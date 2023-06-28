Air strikes hit rebels base in northwest Syria: ministry

You are here

Members from White Helmets volunteer, in the aftermath of a Russian air strike at Jisr al-Shughour, Syria June 25, 2023. (Reuters)
  • 16 civilians,13 fighters have been killed in attacks by the Syrian regime and Russian forces on Idlib this week alone
BEIRUT: Syrian and Russian forces have launched air strikes on rebel bases in the country’s northwest, the defense ministry said Wednesday, amid a weeklong uptick in deadly violence in the area.
Syrian forces “in cooperation with the friendly Russian forces carried out precision... air and missile strikes targeting the fortified bases of terrorist organizations” in the Idlib region, the ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency SANA.
The operation came “in response to daily and repeated attacks... on civilians” in residential areas in nearby Hama province, it added.
The bases, which contained weapons, ammunition and drones, were “totally destroyed,” according to the statement.
It did not specify the date of the bombardment, but the announcement came a day after Russian air strikes killed eight fighters affiliated with jihadist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), which controls rebel-held Idlib, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Despite periodic clashes, a cease-fire deal brokered by regime ally Moscow and rebel-backer Ankara has largely held in northwest Syria since March 2020.
But the Britain-based Observatory war monitor said the Idlib region, Syria’s last opposition bastion, and nearby areas have witnessed an increase in attacks in recent days.
Sixteen civilians and 13 fighters have been killed in attacks by the Syrian regime and Russian forces on Idlib in the past week alone, according to the monitor.
Artillery and drone attacks by the jihadists on regime-held areas have killed six civilians including three children and a soldier in the same period, it added.
On Sunday, Russian air strikes killed at least 13 people in Idlib, in what the Observatory said was the deadliest attack in Syria this year.
At least nine civilians, including two children, were among the dead — six of them killed at a fruit and vegetable market in Jisr Al-Shughur.
In regime areas, one civilian was killed in a drone strike near the Latakia province village of Qardaha, where the family of President Bashar Assad hails from, according to the Observatory.
Syria’s 12-year war broke out after Assad’s repression of peaceful anti-government demonstrations escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.
The war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions.
Rebel-held Idlib region is home to about three million people, around half of them displaced.

Topics: Syria Russia

WASHINGTON: Turmoil in the occupied West Bank, where violence between Jewish settlers and Palestinians is spiraling, is making Israel’s goal of normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia “a lot tougher, if not impossible,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
The Biden administration earlier this week objected to an Israeli decision to authorize settlement construction, the latest move by the religious-nationalist coalition despite appeals form Washington not to fan rising tensions.
Asked at a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York whether the dimmed prospect for a Palestinian state — given factors including Israeli settlement expansion and the recent uptick in violence in the West Bank — made normalization with Israel’s neighbors more difficult, Blinken said this was part of his conversations with Israeli officials.
“We’ve told our friends and allies in Israel that if there’s a fire burning in their backyard, it’s going to be a lot tougher, if not impossible, to actually both deepen the existing agreements, as well as to expand them to include potentially Saudi Arabia,” Blinken said, adding that he has spoken about the issue with Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday.
“It’s also, at least in our judgment as Israel’s closest friend and ally, profoundly not in Israel’s interest for this to happen — both because of the added degree of difficulty that this presents for pursuing normalization agreements, or deepening them, but also because of the practical consequences.”

  • Egypt, along with the rest of the world, has been hit with a wave of price hikes in recent months as inflation surges
  • Keeping an eye on costs means many families have been forced to let go of favorite traditions, even during Eid El-Adha
CAIRO: Egyptian accountant Youssef Abdel Hamid regrets that he was unable to make his usual Eid sacrifice his year.
Amid rising inflation and a weakening local currency, Hamid is among those who have been skimping on household essentials.
Egypt, along with the rest of the world, has been hit with a wave of price hikes in recent months as inflation surges.
People’s purchasing power has been hit, leaving many struggling to make ends meet, especially the 30 percent of the population living below the poverty line.
Keeping an eye on costs means many families have been forced to let go of favorite traditions, even during Eid El-Adha — a time known for its charitable spending and hosting people with impressive menus.
“The prices of sheep, calves and cows have all seen a massive jump in comparison with last year and I can no longer afford to drop that kind of money,” Hamid told Arab News.
“Instead, I just stick to making some donations to various charities,” he added.
Sheep currently cost from EGP 4,000-7,000 ($130-225), while a local calf costs around EGP 40,000 and an imported calf about EGP 25,000.
The falling pound has made it even harder to balance the household budget.
“Some local buy-now-pay-later services are offering payment instalments for sacrifices, but it just does not make sense to have even more accumulating debt. Charity work shouldn’t put you in debt,” Hamid said.
Price hikes and inflation have also resulted in people cutting down on food and entertainment costs.
“Instead of our usual Eid feast, we are having something much more intimate,” housewife Amani Farid said.
“We won’t be having the entire family over for lunch. Instead, they will come later in the day when we’ll serve tea and cake,” she said, adding that there was no shame or embarrassment in the situation.
“We are all in the same boat; we have all been similarly affected by the increase in prices,” she said.
“I had always set a monthly budget for the household spending, but this time around things are different — the budget is much tighter and there is no breathing room.”
However, if Egyptians are known for anything, it is their willingness to make the best of a bad situation.
They play music on the street, blow up balloons, put on some classic movies and plays that remind them of the good old days — and, suddenly, the beauty of the Eid returns, proving that it is not about how much you have or are spending, but about who you are surrounded by and how loud you are laughing.

