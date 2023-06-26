You are here

Indonesia police probe drug regulators over cough syrup

The World Health Organization is working with countries to investigate the global pharmaceutical supply chain for such syrups. (AFP)
The World Health Organization is working with countries to investigate the global pharmaceutical supply chain for such syrups. (AFP)
Reuters

The World Health Organization is working with countries to investigate the global pharmaceutical supply chain for such syrups.
  • BPOM has said a spike in cases of acute kidney injury occurred as several parties “exploited a gap in the safety guarantee system” and pharmaceutical companies did not sufficiently check the raw ingredients they used
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s police are conducting preliminary inquiries into whether any actions by officials at the country’s drug regulator could amount to criminal wrongdoing, as they expand a probe into tainted cough syrups linked to the deaths of more than 200 children across the nation, two top inspectors told Reuters.
The police scrutiny of Indonesia’s food and drugs agency (BPOM) is the latest escalation by states seeking accountability for contaminated syrups that were linked to the deaths of dozens more children in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year. The World Health Organization is working with countries to investigate the global pharmaceutical supply chain for such syrups.
Late last year police arrested and charged eight individuals at Indonesian companies that imported and distributed raw materials to drugmakers whose cough syrups were found to contain toxic industrial-grade chemicals instead of the legitimate ingredient.
Andika Urrasyidin, lead police investigator of the case, told Reuters police have called in “many” BPOM officials for questioning, and the investigation is still underway.
“We’re still looking into it. But ... if there were actions, then yes there needs to be responsibility,” he said, declining to say what, if any, charges may be brought.
No one at BPOM has been accused of wrongdoing. The police could ultimately pursue criminal charges or close the probe without taking action.
Officials from the BPOM did not respond to a request for comment.
Hersadwi Rusdiyono, the director of Indonesia’s national police’s crimes detection unit, said BPOM officials were brought in as witnesses, but investigators are now checking if any wrongdoing was committed by drug regulators.
“We asked them according to their functions, as regulators, whether they’ve conducted supervision and what kind of supervision,” he told Reuters. “They were only interrogated as witnesses, we’re coordinating with the prosecutors.”
Hersadwi said the probe so far has focused on staff at lower levels and not included BPOM’S chief, Penny Lukito. Penny did not respond to a request for comment.
BPOM has said a spike in cases of acute kidney injury occurred as several parties “exploited a gap in the safety guarantee system” and pharmaceutical companies did not sufficiently check the raw ingredients they used.
In January, Pipit Rismanto, a senior police official, told reporters the authorities had found one company sold “industrial-grade” toxins as pharmaceutical-grade propylene glycol, a key base of syrupy medicines.
The toxins, ethylene glycol (EG) and diethyelene glycol (DEG), can be used by unscrupulous actors as a substitute for propylene glycol because they can cost less than half the price, several pharmaceutical experts told Reuters.
Police have charged four companies involved in the case — drugmaker Afi Farma, which allegedly sold tainted syrups, CV Samudera Chemical, which according to the police supplied the chemicals, and two of its distributors Tirta Buana Kemindo and Anugrah Perdana Gemilang.
A lawyer for Afi Farma, which attended its first court hearing on the case on Tuesday, said the company would respect the law.
Tirta Buana Kemindo declined to comment. CV Samudera and Anugerah Perdana Gemilang could not be reached.
BPOM is also named in a separate class action suit launched in January by parents whose children died or are suffering from long-term complications of the acute kidney injury.
The first day of trial has not been scheduled and a mediation process has just concluded, said the families’ lawyer.

 

17,000 Ukrainian army recruits trained by UK and allies, 30K by 2024

17,000 Ukrainian army recruits trained by UK and allies, 30K by 2024
AFP

17,000 Ukrainian army recruits trained by UK and allies, 30K by 2024

17,000 Ukrainian army recruits trained by UK and allies, 30K by 2024
  • Operation Interflex taught the recruits various skills including weapons handling, battlefield first aid and patrol tactics
  • UK defense chief says partners to provide vital support, helping Ukraine defend against Russian aggression, for as long as it take
AFP

LONDON: More than 17,000 Ukrainian recruits have been trained by Britain and other allies over the last year to help Kyiv fight Russia’s invasion, the UK Ministry of Defense said Monday.

