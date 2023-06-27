You are here

  Bold man Cavendish plots Tour de France last hurrah

Bold man Cavendish plots Tour de France last hurrah

Bold man Cavendish plots Tour de France last hurrah
Cycling’s all time great sprinter Mark Cavendish will be looking to bow out in style as he atttempts to set sole ownership for the record of Tour de France stage wins. (File/AFP)

AFP

Bold man Cavendish plots Tour de France last hurrah

Bold man Cavendish plots Tour de France last hurrah
  • Fans will crowd finish lines along the 3,404km route hoping to witness the 38-year-old celebrate sole ownership for the record of Tour de France stage wins
  • Old foe, triple world champion Peter Sagan, winner of seven Tour de France green jerseys awarded for the most sprint points, is also calling it quits

AFP

BILBAO, SPAIN: Cycling’s all time great sprinter Mark Cavendish has nothing to prove except perhaps to himself as he embarks on his final Tour de France on Saturday.

Fans will crowd finish lines along the 3,404km route from Bilbao to Paris hoping to witness the 38-year-old celebrate sole ownership for the record of Tour de France stage wins.

Locked with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx since an astonishing return to form on the 2021 Tour lifted his tally to 34, he was encouraged to bow out on a high after being overlooked for the 2022 edition.

Cavendish scorched into the cycling limelight in 2008 celebrating his first four Tour de France stage wins with ingenious craft and celebrations of such passion he attracted new fans to the sport.

Prickly post-stage interviews only added lustre to a burgeoning star quality among the hardcore of fans who admire his old school hard-man persona.

Grand tour cycling has undergone profound change as planners have jazzed up the format for television viewers with routes that invite a maverick approach resulting in fewer stages for the pure sprinters such as Cavendish.

Whether he manages to pull off another stage win or not, his and Merckx’s massive tally will likely never be beaten.

Despite that, Cavendish’s quest will form an intriguing storyline alongside the struggle between defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and two-time winner Tadej Pogacar for the overall title.

“Can he do it? I think he can,” Alberto Contador, twice a Tour de France champion, said this week.

“His morale will be at an all-time high after winning a stage on the Giro,” he said of Cavendish’s stage 21 win in Rome in May.

As with the cycling scene, Cavendish himself has experienced reinvention.

The 2014 Tour de France Grand Depart was centered on the Cavendish locomotive with stage 1 finishing in his mother’s home town of Harrogate.

With what felt like half of Yorkshire packed into the town center Cavendish fell hard in the finale creating a hushed unease instead of what could have been a 26th win.

Over the next two seasons Cavendish amassed five more stage wins before a long fallow struggle with the debilitating Epstein Barr virus.

Perhaps his greatest achievement was fighting back to a glorious Indian Summer in 2021 at Quick-Step, a team he considered as his home.

“The stars didn’t align for me, that was me burning my fingers moving them,” he said at the time.

Now the Astana-Qazaqstan Team provide Cavendish with a platform with six flat stages and only half of them likely to be claimed by the kind of mass bunch sprint on which he thrives.

There are several convincing contenders in there with him with Jasper Philipsen, Fabio Jakobsen and Caleb Ewan just a few of the form men Cavendish will hope to vanquish.

The man who matched Merckx is not the only big name taking part in his final Tour de France.

Old foe, triple world champion Peter Sagan, winner of seven Tour de France green jerseys for the rider with the most sprint points, is also calling it quits.

The pair have a torrid history, and a face-off for the sprint win on the Champs Elysees in Paris on July 24 would provide a fitting farewell.

Topics: tour de france Mark Cavendish cycling

Brazil aim high at Women’s World Cup despite Marta’s injuries

Brazil aim high at Women’s World Cup despite Marta’s injuries
Updated 27 June 2023
AP

Brazil aim high at Women’s World Cup despite Marta’s injuries

Brazil aim high at Women’s World Cup despite Marta’s injuries
  • Regardless of Marta’s level of fitness, Sundhage believes Brazil are among a group of 10 teams that could win the title
  • Brazil will play a last friendly at home on Sunday against Chile in Brasilia
Updated 27 June 2023
AP

SAO PAOLO: Marta has won the world player of the year award six times but has never won the Women’s World Cup in five previous attempts with Brazil.

