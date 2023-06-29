You are here

Ukraine tells NATO 'time for clarity' on membership
Above, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during an earlier meeting. Stoltenberg says all bloc members agree to stick by a 2008 pledge that Ukraine will become a member at some undefined point. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Future relationship between Ukraine and NATO key question on the agenda of bloc’s summit in Vilnius
AFP

KYIV: Kyiv said Thursday the time had come for NATO to clarify its stance on war-torn Ukraine’s membership, ahead of a key alliance summit next month.
“Ukraine continues to work actively with all NATO allies to convince them that the time for clarity on Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance has come,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted after speaking by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
The future relationship between Ukraine and NATO is expected to be a key question on the agenda of a NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12.
Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Zelensky argued that Kyiv’s battle-hardened troops would help strengthen NATO — not weaken it — when Ukraine will be “victorious.”
“We are now a recipient of security assistance,” Zelensky said.
“But a victorious Ukraine will be a donor of security for our region, for the whole of Europe, for the whole world.”
Stoltenberg said this week it was crucial to keep supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion and that NATO allies would thrash out a path to Kyiv’s membership of the alliance.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly raged about NATO’s eastward expansion, accused NATO members of taking part in the Ukraine conflict by donating arms to Kyiv and said the West planned to break up Russia.
Even Zelensky himself acknowledged this month that Ukraine would not be able to join NATO before the end of the Russian invasion.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year has galvanized the Western military alliance, set up almost 75 years ago, to face off against the Soviet Union.
But members of the military bloc are split over Ukraine, with Stoltenberg saying all members agree to stick by a 2008 pledge that Ukraine will become a member at some undefined point.

Arab News

  • Hudson-Wilkin said it is ‘interesting’ she has not heard any complaints about people coming to the UK from the likes of Ukraine or Hong Kong
  • She said she likes to remind the British their ancestors were economic migrants who went to other countries ‘to improve their lives; that’s what these people are doing’
Arab News

LONDON: Some British people are mainly concerned about the prospect of more “brown people” coming to the UK and would welcome other migrants, according to the Right Rev. Rose Hudson-Wilkin, the bishop of Dover.

She told the BBC’s HardTalk program that she finds it “interesting” she had not heard any concerns about people arriving from places such as Ukraine or Hong Kong.

Jamaica-born Hudson-Wilkin, who in 2019 became the first black woman appointed bishop by the Church of England, said some British people “do not understand their own history.”

She added: “I love to remind the British that they were economic migrants when they went to Africa, when they went to Asia, when they traveled to the Caribbean. They wanted to improve their lives; that’s what these people are doing.”

It is because of global historical ties such as these that so many people around the world feel “a natural affinity and connection” with the UK and want to come here, she said.

More than 8,000 migrants have crossed the Channel on small boats so far this year, many of whom had fled some of the world’s poorest and most unstable countries, the BBC reported.

The government’s Illegal Migration Bill, which is currently progressing through Parliament, will give ministers the power to deport, to Rwanda or another “safe country,” anyone who arrives in the UK through illegal channels, and bar them from claiming asylum.

Hudson-Wilkin said she was “appalled” by the legislation because “since time immemorial, people have moved, people have picked themselves up, picked their families up and decided (to go) where life is better.”

It is “wrong to compare and set vulnerable groups against each other,” a government spokesperson told the BBC.

“The UK has a proud history of supporting those in need of protection. Our resettlement programs have provided safe and legal routes to better futures for hundreds of thousands of people from across the globe.

“However, the world is facing a global migration crisis on an unprecedented scale, and change is needed to prevent vile people smugglers putting people’s lives at risk and to fix the broken global asylum system.”

The spokesperson added that Rwanda is “a fundamentally safe and secure country with a track record of supporting asylum seekers.”
 