The recruits, from many different walks of life, all went through a “gruelling” five-week program which the ministry said had transformed them “from civilians to soldiers.”
Britain and nine partner nations — Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania and The Netherlands — opened the initiative for new volunteer recruits to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in June last year.
The UK-led training program dubbed Operation Interflex taught the recruits, who had little to no previous military experience, various skills including weapons handling, battlefield first aid and patrol tactics.
“The determination and resilience of the Ukrainian recruits that arrive on British soil, from all walks of life, to train to fight alongside our British and international forces, is humbling to witness,” UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.
“The UK and our international partners will continue to provide this vital support, helping Ukraine defend against Russian aggression, for as long as it takes.”
Britain initially offered to train up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in battlefield skills, based on the UK’s basic soldier training.
The program has now been extended and is on track to train some 30,000 recruits by 2024, according to the British defense ministry.
It said intelligence has shown that the training has made “a significant difference to the combat effectiveness of Ukraine.”
“The UK Armed Forces maintains close communication with Ukraine to improve and evolve the course based on the skills most needed on the battlefield,” the ministry added.
 

With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain

With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
AP

With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain

With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
  • Though short-lived, Prigozhin's rebellion resulted in some of the best forces fighting for Russia being pulled from the Ukraine battlefield
  • “Putin is much diminished and the Russian military, and this is significant as far as Ukraine is concerned,” says UK's former military chief
AP

Russian government troops withdrew from the streets of Moscow on Sunday and the rebellious mercenary soldiers who had occupied other cities were gone, but the short-lived revolt has weakened President Vladimir Putin just as his forces are facing a fierce counteroffensive in Ukraine.

The aborted march on the capital by Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner troops, some of the most effective fighters in Ukraine, also left their fate uncertain.
Under terms of the agreement that ended the crisis, Prigozhin will go into exile in Belarus but will not face prosecution. Neither Putin nor Prigozhin has been heard from since the deal, brokered by Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko, was announced Saturday night.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the weekend’s events as “extraordinary,” recalling that 16 months ago Putin appeared poised to seize the capital of Ukraine and now he has had to defend Moscow from forces led by his onetime protege.
“I think we’ve seen more cracks emerge in the Russian façade,” Blinken said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
“It is too soon to tell exactly where they go and when they get there, but certainly we have all sorts of new questions that Putin is going to have to address in the weeks and months ahead.”
It was not yet clear what the fissures opened by the 24-hour rebellion would mean for the war in Ukraine. But it resulted in some of the best forces fighting for Russia being pulled from the battlefield: Prigozhin’s own Wagner troops, who had shown their effectiveness in scoring the Kremlin’s only land victory in months, in Bakhmut, and Chechen soldiers sent to stop them on the approach to Moscow.
The Wagner forces’ largely unopposed, rapid advance also exposed vulnerabilities in Russia’s security and military forces.

“I honestly think that Wagner probably did more damage to Russian aerospace forces in the past day than the Ukrainian offensive has done in the past three weeks,” Michael Kofman, director of Russia Studies at the CAN research group, said in a podcast.
The Wagner forces were reported to have downed several helicopters and a military communications plane. The Defense Ministry has not commented.
Ukrainians hoped the Russian infighting could create opportunities for their army, which is in the early stages of a counteroffensive to take back territory seized by Russian forces.
“Putin is much diminished and the Russian military, and this is significant as far as Ukraine is concerned,” said Lord Richard Dannatt, former chief of the general staff of the British armed forces. “... Prigozhin has left the stage to go to Belarus, but is that the end of Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner Group?”
Under terms of the agreement that stopped Prigozhin’s advance, Wagner troops who didn’t back the revolt will be offered contracts directly with the Russian military, putting them under the control of the military brass that Prigozhin was trying to oust. A possible motivation for Prigozhin’s rebellion was the Defense Ministry’s demand, which Putin backed, that private companies sign contracts with it by July 1. Prigozhin had refused to do it.
“What we don’t know, but will discover in the next hours and days is, how many of his fighters have gone with him, because if he has gone to Belarus and kept an effective fighting force around him, then he ... presents a threat again” to Ukraine, Dannatt said.
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky said he told US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Sunday that the aborted rebellion in Russia had “exposed the weakness of Putin’s regime.”
In their lightning advance, Prigozhin’s forces on Saturday took control of two military hubs in southern Russia and got within 200 kilometers (120 miles) from Moscow before retreating.
People in Rostov-on-Don cheered Wagner troops as they departed late Saturday, a scene that played into Putin’s fear of a popular uprising. Some ran to shake hands with Prigozhin as he drove away in an SUV.
Yet the rebellion fizzled quickly, in part because Prigozhin did not have the backing he expected from Russian security services. In fact, the Federal Security Services immediately called for his arrest.
“Clearly, Prigozhin lost his nerve,” retired US Gen. David Petraeus, a former CIA director, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
“This rebellion, although it had some applause along the way, didn’t appear to be generating the kind of support that he had hoped it would.”

