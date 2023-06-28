UAE In-Focus — ADNOC Distribution inks deal with HPCL of India 

You are here

The deal will give ADNOC access to a vast network of over 28,000 retail stations in India (WAM)
RIYADH: In a bid to expand its lubricant and allied products business in India, UAE’s ADNOC Distribution has inked a deal with Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.  

HPCL is one of the largest lubricant marketers and fuel retailing companies in India, and with this deal ADNOC Distribution aims to tap into Asia’s second-largest economy, which has an annual demand of 3 billion liters of lubricants.  

The deal will also give ADNOC access to a vast network of over 28,000 retail stations in the country, news agency WAM reported.  

“With HPCL’s robust performance record spanning over a century, we aim to establish a strong presence in India, one of the world’s largest and rapidly growing markets,” said Bader Saeed Al-Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution.  

The agreement will also see both ADNOC Distribution and HPCL working together to jointly explore opportunities to penetrate new and growing markets, targeting 10 key countries in 2023 for the development of their respective businesses. 

“We are excited to embark on this journey with ADNOC Distribution. They are the perfect partner for us to build our offering, as their production and marketing capabilities will be instrumental in expanding our business and footprint in the international lubricants’ markets,” said Sanjay Kumar, executive director and head of Lubes strategic business unit, HPCL Middle East FZCO.  

World Meteorological Organization praises the UAE for sustainability efforts 

As the world sails toward a sustainable future, Jukka Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization, said the UAE is a role model as the emirates’ economy is now less than 20 percent dependent on fossil fuels.  

“The World Meteorological Organization is extremely pleased with the UAE’s actions, including their decision to increase investment in clean energy and other projects that support the organization’s strategy for addressing climate change issues, as well as their decision to host the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency, which is a key player in this field,” Taalas told Emirates News Agency, also known WAM.  

Taalas also urged world nations to replace fossil fuel energy sources with climate-friendly ones.  

“The World Economic Forum reaffirmed that climate change is a serious economic issue and that there are significant threats to the world economy if we don’t take action to mitigate or adapt to climate change during the next 10 years,” he added.  

The comments from Taalas come as the UAE gears up to host the UN Climate Change Conference, popularly known as COP28 from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, 2023. 

Topics: UAE in-focus ADNOC Distribution Hindustan Petroleum Corp

RIYADH: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown of US inventories, signaling robust demand from the world’s biggest oil consumer, but the gains were limited by worries over interest rate hikes.  

Brent crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.60 percent, to $72.69 a barrel at 09:28 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate futures gained 40 cents, or 0.59 percent, to $68.10 a barrel.  

Both contracts had fallen by about 2.5 percent in the previous session on signals that central banks may not be done with interest rate hikes.  

Recent data from the American Petroleum Institute has suggested that crude stocks fell by about 2.4 million barrels in the week ended June 23.   

Uganda expects to start oil production from Tilenga project in 2025  

Uganda National Oil Co. expects to start oil production from the Tilenga project in the first half of 2025, the company’s CEO said on Wednesday.  

“The drill kits have been put up and the drilling has started,” Proscovia Nabbanja told Reuters on the sidelines of the Energy Asia conference. “We are on track for first oil in H1 2025.”  

The Tilenga project, in the Buliisa and Nwoya districts in Uganda’s Lake Albert oilfields, is operated by French energy major TotalEnergies in partnership with China’s CNOOC Ltd. and UNOC.  

Oil from the Tilenga project will be transported via the $3.5 billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline to the port of Tanga in Tanzania for export.  

The EACOP has the capacity to send up to 246,000 barrels of crude per day out to world markets by as early as 2025.  

TotalEnergies is the largest shareholder in EACOP with a 62 percent stake. Other investors include the state-run UNOC and Tanzania Petroleum Development Corp., which have 15 percent each, while China’s CNOOC holds 8 percent.  

