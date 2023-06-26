S&P cuts China GDP forecast as calls for stimulus intensify 

You are here

S&P now expects China to log gross domestic product growth of 5.2 percent in 2023, down from an earlier estimate of 5.5 percent. (Shutterstock)
BEIJING: S&P Global cut its forecast for economic growth in China this year, underscoring the uneven nature of the country’s post-reopening recovery that is spurring more calls for further stimulus. 

S&P now expects China to log gross domestic product growth of 5.2 percent in 2023, down from an earlier estimate of 5.5 percent. It was the first such cut by a global credit ratings agency this year and follows lowered predictions by Goldman Sachs and other major investment banks. 

“China’s key downside growth risk is that its recovery loses more steam amid weak confidence among consumers and in the housing market,” S&P said in a statement on Sunday. 

The world’s second-largest economy has slowed in recent months after coming back to life with the lifting of three years of restrictive zero-COVID policies. In May, property investment slumped further, industrial output and retail sales growth missed forecasts, and youth unemployment hit a record 20.8 percent. 

Forecasts for China GDP growth this year range between 4.4 percent and 6.2 percent. 

S&P said likely measures to bolster the economy could include “easing housing purchasing restrictions and mortgage down-payment requirements, expanding credit and infrastructure financing and, perhaps, fiscal support for consumption.” 

Ning Jizhe, a senior economic official with the country’s top political advisory body and the former head of China’s statistics bureau, is among the policy advisers calling for more supportive measures to be rolled out. 

“It is better to introduce measures sooner than later,” he said at a forum in Beijing on Sunday, adding that the impact of the measures “ought not to be small.” 

Last week, China cut its key lending benchmarks, the first such reductions in 10 months. A week earlier, the People’s Bank of China lowered short- and medium-term policy rates. 

The world’s second-biggest economy will roll out more stimulus this year, sources involved in policy discussions have said. 

Last week, three major state-run securities newspapers published front-page articles that cited economists as saying that the PBOC will likely further ease monetary policy. 

And on Sunday, state-controlled Global Times painted a grim picture of the economy, reporting that many graduates are visiting temples to pray amid rising anxiety over finding a job. 

Markets broadly expect stimulus policies to be unveiled after a regular meeting of the Communist Party’s political bureau in July. 

“The government is allowing more calls from state media to prepare public opinion for that (politburo) meeting and raise expectations (for more stimulus),” said Nie Wen, a Shanghai-based economist at the investment firm Hwabao Trust.  

Further highlighting pessimism over the economy, China and Hong Kong stocks slumped on Monday after disappointing domestic tourism figures for last week’s three-day Dragon Boat Festival, while the yuan also weakened against the dollar. 

Immensa develops $15m 3D printing center in Saudi Arabia  

Immensa develops $15m 3D printing center in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Immensa develops $15m 3D printing center in Saudi Arabia  

Immensa develops $15m 3D printing center in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Businesses in Saudi Arabia can now benefit from increased 3D printing capacity in the Kingdom thanks to additive manufacturing company Immensa setting up a $15 million factory in Dammam as part of its ambitious regional expansion plans. 

According to a company statement, the facility — which spans 1,500 sq. meters — will create high-value parts on demand for the petrochemicals, energy, and oil and gas industries.   

Osama bin Abdulaziz Al-Zamil, the vice minister of industry and mineral resources, cut the ribbon on the plant, the statement said.   

The plant aligns with the Kingdom’s efforts to localize manufacturing, raise competitiveness and create sustainable job opportunities.     

“Immensa has ambitious expansion plans underpinned by local talent and engineers. We will continue empowering the industrial ecosystem to ensure not only that we are a major player in this field but also that Saudi Arabia and the wider region lead in local on-demand, advanced manufacturing,” said Ali Abdulaziz Al-Turki, chairman of Immensa.   

The building will serve as the Kingdom’s first private center for industrial-grade additive manufacturing and is anticipated to service markets in Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.   

The company uses US-based General Electric’s additive 3D printers, including the region’s biggest metal laser melting machine. 

The Kingdom is gearing up to become a hub for global manufacturing as part of the industrialization plans of its Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy.

Speaking on Saudi Arabia’s changing manufacturing landscape at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Minister of Industry and Minerals Bandar Alkhorayef said: “We will see more complexity, more advanced products.” 

He added: “Artificial intelligence and 3D printing will allow us to create the right jobs for the future, the jobs we want to see for our children and their children.” 

