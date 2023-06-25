You are here

Tom Cruise arrives in Abu Dhabi ahead of 'Mission: Impossible' Mideast premiere

Tom Cruise arrives in Abu Dhabi ahead of ‘Mission: Impossible’ Mideast premiere
DUBAI: Hollywood star Tom Cruise arrived at Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Midfield Terminal, where key parts of the movie “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” were shot, on Sunday.

The actor jetted to the emirate ahead of the film’s Middle East premiere at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental on Monday night.

Cruise unveiled custom “Mission: Impossible” livery on an Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Elena Sorlini, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “We are delighted to welcome Tom Cruise, the cast and crew of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One back to Abu Dhabi. We are proud of our role in the film and our contribution to Abu Dhabi as a destination that attracts global talent. The scenes showcased in the movie are a testament to the architecture, scale and design of the iconic Midfield Terminal, which is inspired by the cultural elements of Abu Dhabi.”

Antonoaldo Neves, Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, commented, “Partnering with Mission: Impossible is a great testament to destination Abu Dhabi and what it has to offer. I could not be more proud of Abu Dhabi and our team in showcasing the unique attractions of the emirate, our new airport and Etihad in the movie.”

This is the second “Mission: Impossible” movie to be partly filmed in Abu Dhabi. In 2018, a HALO sky-diving scene was shot in the emirate with help from the UAE military, Abu Dhabi Film Commission and twofour54.

DUBAI: Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhari was seen at the Royal Ascot horseraces in the UK this weekend, and took to Instagram to share snippets of her experience in the royal enclosure.  

The runway model shared a short video of King Charles III arriving at the races, before she took to Instagram Stories to share snaps of her look for the chic day out, mere weeks after she hit the famous red steps at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France. 

Al-Zuhair, who is signed with Elite Model Management, has walked for Giambattista Valli, Giorgio Armani and Lebanese designers Georges Chakra and Georges Hobeika, among other luxury labels.  

“With each show you get a different atmosphere, mood and energy. There’s a different inspiration behind each collection, and that’s reflected in the clothes and the way we act and walk,” she previously told Arab News. 

Lebanese-American Toni Breidinger undaunted in male-dominated NASCAR competition

Lebanese-American Toni Breidinger undaunted in male-dominated NASCAR competition
Updated 24 June 2023
RAY HANANIA

Lebanese-American Toni Breidinger undaunted in male-dominated NASCAR competition

Lebanese-American Toni Breidinger undaunted in male-dominated NASCAR competition
  • Woman driver, 24, shattering gender, ethnic stereotypes
  • Has brought new fans and sponsors into the industry
Updated 24 June 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Lebanese-American driver Toni Breidinger continues to advance in the highly competitive, male-dominated NASCAR competition, as one of the world’s predominant and “rare” female racers.

In an interview with Arab News on The Ray Hanania Radio Show Wednesday June 21, Breidinger, 24, opened up about the challenges she faces in the racing world, and also as a proud Arab-American in shattering gender and ethnic stereotypes.

Despite the risks she faces nearly every week in the superfast industry, Breidinger said she is less concerned about potential accidents and more about ensuring her car remains drivable. She said she is a proud role model for Arab Americans and women.

“I feel I have developed a very solid fan base of Arabs that like to come to races. I’ve seen like last year, for instance, one race in Phoenix this little girl and her family came just to watch me race. So, it was really cool to see that I am bringing a little bit more of a different fan base which has been really exciting and really awesome for me to experience,” said Breidinger, who called being a female and Arab-American driver “important.”

“Yes, I would say a lot of people don’t really know. Everyone is like are you Italian or Hispanic? Nobody ever really knows. I would say it comes up a good bit but, yes it has been exciting to come in and bring in a whole new fan base into NASCAR.”

She added that it was “not all that common” to have women drivers. “There are really not a lot of us.”

