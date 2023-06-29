You are here

'Godfather of AI' urges governments to stop machine takeover of society

‘Godfather of AI’ urges governments to stop machine takeover of society
British-Canadian cognitive psychologist and computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, known as the 'godfather of AI' speaks with technology journalist and CEO of The Atlantic Nick Thompson (R) during the Collision Tech Conference in Toronto, Canada, on June 28, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

‘Godfather of AI’ urges governments to stop machine takeover of society

‘Godfather of AI’ urges governments to stop machine takeover of society
Updated 29 June 2023
AFP

TORONTO, Canada: Geoffrey Hinton, one of the so-called godfathers of artificial intelligence, urged governments on Wednesday to step in and make sure that machines do not take control of society.
Hinton made headlines in May when he announced that he quit Google after a decade of work to speak more freely on the dangers of AI, shortly after the release of ChatGPT captured the imagination of the world.
The highly respected AI scientist, who is based at the University of Toronto, was speaking to a packed audience at the Collision tech conference in the Canadian city.
The conference brought together more than 30,000 startup founders, investors and tech workers, most looking to learn how to ride the AI wave and not hear a lesson on its dangers.
“Before AI is smarter than us, I think the people developing it should be encouraged to put a lot of work into understanding how it might try and take control away,” Hinton said.
“Right now there are 99 very smart people trying to make AI better and one very smart person trying to figure out how to stop it taking over and maybe you want to be more balanced,” he said.
Hinton warned that the risks of AI should be taken seriously despite his critics who believe he is overplaying the risks.
“I think it’s important that people understand that this is not science fiction, this is not just fear mongering,” he insisted. “It is a real risk that we must think about, and we need to figure out in advance how to deal with it.”
Hinton also expressed concern that AI would deepen inequality, with the massive productivity gain from its deployment going to the benefit of the rich, and not workers.
“The wealth isn’t going to go to the people doing the work. It is going to go into making the rich richer and not the poorer and that’s very bad for society,” he added.
He also pointed to the danger of fake news created by ChatGPT-style bots and said he hoped that AI-generated content could be marked in a way similar to how central banks watermark cash money.
“It’s very important to try, for example, to mark everything that is fake as fake. Whether we can do that technically, I don’t know,” he said.
The European Union is considering such a technique in its AI Act, a legislation that will set the rules for AI in Europe, which is currently being negotiated by lawmakers.

Hinton’s list of AI dangers contrasted with conference discussions that were less over safety and threats, and more about seizing the opportunity created in the wake of ChatGPT.
Venture Capitalist Sarah Guo said doom and gloom talk of AI as an existential threat was premature and compared it to “talking about overpopulation on Mars,” quoting another AI guru, Andrew Ng.
She also warned against “regulatory capture” that would see government intervention protect the incumbents before it had a chance to benefit sectors such as health, education or science.
Opinions differed on whether the current generative AI giants — mainly Microsoft backed OpenAI and Google — would remain unmatched or whether new actors will expand the field with their own models and innovations.
“In five years, I still imagine that if you want to go and find the best, most accurate, most advanced general model, you’re probably going to still have to go to one of the few companies that have the capital to do it,” said Leigh Marie Braswell of venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins.
Zachary Bratun-Glennon of Gradient Ventures said he foresaw a future where “there are going to be millions of models across a network much like we have a network of websites today.”
 

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) Geoffrey Hinton ChatGPT Google

Twitter’s new chief working on plans to bring advertisers back to platform — FT

Twitter’s new chief working on plans to bring advertisers back to platform — FT
Updated 29 June 2023
Reuters

Twitter’s new chief working on plans to bring advertisers back to platform — FT

Twitter’s new chief working on plans to bring advertisers back to platform — FT
  Twitter hopes to renegotiate multiple contracts with tech companies such as Amazon.com, Salesforce and IBM into single broader partnerships, according to the newspaper
Updated 29 June 2023
Reuters

CALIFORNIA: Twitter’s new chief executive, Linda Yaccarino, is working on a slew of measures to bring back advertisers who left the platform under Elon Musk’s ownership, including introducing a video ads service, pursuing more celebrities and raising headcount, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Wednesday.
Yaccarino, who started as CEO on June 5, is planning to launch full-screen, sound-on video ads that will be shown to users scrolling through Twitter’s new short-video feed, the newspaper reported, citing three people familiar with the situation.
She is in talks about a broader partnership with Alphabet-owned Google that would include advertising and access to some of Twitter’s data, the report said, citing someone familiar with the matter.
Twitter also hopes to renegotiate multiple contracts with tech companies such as Amazon.com, Salesforce and IBM into single broader partnerships, according to the newspaper.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.
Reuters earlier this month reported that Twitter plans to focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships to revitalize the social media company’s business beyond digital advertising.
After Musk acquired Twitter in October, the social media firm faced months of chaos, including layoffs of thousands of employees, criticism over lax content moderation, and an exodus of many advertisers who did not want their ads appearing next to inappropriate content.

