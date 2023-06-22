Fashion e-tailer SHEIN launches Saudi Arabia-focused reality show

DUBAI: International fashion e-tailer SHEIN is launching its first-ever reality show — and it is set in Saudi Arabia.
“SHEIN Travel Diaries” is the result of a partnership between Rotana Media Group, the Saudi Tourism Authority and Warner Bros. Discovery and will premiere at 8 p.m. on June 24 on SHEIN’s official YouTube channel and the Rotana Khaleejia YouTube channel.
Taking place across five episodes, the show will take viewers on a journey across Saudi Arabia’s diverse landscape and cultural heritage, with stops at iconic restaurants and other landmarks along the way.
Influencers from across the region will showcase looks from the SHEIN Summer collection during the show.
Host Sara Khonkar will team up with influencers including Aliona & Yazan, Noha Nabil, Nouf Nabil, Rakan, Nawaf Suliman, Shahd Naser and Lana Aqeel as they explore Riyadh and Jeddah and the surrounding areas.
The influencers will explore tourist attractions and be updated on the progress of various Saudi Vision 2023 projects all while battling it out to win gift cards that will be distributed at random to viewers who tune in live on SHEIN’s social media channels and answer the challenges correctly.
According to SHEIN, “each episode will also delve into the progress and much-anticipated upcoming projects across the Kingdom, where influencers will discuss the development of tourism and entertainment, progressive policies put in place to champion sustainability and women empowerment, and the improvement of urban infrastructure over the years.”
Meanwhile, the e-tailer launched a bricks-and-mortar shopping experience in Saudi Arabia in June.
From June 1-20, shoppers at Al-Nakheel Mall in Riyadh were able to shop labels including Dazy, known for its Korean-style fashion; Luvlette; and SHEGLAM.
Recipes for Success: Chef Hisato Hamada talks freestyle cooking as he opens 3 eateries in Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 June 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Celebrity favorite Japanese chef Hisato Hamada has not one, not two, but three restaurants opening in Saudi Arabia this month, including the high-end, members-only Wagyumafia — a concept that started out as a pop-up in Tokyo and Hong Kong, created by Hamada and entrepreneur Takafumi Horie.
While the Saudi branches of Wagyumafia and wagyu barbecue joint Yakinikumafia are housed in trendy new Via Riyadh, his wagyu ramen and gyoza bar, Mashi No Mashi, is based in Jeddah, where Hamada is excited to debut the brand new dish, wagyu shawarma.
Here, he talks to Arab News about his cooking style and Wagyumafia’s motto.
Q: When you started out as a professional, what was the most-common mistake you made?
A: I don’t make mistakes. I just enjoy cooking. I'm a self-taught chef, right? When you have a master, the master will say, “This is wrong.” Since I'm the master, I don't (have that) coming down. Everything comes from my own inspiration. I think cooking should be freestyle. So, for my concept, there are no mistakes.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs cooking at home?
Just enjoy cooking. There’s no textbook. Again, I think cooking must be freestyle. Nowadays, you can learn anything from the internet. Pretty much all the information is available already. You can get started on YouTube or social media. It’s totally different from how people learnt back in the Eighties and Nineties. All of the secrets and special techniques are all there online. So just, you know, be in the kitchen every day. That's probably the best way to become a chef.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Salt. A lot of people don’t know how to adjust salt properly. Even experienced chefs struggle with it. But when done right, it can elevate your food.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s the most-common mistake that you find in other restaurants?
I try not to go to high-end gastronomy, those sit-down or omakase places. For me, that’s boring. I go out for street food, and street food you don’t judge. You either like it or don’t like it and there’s no point in criticizing.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
Depends on my mood. In Tokyo, we can get pretty much everything from every country. It’s a very universal, diversified food culture. I make a lot of noodles and rice. I make tortillas by myself. I like making something that you can cherish and enjoy the ingredients. I try not to cook too much. Because as long as you can find the right ingredients, I try to let the ingredients speak for themselves. Cooking at home is probably the best way to understand the value of the ingredients and the quality of the ingredients with your family and friends. I think home is the best kitchen.
What request or behavior by customers most annoys you?
