King Salman to host family members of those killed in action during Operation Decisive Storm for Hajj

King Salman issues directive to host 2,000 family members of Yemeni forces and those killed in action during Operation Decisive Storm for Hajj, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on Sunday.
Operation Decisive Storm was launched in 2015 at the request of Yemen’s legitimate government. It aimed at resuming the political process in Yemen, delivering aid and fighting terrorism in the country.
National anti-corruption commission makes series of arrests
Updated 55 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's National Anti-corruption Commission has made a series of arrests, it was announced on Sunday.
Of those detained, six were working with government hospitals who seized medicines not intended for sale, sold them to people in the Kingdom and smuggled some of them abroad. The medicine had an estimated value of SAR1 million.
Another resident was detained for obtaining SAR28,000 in exchange for installing two electricity meters for two properties in one of the governorates without registering data in the Saudi Electricity Company registry.
Ministry’s digital transformation efforts streamline Hajj services
Hajj Smart Card, Metro Line services among promising tech developments for safe, effective pilgrimage
Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: As part of its digital solutions package for this year’s Hajj season, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched the Hajj Smart Card.
It aims to streamline procedures and facilitate pilgrims’ journeys while they perform their rituals, and plays a crucial role in guiding lost individuals and facilitating communication with Hajj group leaders.
According to the ministry, there are two versions of the smart card. The digital version can be accessed through the Nusuk application and provides comprehensive information about the pilgrims, including their place of residence, health records, itinerary, and other services.
The printed smart card, meanwhile, includes details such as identity number, nationality, and the address of the pilgrimage company. Additionally, it features a QR response code.
The pilgrim’s data can be fully accessed by Hajj workers through a specific app, enabling them to assist and guide the pilgrims whenever necessary.
The ministry also stated that the smart card offers various digital services, including complaint submission, service evaluation, and a map highlighting important sites.
The project was first implemented four years ago. Each year, the experience has been improved and refined as part of the ministry’s digital transformation to provide the best services to Hajj pilgrims.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday the launch of the first trips of m Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro Line for this Hajj season. The trains will transport pilgrims between the nine stations in Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah.
Saudi Arabia Railways has expended significant resources over the past few months to get ready for the transportation of pilgrims, performing extensive maintenance work on all 17 trains and developing all operational systems, including systems for trains, signaling and communication, and the systems used in the operation and control center.
To manage crowds within the stations, Saudi Arabia Railways has hired more than 7,500 seasonal workers, which include people who speak English, Urdu, Turkish, the major Nigerian languages, Indonesian, and Arabic.
Mousa Al-Zahrani, the director general of Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro Line operations, said the employees are fully aware of their responsibility to serve pilgrims, and are striving to use all available resources to ensure a smooth and safe Hajj season.
French Muslim cycles over 5,000 km to perform Hajj
Nabil Ennasri crossed 11 countries over 57 days, documenting the trip on social media to raise climate change awareness in Muslim community
Updated 25 June 2023
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: Nabil Ennasri, a French Hajj pilgrim of Moroccan origin, recently arrived in Saudi Arabia after covering a distance of over 5,000 km by bicycle.
He began his journey in Paris on April 22, and has crossed 11 countries including Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Greece, Jordan and Turkiye.
Ennasri is a French affairs analyst, writer and civil society activist focusing on a variety of social issues, including discrimination and education.
While sharing updates from his journey on social media, the 41-year-old said that he wanted to revive the traditional pilgrimage experience that Muslims followed in the past and also to draw attention to global warming.
Ennasri shared an emotional video of his arrival at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, in which he said: “It is difficult to express these feelings because your prayer is not the same as when you have been on a 57-day trip to come and pray at the Prophet’s Mosque, and when you take a seven-hour flight.”
During his short stay in Jeddah, en route to Makkah, the French cyclist was warmly welcomed by the Saudi Cycling Federation and held a practice session with the members of the club on the Jeddah Corniche.
Leaving for Makkah on Saturday, Ennasri was able to retrace the slow journey taken by Muslims, and some of his own relatives, in the past.
“Some members of my family also traveled on foot. It could have taken months or even years. Some lost their lives during the journey,” he said.
“When I remember these moments, I find the strength in me.”
Our planet is our home and we have to preserve it for future generations.
