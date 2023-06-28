You are here

  • Home
  • Marcos calls for solidarity with Muslims as Philippines observes Eid Al-Adha

Marcos calls for solidarity with Muslims as Philippines observes Eid Al-Adha

Marcos calls for solidarity with Muslims as Philippines observes Eid Al-Adha
Muslims take part in a morning prayer celebrating the feast of Eid Al-Adha at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5d97v

Updated 13 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Marcos calls for solidarity with Muslims as Philippines observes Eid Al-Adha

Marcos calls for solidarity with Muslims as Philippines observes Eid Al-Adha
  • President acknowledges contributions of Muslim minority to Philippine culture
  • Muslims constitute 5 percent of the nearly 110m population
Updated 13 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos on Wednesday to show solidarity with Muslims as the Catholic-majority Southeast Asian nation observed Eid Al-Adha.

Muslims constitute roughly 5 percent of the nearly 110 million Philippine population. Collectively referred to as the Moro people, the 13 ethnolinguistic groups form the largest non-Christian group in the country. Most live on the island of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago in the Philippines’ south, as well as in the central-western province of Palawan, and in the capital Manila.

As they celebrated Eid Al-Adha, or Festival of Sacrifice, the second of the two main holidays observed in Islam, the Philippine president acknowledged the Muslim minority’s contributions to the country’s diverse culture.

“Our nation is a land of plentiful creeds that is further nurtured by Muslim Filipinos who help weave our rich tapestry of diversity. Let their devotion to these beliefs shine above all throughout the festivities, and further strengthen the bond among our families, friends and communities,” Marcos said in a message to the nation.

“Let us all be reminded of the importance of sacrifice and selflessness that mirror the essence of this occasion so that we can join hands with our Muslim brothers and sisters from all over the world in the spirit of peace, unity and mutual respect.”

Eid Al-Adha commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith when he was commanded by God to sacrifice his son, and also marks the culmination of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage that is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Muslim Filipinos, like other Muslims across the world, offer sacrifice on Eid. Meat from animals slaughtered for the occasion is shared with relatives and the poor, and eaten during family celebrations.

“We go to the mosque together and then after that we go back home, we eat. And then usually Muslims visit relatives just like Christians do during Christmas,” Darwin Absari, professor at the Institute of Islamic Studies at the University of the Philippines, told Arab News.

“This is the kind of celebration where Moro delicacies are usually served. If you go to Sulu, they have the black soup, or beef stew with black soup, called the tiyula itum. In Lanao province, they have the carpa. It’s a kind of fish and beef korma. It is during this time that delicacies are prepared and served.”

Manila is home to about 200,000 Muslims, and many of them came to the Quirino Grandstand of Luneta Park for an Eid gathering.

“Here in Metro Manila, aside from the mosques, there’s a big gathering in Luneta,” said Ebra Moxir, a retired police officer and imam.

“There’s a congregational prayer in the morning.”

After prayers, cows and goats are sacrificed by those who can afford to do so.

“Then there’s also a feast and the visiting of brothers and sisters,” Moxir said.

“It’s like following the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim. The very lesson learned here is patience and sacrifice, and your willingness to obey God’s command.”

Topics: Eid Al-Adha 2023 Philippines

Related

Feast of fortune: Rich Bangladeshis choose camels for special Eid sacrifice video
World
Feast of fortune: Rich Bangladeshis choose camels for special Eid sacrifice
Italian officials, Catholic figures join Eid Al-Adha celebrations
World
Italian officials, Catholic figures join Eid Al-Adha celebrations

German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pills after 2 teenage girls die

Updated 7 sec ago

German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pills after 2 teenage girls die

German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pills after 2 teenage girls die
Updated 7 sec ago
BERLIN: German police warned Wednesday of a potentially lethal “Blue Punisher” variety of ecstasy in circulation after the death of two teenage girls was linked to the drug.
Police in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western Pomerania said that a 13-year-old girl from the town of Altentreptow died Monday at a hospital after taking one the blue pills featuring a skull logo associated with the Marvel comic book character The Punisher.
Two other teens, ages 14 and 15, were also hospitalized after taking the drug, police said. A 37-year-old German has been detained in connection with the girl’s death.
Authorities in the neighboring state of Brandenburg are also investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl who died in the town of Rathenow over the weekend after a suspected narcotics overdose. Prosecutors say an autopsy will determine whether she, too, died after consuming the drug
“We warn against any consumption of narcotics, but especially the dangerous ‘Blue Punisher’ pill,” Neubrandenburg police said in a statement. “These pills have a very high dose of (the chemical) MDMA.”
It added that even half a pill, which is in circulation in the region, could cause life-threatening illness.

