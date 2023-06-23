You are here

  Lee-Anne Pace shoots 66 for the first-round lead in the KPMG Women's PGA

Lee-Anne Pace shoots 66 for the first-round lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA

Lee-Anne Pace shoots 66 for the first-round lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA
Lee-Anne Pace, of South Africa, putts on the 13th hole during the first round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament Thursday in Springfield, N.J. (AP)
Updated 23 June 2023
AP

Lee-Anne Pace shoots 66 for the first-round lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA

Lee-Anne Pace shoots 66 for the first-round lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA
  • Two-time major winner Brooke Henderson of Canada and Ruoning Yin and Xiyi Lin of China were a shot back
  • Baltusrol’s historic Lower Course yielded 16 under-par rounds to the field of 156 players
Updated 23 June 2023
AP

SPRINGFIELD, N.J.: Lee-Anne Pace isn’t playing a lot of competitive golf these days at 42-years-old and her practice habits have tailed off. She enjoys the game, and every once in a while, the South African really enjoys it.

The first round of the Women’s PGA Championship at historic Baltusrol on Thursday was one of them.

Pace made a two-putt birdie on the final hole in fading daylight to cap a bogey-free 5-under 66 and grab a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the second major of the year in women’s golf.

“Honestly, I just came over because I like to come over every now and then for one or two events,” Pace said. “I honestly did not expect to be leading the tournament after day one. It’s a very, very difficult golf course. To be in my position, I’m just really happy that I had a good score.”

Teeing off at 2:28 p.m., Pace made seven pars to start her round, then finished with five birdies in her final 11 holes, hitting the par-5 18th in two and getting down in two. She also made a key par save from the bunker at the par-3 16th.

She joked about the last birdie.

“Yeah, at my age, the darkness isn’t your friend,” said Pace, who turned pro in 2007 and has one win on the LPGA Tour, the Blue Bay event in China in 2014. “But like I said, I felt very comfortable on the greens.”

She’s playing in her second event in the US this year. She tied for 30th two weeks ago at the ShopRite Classic near Atlantic City.

Two-time major winner Brooke Henderson of Canada and Ruoning Yin and Xiyi Lin of China were a shot back as Baltusrol’s historic Lower Course yielded 16 under-par rounds to the field of 156 players.

Henderson, who won this event in 2016 and the Evian last year for her majors, had a bogey and five birdies, the last from about 35 feet on the ninth hole, her final one.

“Everything was working pretty well,” Henderson said. “I would like to hit a few more fairways tomorrow, but when I needed to I was able to get up-and-down a few times and the putter was rolling, and it’s nice to make five birdies out on this golf course. Hopefully just do something similar over the next few days.”

The 20-year-old Yin, who won this year in Los Angeles, had two birdies and an eagle in a bogeyless round. Lin, who finished third last week, had four birdies in search of her first win on tour. The 27-year-old lost in a playoff earlier this year in California.

They are looking to become the second Chinese player to win a major. Shanshan Feng won the LPGA Championship in 2012. That event became the Women’s PGA Championship in 2015.

Yin is not surprised she and her friend played so well.

“Janet (Xiyu), she has a pretty solid game, too, and I’m not surprised she can shoot 4 under at this course, maybe 5 under,” Yin said.

Wichanee Meechair of Thailand was alone at 68. Leona Maguire of Ireland, the winner last week in Michigan, was at 69 with Ayaka Furue and Yuka Saso of Japan, Jenny Shin of South Korea, Celine Borge of Norway and Esther Henseleit of Germany.

Rose Zhang, the two-time NCAA individual champion at Stanford who became the first player in 72 years to win an LPGA Tour event in her pro debut this month at nearby Liberty National, opened with a 70.

The 20-year-old Zhang had bogeys on the second and fourth holes, but played steady after that and made three birdies the rest of way, settling for a birdie on the 18th after missing an 8-foot eagle attempt.

“I knew when you’re going to be out here, it’s going to be very difficult, and you’re going to have to try to claw your way back when things aren’t going your way,” Zhang said.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko and Lilia Vu, the only two-time winners on the LPGA Tour this year, shot 72. No. 5 Minjee Lee also had a 72.

Defending champion In Gee Chun was 2 under at the front nine, but had five bogeys on the back nine and finished at 74.

Second-ranked Nelly Korda and No. 9 Lexi Thompson each shot 76.

Topics: Women's PGA Championship Lee-Anne Pace

Rose Zhang seeking to follow win in her pro debut with a major at the Women’s PGA Championship
Golf
Rose Zhang seeking to follow win in her pro debut with a major at the Women’s PGA Championship
Saudi-backed LIV Golf, PGA Tour file joint motion to dismiss lawsuits
Sport
Saudi-backed LIV Golf, PGA Tour file joint motion to dismiss lawsuits

Rose Zhang seeking to follow win in her pro debut with a major at the Women’s PGA Championship

Rose Zhang seeking to follow win in her pro debut with a major at the Women’s PGA Championship
Updated 22 June 2023
AP

Rose Zhang seeking to follow win in her pro debut with a major at the Women’s PGA Championship

Rose Zhang seeking to follow win in her pro debut with a major at the Women’s PGA Championship
  • Golf is something Zhang handles with ease, and winning her first event only added to her confidence as she readies for her first major as a pro
  • World No. 1 Jin Young Ko of South Korea and fellow 2023 multiple winner Lilia Vu headline the field
Updated 22 June 2023
AP

SPRINGFIELD, N.J.: After stunning women’s golf by winning in her first event as professional, Rose Zhang will try to take the next big step when she goes for her first major victory in the Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol.

