Thursday, after holding talks with parliament speaker Nabih Berri, a key Hezbollah ally, the day before.
Under Lebanon’s delicate sectarian power-sharing system, the president is conventionally a Maronite Christian, the premier a Sunni Muslim, and the parliament speaker a Shiite.
The last presidential vote, held earlier this month, pitted the Hezbollah-backed Sleiman Frangieh against financial official Jihad Azour, who had mainly been endorsed by Christian and independent legislators.
Lebanese Christian politicians have criticized Paris for having appeared to support Frangieh on the condition that he was flanked by a reformist premier.
“The solution comes first of all from the Lebanese,” said Le Drian, adding that his country was not “coming with options” for the presidency.
Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for a “rapid end to the institutional political vacuum in Lebanon.”
Multiple attempts spearheaded by Lebanon’s former mandate ruler France to extricate the country from its woes have ended in failure.
“The most important thing is to start the negotiation process,” said analyst Michael Young from the Carnegie Middle East Center, noting the importance of both local and regional players.
He said “a package deal” could involve the nomination of not only a president but also a prime minister, a central bank governor and an army chief later this year.
France has issued an arrest warrant for embattled central bank chief Riad Salameh over accusations including money laundering.
Salameh, whose mandate ends next month, denies the accusations.
Pro-Hezbollah daily Al-Akhbar on Thursday predicted a prolonged presidential vacuum and said there were “no great hopes for Le Drian’s visit.”

Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian France

With West Bank in turmoil, uncertainty over Palestinian leadership intensifies

With West Bank in turmoil, uncertainty over Palestinian leadership intensifies
  • Set up 30 years ago as part of interim peace accords with Israel that Abbas helped craft, the PA has seen its popularity shrivel amid allegations of graft and incompetence
  • A rambling speech at the United Nations last month spawned a wave of mocking TikTok memes after Abbas repeatedly appealed to the world to "Protect us!"
RAMALLAH: With the Israeli-occupied West Bank once again in turmoil after the latest bloodshed this week, uncertainty has deepened over the position of 87-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas with a negotiated peace looking as unlikely as ever.
A gunbattle on Monday in which seven Palestinians were killed and over 90 wounded, followed a day later by the killing of four Israelis and a rampage by Israeli settlers through Palestinian towns, again underscored the West Bank’s volatility.
It also laid bare the weakness of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the face of the hundreds of Palestinian militants in flashpoint cities like Jenin and Nablus, and the expansion of Israeli settlements that further dims Palestinian dreams of a state on land Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.
Set up 30 years ago as part of interim peace accords with Israel that Abbas helped craft, the PA has seen its popularity shrivel amid allegations of graft, incompetence and widely hated security cooperation arrangements with Israel.
A rambling speech at the United Nations last month spawned a wave of mocking TikTok memes after Abbas repeatedly appealed to the world to “Protect us!“
The theme was picked up on social media again this week as the PA, which exercises limited self-rule, stood by powerless while Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian towns.
Widely known as Abu Mazen, Abbas has defied repeated prophecies of an end to his two decades in power and refused mounting demands to go, even as prospects of a lasting peace look more distant than ever.
A chain smoker who has survived numerous health scares, he took over as Palestinian president almost two decades ago after the death of Yasser Arafat, the iconic founder of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and his departure could spark a shake-up of the entire Palestinian political system.
Abbas, who combines the positions of chairman of the PLO and head of its dominant political faction Fatah, has named no favored heir and has remained in power even though his term officially expired in 2009.

PRESSURE TO RESIGN
But almost 80 percent of Palestinians want him to resign, according to polling from the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, and with international powers including the United States calling for a resumption of peace negotiations with Israel frozen since 2014, the pressure has risen steadily.
In recent months, discussion over what will follow Abbas has been “greater than ever,” said one senior Fatah official who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue inside the party.
An array of senior Fatah leaders have been jostling for position for months, in behind-the-scenes manoeuvring made more complicated by the fact that no elections have been held since 2006 and there is no clear mechanism to decide the succession.
Potential successors include Hussein Al-Sheikh, one of Abbas’ closest allies or Marwan Barghouti, a leader of the 2000-06 intifada (uprising) and hero to many Palestinians who has been imprisoned in Israel for the past two decades.
Much will depend on what Israel is willing to accept but publicly at least, it has avoided taking sides.
“Israel cannot choose the leadership of the Palestinians,” a senior Israeli government official said.