Alkhorayef said the Kingdom’s strategic location, natural resources, access to different markets and emerging talent make it a force to be reckoned with in the global manufacturing sphere, and the Saudi government’s view is that it should act as an “enabler” for investments in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. 

He added that his ministry is working towards ensuring a proper regulatory framework for investments, solid infrastructure to create the factories of the future and developing human capital by providing education and training.

NEOM partners with BWA Yachting to promote Sindalah as luxury destination  

NEOM partners with BWA Yachting to promote Sindalah as luxury destination  
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

NEOM partners with BWA Yachting to promote Sindalah as luxury destination  

NEOM partners with BWA Yachting to promote Sindalah as luxury destination  
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM’s first luxury island Sindalah is all set to become a significant driver of tourism in Saudi Arabia, with global superyacht service provider BWA Yachting setting shop on the island.  

According to a press release, the yachting company will assist operations at Sindalah’s international marina and support the maritime crew as the Red Sea’s first superyacht destination gears up for opening in 2024.  

“Sindalah will redefine the luxury island experience and become the most sought-after yachting destination in the world, offering six months of winter sun and less than a day’s sail from the ports of the Mediterranean,” said Antoni Vives, chief of urban development and islands officer at NEOM.  

The destination offers a luxurious lifestyle and is part of NEOM’s collection of 39 islands that will be home to a yachting ecosystem with 5,000 berths.  

“Working with BWA Yachting will allow us to tap into their expertise and provide the unparalleled yachting ecosystem and elevated experience for which Sindalah will become synonymous. This partnership represents an important step as we invite the world to set sail for Sindalah,” Vives added.  

The island will include marinas that feature 86 berths, catering to yachts with a maximum length of 50 meters. In addition, serviced offshore buoys will be available for mooring superyachts up to 180 meters in length.  

“At BWA Yachting, we are committed to providing world-class services to superyachts visiting Sindalah and eagerly look forward to creating captivating NEOM itineraries, delivering extraordinary experiences for our clients in this spectacular new destination,” said Paschalis Patsiokas, CEO of BWA Yachting.  

Sindalah’s beach club will also host the Marine Activities Center, providing an opportunity to experience marine life below the surface of the Red Sea.   

Moreover, three luxury hotels, including a Four Seasons Resort and Saudi Arabia’s first Marriott International Autograph Collection Hotels property, will help promote the destination as an epicenter for luxury tourism in the region. 

Middle East’s assets under management hit $1.3tn: report 

Middle East’s assets under management hit $1.3tn: report 
Updated 26 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Middle East’s assets under management hit $1.3tn: report 

Middle East’s assets under management hit $1.3tn: report 
Updated 26 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Despite global economic headwinds, assets under management in the Middle East grew by $100 billion from 2021 to 2022 to reach $1.3 trillion, according to US-based Boston Consulting Group.  

This reflects a compound annual growth rate of 7 percent, BCG said in its latest annual asset management report titled “Global Asset Management 2023: The Tide Has Turned.” 

“While performing relatively better than their European and American peers, the asset management industry in the Middle East has arrived at a critical juncture, compelling leaders to reassess their organizations’ operations to regain the profit growth they experienced in the previous years,” said Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG Markus Massi. 

He added: “Central banks around the globe are no longer engineering sustained market appreciation. Their goals for the short term are the exact opposite; they are trying to slow growth to combat inflation which will have an impact, especially on equity markets.”  

The report also noted that global asset managers’ annual profit growth will be around half the industry average of recent years given the existing pressures and market expectations. 

In order to return to historical levels, asset managers will need to slash costs by 20 percent overall and shift their revenue mix to generate at least 30 percent of their revenue from higher-margin products, the report stressed.  

To thrive in the years ahead, a focus on profitability, private market opportunities in high-growth alternative investments and personalized client experiences should top the leadership agenda, the report emphasized.  

Profitability can be achieved by understanding the expenses and drivers in each function and using multiple initiatives to optimize costs, rather than just cut expenses, the report clarified.  

In terms of private markets, companies should pursue high-growth alternative investments and unlock potential private market opportunities. 

Given the high preference of regional investors for private assets and the lack of other alternative investment instruments, asset managers in the Middle East should pursue private market opportunities.

Furthermore, in comparison to traditional approaches, innovative technologies can boost personalization efficiency and effectiveness in the sales and marketing process, thereby leading to a surge of about 20 percent in sales conversions, the report highlighted.  

“In an environment where growth is no longer guaranteed, where fees are being compressed, and where passive investing is increasingly popular, the Middle East’s asset management industry is facing a crucial turning point,” Principal at BCG Farouk El-Hosni explained.  