Mexico’s CFE and ESENTIA sign $300m memorandum for gas project  

Mexican state power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with ESENTIA Energy Systems to develop natural gas infrastructure with a $300 million investment.  

The agreement was signed on June 20 and aims to optimize existing pipelines and include new natural gas delivery points to serve CFE power plants and communities, the Mexican state power firm said in a statement.  

“The agreement will also allow both parties to put an end to various pre-existing legal disputes,” the power firm added.  

(With input from Reuters)   

Topics: Oil OPEC

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the US economy is “strong now” and he does not expect a recession, a day before delivering an economic policy speech in Chicago. 

Biden delivered his remarks on Tuesday at a private fundraiser in Chevy Chase, Maryland. 

He will deliver a speech on Wednesday in Chicago on “Bidenomics,” a catch-all term his aides use to describe his economic vision, as the president ramps up political events and travel two months after launching his re-election campaign.  

 

Topics: US president Biden

RIYADH: Egypt aims to advance its target of generating 42 percent of its energy through renewable sources to 2030 from 2035 as the North African nation submitted updated climate commitments as per the Paris Agreement on Monday.  

In its updated Nationally Determined Contribution document, Egypt noted that the country needs to obtain grants and soft financing worth €500 million ($548 million) as a contribution to achieving the revised targets. 

NDC is a climate plan that a Paris Climate Agreement signatory needs to submit every five years to list various measures it plans to take to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts.

Egypt submitted its first NDC last year in June, with the updated one released earlier this week as the country intends to expedite its efforts to reduce carbon emission volume and increase renewable energy generation ahead of its original target of 2035.

The second update was announced by the Supreme Committee of the National Council for Climate Change in Egypt, led by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.    

The move of modifying the emissions target demonstrates the nation’s commitment to accelerating the switch to a low-carbon development path, said a top minister.    

Egypt’s Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad said that this step followed successful discussions between the ministries of foreign affairs, environment and international cooperation.    

It aimed “to obtain grants and soft financing worth €500 million as a contribution to the energy axis of the Nexus for Water, Food and Energy, or NWFE, program, in the framework for updating the NDC through a plan to develop the network, in order to absorb 10 gigawatts of new and renewable energy,” added Fouad. 

A part of the country’s national climate change strategy 2050, the NWFE program was officially launched during COP27 in November last year at a total cost of $14.7 billion, comprising nine projects with three main pillars — water, food and energy. 

The minister went on to say that the private sector is anticipated to raise $10 billion to carry out this strategy.  

Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat revealed that the NDC update secures grants, debt swaps, and concessional financing.   

It also stimulates private investments to support the energy pillar within the government-led platform of NWFE, she added.   

Al-Mashat added that this milestone comes in accordance with the declaration that was announced during COP27, among Egypt, Germany and the US.   

The NWFE aims to develop solid relationships with various stakeholders to raise money for climate change projects.   

This will be done by using cutting-edge financing techniques like debt for climate swaps and blended finance, with a particular focus on the private sector and a broader range of financial actors.  

Additionally, the program offers technical support and guarantees for personal investments. 

Topics: #egypt COP27 #energy #climate

RIYADH: Patients in the Gulf Cooperation Council region could get faster and more accurate diagnoses after the Public Investment Fund-owned Lifera announced a joint venture with CENTOGENE. 

The biopharmaceutical company will be working with the German-based firm to provide multiomic testing services — a concept in biological research that aims to comprehensively characterize and quantify large numbers of molecules in complex samples.

The joint venture intends to transform genetic insights into data-driven answers that will accelerate the field of precision medicine, according to a press release.

The partnership will contribute to expanding population health programs, enhancing the speed of clinical diagnoses and fostering research capabilities and collaborations in the Kingdom. 

“This strategic collaboration is a reflection of Lifera’s mission to grow Saudi Arabia’s biopharma sector,” Ibrahim Al-Jufalli, chairman at Lifera, said. 