 

Rostov appeared calm Sunday morning, with only tank tracks on the roads as a reminder of the Wagner fighters.
“It all ended perfectly well, thank God. With minimal casualties, I think. Good job,” said one of the residents, who agreed only to provide his first name, Sergei. He said the Wagner soldiers used to be heroes to him, but not now.
In the Lipetsk region, which sits on the road to Moscow, residents appeared unfazed by the turmoil.
“They did not disrupt anything. They stood calmly on the pavement and did not approach or talk to anyone,” Milena Gorbunova told the AP.
As Wagner forces moved north toward Moscow, Russian troops armed with machine guns set up checkpoints on the outskirts. By Sunday afternoon, the troops had withdrawn and traffic had returned to normal, although Red Square remained closed to visitors. On highways leading to Moscow, crews repaired roads ripped up just hours earlier in panic.
Anchors on state-controlled television stations cast the deal ending the crisis as a show of Putin’s wisdom and aired footage of Wagner troops retreating from Rostov-on-Don to the relief of local residents who feared a bloody battle for control of the city. People there who were interviewed by Channel 1 praised Putin’s handling of the crisis.
But the revolt and the deal that ended it severely dented Putin’s reputation as a leader willing to ruthlessly punish anyone who challenges his authority.
Prigozhin had demanded the ouster of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whom Prigozhin has long criticized in withering terms for how he has conducted the war in Ukraine.
The US had intelligence that Prigozhin had been building up his forces near the border with Russia for some time. That conflicts with Prigozhin’s claim that his rebellion was a response to an attack on his field camps in Ukraine on Friday by the Russian military that he said killed a large number of his men. The Defense Ministry denied attacking the camps.
Rep. Mike Turner, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said the march on Moscow appeared to have been planned in advance.
“Now, being a military guy, he understands the logistics and really the assistance that he’s going to need to do that,” including from some Russians on the border with Ukraine who supported him, Turner said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”
“This is something that would have had to have been planned for a significant amount of time to be executed in the manner in which it was,” he said.
 

US Coast Guard will lead investigation of Titan implosion with help from Canada, France, UK

US Coast Guard will lead investigation of Titan implosion with help from Canada, France, UK
AP

US Coast Guard will lead investigation of Titan implosion with help from Canada, France, UK

US Coast Guard will lead investigation of Titan implosion with help from Canada, France, UK
  • The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also announced Saturday that they are studying the circumstances that led to the Titan deaths to decide whether a full investigation is warranted
AP

