Makkah Route initiative serves over 242,000 Hajj pilgrims

  • The pilgrims arrived on 667 flights into King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah
  • The process begins with the issue of electronic visas and individual information collection, followed by streamlined passport procedures before departure
MAKKAH: A total of 242,272 Hajj pilgrims have benefited from Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Route initiative, which streamlines the travel and entry process for visitors from Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkiye and, for the first time, Ivory Coast.
The pilgrims arrived on 667 flights into King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.
Launched in 2019, the scheme allows Hajj pilgrims to fulfill all their visa, customs and health requirements at their departure airport, saving them hours of time waiting both before and upon arrival in the Kingdom.
The process begins with the issue of electronic visas and individual information collection, followed by streamlined passport procedures before departure.
Stickers are placed on luggage and passports containing information on the flight data and place of residence of each pilgrim. The tagging service is carried out by a specialized team working under the supervision of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
The Ministry of Interior implements the Makkah Route initiative in cooperation with several agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and AI Authority, the Pilgrim Experience Program and the General Directorate of Passports.
 

Topics: Hajj 2023 Makkah Route pilgrims

Health Ministry advises pilgrims to avoid direct sun exposure during Hajj

Health Ministry advises pilgrims to avoid direct sun exposure during Hajj
  • Saudi National Center for Meteorology has warned of high temperatures at the holy sites, stating that the temperature in Makkah could reach 45 C
  • Saudi Ministry of Health has intensified its preparations to deal with cases of heat exhaustion and heatstroke expected to occur this year
MINA: The Saudi Ministry of Health is sending warning messages to all Hajj pilgrims to avoid being exposed to direct sunlight.

The Saudi National Center for Meteorology earlier warned of high temperatures at the holy sites, stating that the temperature in Makkah could reach 45 C.

The ministry has intensified its preparations to deal with cases of heat exhaustion and heatstroke expected to occur this year.

It has allocated 217 beds for heatstroke victims, with 166 beds in hospitals at the holy sites and 51 beds in Makkah.

The ministry has also ramped up its awareness and educational messages to this year’s pilgrims.

According to the ministry, multilingual awareness messages are being sent to pilgrims in cooperation with telecommunication companies, to help worshippers avoid heat and sunstroke.

In one of these messages, the ministry’s spokesman, Mohammed Abdul Aali, advised pilgrims to use umbrellas and drink as much water as needed.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Saudi Ministry of Health (MOH) Saudi National Center for Meteorology

Interior minister praises military, security authorities’ Hajj efforts

Interior minister praises military, security authorities’ Hajj efforts
  • Prince Abdulaziz said that implemented phases of the security plan have been successful
  • Pilgrims have faced no problems from the time of their arrival in Makkah until the Day of Tarwiyah
MINA: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior and Head of the Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif commended the efforts of security and military authorities during this year’s Hajj season.
During a meeting with the Hajj Security Committee and leaders of the Hajj security forces in Makkah on Tuesday, Prince Abdulaziz said that implemented phases of the security plan have been successful, and pilgrims have faced no problems from the time of their arrival in Makkah until the Day of Tarwiyah.
He praised the efforts of the security authorities at the ministry and military authorities at the Ministry of the National Guard, the Ministry of Defense, the General Intelligence Presidency, and the Presidency of State Security.
Prince Abdulaziz said that security efforts will continue until pilgrims return to their homelands after performing their rituals with ease and comfort.
Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, director of public security and chair of the Hajj Security Committee, presented a report on the results of the Hajj security plan.
He said that all participating security and military authorities in this Hajj season are ready to implement the rest of the security plan phases, thus ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims.
Prince Abdulaziz reviewed progress on work at the security and control command center for Hajj at the Public Security headquarters in Mina.
He also inspected the artificial intelligence applications that have been developed in cooperation with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority to support Hajj security forces in managing crowds at the holy sites, the Grand Mosque and the Jamarat Bridge.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Security

Saudi Islamic affairs minister meets delegation of Yemeni scholars

Saudi Islamic affairs minister meets delegation of Yemeni scholars
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Abdul Latif al-Sheikh, met a delegation on Monday of senior Yemeni scholars hosted as part of the ‘Guests of King Salman’ program in Makkah.  

The minister, during the meeting, affirmed Saudi Arabia’s keenness to support Yemeni scholars within the framework of the country’s continuous efforts in support of the Yemeni government and the people of Yemen, SPA reported.  

The minister told the delegation that King Salman “pays special attention to the Yemeni issue” due to the strategic ties between the two countries. 

The Yemeni scholars said they valued Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting Yemen in all fields, stressing that Saudi Arabia was and will remain a strategic partner of Yemen.

Pakistani Hajj mission commends Saudi Arabia for excellent facilities at Mina camps

Pakistani Hajj mission commends Saudi Arabia for excellent facilities at Mina camps
  • All Pakistani pilgrims on Monday reached Mina where they will stay the night in allotted camps
  • The Kingdom has established hospitals, ensured improved air-conditioning among other facilities
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Hajj mission on Monday commended Saudi authorities for making exemplary arrangements for the annual pilgrimage, after all Pakistani pilgrims arrived in Mina ahead of the Hajj’s climax at Mount Arafat.

The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means to at least once in their lifetime. It includes rites completed over four days in Makkah and its surroundings in the west of Saudi Arabia.

Millions of pilgrims arrived at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Sunday to perform Tawaf Al-Qudum as the biggest annual pilgrimage in several years began. It is the first tawaf (circumambulation of the Kaaba) that pilgrims undertake after assuming the state of ihram.