Breidinger said she began racing in the first of a multiple-level competition starting in the ARCA or Automobile Racing Club of America series, and then moving up to the Truck Series on her way to her main goal, the top NASCAR Cup contest.

Her most important race so far was a remarkable debut in May in the Truck Series.

“Back in May, during my Truck Series debut, I finished 15th which actually made history by becoming the highest-finishing female making her debut. That was pretty exciting ... That was kind of like a big moment and not really like a kind of make-or-break moment, but I was on this big stage of people watching going on up to this next level and everyone is trying to see how she is going to do,” Breidinger said.

“I feel that kind of helped me. That was a positive direction that I went in, and I am hoping to kind of keep progressing. I would say my five-year plan kind of consists of getting to the cup series so I still have a little ways to go but I feel like I have been making good gains at it.”

She looks past the male domination in the racing industry: “When I am in the seat, I see everyone as a driver. And I don’t identify people by who they are. They are just the driver ahead of me and I am just trying to beat them. So, I don’t see people as a friend. I really don’t think about, ‘Is this driver going to see me any different?’ But I do feel like some do, for sure.”

Still, Breidinger’s unique role as a woman driver has attracted many sponsors, including bringing in Victoria’s Secret, an international woman’s apparel retailer, into first-time NASCAR sponsorship. Breidinger said she is a model for Victoria’s Secret.

Asked if racing is frightening, she said she does not think about the risks.

“I’m never scared when I am in the seat driving myself. If I am getting in a wreck, I have more concern for my car than myself because I just want to get back out there and race,” Breidinger said.

“Usually if you do wreck, you are not going to get back out. You are kind of like tied to the race. The speeds that you are going if you hit a wall, you know, the odds are against you. But I would say definitely, this year I had a pretty hard hit that when it happened it kind of rocks you a little bit in the moment but it never kind of deterred me from pursuing this.”

The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast every Wednesday in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700 radio on the U.S. Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Topics: Ray Radio Show

Actress Hayley Atwell wears Saudi's Ashi Studio at 'Mission: Impossible' premiere in London

Actress Hayley Atwell wears Saudi’s Ashi Studio at ‘Mission: Impossible’ premiere in London
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

Actress Hayley Atwell wears Saudi’s Ashi Studio at ‘Mission: Impossible’ premiere in London

Actress Hayley Atwell wears Saudi’s Ashi Studio at ‘Mission: Impossible’ premiere in London
  • Star plays Grace in the Tom Cruise action film
  • Middle East screening of movie on June 26
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: American-British actress Hayley Atwell this week stepped out in a black gown by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi, founder of Paris-based label Ashi Studio, to the premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” in London.

Atwell, who plays a character called Grace in the film, turned heads as she wore a voluminous gown with a satin skirt — puffed out at the hips — and a velvet top from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 couture collection. She opted for a slicked-back hairstyle.

Atwell and Ferguson at the London premiere. (AFP)

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Indira Varma, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg and more attended the premiere with Atwell.

The movie is set to get a Middle East premiere on June 26. Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie will be jetting to Abu Dhabi to attend the screening at the Emirates Palace.

Some of the film’s scenes were shot in the Liwa desert and the Midfield Terminal in the UAE capital’s airport.

Cruise at the London premiere. (AFP)

McQuarrie, Cruise and the cast and crew shot in the emirate for almost two weeks in 2021 with the support of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission and other local production partners, including twofour54 Abu Dhabi.

Khalfan Al-Mazrouei, acting director-general of Creative Media Authority, said: “Hosting the premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ is an honor for Abu Dhabi and is also a reflection of the position the emirate holds as one of the Middle East and North Africa region’s top film and TV locations.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashi Studio (@ashistudio)

“We are proud to have worked with such a genre-defining franchise once again and it demonstrates how Abu Dhabi has everything filmmakers need to successfully complete such large, complex productions.”

In the film, Ethan Hunt, played by Cruise, and his IMF, or Impossible Mission Force, seek to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity, before it falls into the wrong hands.