That’s something she and the team want to change.

Marta has been recovering from a knee injury but the 37-year-old striker is expected to play a role in Brazil’s bid for the title at the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Brazil will be coached at a World Cup by a European for the first time; Pia Sundhage has had nearly four years to transform the team.

Sundhage, who led the US to two Olympic gold medals, called up Marta for friendlies against England and Germany in April but the forward remained in Florida to recover from a muscle injury in her left leg.

She later declared she was 100 percent ready to play, although the doubts over her fitness have persisted.

Marta had surgery to a repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament last year after injuring her left knee during a club game in the US. She was sidelined from the national team for 11 months, only returning to play for Brazil in a friendly against Japan in February.

Regardless of Marta’s level of fitness, Sundhage believes Brazil are among a group of 10 teams that could win the title.

The coach also insists her team has improved since the penalty shootout loss in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, a result that cast doubt on the team rebuilding job started in 2019.

Brazil, one of the three South American teams in the tournament, are expected to advance to the knockout stage in Group F. The group also includes France, the team that eliminated the Brazilians four years ago in the round of 16, Jamaica and Panama.

Only eight players involved in Brazil’s last Women’s World Cup campaign are expected to go to Australia for the group games — goalkeeper Leticia; defenders Kathellen, Rafaelle and Tamires; and forward Bia Zaneratto, Debinha, Geyse and Marta.

Brazil performed well in the two latest friendlies despite Marta’s absence, holding European champions England to a 1-1 draw before losing the Finalissima on penalties at Wembley Stadium on April 6. Days later, Brazil beat second-ranked Germany 2-1 in Nuremberg.

Sundhage said the win over Germany was among Brazil’s best performances since she took over.

“And we did that playing against one of the best teams in Europe,” Sundhage said after the match, saying it give the team more confidence for the World Cup “including confidence for myself.”

The 30-year-old Andressa Alves is expected to combine with Marta in Brazil’s attack. She scored 14 goals in 35 matches for Roma during the season, although she’d been likely to be on the bench for Brazil until Atletico Madrid striker Ludmila sustained an ACL injury that should rule her out.

One of Brazil’s new strengths that gives fans hope, even if Marta is unfit, is the young and intense midfield duo of Ary Borges and Kerolin.

“We are growing very well,” Borges said after Brazil’s win in Germany. “(For a while) we couldn’t win matches even when we played well. Now it is different. We are leaving here with a very positive thinking, we will arrive strong at this World Cup. Beating a team like Germany makes people look at us with more respect.”

Kerolin said in a podcast in mid-June that Brazil’s women are looking at Argentina’s World Cup- winning men’s team as a model for what they want to deliver for Marta.

“What they did for Lionel Messi, we want to do it for Marta,” Kerolin said. “She deserves it for who she is.”

Brazil will play a last friendly at home on Sunday against Chile in Brasilia. Then the Brazilian squad will head to Australia aiming to go one better than their best-ever finish in eight World Cup appearances: runner-up to Germany in 2007.

Brazil’s performances in the tournament will also be taken against a political backdrop, with the South American nation among the bidders to host the next edition of the Women’s World Cup.

Topics: Women’s World Cup Brazil Marta Vieira da Silva Marta

Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut

Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut
Updated 27 June 2023
AP

Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut

Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut
  • It’s Swiatek’s eighth consecutive win and a tour-leading 36th of the season
  • Grass remains the only surface on which she has yet to win a title
Updated 27 June 2023
AP

BAD HOMBURG, Germany: Iga Swiatek overcame a slow start before powering her way into the second round of the Bad Homburg Open with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 win over grasscourt specialist Tatjana Maria on Monday.

Swiatek, making her first competitive appearance since winning the French Open two weeks before, took time to get going in her first match on grass this season. Maria saved three of the four break points she faced and converted both of her opportunities to win the first set.

But Swiatek answered the 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist in the next and lost only two more games for the rest of the match, wrapping up the win in 1 hour, 52 minutes.

It’s Swiatek’s eighth consecutive win and a tour-leading 36th of the season.

