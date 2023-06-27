King Fahd International Airport records 250k passengers in 7 days

RIYADH: King Fahd International Airport witnessed an 11 percent rise in passenger numbers throughout the seven days of the Eid Al-Adha celebration compared to the equivalent period in 2022.

Dammam Airports Co., which operates the transport hub, revealed 250,000 people passed through the facility from June 19 to June 2.

The airport also witnessed over 2,000 flights during this time, reflecting a 15 percent increase compared to the previous year.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, DACO CEO Mohammed Al-Hassan reaffirmed the company’s dedication to enhancing the travel experience at all airports under its operation in the Eastern Province.

Al-Hassani expressed gratitude for the support and attention provided by the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, the General Authority of Civil Aviation President and the Airports Holding Co.

The CEO also highlighted DACO’s notable progress in operational expansion as part of its commitment to achieving the goals outlined in Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Services Strategy, with a particular focus on the aviation sector.

DACO revealed that the total number of flights from King Fahd International Airport since the beginning of 2023 has reached over 37,500, reflecting a 12 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

The company has successfully attracted five new airlines to operate to and from King Fahd International Airport in 2023, increasing the number of airlines operating at the airport to 42.

These include three national carriers and 39 international carriers.

Additionally, DACO has introduced 11 new direct destinations this year, encompassing nine international and two domestic routes.

With these additions, the total number of served destinations reached 61, comprising 16 domestic and 45 international routes.

Al-Hassani said DACO remains committed to delivering exceptional services and ensuring customer satisfaction across King Fahd International Airport, Al-Ahsa International Airport and Al-Qassim International Airport.

It is not just Saudi Arabia that is witnessing a visitor boom thanks to the Eid Al-Adha holiday season, as passenger traffic through Abu Dhabi International Airport is expected to increase significantly.

Abu Dhabi Airports, the owner and operators of the emirate’s five flight hubs, is anticipating over 900,000 passengers to pass through AUH between June 23 and July 7.

There are set to be over 5,000 flights across 109 destinations in 59 countries during this period.

The airport operator forecast that July 2 is expected to be the busiest day over the coming weeks.