Italian officials, Catholic figures join Eid Al-Adha celebrations

Italian officials, Catholic figures join Eid Al-Adha celebrations
Updated 28 June 2023
Francesco Bongarra 

Italian officials, Catholic figures join Eid Al-Adha celebrations

Italian officials, Catholic figures join Eid Al-Adha celebrations
  • Catholic newspaper’s publication of message by Jordan’s Prince Hassan a ‘clear sign’ of increasing interfaith dialogue, priest tells Arab News
  • Catholics ‘cannot agree more’ with prince’s call ‘to nurture the spirit of unity among believers’
Updated 28 June 2023
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: Representatives of municipal authorities and of the Catholic Church attended on Wednesday morning celebrations organized in several Italian cities for Eid Al-Adha.

To mark the occasion, Avvenire, the daily newspaper owned by the Italian Catholic Episcopal Conference, published on Wednesday a message for Eid Al-Adha by Jordan’s Prince Hassan bin Talal, chairman of the Royal Institute for Inter-Faith Studies.

“This represents another clear sign of the increasing dialogue between Catholics and Muslims, which represents one of the priorities for Pope Francis,” Father Giuseppe Ciutti, a Catholic priest who worked in Iraq for several years, told Arab News.

“The pope believes that we’re all called to work together to build a better society, and religion must boost engagement to promote the common good.”

Ciutti said Catholics “cannot agree more” with Prince Hassan’s call “to nurture the spirit of unity among believers so that they can represent a moderate community, a grace for the entire world.”

More than 2.5 million Muslims live in Italy. The biggest squares and parks in the main Italian cities hosted prayers for Eid Al-Adha on Wednesday morning.

A large gathering took place in Piazza Vittorio Emanuele in Rome, a big park in the center of the city, where thousands of Muslims congregated.

Several priests from the nearby Catholic basilicas and churches, as well as a mayoral delegate, attended the event.

In Bari, the central piazza Massari was covered since dawn with hundreds of prayer mats. Prayer went on for one hour, and it was attended by Francesca Bottalico, city commissioner.

A similar scene took place in Palermo, the capital of Sicily, where Archbishop Corrado Lorefice joined the prayer led by the city’s Imam Badri El-Madani.

Topics: Eid Al-Adha 2023 Italy

Related

Italy’s Muslim communities confident new government will protect religious freedom
World
Italy’s Muslim communities confident new government will protect religious freedom
Italy’s Catholic leaders send Eid Al-Fitr wishes to country’s Muslims
World
Italy’s Catholic leaders send Eid Al-Fitr wishes to country’s Muslims

Social clubs maintain Arab culture in Venezuela

Social clubs maintain Arab culture in Venezuela
Updated 28 June 2023
Amir Richani

Social clubs maintain Arab culture in Venezuela

Social clubs maintain Arab culture in Venezuela
  • Their role is to ‘promote and care for our culture from generation to generation,’ club president tells Arab News
Updated 28 June 2023
Amir Richani

VALENCIA, Venezuela: “One chai please,” a young man tells the cafe waiter, using the Arabic word for tea as he smokes shisha with his friends. “Shukran (thank you),” he says as he receives his tea.

At first glance, one would think this was taking place in Beirut, Cairo or Damascus, not over 10,000 km away in Valencia, a Venezuelan city where Arab communities feel at home.

Waves of Arabs migrated to Latin America in the 19th and 20th centuries. Many escaped conflict or political instability, and some hoped to find better economic conditions across the Atlantic.

Many of them made the Americas their home, with some estimates of up to 30 million Arab descendants living throughout Latin America.

Arab communities across Venezuela came together by founding social clubs, some of which were created by nationality such as Syrian, Lebanese or Palestinian.