“At the beginning it was tricky,” Swiatek said. “But I’m pretty glad that I figured it out because I guess problem-solving on grass is the most important thing.”

Grass remains the only surface on which she has yet to win a title. She’s yet to make it past the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The top-ranked Polish player next faces Jil Teichmann in the second round. The Swiss player rallied to beat Claire Liu of the United States 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Fellow American Emma Navarro eased to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Argentine Nadia Podoroska for a second-round meeting with Alizé Cornet of France.

Also, the fourth-seeded Mayar Sherif edged Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 for her first main-draw win on grass.

Katerina Siniakova defeated the seventh-seeded Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3, 6-4, and Bianca Andreescu edged Sonay Kartal of Britain 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

There were wins, too,for Canadian Leylah Fernandez, Czech player Linda Noskova, France;s Varvara Gracheva and Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti.

Topics: Bad Homburg Open Iga Swiatek WTA Tour WTA

FIFA says Jeddah will stage next Club World Cup

FIFA says Jeddah will stage next Club World Cup
Updated 26 June 2023
AP

FIFA says Jeddah will stage next Club World Cup

FIFA says Jeddah will stage next Club World Cup
Updated 26 June 2023
AP

ZURICH: The 2023 Club World Cup will be played in Jeddah, the home city of Saudi champions Al-Ittihad that have signed Karim Benzema, FIFA said Monday.

Al-Ittihad will be joined by the six continental club champions — including Champions League winner Manchester City — for the Dec. 12-22 tournament. It will be the last edition in that format before the 32-team version launches in 2025 in the US.

FIFA said the 2023 tournament will be played at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium. They hold about 62,000 and 27,000 spectators, respectively.

Benzema will be trying to retain the trophy he helped Real Madrid win in February, beating Saudi club Al-Hilal in the final hosted by Morocco.

BACKGROUND

FIFA picked Saudi Arabia in February to host the 2023 Club World Cup, giving the Kingdom its latest international soccer event in an aggressive push to make a bigger impact in world sports.

Al-Ittihad will open the next tournament in a first-round game against Auckland City, the Oceania champion. The winner advances to the second round, joining Leon of Mexico, Al-Ahly of Egypt and Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan.

Man City and the South American champion enter at the semifinal stage. The Copa Libertadores final is played on Nov. 4.

Each continental champion from 2021 through 2024, except in Oceania, also qualify directly for the expanded tournament in 2025.

FIFA picked Saudi Arabia in February to host the 2023 Club World Cup, giving the Kingdom its latest international soccer event in an aggressive push to make a bigger impact in world sports.

Saudi Arabia also will host the 2027 Asian Cup and is expected to be a strong contender bidding to host the men’s 2034 World Cup.

Topics: FIFA Club World Cup Jeddah

Saudi Arabia teenagers crash out of Asia and world cups

Saudi Arabia teenagers crash out of Asia and world cups
Updated 26 June 2023
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia teenagers crash out of Asia and world cups

Saudi Arabia teenagers crash out of Asia and world cups
  • AFC quarterfinal loss to Uzbekistan also ended chances of appearing at the FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year
  • After Nawaf Al-Bishri saw a first-half penalty saved, the Central Asians eventually broke the deadlock with 11 minutes remaining
Updated 26 June 2023
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia crashed out of the Asian Football Confederation’s U-17 Asia Cup on Monday with a 2-0 quarterfinal loss to Uzbekistan that also ended their chances of appearing at the FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year.

After Nawaf Al-Bishri saw a first-half penalty saved, the Central Asians eventually broke the deadlock with 11 minutes remaining via a strike that was officially recorded as an own goal from goalkeeper Mahmoud Al-Burayh. With six minutes remaining, it was all over as Dilshod Abdullayev added a second. With the last four from this continental championship in Thailand also earning berths in Indonesia for the global version in November, it is a double disappointment.

Yet this was far from a one-sided affair and was tightly contested for the most part. With Saudi Arabia boasting the best defense from the group stage with no goals conceded and Uzbekistan the lowest-scoring of all the quarterfinalists, most expected that the team in green would make most of the running.

