Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair spotted at Royal Ascot in the UK

DUBAI: Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhari was seen at the Royal Ascot horseraces in the UK this weekend, and took to Instagram to share snippets of her experience in the royal enclosure.
The runway model shared a short video of King Charles III arriving at the races, before she took to Instagram Stories to share snaps of her look for the chic day out, mere weeks after she hit the famous red steps at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France.
Al-Zuhair, who is signed with Elite Model Management, has walked for Giambattista Valli, Giorgio Armani and Lebanese designers Georges Chakra and Georges Hobeika, among other luxury labels.
“With each show you get a different atmosphere, mood and energy. There’s a different inspiration behind each collection, and that’s reflected in the clothes and the way we act and walk,” she previously told Arab News.
Has brought new fans and sponsors into the industry
Updated 24 June 2023
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: Lebanese-American driver Toni Breidinger continues to advance in the highly competitive, male-dominated NASCAR competition, as one of the world’s predominant and “rare” female racers.
In an interview with Arab News on The Ray Hanania Radio Show Wednesday June 21, Breidinger, 24, opened up about the challenges she faces in the racing world, and also as a proud Arab-American in shattering gender and ethnic stereotypes.
Despite the risks she faces nearly every week in the superfast industry, Breidinger said she is less concerned about potential accidents and more about ensuring her car remains drivable. She said she is a proud role model for Arab Americans and women.
“I feel I have developed a very solid fan base of Arabs that like to come to races. I’ve seen like last year, for instance, one race in Phoenix this little girl and her family came just to watch me race. So, it was really cool to see that I am bringing a little bit more of a different fan base which has been really exciting and really awesome for me to experience,” said Breidinger, who called being a female and Arab-American driver “important.”
“Yes, I would say a lot of people don’t really know. Everyone is like are you Italian or Hispanic? Nobody ever really knows. I would say it comes up a good bit but, yes it has been exciting to come in and bring in a whole new fan base into NASCAR.”
She added that it was “not all that common” to have women drivers. “There are really not a lot of us.”
Breidinger said she began racing in the first of a multiple-level competition starting in the ARCA or Automobile Racing Club of America series, and then moving up to the Truck Series on her way to her main goal, the top NASCAR Cup contest.
Her most important race so far was a remarkable debut in May in the Truck Series.
“Back in May, during my Truck Series debut, I finished 15th which actually made history by becoming the highest-finishing female making her debut. That was pretty exciting ... That was kind of like a big moment and not really like a kind of make-or-break moment, but I was on this big stage of people watching going on up to this next level and everyone is trying to see how she is going to do,” Breidinger said.
“I feel that kind of helped me. That was a positive direction that I went in, and I am hoping to kind of keep progressing. I would say my five-year plan kind of consists of getting to the cup series so I still have a little ways to go but I feel like I have been making good gains at it.”
She looks past the male domination in the racing industry: “When I am in the seat, I see everyone as a driver. And I don’t identify people by who they are. They are just the driver ahead of me and I am just trying to beat them. So, I don’t see people as a friend. I really don’t think about, ‘Is this driver going to see me any different?’ But I do feel like some do, for sure.”
Still, Breidinger’s unique role as a woman driver has attracted many sponsors, including bringing in Victoria’s Secret, an international woman’s apparel retailer, into first-time NASCAR sponsorship. Breidinger said she is a model for Victoria’s Secret.
Asked if racing is frightening, she said she does not think about the risks.
“I’m never scared when I am in the seat driving myself. If I am getting in a wreck, I have more concern for my car than myself because I just want to get back out there and race,” Breidinger said.
“Usually if you do wreck, you are not going to get back out. You are kind of like tied to the race. The speeds that you are going if you hit a wall, you know, the odds are against you. But I would say definitely, this year I had a pretty hard hit that when it happened it kind of rocks you a little bit in the moment but it never kind of deterred me from pursuing this.”
The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast every Wednesday in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700 radio on the U.S. Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News.
Actress Hayley Atwell wears Saudi’s Ashi Studio at ‘Mission: Impossible’ premiere in London
Star plays Grace in the Tom Cruise action film
Middle East screening of movie on June 26
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: American-British actress Hayley Atwell this week stepped out in a black gown by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi, founder of Paris-based label Ashi Studio, to the premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in London.
Atwell, who plays a character called Grace in the film, turned heads as she wore a voluminous gown with a satin skirt — puffed out at the hips — and a velvet top from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 couture collection. She opted for a slicked-back hairstyle.
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Indira Varma, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg and more attended the premiere with Atwell.
The movie is set to get a Middle East premiere on June 26. Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie will be jetting to Abu Dhabi to attend the screening at the Emirates Palace.