All my guests are very, very nice people. I believe that good food comes from good producers, good farmers, good fishermen, good cooks… and all of that will lead to good guests. So, it's all harmonized. We have a motto: “Come as strangers, leave as family.” Literally, if you’ve had one experience with one of my restaurants, you’ve become family, because I started my cooking journey at home with house parties and there you don't have nasty people. If you're not good people, you’re not invited to my house. That's my whole mentality with Wagyumafia. I only want to see happy people. You’ll never break up my restaurant. We’re very music driven and very noisy. No business meetings. We’re too busy to be bad people.
As a head chef, what are you like?
I think the thing that differentiate me from other chefs is that I create everything — I do the interior design, I create graphics for the menus, I create the recipes. So, basically, anything creative, when it comes to the restaurants, I do. So it's not like I’m in the kitchen 24/7. I try to spend 10-12 days a month in the kitchen. The rest of the time, I travel, I experiment with recipes. When I’m in the restaurants, I like to go to the kitchen, check the conditions and also meet my guests. I think being yourself is very important.
REVIEW: ‘Black Mirror’ is back — dark and as frighteningly plausible as ever
Updated 22 June 2023
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: The current boom in anthology series — no self-respecting streaming platform, it seems, can be without one — is due in great part to “Black Mirror,” the prescient sci-fi/horror/black-comedy show from writer and director Charlie Brooker.
It has just returned for its sixth season — five episodes that mine the existential fears of modern life (lack of privacy, the reverence for algorithms over creativity, what’s ‘real’ in a world of increasingly human-like machines and AI… that kind of thing) and the ancient terrors that have been part of humanity since its origins: Can we ever really know the true nature of even those closest to us? How far will anyone go in pursuit of accumulating more possessions or wealth? It’s not cozy viewing. But it is compelling.
The latest series begins with the nightmarish “Joan is Awful,” in which bored, mostly miserable HR manager Joan (Annie Murphy) sits down to watch a show of the same name on a streaming platform, Streamberry (which looks very much like Netflix), only to discover that it’s a dramatization of her own life (in fact, a replay of that day’s events, including verbatim conversations) starring Salma Hayek as Joan and ‘tweaked’ to present Joan in the worst possible way. As her life falls apart, she discovers that — thanks to the terms and conditions she agreed to when she subscribed to Streamberry — not only can she do nothing to prevent this invasion of her privacy, she’s not even getting paid for it. And Streamberry, it turns out, has similar plans for hundreds of thousands of its subscribers. It’s familiar ground for “Black Mirror,” but none the less powerful for that.
Second episode “Loch Henry” is a fairly straightforward (though immensely unsettling) horror story that includes some thought-provoking commentary on the commercialization of true crime stories and how little consideration seems to be given to how they may affect those on whom the original events had the most impact.
Episode three, “Beyond The Sea,” stars Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett as two astronauts in an alternate-reality 1960s. While they are up in their spaceship, they can link their minds to inhabit their replicas back on Earth. Things don’t go smoothly.
Season six features stellar performances from stars and soon-to-be stars, and the plot twists are as sharp as ever. It lacks a stand-out episode to match the best of past “Black Mirror,” but Brooker’s dystopian visions remain some of the highest quality TV around.
A guide to London’s Shubbak Festival that celebrates Arab culture
Updated 22 June 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The biennial, multi-artform Shubbak Festival is returning to London this week for its another edition from June 23-July 9 with a program of Arab art, film, music, theater, dance and literature. Read on for just a few of the events to look forward to.
Taroo
When? June 23, 30, July 1, 2 and 8
Taroo is a parkour and circus comedy show that tells stories from streets all over the world. The show has a fusion of acrobatics, Chinese pole and urban street moves. It is performed and created by Moroccan circus artist Said Mouhssine – a free runner, stage director, actor and stuntman.
The London edition of Taroo has been developed in partnership with the Babylon Project and will be performed in multiple public squares and neighborhoods.
Sound & Silence
When? June 23 to July 9
This immersive and interactive exhibition explores the practice of Arabic calligraphy. In Sound & Silence, internationally renowned calligrapher Soraya Syed dives into the essence of her practice, the geometry of Arabic letters and their connection to the human form.
Through a display of photographic images and a series of artworks and sculptures, Syed draws an unprecedented connection between the human body in contortion and calligraphic form. Her sculptures are formed from white Carrara marble dust from the same quarries that provided Italian sculptor Michelangelo his single block of stone for his sculpture “La Pietà.” To coincide with her show, Soraya is delivering two hands-on Arabic Calligraphy Workshops on June 23 and 24 at Cromwell Place.