In fact, the Saudi Arabian backline has a busier than usual opening period. Behruz Shukurullaev shot just wide from inside the area early on, and then a left-sided free-kick from Lazizbek Mirzayev was heading for the top of the Saudi goal before Al-Burayh tipped it away.

After 17 minutes, the young Green Falcons thought they were going to take the lead. Ozodbek Uktamov bundled over Nawaf Al-Jaadani on the left side of the area and up stepped Al-Bishri, one of the players of the tournament so far, but his low shot was saved by Muhammadyusuf Sobirov, diving to his right to make a fine save.

Saudi Arabia ended the half also denied by the goalkeeper. He saved well from a Talal Haji shot that bounced awkwardly and got up and down quickly to smother the danger from Al-Bishri from close range.

As the forward left the pitch to return to the dressing rooms, he was comforted by his teammates, but there were still 45 minutes to go. As expected, Saudi Arabia came out strongly at the start of the second half and put the White Wolves under some serious pressure, but neither side was able to create clear chances or could really get behind the opposition’s backline. The two goalkeepers both made saves from shots from outside the area but were looking reasonably comfortable.

And then with 11 minutes remaining, Uzbekistan took the lead. Ollobergan Karimov collected the ball on the left side of the area, cut in along the byline, and his low shot took a deflection off the goalkeeper at the near post and ended up bobbling over the line. 

It was a scrappy goal, but there was no doubt as to who scored the second in the 84th minute. A corner from the left was flicked on at the near post and found its way to Abdullayev in the center who made no mistake in lashing home a shot from close range.

That was that and it was a sad end for Saudi Arabia’s campaign, especially after they had looked so comfortable in the group stage. Now the youngsters will have to sit and watch the World Cup from their homes, but they at least did enough in Thailand to suggest that there are more tournaments to come in the future.

Topics: 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia Uzbekistan

Report on the state of equity in cricket to be published Tuesday

Report on the state of equity in cricket to be published Tuesday
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

Report on the state of equity in cricket to be published Tuesday

Report on the state of equity in cricket to be published Tuesday
  • Publication comes more than 2 and a half years after the report was instigated following an extensive number of claims of institutional racism within English cricket
  • Barrister Yasin Patel: It will be interesting to see what is said about inequality in cricket in terms of race, gender and class and the lack of access
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The long-awaited Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) Report is to be published on Tuesday 27 June, more than 2 and a half years after the report was instigated after an extensive number of claims of institutional racism within English cricket were made. 

It has been stated that over 4000 people have given accounts to the Commission, more then 550 documents from cricketing bodies and experts have been collected and over 70 individuals and organisations were met with. Publication of the report has been delayed for several months and questions will be raised as to why such an important document is being released the day before the second Ashes Test at Lords and the same day that Yorkshire CCC will have its sanctions hearing at the International Arbitration Centre after admitting four breaches in the racism row that has clouded the County club for so long. Some people have stated that it is a case of damage limitation and 24 hours of bad press at worse. 

Yasin Patel, a Barrister specialising in Sports Law, states that “Although the contents of the report will not be known until Tuesday, it can be assumed that the Report will not be something that the cricketing powers at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will be shouting proudly about. It will be interesting to see what is said about inequality in cricket in terms of race, gender and class and the lack of access, veiled barriers and limited opportunities that people of colour experience. In addition, the experiences of discrimination and prejudice from the grass roots to those at the top of the professional game may be difficult reading for some of us.”

The Cricket Disciplinary Commission (“CDC”) Hearings over the last few months highlighted the failures of the ECB and the various Professional Bodies in both treating the allegations of Azeem Rafiq seriously and properly and therefore the points to be made by the ICEC in terms of the culture within the game, dressing rooms, committee rooms, the governance, leadership, processes of complaints, disciplinary processes and whistleblowing procedures will be particularly relevant and important.

It will no doubt be hoped that a strong England performance on Wednesday will somehow soften the inevitable blow that this report will give to English cricket, but the bigger question will be whether the games governing body is willing to make all the necessary and painful changes that will be recommended by the ICEC in order for the game of cricket to be inclusive for everyone.

Topics: Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) Azeem Rafiq Yasin Patel England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)