And it’s been just a month in the making for the 20-year-old Californian, who many believed was going to be the next big celebrity in her sport, similar to when Annika Sorenstam and Lorena Ochoa returned in a two-year span ending in 2010.

Zhang has gone from winning her second straight NCAA individual title, to turning professional and then living up to all the hype by winning the Mizuho Americas Open earlier this month. It made her the first LPGA Tour winner in her pro debut in 72 years.

What followed was whirlwind of national television appearances, phone and in-person interviews, endorsement offers and then back to Stanford for a study week and finals, including a tough computer science test, in which all she wanted was to get a passing grade. She passed.

After some rest at home and little work on her game, Zhang returns to work Thursday, when she takes on a field that includes all 11 LPGA Tour winners this year in the second major in women’s golf.

While that might intimidate some, not Zhang. Walking up the microphone on Wednesday, there was a wide smile on her face. When the questions followed, she was personable, humble, thoughtful and composed, a breathe of fresh air for any athlete.

“Biggest adjustment, I will say that I haven’t been able to work on my game as much as I was able to before as an amateur,” Zhang said. ”There’s a lot more obligations that you have to do as a professional. You have a lot more press interviews, conferences, and it does take a lot out of you and a lot out of your time and energy. Therefore, I haven’t been able to grind like I usually have been.”

Grinding for Zhang was going out on the range and smashing balls around for four hours. She hasn’t done that recently because she was tired after a long college season and then the move into the pro ranks. This week is more fine tuning for the fourth women’s event in New Jersey in seven weeks.

Other than handing the demands on her time, Zhang believes she has not changed much. She credits that to her family and friends, who have not changed in their approach to her.

Socially, she is getting more tweets, including one from Warriors guard Steph Curry, one of her role models growing up. It left her speechless.

Golf is something she handles with ease, and winning her first event only added to her confidence as she readies for her first major as a pro.

“It was more just validation for myself to say that, hey, I can compete at the highest level, and as long as I do what I need to, as long as I perform as well as I can, I’ll be able to be in contention week in and week out,” she said.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko of South Korea and fellow 2023 multiple winner Lilia Vu, who won the Chevron Championship — this year’s first of five majors — headline the field.

US Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis said Zhang has to be considered for the 12-player team going to Spain to face Europe in September.

“I had her on my radar just more for 2024 because I knew it would be hard for her to win because that was the only way she was going to have a chance to play for ‘23 was for her to win,” Lewis said. “So I’ve been following her, and now obviously we’re following things a little bit more closely. But like everybody else, she can still go earn her spot.”

The Solheim Cup is usually played every two years, but it is being switched to even-numbered years next year so as not to conflict with the Ryder Cup.

FAME NOT IMPORTANT WITHOUT ID CARD.

Defending champion In Gee Chun had a hard time getting in the locker room at Baltusrol on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old South Korean put her LPGA identification badge in her bag Tuesday night and her caddie took it when they arrived at the course.

“I’m trying to get into the locker room, and the security person said you can’t get in there,” Chun said. “I showed them another — a (money) clip, and she said: ‘You need extra credential card.’ But I’m sure I’m player.”

Chun said another locker room person came out and identified her.

“Oh, she’s the defending champion, so she can get in. Come in,” Chun said with a slight smile.

Topics: Women’s PGA Championship Rose Zhang golf

Chun balloons to 75 as her lead shrinks to 3 at Women’s PGA Championship
Sport
Chun balloons to 75 as her lead shrinks to 3 at Women’s PGA Championship
Chun tightens grip at Women’s PGA Championship
Sport
Chun tightens grip at Women’s PGA Championship

Saudi-backed LIV Golf, PGA Tour file joint motion to dismiss lawsuits
Sport
Saudi-backed LIV Golf, PGA Tour file joint motion to dismiss lawsuits
Fowler rides rollercoaster to US Open lead over Clark as McIlroy lurks
Golf
Fowler rides rollercoaster to US Open lead over Clark as McIlroy lurks

McIlroy: Saudi, PGA Tour deal ‘good for golf’
Golf
McIlroy: Saudi, PGA Tour deal ‘good for golf’
Special ‘Gulf countries offer reservoir of opportunities for French companies,’ Vision Golfe 2023 conference hears
Middle-East
‘Gulf countries offer reservoir of opportunities for French companies,’ Vision Golfe 2023 conference hears

Fowler, Schauffele break US Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club
Golf
Fowler, Schauffele break US Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club
‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title
Golf
‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title

‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title
Golf
‘Big Game Brooks’ Koepka blocks out the chaos as he chases another US Open title
Golfing stars Nelly Korda, Leona Maguire set to wow fans at Aramco Team Series – London
Golf
Golfing stars Nelly Korda, Leona Maguire set to wow fans at Aramco Team Series – London