Nabil Ennasri, French pilgrim
Explaining the significance of his journey, he added: “My first objective is to explain global warming; it is very important for our children and future generations.
“My second goal is to understand what kind of difficulties people (experienced) on pilgrimage in ancient times, to understand their long journeys on foot.”
In another video shot in Madinah, Ennasri said: “I received a message from my friend Thomas who is not a Muslim. He says that even if he does not share my faith, he is enthusiastic about my project, about the fact that we try to raise awareness around ecology and environment.
“I liked his message and replied back saying that it is beyond our philosophical or religious differences because our faith in human beings reunite us. Our planet is our home and we have to preserve it for future generations.”
According to Ennasri, global warming is a major problem facing humanity today.
“It is important for me to protect nature and our world, and to explain this to the Muslim community. I think there is a misunderstanding about global warming; people don’t understand what it is about.”
Ennasri hopes that his trip will inspire other Muslims and community members to rethink their own approaches to travel.
Mobile dental clinic near Grand Mosque provides free service to pilgrims
The clinic has helped over 1,000 pilgrims so far by providing them “with all the necessary services in order to complete their rituals with ease,” Shaibi said
Updated 25 June 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The Ministry of Health has set up a mobile clinic to provide free dental health services to pilgrims during the Hajj season.
The clinic is stationed outside the entrance to the Al-Haram Emergency Hospital, in the central area around the Grand Mosque in Makkah, to render it accessible to pilgrims.
The project comes in line with the ministry’s goal of improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare and facilitating access to services for visitors to the Grand Mosque.
It is being implemented in partnership with the private sector, represented by Asen Medical Company, whose Chairman Dr. Mohammed Nizar Shaibi, told Arab News that “the launch and maintenance of the mobile dental clinic project for the second consecutive year is one of the biggest successes.”
NUMBER
76k
Over 76,000 pilgrims have received health care — including open-heart surgeries, dialysis sessions, and endoscopy operations — in Makkah and Madinah since May 21.
The idea behind the clinic, Shaibi said, stemmed from a desire to offer pilgrims a quick solution to toothaches, which can be common and painful enough to distract from their rituals.
“They won’t be feeling calm and peaceful while in pain,” he said.
“Therefore, we are present round the clock near the Grand Mosque to work on easing their pain and creating all the suitable conditions for their comfort and happiness.”
The clinic has helped over 1,000 pilgrims so far by providing them “with all the necessary services in order to complete their rituals with ease,” Shaibi said.
Patients are transferred to the hospital if they need further medical treatment.
The mobile clinic provides dental health services through 32 medical and surgical specialists equipped with modern technology and instruments and available around the clock throughout the Hajj.
The ministry has implemented multiple initiatives to provide healthcare services to pilgrims.
According to a report by the Saudi Press Agency, over 76,000 pilgrims have received health care — including open-heart surgeries, dialysis sessions, and endoscopy operations — in Makkah and Madinah since May 21.
A fleet of over 190 ambulances and 16 emergency centers have been deployed at the Jamarat bridge area at the holy site of Mina.
It was reported on Sunday that a medical team at King Abdullah Medical City saved the life of a female pilgrim in her 70s after she suffered an acute heart attack.
According to the ministry, the team performed an urgent cardiac catheterization, which revealed a blockage in three coronary arteries. The patient was admitted to the cardiology department for critical cases until her condition was stabilized. She recovered in time to complete her Hajj rituals in good health.
Hajj pilgrims receive gifts embodying Saudi Arabia’s artistic heritage
Prayer mat designs incorporated traditional Saudi arts, including Arabic calligraphy
Updated 25 June 2023
Arab News
MAKKAH: The Royal Institute for Traditional Arts collaborated with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to distribute special gifts to pilgrims that represent the cultural heritage and artistic richness of Saudi Arabia.
Gifts, which included prayer mats, were given out at reception sites, such as King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and the Haramain High-Speed Railway, owned by Saudi Arabia Railways.
Prayer mat designs incorporated traditional Saudi arts, including Arabic calligraphy.
Designs also included geometric patterns of Al-Qatt Al-Asiri art and were inspired by wicker art, which uses raw materials from palm trees, adding a natural touch.
The mats also featured ornamental designs found on Najdi wooden doors, including botanical and geometric patterns, as well as balcony designs with shapes representing the desert environment, adding a unique element.