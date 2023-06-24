What We Are Reading Today: By All Means Available

You are here

Author: Michael Vickers

This is a riveting and illuminating insider’s account of the military and intelligence worlds at every level.
In “By All Means Available,” Michael Vickers recounts his remarkable career, from his days as a Green Beret to his vision for victory in Afghanistan to his role in waging America’s war on terror at the highest levels in government.
In captivating detail, he depicts his years in Special Forces, revealing how those experiences directly influenced his approach to shaping policy, and offers a deeply informed analysis of the greatest challenges facing America today.
Vickers not only describes a long and interesting career, spanning decades and several US presidents, but offers insight into his efforts to expand his understanding of the choice points encountered in international politics.
Vickers’ memoir, in closing, focuses on his role in various activities, partnerships with other US-based professionals and representatives from other countries.

 

 

Author: Paul G. Falkowski 

For almost four billion years, microbes had the primordial oceans all to themselves. The stewards of Earth, these organisms transformed the chemistry of our planet to make it habitable for plants, animals, and us. 

“Life’s Engines” takes readers deep into the microscopic world to explore how these marvelous creatures made life on Earth possible—and how human life today would cease to exist without them.

DHAHRAN: Hajj pilgrims are flocking to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

The first word that was revealed to the Prophet was “read.” Arab News has compiled a list of seven books that explain the rituals of both Hajj and Umrah in English. 

They are ideal for those embarking on the spiritual journey or others who wish to learn about the pilgrimage. 

All can be found at local bookstores or online, although prices may vary depending. 

1. “Explaining Issues of Hajj, Umrah and Ziyarah: In light of the Qur’an and Sunnah” by Shaykh Abdul Aziz Bin Baaz is a classic which has been translated from the original Arabic. Cost: SR15.

2. “Hajj & Umrah and Visitors”  by Abdullah ibn Sa’id ibn Jirash sheds light on things to do and why. Cost: SR30. 

3. “Hajj Made Simple” by Saniyasnain Khan is an informative guide for anyone traveling for Hajj and Umrah. Cost: SR19. 

4. “My Hajj Fun Book” by Tahera Kassamali is perfect for children who want to learn about Hajj. It’s a fun and informative introduction. Cost: SR9.

5. “Tell Me About Hajj” is an interactive book designed for children by Saniyasnain Khan. There are plenty of pictures to help lead the way. Cost: SR15. 

6. “Muhammad Hajj Guide” is a step-by-step pictorial guide by Husam Deeb Toglaw. Cost: SR45.

7. “Hajj And Umrah According to Sunnah,” compiled by Maulana Mukhtar Ahmed Nadvi, is another informative read. Cost: SR10.

Author: Elizabeth Winkler

In “Shakespeare Was a Woman,” journalist and literary critic Elizabeth Winkler sets out to probe the origins of this literary taboo. 

Whisking readers from London to Stratford-upon-Avon to Washington, DC, she pulls back the curtain to show how the forces of nationalism and empire, religion and mythmaking, gender and class have shaped our admiration for Shakespeare across the centuries as she explores who may perhaps have been hiding behind his name. 

Hovering over the mystery are Shakespeare’s plays themselves, with their love for mistaken identities, disguises, and things never quite being what they seem.

Author: Theresa MacPhail

Hay fever. Peanut allergies. Eczema. Either you have an allergy or you know someone who does. Billions of people worldwide — an estimated 30 percent to 40 percent of the global population — have some form of allergy. 

In pursuit of answers, medical anthropologist Theresa MacPhail studied the dangerous experiments of early immunologists as well as the mind-bending recent development of biologics and immunotherapies that are giving the most severely impacted patients hope.

 

Author: Oliver Slow

On the first day of February 2021, Myanmar’s military grabbed power in a coup d’etat, ending a decade of reforms that were supposed to break the shackles of military rule in Myanmar.

Protests across the country were met with a brutal crackdown that shocked the world but was a familiar response from an institution that has ruled the country with violence and terror for decades.

“Return of the Junta” is a detailed account of the ways that Myanmar’s military has maintained control over its people despite a decade of supposed reform.

Oliver Slow explores the measures the military has used to keep hold of power.