Topics: Egypt eid al-adha Inflation sacrifice

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday said her government’s efforts to help Tunisia overcome its economic crisis benefit the people of both countries.
Speaking in the Italian Chamber of Deputies, she told legislators about her government’s efforts to help Tunisia receive as soon as possible a loan of nearly $1.9 billion from the International Monetary Fund.
The IMF requires Tunisia’s government to carry out a series of reforms before giving the loan. However, Tunisia is asking for a first tranche of funding to be released immediately by the IMF, while the rest of the loan can be paid in line with the progress of reforms. Rome has urged the IMF to approve an initial, unconditional bailout package.
Meloni recalled her visit to Tunis on June 11 with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in order to speed up the provision of EU financial aid to Tunisia.
“What we’re trying to do with Tunisia is to prevent a nation, which is our neighbor, from going into default. We’re trying to do this for the citizens of Tunisia and also for our citizens,” Meloni said.
She added that Italy promotes “a serious cooperation approach” toward Tunisia and other North African countries, “an equal approach to promote growth and development.”
Meloni described as “extremely positive” the fact that the situation in Tunisia will be covered during the EU Council meeting on June 29-30, and expressed her wish that Brussels will unlock an aid package “as soon as possible.”
She said: “Europe must keep its focus on Tunisia’s stability. This is a fundamental objective for the security of the entire Mediterranean area and, consequently, of Europe.”
 

Topics: Tunisia Italy IMF Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

TEL AVIV: Dozens of Israeli air force reservists said Wednesday they’ll refuse to show up for duty if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government moves ahead with a contentious plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary.
The threat comes after Netanyahu said his government would proceed with the overhaul after talks with the opposition to find a compromise faltered. Coalition legislators have since been advancing a legal change to what’s known as the “reasonability standard” that critics say would allow the government to pass arbitrary decisions and grant it too much power.
Israeli media reported 110 air force veterans signed the letter Wednesday saying that if the law moving ahead in parliament now, or any other law proposed as part of the overhaul, is passed, the reservists will not show up for duty.
“Legislation like this grants the government limitless power with no restraint by the judiciary and it will bring us to a point of no return,” the letter said. “We will not serve the military of a country that is not democratic.”
Airmen are seen as the cream of the military’s personnel and irreplaceable elements of many of Israel’s battle plans. Similar letters from reservists in other forces have also been issued in recent days.
Netanyahu’s government’s plans to overhaul the judiciary plunged Israel into an unprecedented crisis earlier this year, prompting a chorus of threats from reservists, who make up the backbone of the country’s mostly compulsory military, that they would not show up for service if the plan is followed through.
As the threats mounted, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant delivered a speech to the nation about his concerns the overhaul presented to the military, dissent which led to Netanyahu firing him in a move that sparked mass spontaneous protests and a day-long labor strike.
That pressure prompted Netanyahu to pause the overhaul. But once compromise negotiations stumbled, Netanyahu said he was pressing ahead. Another bill in the pipeline would limit the influence of the bar association, a key player in choosing judges, which recently overwhelmingly elected to its leadership a staunch opponent to the overhaul.
The overhaul has also sparked a protest movement that draws tens of thousands each Saturday and which during the height of the crisis blocked major roads and stopped trains, succeeding at one point in forcing Netanyahu to be airlifted to the airport for an overseas trip rather than drive.
With the legislation moving ahead, the protests are set to once again ramp up pressure, with another day of disruption planned next week.
Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, and allies in his nationalist religious government say the overhaul is needed to rein in an overly interventionist judiciary and restore power to elected officials.
Critics say the plan would upend Israel’s delicate system of checks and balances and push the country toward dictatorship.

Topics: Benjamin Netanyahu Israel

BAGHDAD: Iraqi police recovered 250,000 captagon tablets from a school building site on Wednesday, the government said, a seizure that highlights a surge in consumption of the amphetamine-like stimulant.
The seizure was carried out in Al-Anbar province on the border with Syria, a country considered the hub for production and trafficking of captagon which has flooded the Middle East.
Police “seized 250,000 captagon pills and one kilogram of cannabis resin from a school being renovated in the city of Ramadi,” the interior ministry said on Facebook.
Efforts were being made to track down and arrest those responsible, it added, without elaborating.
Iraq has long been transit country for captagon, but officials say it is increasingly becoming a consumer market for the illicit drug.
The country’s security forces have intensified narcotics operations in recent months, with several high-profile seizures reported.
In March, the authorities announced the seizure of three million captagon pills at the Al-Qaim border crossing with Syria.
Syria said at an Arab foreign ministers meeting in May that it was ready to “strengthen cooperation” with Jordan and Iraq, “affected by drug-trafficking and smuggling across the Syrian border.”
The three countries also pledged to “take the necessary measures to put an end to smuggling operations.”

Topics: Iraq Captagon pills