Some of the film’s scenes were shot in the Liwa desert and the Midfield Terminal in the UAE capital’s airport.
McQuarrie, Cruise and the cast and crew shot in the emirate for almost two weeks in 2021 with the support of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission and other local production partners, including twofour54 Abu Dhabi.
Khalfan Al-Mazrouei, acting director-general of Creative Media Authority, said: “Hosting the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ is an honor for Abu Dhabi and is also a reflection of the position the emirate holds as one of the Middle East and North Africa region’s top film and TV locations.
“We are proud to have worked with such a genre-defining franchise once again and it demonstrates how Abu Dhabi has everything filmmakers need to successfully complete such large, complex productions.”
In the film, Ethan Hunt, played by Cruise, and his IMF, or Impossible Mission Force, seek to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity, before it falls into the wrong hands.
With the fate of the world at stake and dark forces from Hunt’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Hunt is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most.
Saudi designer Mohammed Khoja celebrates ‘incredible opportunity’ to present his work in Paris
Updated 23 June 2023
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Fashion designer Mohammed Khoja, founder of the ready-to-wear Saudi luxury label Hindamme, will present his creations in Paris, along with 15 other designers from the Kingdom, from June 23-July 1.
The pop-up event, called Emerge, will show the creations of 15 promising creative talents from Saudi Arabia at 8 Rue de Francs Bourgeois in the French capital. It is hosted by the Saudi Fashion Commission and MoCX, the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s General Department of Innovation, in collaboration with the Saudi Visual Arts Commission, Saudi Culinary Arts Commission and Saudi Music Commission.
“Paris is where is the global fashion industry converges and is still considered the biggest meeting point for the fashion industry on all levels,” Khoja said in an interview with Arab News.
“So, showcasing Saudi fashion design in Paris with the commission truly serves as a turning point that highlights the incredible talents in Saudi Arabia and will contribute in helping designers such as myself reach a more global standing.
“I believe it will be an incredible opportunity to showcase my new collection, and also present Saudi fashion within a context of a collective and on a global scale, which I truly admire,” the designer added. “I anticipate that I will also be connecting with buyers and all types of fashion professionals at this pop-up.”
Khoja’s brand, which in the old Arabic dialect means “to possess perfect harmony,” is known for fusing Eastern and Western cultures through modern, opulent apparel in forward-thinking designs.
The designer said he hopes that the event will allow him “to connect and secure new relationships with buyers from across the world and export our culture via my collections with Hindamme to a more global audience.”
Emerge is hosting designers from the Fashion Commission’s Saudi 100 Brands initiative, with a selection of designs available to buy from emerging brands, as well as scents from up-and-coming Saudi perfumier Rashat. Several artists from the Visual Arts Commission will also show their work.
Meanwhile, musicians from the Music Commission will play sets during the event, while chefs from the Culinary Arts Commission will provide guests with a warm Arabian welcome.
On Wednesday, Khoja presented his work during the Emerge Fashion Show, an invite-only event that took place ahead of the opening of Emerge. He was joined by Torba Studio, Mazrood, Noble & Fresh, 1886 and Not Boring.
In the short video, promoted on the brand’s social media channels, the actors try to explain the word “simplicity.”
The young star is famous for his roles in award-winning films including Netflix’s “The Swimmers,” the 2020 Australian adventure drama film “The Furnace,” “Sheikh Jackson” — which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival — “Bimbo” and “La Totfe El-Shams.”
He was selected as one of the Toronto International Film Festival’s Rising Stars in 2018.
Malek is set to appear in the new BBC series “Boiling Point.”
‘I began to question everything,’ says Cannes award-winner Mohamed Kordofani
The Sudanese filmmaker gave up a comfortable career in Bahrain to make movies that could shed light on his homeland’s deep divides. He’s now a Cannes award-winner
Updated 23 June 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: Great art often raises more questions than answers. In the case of “Goodbye Julia,” the Saudi-backed film that won the first-ever Freedom Award at the Cannes Film Festival last month, those questions were born in a single historic moment.
It was February 7, 2011, and Sudanese filmmaker Mohamed Kordofani was sitting with his family in Khartoum as they read out the results to the South Sudanese independence referendum. His country was quite literally split in two and, as his shock turned to shame, a long search for truth began — one that would upend his entire life and turn him into one of the region’s most promising storytellers.
“Something sparked inside of me. Why would 99 percent of a whole nation vote to separate? I couldn’t fathom it, and I began to question everything — about my society, my upbringing, and even myself,” Kordofani tells Arab News.
“I was brought up in a typical Eastern Sudanese household, and the traditions and norms I inherited from previous generations made me think that racism was just a normal part of life. I hadn’t realized the true damage that everyday hate could cause. I had been so confident in my ignorance. I told myself, ‘No more.’ And I’m a better person now because of it,” he continues.