Additionally, the joint venture aligns with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and other national initiatives focused on genomic testing and the growth of the biotech sector in the country. 

“With CENTOGENE’s expertise in the field of rare, metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases, we see tremendous potential value for the joint venture to provide more timely and accurate diagnoses which are crucial to patients and their families, driven by a comprehensive diagnostic portfolio that goes beyond standard laboratory testing and medical interpretation,” Al-Jufalli added. 

As part of the agreement, CENTOGENE will receive a $30 million investment through a mandatory convertible loan with a conversion price of $2.20 per share of its common stock.  

The company will also benefit from milestone payments linked to the joint venture’s performance and revenue-based royalties until 2033. 

The collaboration between CENTOGENE and Lifera represents a significant advancement in the field of genomics and precision medicine in Saudi Arabia.  

By leveraging CENTOGENE’s global expertise and Lifera’s local insights, the joint venture aims to provide innovative solutions that will improve patient care, drive scientific research, and contribute to the overall growth of the biotech sector, said the press release.  

“Teaming up with Lifera marks a significant step forward in our mission to deliver data-driven, life-changing answers to patients around the world and forms a pathway to achieving sustainable growth and profitability for CENTOGENE,” said Kim Stratton, CEO at CENTOGENE. 

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) omics CENTOGENE 

  • Previously such a lengthy break would have meant an all-but-deserted Cairo, with people packing their bags and heading to vacation spots
  • Entertainment activities and Eid travel plans have taken a back seat while Egyptians struggle to pay for basic necessities
Updated 28 June 2023
Salma Mohamed

CAIRO: Soaring inflation and rising entertainment costs have left many Egyptians worried they will have to forgo their usual Eid celebrations along with visits to favorite vacation locations.

This year’s Eid El-Adha holiday coincides with a six-day break that will run from Tuesday to Sunday.

Previously such a lengthy break would have meant an all-but-deserted Cairo, with people packing their bags and heading to vacation spots, such as the North Coast, to enjoy around-the-clock entertainment activities and events for all age groups. 

However, this year is a little different.

Annual headline inflation jumped to 32.7 percent last month, up from the 30.6 percent in April.

Entertainment activities and Eid travel plans have taken a back seat while Egyptians struggle to pay for basic necessities. 

The luxuries of traveling and going out have stripped Eid of what it is all about: family.

Eid El-Adha usually includes a small feast featuring traditional fatteh — a dish composed of fried flatbread, rice, tomato salsa and beef — and extended family gatherings, where children get to wear new outfits and receive their long-awaited edeya. 

“This Eid we are sticking to Cairo, and maybe take the family out to the nearby park where we can play cards and kick a ball around,” said Karim Ezzat, a father of two.

“Our usual Eid plan of heading to the North Coast for a few days is no longer feasible seeing the increasing prices of everything,” he told Arab News.

“We will spend time with the family, maybe go to the sporting club, where the children can swim and soak up some sun, and stick to budget-friendly outings and activities.”

Amid the change in mindset, people are creating new traditions in line with the economic challenges.

Some have opted for dish parties instead of inviting friends and relatives for a meal. Each of those invited brings along a dish, easing the financial burden for the host. 

Recent university graduate Malak Walid said: “Rather than road tripping with my friends, we decided to do some cost-effective activities instead.

“We plan to go to the cinema, maybe try some new restaurants or check and see what affordable events are happening during the Eid break.”

He added: “In a worst-case scenario, we may just hang out at one of our houses.

Walid said there are usually music events with affordable tickets, while art galleries with free entry offer a nice break from the usual hangout spots.

Private tutor Dina Mourad said: “The six-day break is exactly what is needed to relax following an intense period of work. I don’t have much planned.

“I will see the extended family, but other than that I will mostly relax and catch up on some of my favorite TV shows.”

Topics: Egypt Eid El-Adha fatteh