CHAOTIC SCENARIO
In public at least, Fatah leaders generally seek to play down speculation but they acknowledge that a leadership debate is going on within the party.
“There is a lot of exaggeration,” said Mahmoud Al-Aloul, the deputy chairman of Fatah and one of the potential successors.
“There are lots of issues being debated, including over leadership,” he said. “This is being debated but there are no concerns, unlike what some people are trying to imply,” he said, in comments made before the latest events in the West Bank.
However, many observers fear Abbas’ departure could trigger an anarchic period, possibly leading to some form of civil war or at least “cantonization” between leaders with different power centers in the West Bank.
An expansion of Israel’s arch-foe Hamas, which opposes any negotiated peace, outside its base in Gaza is also possible.
“There are two bad alternatives — one is chaos and one is Hamas taking power in the West Bank and both must be prevented,” Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.
For the Islamist Hamas itself, the departure of Abbas will present opportunities, which Israel and its international allies are determined to block, said Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official in Gaza.
“I think he is the last one in Fatah who can still control (that) organization,” he said. “All the rest don’t have the power, the history, the charisma, the connections to control the organization and the West Bank.”
Hamas has run the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip since winning the 2006 Palestinian elections and defeating Fatah in a brief civil war in 2007.
Hamas is now extending its sway into the West Bank, increasingly challenging Abbas’ party on its home ground. It has long argued for elections to choose a new Palestinian leader, confident it would win, as in 2006.
“We believe the only way to unite the Palestinians politically is to go for elections,” Naim said. “Otherwise no one would have full legitimacy to represent the Palestinians.”

Palestinian Authority (PA) Israel Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Israel demolishes alleged Palestinian attacker’s home in volatile occupied West Bank

Israel demolishes alleged Palestinian attacker’s home in volatile occupied West Bank
  • Demolition comes during a week of rising tensions and unrelenting violence in the West Bank
  • This week’s violence the latest in a long string of violence in the region over the past year
JERUSALEM: Israeli troops on Thursday demolished the home of a Palestinian who is suspected of killing an Israeli soldier last year, in the latest military operation in the increasingly volatile occupied West Bank, which has been gripped by surging violence.
The demolition came during a week of rising tensions and unrelenting violence in the West Bank and just hours after Israel carried out a rare airstrike that killed three Palestinian militants near the city of Jenin and Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian villages in retaliation for the killing of four Israelis a day earlier.
A daylong Israeli military raid on Monday killed seven Palestinians, including two teens, near Jenin, a militant stronghold in the West Bank. A day later, a mass shooting by Palestinian gunmen killed four Israelis, including a 17-year-old boy. On Wednesday, hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed into a Palestinian village adjacent to the scene of the shooting and torched homes and cars.
The army said late Wednesday it had “identified a terrorist cell inside a suspicious vehicle” that was allegedly responsible for recent shooting attacks on Jewish settlements. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group on Thursday claimed the three men killed in the drone strike were its members and vowed to carry out more attacks in revenge.
It was the first Israeli airstrike in the West Bank in nearly two decades and marked a significant escalation of Israel’s more than year-long crackdown on Palestinian militants in the occupied territory.
Early Thursday, the Israeli army released a video showing troops carrying out the controlled demolition of the suspected gunman’s apartment. The military reported that troops came under attack during the operation in the city of Nablus, but no injuries were reported.
The house belonged to Kamal Jouri, one of two Palestinians suspected of killing SSgt. Ido Baruch in a drive-by shooting in the northern West Bank in October. He and a second suspect were arrested by the military in February, and the army demolished the second suspect’s home earlier this month. A Palestinian militant group called the Den of Lions claimed the attack.
Israel says that demolishing the homes of Palestinian attackers serves as a deterrent, while critics say the tactic amounts to collective punishment.
This week’s violence was the latest in a long string of violence in the region over the past year and half that shows no sign of relenting. At least 135 Palestinians and 26 people on the Israeli side have been killed so far this year, according to a tally by The Associated Press.
Israel has been staging near-nightly raids in the West Bank in response to a string of deadly Palestinian attacks targeting Israeli civilians early in 2022. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for a future independent state.

Israel Palestine