Truth be told, Kordofani had never wanted to be a filmmaker. In fact, at the time of the secession, he was working in Bahrain as an aircraft engineer, settled in a seemingly comfortable life in which he could safely start a family. He was never a cinephile and had no great interest in the artform. But as he wrestled with the deep flaws within himself and his home country, his ideas began to take narrative shape.
“It’s funny to me that I found myself at Cannes when I didn’t come from a cinema background like so many of my peers. I have impostor syndrome about this — wondering why I’m here when so many others are not. Growing up, I watched movies like everyone else, sure, but that was it,” says Kordofani. “I wrote stories for myself in university, but no one would ever read what I wrote. I didn’t know anything about cinema, but I chose filmmaking because I realized it was a tool I could use to tell my stories to biggest audience possible.”
For years, Kordofani led a double life. He would use his annual leave and dip into his savings to make short films, screening them for the local community to great acclaim before traveling back to his workaday life in Manama. By 2020, he realized he had to make a choice: continue with the life that had been prescribed him, or follow what had become his passion. He chose the latter.
“When you’re married and have kids, switching careers can be very scary, but, honestly, I was miserable,” he says. “I said, ‘You only live once’ and, at age 37, I left engineering behind to start a production company at a time when there was no film industry in Sudan. I burned all my bridges, cancelled my engineering license, and put myself on a new path.”
By that time, his efforts to make “Goodbye Julia” were well underway. The idea had come to him at home in Bahrain one night, as he and his wife argued over whether they should get a live-in maid to help around the house. The idea repulsed Kordofani.
“I thought the whole setup was unfair. These people work for a long time, often have no off-days, and it all sounded to me like slavery. It took me back to growing up in Sudan, and the help that we had around the house that wasn’t much different — always made up of people from the south of the country. It made me think back to the separation in 2011, and the plot started forming in my mind,” he explains.
The film follows two women from the north and south of Sudan respectively — Mona, a retired singer racked with guilt for causing a man’s death, and another named Julia, the man’s widow. Mona offers Julia — who doesn’t know about Mona’s involvement in her late husband’s death — a job as her maid in order to atone for her misdeeds, against the wishes of her husband Akram, who is open in his resentment of southerners.
In early drafts, Kordofani was unsatisfied with how one-dimensional all the characters felt. “I was writing with my engineering mentality,” he says. “All of them were binary — zero or one, black or white. It wasn’t until draft three or four that I actually felt I understood that the film wasn’t just about separation. I had to not only delineate their differences, but reconcile them, and reconciliation is about understanding.
“I had to learn to stop judging them, and empathize. That was not hard to do, because they are me,” he continues. “Each of them, from the conservative husband Akram to the socially progressive wife Mona, were a reflection of my own points of view at one time in my life or another, back when I felt I was a victim of my society. And they turned from black-and-white to gray, and that turned them into a good catalyst for dialogue.”
As his script progressed, Kordofani began pitching the film internationally, but found that the predominantly white decisionmakers couldn’t fathom the racial divide of his home nation.
“In one pitch session in Portugal, the first question was, ‘I don’t understand. You are black. And the southerners are black as well. So you’re talking about black-on-black racism? How does that work?’ I responded, ‘Yeah, if this were a comedy, we’d call it “50 Shades of Black,”’ Kordofani says wryly.
The film has found instant success coming off its Cannes debut — it is the first Sudanese film ever to screen at the storied festival — scoring big deals for theatrical releases in countries across the world. Ultimately, though, Kordofani made the film with Sudanese audiences in mind.
After all, part of the reason that he imbued the film with so much complexity — why he asks hard questions without reaching for easy answers — is that he wants to inspire discussion in Sudan, hoping to bridge the divides that continue to plague the country as it verges on a civil war that Kordofani believes is caused by the same underlying social illness as the 2011 secession was.
“We’re a divided people. Political division, ethnic division, and tribal division have always been the root cause of all our problems,” he says.
Kordofani, meanwhile, has begun to accept that he truly is a filmmaker, and a stamp of approval from Cannes could mean he’ll be able to tell stories for the rest of his life. He’s come to terms with the fact that he doesn’t have the answers, whether in politics or his art, and that his journey to find them will continue for years to come. Indeed, accepting his own imperfections may be the big answer he was always looking for.
“When I finished the final scene, I cried so much. We were we were on a bus from Kosti to Khartoum, a five-hour ride, and I think I cried the whole ride,” he says. “It hit me that my intention was to make a film that may change people. And I found out that I was the one who was changed the most by making this film. I feel I finally understood myself.”