“In fact, it is now time for leaders to reexamine their organizations’ strategies to take their fair share in the market growth and accelerate profit contributions,” he concluded.  

Turkey lira at new low after rollback of bank rules 

Turkey lira at new low after rollback of bank rules 
Updated 26 June 2023
REUTERS 

Turkey lira at new low after rollback of bank rules 

Turkey lira at new low after rollback of bank rules 
Updated 26 June 2023
REUTERS 

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira slid 1.8 percent to a fresh record low against the US dollar on Monday after the central bank took steps to simplify rules governing lenders’ holdings and foreign deposits, following its sharp interest rate hike last week. 

The lira fell to 25.76 against the dollar, surpassing last week’s all-time low of 25.74. 

It is down 27 percent so far this year, largely after the re-election in late May of President Tayyip Erdogan who has since moved to backtrack on his years of unorthodox economic policy including slashing rates despite soaring inflation. 

Two big steps were taken in recent days: the central bank under new Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan raised rates by 650 basis points to 15 percent on Thursday, a substantial tightening even though it fell short of market expectations. 

Then on Sunday, the central bank began rolling back parts of the dozens of rules and regulations it had adopted since 2021 that left debt, credit and forex markets heavily state-managed — and that were meant to encourage lira holdings. 

The steps were meant to free up markets and ensure stability, the bank said at the weekend. 

According to the official gazette, the securities maintenance ratio that banks are required to allocate to their foreign currency deposit was reduced to 5 percent from 10 percent. 

Securities that banks must maintain ranged between 3 percent and 12 percent of their lira deposits, under the new standard, compared to between 3 percent and 17 percent previously. 

The new regulation also said banks whose lira deposits are less than 57 percent of total deposits will have to hold an additional 7 percentage points of securities, compared to the previous 7 additional points applied to banks which held less than 60 percent lira deposits. 

“Ratios were slowly lowered, allowing banks to adjust their positions slowly and not triggering a rapid rise in interest rates, a slight relaxation of the rules would give banks room and time to maneuver about their bond portfolios,” said Enver Erkan, Chief economist at Dinamik Yatirim. 

“It is a comforting and positive development for the sector.” 

Saudi Aramco partners with local beekeepers to promote honey production  

Saudi Aramco partners with local beekeepers to promote honey production  
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Aramco partners with local beekeepers to promote honey production  

Saudi Aramco partners with local beekeepers to promote honey production  
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In an effort to make Saudi Arabia self-reliant on agricultural products, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. has signed a deal to support 600 beekeepers to upgrade their harvesting skills as the Kingdom aims to boost its honey production.  

The oil giant has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Beekeepers Cooperative Association in Rijal Almaa province to provide honey farmers, particularly those with limited income, with comprehensive training and essential resources to improve their production capabilities.    

The association aims to produce approximately 10,000 honeybee queens and 4,000 breeding colonies of local bees without relying on external bees.  

The agreement was signed between Khalid Al-Zamil, vice president of public affairs at Saudi Aramco, and Ali Al-Hayani, chairman of the Beekeepers Cooperative Association in Rijal Almaa.  

Saudi Aramco has been involved in projects supporting beekeeping in Asir since 2020 as the region is known for producing organic honey throughout the year.  

The new initiative will provide farmers with the latest tools that aid in product development, marketing strategies, business planning and growth.    

There are about 16,000 registered beekeepers in the Kingdom, but that figure is projected to reach 30,000 by 2030, with the number of beehives exceeding 1 million.   

According to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the Kingdom produces nearly 5,000 tons of honey and imports 24,000 tons annually. Over 20 types are sold locally from hundreds of apiaries nationwide.   

The southern region produces some of the highest grades of honey and the rarest types, such as Al-Majra, which sells for $266 to $320 a kilogram. 

Beekeeping has found support from the Kingdom’s program for developing human capabilities, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, an economic diversification and social reform plan announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016.   

Speaking to Arab News in April, Prof. Ahmad Al-Khazim Al-Ghamdi, head of the Bee Research Chair at King Saud University and president of the Arab Beekeeping Association and Beekeepers Association in Albaha, said that preservation projects and initiatives are more critical today than ever before due to climate change and the resulting loss of bees’ natural habitats.  

“International reports on climate change indicate that the temperatures in Saudi Arabia will rise dramatically in the next 20 years due to the dryness of the air, and when this happens, the local bees will not be able to bear these conditions, so losing the bees will result in economic and environmental damage,” he said. 