Sonic Frontiers Night 01
When? June 23
Palestinian singer, songwriter and composer Haya Zaatry will bring her debut album “Rahwan” to audiences in the UK for the first time. The album consists of songs transcending the complicated threads of history, time and geography to pay tribute to generations of mothers and matriarchs from the Levant.
Acclaimed Tunisian singer, composer and musician Badiaa Bouhrizi – who sings in standard Arabic – will present her distinctive vocal style and committed lyrics in her latest album “Kahru Musiqa.” The night will end with a DJ set by Lebanese DJ and producer Sam Karam.
Art & Disability Under Siege
When? June 24
For this event four participants will engage in a virtual conversation on disabled artists and cultural practitioners from Jordan and Palestine as they discuss the challenges and opportunities of living with a disability and working with geo-political instability.
Bahiyya
When? June 25
Egyptian band Bahiyya revive Arabic heritage and folk music, taking both a sarcastic and philosophical approach to their re-arrangements and interpretations.
Layered with musical arrangements distinguished by the oud, violin, electric guitar, bass guitar and percussion, Bahiyya’s performances are peppered with jazz and funk flavors.
The Power (of) The Fragile
When? June 27-29
This dance show is about what the relationship between a mother and a son can look like. Tunisian Brussels-based dancer Mohamed Toukabri presents this performance with his mother Latifa.
Saudi designers take part in EMERGE fashion show in Paris
Updated 48 min 4 sec ago
Anne Ilcinkas
PARIS: A number of Saudi designers on Wednesday presented their latest collections in Paris ahead of the opening of EMERGE, a pop-up shopping event showcasing the Kingdom’s up-and-coming designers and creative talents.
The Emerge Fashion Show, an invite-only event, featured designs from Torba Studio, Hindamme, Mazrood, Noble & Fresh, 1886 and Not Boring.
The young Saudi designers offered streetwear in tune with the times. Loose-fitting clothes with fluid cuts swirled through the room with black walls as French fashion icon and editor Carine Roitfeld took in the show from the front row.
"It's incredible. Showing this fashion show in Paris, the fashion capital, is a dream come true and and something of which we must be proud. And it’s just the beginning,” Walid Al-Gomaish, Senior Events Manager at the commission, said at the end of the show.
Saudi female rapper Beast and London-based British Lebanese artist Laughta performed along with traditional musicians who played the reed flute, oud and quanoun. Artistic direction was by New York-based The Other Side of the Brain, with additional dance performances by duo Les Gama.
The show kicked off a pop-up fashion event in Paris called EMERGE which will showcase designs by Saudi 100 Brands designers.
EMERGE will open its doors on June 23 and will run until July 1.
Visitors will get to discover what Saudi creatives have to offer and immerse themselves in the fashion sector and the wider contemporary arts scene – from music, to visual and culinary.
The designers, artists and musicians will be in the pop-up store throughout the eight-day event to welcome and socialize with new friends from Paris and around the world.
EMERGE is organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission and the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s General Department of Innovation in collaboration with the Saudi Visual Arts Commission, the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission and the Saudi Music Commission.
“The EMERGE pop-up is an opportunity for everyone in Paris to discover what Saudi creatives have to offer. I look forward to welcoming our visitors to explore one-of-a-kind products, taste authentic Arabian cuisines, and connect with the Saudi story,” Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, said in a statement.
‘It’s surreal,’ says Saudi Arabia’s first opera singer Sawsan Albahiti
Updated 22 June 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: “Pioneering” is an often-overused term, particularly in regional media. But in the case of Sawsan Albahiti, it is entirely accurate.
Born in Riyadh, Albahiti is Saudi Arabia’s first opera singer. It’s a title that she accepts comes with a great deal of responsibility, and one that — at times — she still finds hard to believe.
“It’s going to take me a while to get over this surrealness of being a Saudi opera singer,” the soprano, who is in her 30s, tells Arab News. “Sometimes it overwhelms me, because I have to be the best. Locally, I represent opera to the Saudi audience, and globally, I represent Saudi to the opera world — and the rest of the world, really.”
Albahiti’s extraordinay journey began while she was studying mass communications at the American University of Sharjah in the UAE. She took opera as an elective course. Back then, she had no idea what it would lead to.