In these clubs, families and friends play card games such as tarneeb (trumps) and board games such as backgammon, with Arabic the dominant language amid the smell of black Arabic coffee. Children can play football, swim or meet others their age.

The role of these clubs is to “promote, maintain and care for our culture from generation to generation — a vision our ancestors have had for 60-70 years,” Abelardo Kasabdji, president of the Arab Syrian Club, founded in the eastern Venezuelan city of Cumana in 1969, told Arab News.

The close connection between these clubs allows Arabs to engage and meet across regions and states.

Jorge Khebbe, president of Valencia’s Syrian Club, founded in 1977, maintains relations with several Arab clubs throughout Venezuela.

“Every activity that they do — be it festivals, football games or tournaments between clubs — they call us and invite us,” he told Arab News.

Over the years, these clubs have become venues for weddings, for families to eat Arabic food together, and for friends to reminisce about their lives in their motherland.

Cross-cultural bridges

Sharing and explaining Arab culture to others is another role that these clubs play. “We held an event with Spanish, Italian and Portuguese clubs in Venezuela, where we performed Arab dances so others can experience them,” said Kasabdji.

“Our role isn’t just within the Arab clubs but beyond. We host these interclub events to show and promote our culture.”

Khebbe said: “The Syrian Club in Valencia is open to anyone who wants to come and enjoy, smoke shisha or enjoy food at our restaurant — any person from any religion or nationality.” He added with a smile: “It’s practically as if they were in Syria but here in Venezuela.”

This is especially important for Venezuelan-born Arabs who can experience a piece of the Arab world, and learn and practice their ancestors’ language despite being thousands of kilometers away.

Pandemic’s impact

Clubs had to shut their doors due to COVID-19, impacting the communities that socialized in them. During the pandemic, engagement decreased “at a national level,” said Khebbe.

Reviving the social aspect of these clubs has been part of a strategy to reunite Arab communities, with live music from Venezuelan-Arab singers playing a significant role.

“At all the parties that the Arab Syrian Club organizes — Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Christmas — live artists make sure to brighten up these events,” said Kasabdji “We make our music the environment of our joy.”

Topics: Venezuela

Related

Iran’s president begins Latin America tour with stop in Venezuela
Middle-East
Iran’s president begins Latin America tour with stop in Venezuela
Saudi crown prince, Venezuela president discuss relations in Jeddah 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, Venezuela president discuss relations in Jeddah 

Myanmar air strikes kill 10 civilians: locals, media reports

Myanmar air strikes kill 10 civilians: locals, media reports
Updated 28 June 2023
AFP

Myanmar air strikes kill 10 civilians: locals, media reports

Myanmar air strikes kill 10 civilians: locals, media reports
  • Fighting has ravaged swathes of Myanmar since a coup in 2021, with the junta battling ethnic rebels and dozens of new ‘People’s Defense Forces’ across the country
Updated 28 June 2023
AFP

BANGKOK: A Myanmar military airstrike on a village killed ten civilians, locals and media reports said on Wednesday.
Fighting has ravaged swathes of Myanmar since a coup in 2021, with the junta battling ethnic rebels and dozens of new “People’s Defense Forces” across the country.
Rights groups accuse the military of extrajudicial killings, razing villages and using air strikes as collective punishment of its opponents.
A military jet dropped three bombs on Nyaung Kone village in the northern Sagaing region on Tuesday afternoon, according to Ko Zaw Tun, an anti-coup fighter from the village.
Ten people were killed and eight wounded, he said.
“There was no fighting, but they came to bomb the village,” he said, adding 11 houses had been destroyed in the attack.
A resident of Nyaung Kone also said that ten people had been killed in the strike.
He and other locals had cremated the dead later that evening, he said, asking not to use his name due to fear of reprisal.
“We did not know what their (the military’s) next plan is. So, we just held funerals for them as soon as we could,” he said.
BBC Burmese and other local media also reported the air strikes, with some outlets saying nine people had been killed.
Images published by local media showed people working to douse smoldering debris and ash, and a large building in ruins.
AFP digital verification reporters confirmed the images had not appeared online before Tuesday.
More than two years after launching its coup, the military is struggling to crush resistance to its rule.
Battling fierce opposition on the ground, experts say it is resorting to artillery strikes and air power.
The military carried out more than 300 air strikes in the last year, the United Nations said in March.
Sagaing has emerged as a hotspot of anti-junta resistance.
In April, the military bombed a gathering in Sagaing that media and locals said killed about 170 people, sparking renewed global condemnation of the isolated junta.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Myanmar military airstrike on village gathering kills at least 100
World
Myanmar military airstrike on village gathering kills at least 100
Calls mount for ASEAN action as bloc ‘strongly condemns’ deadly Myanmar airstrike
World
Calls mount for ASEAN action as bloc ‘strongly condemns’ deadly Myanmar airstrike