 

Topics: Twitter Linda Yaccarino

Internet usage surges in Makkah as pilgrims perform Hajj

Internet usage surges in Makkah as pilgrims perform Hajj
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

Internet usage surges in Makkah as pilgrims perform Hajj

Internet usage surges in Makkah as pilgrims perform Hajj
  Social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube lead the digital charge
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Communications, Space and Technology Commission revealed that the demand for data in Makkah and the holy sites has surged during Hajj.

The Saudi government agency reported that Internet usage reached 4,601 terabytes or the equivalent of 1.89 million hours of 1080p videos, with social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube leading the digital charge.

The commission’s latest statistics show that the average person in Makkah uses 785 megabytes of internet data per day, which is nearly three times the global average of 270 MB.

It also reported that the average mobile internet download and upload speeds have hit 197.5 MB per second and 27.5 MG per second, respectively, sitting well above the global average.

This showcases the Kingdom’s robust infrastructure, designed to keep pilgrims connected with their loved ones as they perform the sacred Hajj rituals.

To meet the expected surge in demand from Hajj pilgrims, whose numbers have returned to pre-pandemic levels this year, the CST doubled its infrastructure preparations and installed thousands of internet towers, including 5G towers, to provide seamless connectivity to travelers.

Topics: 2023 Hajj Communications Space and Technology Commission Saudi Arabia

StarzPlay releases latest Arabic original series ‘The Chamber’

StarzPlay releases latest Arabic original series ‘The Chamber’
Updated 28 June 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

StarzPlay releases latest Arabic original series ‘The Chamber’

StarzPlay releases latest Arabic original series ‘The Chamber’
  The 13-episode psychological thriller features a star-studded Arab cast including Mohammed Al-Ahmad, Wissam Fares, Reem Khoury and Nour Aly
  Original content accounts for 15 percent of StarzPlay's total investment in programming, and 30 percent of all original content will be in Arabic
Updated 28 June 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Streaming platform StarzPlay has released “The Chamber,” its latest Arabic original TV series. The 13-episode psychological thriller features a star-studded Arab cast that includes Mohammed Al-Ahmad, Wissam Fares, Reem Khoury and Nour Aly.

The show is the latest in a growing library of Arabic originals from StarzPlay, as part of its recently announced strategy “that focuses on selectively investing in original Arabic content alongside our renowned Western offerings,” said Tony Saab, senior vice president of content and strategic partnerships at StarzPlay.

Other recent original titles in Arabic, such as the films “Harley” and “Wala Ghalta” and the TV series “Kaboos,” have helped to boost consumption of Arabic content on the streaming service by more than 50 percent, and increased the number of new users by a factor of three, he told Arab News.

The platform’s vision for its Arabic content “is centered around delivering a diverse range of high-quality, fresh and unique stories sourced from the region” and “avoiding the adaptation of stories that have already been explored, ensuring that our offerings stand out in the market,” Saab explained.

Currently, 15 percent of StarzPlay’s total investment in programming is dedicated to originals, and 30 percent of original content is, and will continue to be, in Arabic, he added.

“The Chamber” follows the journey of a doctor called Murad (Al-Ahmad) after his son is killed. Yearning for revenge, and suffering from dissociative identity disorder, Murad and his evil alter ego, Wahem, craft a plan to seek justice and avenge his son’s death.

“The concept of ‘The Chamber’ is a bit new to the Middle Eastern audience, as people are accustomed to a certain romantic and dramatic genre that has been dominating our industry,” cast member Wissam Fares told Arab News.

“Therefore, introducing a psychological thriller with a lot of adrenaline rush throughout the course of the action is certainly a new and exciting experience.”

Describing his character, who is also called Wissam, Fares said he is a corrupt lawyer “not by choice but by circumstantial events, (who is) always drawn to dark decisions and unfortunate events.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to the audience’s reaction as they get to watch a wonderful series that’s been professionally produced and meticulously executed.”

The first three episodes of “The Chamber,” directed by Fadi Wafai and written by Zuhair Ramy, are already available on StarzPlay and new episodes will be released each Thursday.

Topics:  STARZPLAY streaming platforms

Iran introduces stricter content-control policies for streaming services

Iran introduces stricter content-control policies for streaming services
Updated 27 June 2023
Ramisha Ali

Iran introduces stricter content-control policies for streaming services

Iran introduces stricter content-control policies for streaming services
  New regulations effectively give the country's state-controlled broadcaster full control over what content can appear on privately owned platforms
  The decision is a blow to the Iranian entertainment industry and will be 'damaging for many actors and filmmakers,' former actress tells Arab News
Updated 27 June 2023
Ramisha Ali

LONDON: Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution is introducing stricter controls governing content on privately owned entertainment platforms operating in the country.