“(A career in music) was not on the horizon. . . not at all,” she says. It was the course’s choir conductor who noticed her singing potential and that’s when everything changed. She went on to train with vocal coaches, but still has no formal music qualification.
But it seems that she doesn’t need one. Music has been a major part of her life from the start, she says. In 1990, when she was 2, her family moved to Jeddah, growing up in a music-loving household that echoed with the revered voices of Umm Kulthum, Fayrouz, and Abdel Wahab, as well as the timeless melodies of Mozart and Chopin. Albahiti was, she says, a typical Nineties kid, whose collection of cassette tapes included the Backstreet Boys, Dido and Sarah McLachlan.
Albahiti is the youngest of seven children, and her interest in music was further sparked when her sister started playing the guitar. Albahiti decided she also wanted to play, and began doing so aged 6.
“I remember from the time I was in elementary school, I’d come home, and I wouldn’t even take off my uniform. I’d pick up my guitar and play and sing,” she says. “Music was everywhere. And whether I’m playing it or listening to it, it’s a part of me.”
It quickly became clear that Albahiti possessed an excellent ear for music. “I was able to listen to a song and play it on the guitar,” she says. “I’d automatically analyze what chords this music was made up of and I’d play it straight away. My ability to hear music was quite strong.”
While her interest in pop music and the guitar grew, Albahiti found herself inspired by legendary opera singers such as Maria Callas, Luciano Pavarotti, and Andrea Bocelli. She was also particularly drawn to Sarah Brightman’s genre-hopping style of singing (the English soprano has sung disco, musical theater, classical crossover and operatic pop in her hugely successful career), and has implemented it in her own repertoire.
As for Bocelli, Albahiti got to meet the man himself ahead of one of his performances in AlUla. “I was over the moon when that happened,” she recalls. “When I told him that he’d inspired me to pursue opera, he got really emotional.”
Albahiti’s own career is still in its early stages. A decade ago, she was working in an unfulfilling marketing job and listening to recordings of her vocal training as an “escape.” But the prospect of becoming a professional singer in Saudi Arabia at that time was practically non-existent.
“If, 10 years ago, someone had told me I’d become an opera singer, I’d have never believed them,” she says with a laugh. And yet, in 2019 she made the shift into full-time music. That was the year she made her official debut in Saudi Arabia, singing her country’s national anthem in an operatic style ahead of the opening of La Scala di Milano’s show in Riyadh.
“It was overwhelming to say the least,” she says. “I later found out that I was the first Saudi woman to sing the anthem publicly.”
Some of her favorite numbers to sing, she says are “Habanera” (an aria from Bizet’s comic opera “Carmen”), the classic Neapolitan song “O Sole Mio,” and “O Mio Babbino Caro” from Puccini’s opera “Gianni Schicchi.” She also entertains the crowd by singing in Arabic and tries to incorporate Arabic instruments into her shows.
While opera’s popularity has waned over the years, its powerful vocals and dramatic themes of love, revenge, power, death, and war mean it still captivates audiences across the world.
“When the singer is trying to express a strong emotion, it really affects the listener intensely. That intensity is what people go back (to opera) for, over and over again,” says Albahiti.
“What (hits) me most about opera is the power of expression through the voice, and the amount of skill required,” she adds. “When people hear opera, they think the singers are screaming. We’re not. The trick is to direct the voice (with) your whole face, not just your mouth. Perfecting that is really difficult.”
Opera singers need to be borderline-fanatical about taking care of their voices, and Albahiti is no exception. She trains — and hydrates, she adds — constantly, doesn’t smoke, and before a show she avoids perfumes and aerosol sprays. As for criticism, as someone who hasn’t followed the traditional career path of an opera singer, she admits that “at weak moments, it bothers me,” but she perseveres, learning along the way.
She’s also eager to foster the kind of creative community that was lacking in the Kingdom when she was growing up, when, she says, “there was barely music in cafes and restaurants.” In 2019, she founded a school, The Soulful Voice, at which she is one of the vocal coaches, and at the Saudi Music Commission she is leading the establishment of the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir.
She is currently planning performances in London, Milan, and Riyadh and is looking forward to helping launch the Saudi Opera House in 2026. It’s all part of her main goal: “To elevate singers’ skills and improve the music scene in Saudi Arabia.”