Youths clash with police near Paris after teenager shot dead in traffic stop

Youths clash with police near Paris after teenager shot dead in traffic stop
Updated 28 June 2023
Reuters

Youths clash with police near Paris after teenager shot dead in traffic stop

Youths clash with police near Paris after teenager shot dead in traffic stop
  • Prosecutors open homicide investigation
  • 2,000 police mobilized
  • 31 arrested, 40 cars burned out
Updated 28 June 2023
Reuters

PARIS: Protesters armed with fireworks clashed with riot police in a Paris suburb overnight after a 17-year-old man was shot dead by police during a traffic stop and prosecutors opened a homicide investigation.
Thirty-one people were arrested in the clashes in which 40 cars were burned, mostly in Nanterre, the Paris suburb where the victim was from, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday.
Video footage showed at least one building on fire and burnt-out barricades on the road. Fireworks were aimed at police, who fired tear gas at the crowd.
Darmanin called for calm on BFMTV on Wednesday morning and said “justice must be done and the truth must be told.” Some 2,000 police have been mobilized in the region, he said.
He added that the police officer would be suspended from his function if the charges against him are upheld.
Prosecutors on Tuesday said the shooting took place after the youth failed to comply with an order to stop his car. The officer fired at the boy, who subsequently died from his wounds, it said.
A video shared on social media, verified by Reuters, shows two police officers beside the car, a Mercedes AMG, with one shooting as the driver pulled away.
Local resident and anti-racism campaigner, Mornia Labssi, who said she had spoken to the victim’s family, said his name was Nael and that he was of Algerian origin. Prosecutors did not identify the victim.
Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told BFMTV that “this act raises questions for me” and that the justice system would decide whether or not it was appropriate.
The two officers who carried out the traffic stop, aged between 38 and 40, were experienced, Darmanin said.
French actor Omar Sy expressed his support for the family of the victim on Twitter and called for “justice to honor the memory of this child.”
Paris Saint-Germain footballer Kylian Mpabbe tweeted heartbreak emojies and wrote “I’m hurting for my France. An unacceptable situation.”
There have been two fatal shootings during traffic stops in France so far in 2023.
In 2022, a record 13 people were killed in such circumstances, compared to three in 2021 and two in 2020, according to a Reuters tally, which shows the majority of victims were Black or of Arab origin.

Topics: France Paris

Related

US, UK, France demand UN investigate Russia’s sanctions-busting use of Iranian drones in Ukraine
World
US, UK, France demand UN investigate Russia’s sanctions-busting use of Iranian drones in Ukraine
France’s Macron says leaders have finalized accord on $100bn in climate finance
Business & Economy
France’s Macron says leaders have finalized accord on $100bn in climate finance

Latest updates

Marcos calls for solidarity with Muslims as Philippines observes Eid Al-Adha
Marcos calls for solidarity with Muslims as Philippines observes Eid Al-Adha
German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pills after 2 teenage girls die
German police warn of ‘Blue Punisher’ ecstasy pills after 2 teenage girls die
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh insists Russians should be excluded from next year’s Paris Olympics
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh insists Russians should be excluded from next year’s Paris Olympics
Doctors provide tips on how to stay healthy during the Hajj pilgrimage
Doctors provide tips on how to stay healthy during the Hajj pilgrimage
Dozens of Israeli air force vets threaten not to serve after Netanyahu resumes judicial overhaul
Dozens of Israeli air force vets threaten not to serve after Netanyahu resumes judicial overhaul

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.