With the fate of the world at stake and dark forces from Hunt’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Hunt is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most.

Saudi designer Mohammed Khoja celebrates 'incredible opportunity' to present his work in Paris

Saudi designer Mohammed Khoja celebrates ‘incredible opportunity’ to present his work in Paris
Updated 23 June 2023
Hams Saleh

Saudi designer Mohammed Khoja celebrates ‘incredible opportunity’ to present his work in Paris

Saudi designer Mohammed Khoja celebrates ‘incredible opportunity’ to present his work in Paris
Updated 23 June 2023
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Fashion designer Mohammed Khoja, founder of the ready-to-wear Saudi luxury label Hindamme, will present his creations in Paris, along with 15 other designers from the Kingdom, from June 23-July 1. 

The pop-up event, called Emerge, will show the creations of 15 promising creative talents from Saudi Arabia at 8 Rue de Francs Bourgeois in the French capital. It is hosted by the Saudi Fashion Commission and MoCX, the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s General Department of Innovation, in collaboration with the Saudi Visual Arts Commission, Saudi Culinary Arts Commission and Saudi Music Commission.

“Paris is where is the global fashion industry converges and is still considered the biggest meeting point for the fashion industry on all levels,” Khoja said in an interview with Arab News.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HINDAMME (@hindamme)

“So, showcasing Saudi fashion design in Paris with the commission truly serves as a turning point that highlights the incredible talents in Saudi Arabia and will contribute in helping designers such as myself reach a more global standing.

“I believe it will be an incredible opportunity to showcase my new collection, and also present Saudi fashion within a context of a collective and on a global scale, which I truly admire,” the designer added. “I anticipate that I will also be connecting with buyers and all types of fashion professionals at this pop-up.”

Khoja’s brand, which in the old Arabic dialect means “to possess perfect harmony,” is known for fusing Eastern and Western cultures through modern, opulent apparel in forward-thinking designs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HINDAMME (@hindamme)

The designer said he hopes that the event will allow him “to connect and secure new relationships with buyers from across the world and export our culture via my collections with Hindamme to a more global audience.”

Emerge is hosting designers from the Fashion Commission’s Saudi 100 Brands initiative, with a selection of designs available to buy from emerging brands, as well as scents from up-and-coming Saudi perfumier Rashat. Several artists from the Visual Arts Commission will also show their work. 

Meanwhile, musicians from the Music Commission will play sets during the event, while chefs from the Culinary Arts Commission will provide guests with a warm Arabian welcome.

On Wednesday, Khoja presented his work during the Emerge Fashion Show, an invite-only event that took place ahead of the opening of Emerge. He was joined by Torba Studio, Mazrood, Noble & Fresh, 1886 and Not Boring. 

Actor Ahmed Malek named Cartier's ambassador

Actor Ahmed Malek named Cartier’s ambassador
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

Actor Ahmed Malek named Cartier’s ambassador

Actor Ahmed Malek named Cartier’s ambassador
  • Egyptian is a rising star and appeared in several award-winning films
Updated 23 June 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian actor Ahmed Malek was named this week as an ambassador for French luxury label Cartier.

“Thrilled to join the @cartier family,” he wrote on Instagram and shared two images from a shoot with the brand. 

In April, the actor starred in a campaign for Cartier alongside Egyptian-Montenegrin model and actress Tara Emad, Egyptian-Tunisian star Hend Sabry and Tunisian actor Dhaffer L’Abidin.

In the short video, promoted on the brand’s social media channels, the actors try to explain the word “simplicity.”

The young star is famous for his roles in award-winning films including Netflix’s “The Swimmers,” the 2020 Australian adventure drama film “The Furnace,” “Sheikh Jackson” — which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival — “Bimbo” and “La Totfe El-Shams.”

He was selected as one of the Toronto International Film Festival’s Rising Stars in 2018.

Malek is set to appear in the new BBC series “Boiling Point.”