The new regulations, based on a ruling approved this month by the council during a meeting presided over by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, give state broadcaster the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting absolute control over the films, TV shows and music that can be offered on the platforms.

It will therefore have the power to block content made by filmmakers, actors and musicians the state does not approve of, effectively giving it total censorship control.

Industry experts and professionals expressed concern about the new regulations, which they said represent the further erosion of artistic expression in a country where the media and entertainment are already heavily controlled.

An Iranian former actress, who now lives in Denmark and asked not to be named, told Arab News that the tightening of control over entertainment platforms is a blow to the Iran’s entertainment industry. She said that the effect it will have on platforms such as Filimo, an Iranian streaming service similar to Netflix, will be “damaging for many actors and filmmakers in Iran. But most importantly, it is discouraging for viewers who cannot access uncensored content on other streaming service like Netflix or Hulu.”

Paymen Jebelli, the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, said he was pleased with the announcement and that his organization is developing regulations for its oversight of streaming services.

In January, he wrote to Raisi demanding that Filimo be blocked. In particular he highlighted “The Fall,” an Iranian drama series about a young newlywed couple dealing with marital issues. It has been under fire from officials since its lead actor backed the Iranian opposition and heavily criticized the regime in Tehran and its supporters.

This month, the state broadcaster also warned producers not to work with actresses who have voiced support for the movement that opposes the compulsory wearing of the hijab, or for the ongoing anti-government protests that began following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in September last year while in police custody after she was detained for failing to cover her hair in accordance with strict rules on dress.

Other people who work in the Iranian entertainment industry and fall foul of the regime for various reasons have faced issues such as flight bans and frozen bank accounts.

Online streaming platforms in Iran, such as Filimo and Namava, have grown in popularity because there are no privately owned television networks. Such services offer content, in Persian and English, by independent artists and filmmakers who are often considered non-conformist by the regime.

Meanwhile, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, which is under the authority of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s office, has been losing viewers, a trend industry experts blame on its excessive emphasis on religious programming and censorship of news.

Until now, the Ministry of Islamic Guidance and Culture, in collaboration with the Iranian Audiovisual Media Regulatory Authority, which is affiliated with the state broadcaster, has been responsible for vetting content on privately-owned streaming platforms.

Topics: Iran IRIB news agency Filimo

Fox News says Jesse Watters to succeed Tucker Carlson as host of key prime-time slot

This combination of photos show Fox News commentators Laura Ingraham, from left, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld.
This combination of photos show Fox News commentators Laura Ingraham, from left, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld.
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

Fox News says Jesse Watters to succeed Tucker Carlson as host of key prime-time slot

This combination of photos show Fox News commentators Laura Ingraham, from left, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld.
  Fox added that Watters' show had more than 2.6 million viewers this year, of which 270,000 were from the key 25-54 age group, and was the highest rated in the 7 p.m. category in cable news history
Updated 27 June 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Fox News said on Monday that network veteran Jesse Watters would fill the key prime-time slot left vacant by the exit of top-rated host Tucker Carlson.
Carlson left the network in April, less than a week after parent company Fox Corp. settled a $787.5 million defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems, in which the anchor played a starring role.
Watters will move to the 8 p.m. slot, starting July 17, with his opinion program “Jesse Watters Primetime,” which was launched last year as a 7 p.m. show, Fox News said.
Fox added that Watters’ show had more than 2.6 million viewers this year, of which 270,000 were from the key 25-54 age group, and was the highest rated in the 7 p.m. category in cable news history.
Carlson’s talk show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” was the highest-rated cable news program among the same demographic on the most-watched US cable news network.
Watters joined the network in 2002 as a production assistant and went on to interview former President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Mark Cuban on his weekend show “Watters’ World,” which started in 2017.
Fox News backed Watters in 2021 despite infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci calling for his sacking after he asked a crowd of conservatives to “ambush” him.
In May, the month after Carlson departed Fox News, the network’s average total primetime viewers declined by 32 percent from the previous month, according to AdWeek, citing Nielsen data. Yet Fox remains the highest-rated cable news network in total viewers and among adults 25-54.
In the weeks following Carlson’s departure, Fox had filled the 8 p.m. slot with “Fox News Tonight,” which was hosted by a rotating crew of Fox News personalities.
Laura Ingraham will move to a show earlier in the evening at 7 p.m. and late-night host Greg Gutfeld will move up an hour to 10 p.m., Fox News said.
Meanwhile, Sean Hannity will remain at the 9 p.m. show, the conservative network said.

 

Topics: Fox News

