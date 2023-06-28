Phoebe Waller-Bridge stuns in Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio at London premiere of ‘Indiana Jones 5’

DUBAI: English actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge attended the London premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” held at the Cineworld Leicester Square on Monday, wearing a shimmering dress by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi, founder of Paris-based label Ashi Studio.

The fluid cage dress made of crystal-encrusted netting was elevated with a crepe cape that brought the whole look together for a sleek finish.







Waller-Bridge stars alongside Harrison Ford in the latest “Indiana Jones” film, hitting theaters in the Middle East on June 29. “She’s fiercely independent, knows what she needs to survive, and she’s going to go and get it,” Waller-Bridge said of her character Helena. “All while she’s being very witty and funny.”

Last week, American-British actress Hayley Atwell also stepped out in a black gown by Ashi Studio to the premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” in London.

Atwell, who plays the character Grace in the film, turned heads in a voluminous gown with a satin skirt — puffed out at the hips — and a velvet top from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 couture collection. She opted for a slicked-back hairstyle.

Meanwhile, designer Ashi is all set to join the Federation de la Haute Couture as a guest member and will showcase his latest line on the official Haute Couture calendar in Paris on July 6.

Ashi, who launched his label 17 years ago, is the first couturier from the Gulf region to be invited to show a collection on the federation’s official fashion week calendar.

Ashi and his atelier have been established in Paris since 2018. His designs have been worn by A-list celebrities such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue, Penelope Cruz, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Queen Rania of Jordan and more.

“This appointment is the highlight of my career,” Ashi said in a statement. “I will honor it in the memory of the great couturiers who came before me and whom I now join in the pursuit of this grand tradition of excellence in creativity and savoir-faire.

“Today, I am reminded of days escaping to the garden to dream, and, of that first day, when I hired one seamstress to bring to life the images in my head. Challenging and joyous, couture has and continues to lay bare my inner energy, so that I may give the best of myself to serve its high art,” he added.