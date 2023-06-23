Saudi Arabia delivers 25 tons of dates to Equatorial Guinea

Saudi security authorities complete preparations for 2023 Hajj season

MAKKAH: The Saudi Ministry of Interior and leaders of the Hajj security forces on Friday gave details of their security, traffic and organizational plans for this year’s Hajj season, and said that all preparations have been completed.

During a briefing at the Unified Security Operations Center in Makkah, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, director of public security and chair of the Hajj Security Committee, said: “The general plan for the tasks and responsibilities of the Hajj security forces for this year, approved by the minister of interior and chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, has focused on intensifying the field security presence in a way that ensures the speedy monitoring of all types of security cases and remarks, and rapid response with appropriate measures.”

He added that the plan also includes “taking preventive measures to counter crime, combat pickpocketing, and any negative phenomena that affects the security and safety of pilgrims.”

Al-Bassami said measures are in place to keep pilgrims safe at the Grand Mosque and other holy sites, and that security control centers at the entrances to Makkah, holy sites, and along the roads leading to them will control traffic.

Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Omari, commander of the Special Emergency Forces at the Presidency of State Security, said that its staff are ready to maintain security and order in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites, to protect guests of the Kingdom, prevent breaches of Hajj regulations, stop unauthorized individuals from entering the holy sites, manage the movement of crowds, and organize the throwing of pebbles at the Jamarat.

Maj. Gen. Hamoud Sulaiman Al-Faraj, director of the Civil Defense Forces, said preparations are complete for its activities at Al-Mashaer Operations Center, including managing volunteers and the Haram Support Forces, and coordinating with government agencies and the Hajj Emergency Operations Center in addressing any emergencies that arise, and with.

Maj. Gen. Saleh Al-Murabba, commander of Passports Forces for Umrah, said his department’s plans are complete and in place. He said 1,604,772 pilgrims have arrived from outside the Kingdom to perform Hajj rituals, including 238,708 under the Makkah Route initiative, which aims to make the Hajj experience as easy as possible.