On the eighth day of Dul Hijjah, known as the Day of Tarwiyah, pilgrims embark on the journey to Mina and spend an entire day and night to prepare themselves mentally and physically for the profound spiritual experience that awaits them at Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have delivered his final sermon.

“All Pakistani Hajj pilgrims on Monday reached Mina through buses where they will stay in the allotted camps tonight,” Mohammed Umer Butt, a spokesperson for the Pakistani Religious Affairs Ministry, told Arab News over the phone from Mina.

“This year, the Saudi authorities have made excellent arrangements and increased facilities in camps, especially improved air conditioning.”

The Saudi authorities have established two main hospitals, while dispensaries have been set up for the pilgrims in every camp street in Mina, the spokesperson added.

The Pakistani Hajj mission has established a Main Control Office in Mina to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims.

“So far, 81,500 (Pakistani) pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia under the government scheme,” he said.

Saudi Arabia this year reinstated Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and scrapped the upper age limit of 65 in January. More than 81,000 Pakistani pilgrims are expected to perform the pilgrimage under the government scheme this year, and the rest have been facilitated by private tour operators.

An information cell has been set up within the Main Control Office to ensure smooth flow of information and communication, according to the Pakistani authorities.

Additionally, a dedicated lost and found cell has been established to help pilgrims retrieve any misplaced belongings.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Pakistan Saudi Arabia

Related

Pakistani pilgrims in Madinah have expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the government. (SPA)
World
Pakistani pilgrims laud Hajj arrangements
‘Excellent arrangements’: Pakistani women pilgrims laud hospitality by Hajj mission in Madinah 
Saudi Arabia
‘Excellent arrangements’: Pakistani women pilgrims laud hospitality by Hajj mission in Madinah 

Saudi crown prince discusses design origins of The Line, the Kingdom’s iconic megacity

Saudi crown prince discusses design origins of The Line, the Kingdom’s iconic megacity
  • We want to create a new civilization for tomorrow, says Mohammed bin Salman
  • Crown prince: Saudi Arabia will keep proving the doubters wrong about megaprojects
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has discussed some of the earliest ideas around the design of The Line, Saudi Arabia’s megacity of the future, and what the project means to the Kingdom and the world.

The ambitious modern city is part of Saudi Arabia’s flagship development project of NEOM, situated in the north of the Kingdom, and reimagines what urban living should be like in the 21st century.

The Kingdom wants to create a new civilization for the future and has urged countries to act similarly for the sake of building a better planet, the crown prince said in a Discovery Channel interview about The Line that aired on Monday.

He talked in the documentary about how the design idea behind The Line came about and what it will eventually mean for Saudi Arabia.

“Since we have an empty place, and we want to have a place for 10 million people, then let’s think from scratch,” the crown prince said.

“We talked about a lot of ideas, ‘why can’t we build a circle?’” he said, recalling the first steps in the city’s design process. We can connect it with mobility and build it “slowly until it was completed for 10 million people,” the crown prince added.

After brainstorming and a competition for the best designers for ideas on how the city should look, one design option stood out.

“They provided us with cities based on the existing methods but with better solutions,” he said. Except one, who said: “Let’s turn it from a circle to a line.”

From there, the crown prince suggested a tweak that would establish The Line’s iconic look.

“The infrastructure idea is good, but when you get in it, with the 2 km width, you don’t feel it,” he said. “I told the team, ‘how about if we take those 2 km and flip it (so that it is) two towers (across) the whole line, is that going to work or will it be too massive?’”

The result: A 170-km, 200-meters-wide urban design phenomenon that will run on 100 percent renewable energy, with 95 percent of land preserved for nature — and it will be car-free.

The look of the city was unveiled by the crown prince in 2022. He said the design would clarify the internal structure of the multilayered city and address the problems of traditional flat, horizontal cities.

The crown prince said the Saudi population in 2030 is expected to be between 50 and 55 million, significantly up from the current 33 million. “In 2030, we are going to reach the full capacity of the existing infrastructure of Saudi Arabia,” he said, which necessitated the creation of the new city.

“The Line will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today and will shine a light on alternative ways to live,” the crown prince is quoted as saying on the project’s official site. “We cannot ignore the livability and environmental crises facing our world’s cities.”

He added: “Any new city is going to have to be top-down.” Existing cities, he said, have all undergone restructuring based on a constant problem-solution model, but a top-down solution facilitates building something like The Line.

The crown prince said that it was not enough for the futuristic city to just be technically possible, it had to be beautiful too.

“Engineering and design was not enough without art,” he said. “(We) don’t want to create a city without having the whole city as a piece of art.”

The crown prince said the project is grand in scope and fulfills its financial and other objectives.

“It’s massive, it’s huge,” he said, adding that he wishes he could explain it in a simpler way. “It’s something that creates a new way of building.”

The crown prince said Miami has a work and social life mix that is exciting for residents and The Line will aim to top that type of offering.

“In Miami, when you get out of your office, you are on vacation — immediately you are next to entertainment, culture, sport and retail,” he said. “We are competing with Miami.”

Residents of The Line will only have a five-minute walk to reach all facilities and high-speed rail will provide an end-to-end transit of 20 minutes.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, NEOM’s CEO, said that works are progressing in the futuristic city as per the schedule.

Peter Fitzhardinge, head of tourism and marketing at NEOM, told Arab News: “The development is being done. NEOM is becoming a reality. I live in NEOM and I see developments every minute of every day. You have to come to NEOM to see the future of livability in the world.”

Of those that keep saying the current megaprojects in Saudi Arabia are too ambitious and cannot be done, the crown prince said: “They can keep saying that and we can keep proving them wrong.

“I can promise you there’s going to be something new and creative (in NEOM), but what is it? It’s unknown, we are going to see.”

Topics: The Line NEOM