BOSTON: The US Coast Guard said Sunday it is leading an investigation into the loss of the Titan submersible that was carrying five people to the Titanic, to determine what caused it to implode.
Capt. Jason Neubauer, chief investigator, said the salvage operations are ongoing, and they have mapped the accident site. He did not give a timeline for the investigation. Neubauer said the convening of a Marine Board of Investigation is the highest level of investigation conducted by the US Coast Guard.
Investigators are working closely with other national and international investigative authorities, including the US National Transportation Safety Board, Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the French marine casualties investigation board and the United Kingdom Marine Accident Investigation Branch, Neubauer added. Evidence is being collected in the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland, in coordination with Canadian authorities.
The Coast Guard board can make recommendations to prosecutors to pursue civil or criminal sanctions as necessary.
The US Navy said Sunday that it won’t be using a large piece of salvage equipment that it had deployed to the effort to retrieve the Titan submersible.
The Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System had the capability of lifting an intact Titan back to the surface. The US Coast Guard announced on Thursday that debris from the submersible had been found roughly 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the Titanic in North Atlantic waters.
The Titan submersible imploded on its way to tour the Titanic wreckage, killing all five on board. Debris was located about 12,500 feet (3,810 meters) underwater.
The Navy would only use the ocean salvage system if there were pieces large enough to require the use of the specialized equipment.
“Efforts are focused on helping map the debris field in preparation for recovery efforts and to support investigative actions. Efforts to mobilize equipment such as the Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System have been discontinued,” a Navy official told The Associated Press.
The Navy describes the Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System as a “portable, ship lift system designed to provide reliable deep ocean lifting capacity of up to 60,000 pounds for the recovery of large, bulky, and heavy sunken objects such as aircraft or small vessels.”
The Titan weighed 20,000 pounds (9,071 kilograms).
The Navy is continuing to support the US Coast Guard as operations continue.
On Saturday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said that it has begun an investigation into the loss of the submersible and has been speaking with those who traveled on Titan’s mothership, the Polar Prince.
Authorities from the US and Canada began the process of probing the cause of the underwater implosion and are grappling with questions of who is responsible for determining how the tragedy unfolded.
“We are conducting a safety investigation in Canada given that this was a Canadian-flagged vessel that departed a Canadian port and was involved in this occurrence, albeit in international waters,” said Kathy Fox, chair of the transportation board. “Other agencies may choose to conduct investigations.”
The Polar Prince left Newfoundland on June 16, towing the ill-fated Titan. There were 41 people on board the ship — 17 crew members and 24 others — including the five-man team of the Titan.
Fox said the Canadian Transportation Safety Board will share information it collects with other agencies, like the US National Transportation Safety Board and the US Coast Guard, within the limits of Canadian law. Voice recordings and witness statements are protected under Canadian law, she said.
“We don’t want to duplicate efforts. We want to collaborate,” she said.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also announced Saturday that they are studying the circumstances that led to the Titan deaths to decide whether a full investigation is warranted. That full probe will only take place if it appears criminal, federal or provincial law may have been broken, officials said.
The Coast Guard led the initial search and rescue mission, a massive international effort that likely cost millions of dollars.
OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned and operated the Titan, is based in the US but the submersible was registered in the Bahamas. OceanGate is based in Everett, Washington, but it closed when the Titan was found. Meanwhile, the Titan’s mother ship, the Polar Prince, was from Canada, and those killed were from England, Pakistan, France, and the US
The deep-sea investigations promise to be long and painstaking. How the overall investigation will proceed is complicated by the fact that the world of deep-sea exploration is not well-regulated.
A key part of any investigation is likely to be the Titan itself. The Titan was not registered as a US vessel or with international agencies that regulate safety. And it wasn’t classified by a maritime industry group that sets standards on matters such as hull construction.
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who was piloting the Titan when it imploded, had complained that regulations can stifle progress.
One question that seems at least partially resolved is when the implosion likely happened. After the Titan was reported missing, the Navy went back and analyzed its acoustic data and found an “anomaly” Sunday that was consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the vessel was operating when communications were lost, said a senior US Navy official.
The Navy passed on the information to the Coast Guard, which continued its search because the data was not considered definitive, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive acoustic detection system.
The Titan launched at 8 a.m. that day and was reported overdue that afternoon about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Rescuers rushed ships, planes and other equipment to the area.
Any sliver of hope that remained for finding the crew alive was wiped away early Thursday, when the Coast Guard announced that debris had been found near the Titanic.
Killed in the implosion were Rush; two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.
Questions about the submersible’s safety were raised by both by a former company employee and former passengers.

 

Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses Russian turmoil with Biden, Trudeau, Duda

Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses Russian turmoil with Biden, Trudeau, Duda
Reuters

Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses Russian turmoil with Biden, Trudeau, Duda

