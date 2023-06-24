What We Are Reading Today: By All Means Available

Author: Michael Vickers
This is a riveting and illuminating insider’s account of the military and intelligence worlds at every level.
In “By All Means Available,” Michael Vickers recounts his remarkable career, from his days as a Green Beret to his vision for victory in Afghanistan to his role in waging America’s war on terror at the highest levels in government.
In captivating detail, he depicts his years in Special Forces, revealing how those experiences directly influenced his approach to shaping policy, and offers a deeply informed analysis of the greatest challenges facing America today.
Vickers not only describes a long and interesting career, spanning decades and several US presidents, but offers insight into his efforts to expand his understanding of the choice points encountered in international politics.
Vickers’ memoir, in closing, focuses on his role in various activities, partnerships with other US-based professionals and representatives from other countries.