Ukraine’s Zelensky discusses Russian turmoil with Biden, Trudeau, Duda
  • Followed extraordinary failed mutiny by Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin on Saturday
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he discussed the weekend’s turmoil in Russia in phone calls with the leaders of the United States, Canada and Poland on Sunday, and that the “weakness” of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had been “exposed.”
The phone calls took place after an extraordinary failed mutiny by Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin on Saturday that raised questions about Putin’s grip on power as Ukraine presses a counteroffensive in its south and east.
“We discussed the course of hostilities and the processes taking place in Russia. The world must put pressure on Russia until international order is restored,” Zelensky said after a phone call with US President Joe Biden.
He said he and Biden had also discussed further expanding defense cooperation with an emphasis on long-range weapons, coordination ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius next month and preparations for a “Global Peace Summit” he has promoted.
“Yesterday’s events exposed the weakness of Putin’s regime,” the statement said.
In another similar statement, Zelensky said he had told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a phone call about the “threatening situation” at Ukraine’s vast, Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Zelensky warned earlier this week that Russia was considering carrying out an act of “terrorism” involving the release of radiation at the plant, an allegation denied by Russia.
“Ukraine’s partners must demonstrate a principled response, in particular at the NATO Summit in Vilnius,” he said.
The Ukrainian leader made similar comments in a statement announcing a phone call with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Greek conservatives storm to victory in repeat election

Greek conservatives storm to victory in repeat election
Reuters

Greek conservatives storm to victory in repeat election

Greek conservatives storm to victory in repeat election
  • Former PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis wins second term
  • Results show center-right New Democracy winning 158 seats
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece’s conservative New Democracy party stormed to victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday with voters giving reformist Kyriakos Mitsotakis another four-year term as prime minister.
With 91 percent of votes counted, center-right New Democracy was leading with 40.5 percent the vote and 158 seats in the 300-seat parliament, interior ministry figures showed.
It was more than 20 points clear of Syriza, a radical leftist party which won elections in 2015 at the peak of a debilitating debt crisis and which ran the country until 2019, when it lost to New Democracy.
“This freely given support only increases my reponsibility to respond to people’s hopes. I personally feel an even stronger obligation to serve the country with all my abilities,” Mitsotakis told cheering crowds at New Democracy headquarters in downtown Athens.
Mitsotakis, 55, a former banker and scion of a powerful political family, has promised to boost revenue from the vital tourist industry, create jobs and increase wages to near the European Union average.
He came to power in 2019, ousting the radical Syriza party which rose to prominence in 2015, at the peak of a debilitating debt crisis which almost saw Greece topple out of the euro zone.
“Obviously this is a great defeat,” Euclid Tsakalotos, who was finance minister under the Syriza administration, told Greece’s Skai TV. Based on early projections, Syriza had 47 seats in parliament, a resounding defeat for the party.
Mitsotakis, who was prime minister from 2019 until stepping down in favor of a caretaker premier following an inconclusive May vote, has vowed to push ahead with reforms to rebuild the country’s credit rating after the debt crisis which wracked the nation for a decade.
Sunday’s vote was the second in the past five weeks, as a first poll on May 21, held under a different electoral system, failed to give a single party absolute majority in parliament. The system used in Sunday’s poll gives the leading party bonus seats depending on voter support.
The COVID-19 pandemic and a deadly rail crash in February exposed shortcomings in Greece’s health and public transport systems. But a cost of living crisis and economic hardship have more recently topped voters’ concerns.
“I expect a lot (from the new government),” pensioner Giorgos Katzimertzis told Reuters.
“The main thing is the health system, the economy, so we can live (decently) because things are difficult. I am a pensioner, I was on the fire brigade, and now I don’t have a dime.”
Sunday’s election was held in the shadow of a migrant shipwreck this month in which hundreds are feared to have perished off southern Greece. One of the worst such disasters in years, it has exposed the parties’ divisions over migration.
An anti-immigrant party, the Spartans, which said Greece was threatened by uncontrolled migration, was the surprise of the campaign. It was set to gain 4.7 of the vote and up to 13 seats in parliament, based on the early results.
The group was catapulted from relative obscurity after support from Ilias Kasiadiaris, the frontman of the now-banned Golden Dawn far-right party. His own party was barred from the elections and he endorsed the Spartans from jail.
The shipwreck disaster dominated campaigning in the run-up to this election.
Rescuers found 104 survivors and recovered 82 bodies but up to 750 people are thought to have been packed on the ramshackle vessel heading from Libya to Italy. The boat had been shadowed by the Greek coast guard, which said occupants refused all offers of help.
Mitsotakis, whose administration has taken a tough line on migration, has blamed “wretched traffickers” for the disaster and praised the coast guard for rescuing people. Tsipras has questioned why the coast guard did not intervene earlier.