AP

  • The report concludes that at least one third of Muslims in Germany have experienced hostility due to their religion
  • Germany’s Muslim community is diverse, with the majority claiming Turkish roots
AP

BERLIN: Racism, hatred and sometimes violence against Muslims in Germany are widespread and often part of their everyday experience, according to a new report presented at the interior ministry in Berlin on Thursday.
The Independent Group of Experts on Muslim Hostility worked for three years on the comprehensive report about racism and hostility toward the country’s 5.5 million Muslims. The group analyzed scientific studies, police crime statistics and documentation of anti-Muslim incidents by anti-discrimination agencies, counseling centers and nongovernmental organizations.
The report concludes that at least one third of Muslims in Germany have experienced hostility due to their religion. However, the experts pointed out that the real numbers are likely vastly higher since only 10 percent of Muslims appear to report hostility and hate crimes against them.
“Muslim life belongs to Germany as a matter of course,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement. “This makes the findings of this first comprehensive report on Muslim hostility in Germany all the more bitter.”
“Muslims in Germany experience exclusion and discrimination in their everyday lives — right up to hatred and violence,” she added. “It is very important to make this visible and to raise awareness of resentment that is still widespread.”
German Muslims are not only exposed to blunt racism but also to daily stereotyping from kindergarten to old age, the experts said.
The group found that negative prejudice toward the community included “the attribution of widespread, largely unchangeable, backward-thinking and threatening characteristics to Muslims and people perceived as Muslim.”
These stereotypes lead to exclusion and discrimination by Germany’s mainstream society which often perceives Muslims as “the others,” even though 50 percent of Muslims in the country have German passports.
Germany’s Muslim community is diverse, with the majority claiming Turkish roots. Others originally emigrated from Arabic countries such as Morocco or Lebanon. Many first came to West Germany more than 60 years ago, when they were recruited as “guest workers” to help the country advance economically.
The first generation of Muslim immigrants were mostly employed in coal mining, steel production and the auto industry. Many who initially came as temporary workers decided to stay and bring their families, giving Berlin, Cologne, Frankfurt and other cities in western and southwestern Germany large immigrant communities.
About 19 million people, or 23 percent of Germany’s population today, either immigrated to the country since 1950 or are the children of immigrants — not just of Muslim background but also from countries such as Poland, Romania, African or Asian countries, and most recently Ukraine.
The researchers found that Muslim hostility is common in basically every aspect of life from schools to the police, national, regional and municipal agencies, the private job sector, the housing market, the media and politics.
Karima Benbrahim, one of the authors of the study, said that a joint effort is needed by society and its institutions to both make people aware of Muslim hostility and fight it.
“Muslim hostility is something that affects everyone in this society and not just those concerned,” she said.
As an example of anti-Muslim sentiment in education, the authors of the study read excerpts from a political science schoolbook from 2019, which claims that Muslims “want to live better than they do at home, yet they insist on their identity, which includes headscarves, mosques, prayers in schools, forced marriages, oppression of women.”
The book concludes that “for many of them, that is part of their sense of ‘us’. The problem is: It collides with our sense of ‘us’.”
Another author of the study, Kai Hafez from the University of Erfurt, stressed that racism against Muslims is not just prevalent among Germany’s far-right fringe, but that the middle of society needs to shed its stereotypical views of Muslims as well.
“It’s about time to introduce fundamental, structural anti-racist reforms” in Germany, Hafez added.

Arab News

  • Ruling applies to all religious symbols, clothing
  • Move provides ‘clarity about the neutrality of the uniform,’ justice minister says
Arab News

LONDON: Dutch police officers will be prohibited from wearing religious clothing or symbols while on duty, including the hijab, Christian crosses or Jewish yarmulkes, The Times reported on Thursday.

The move comes after right-wing, anti-Muslim political groups demanded “police uniform neutrality.”

“I hope that the discussion is over,” Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz said in a letter to lawmakers.

“With this regulation, there will be clarity about the neutrality of the uniform. I don’t think a visible expression of a religion or belief is appropriate for officers in uniform. These are people who represent the government and who are mandated to use force if necessary.”

Yesilgoz maintained that the police force was open to Muslims and people of other religious faiths, but that all officers would be subject to the same rules, The Times reported.

“If you do wear a headscarf, you are also welcome at the police, but in different places. In contact with the public you have to look neutral, so that the people facing you always see the same uniform,” the minister said.

In 2017, Amsterdam’s chief police commissioner, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, advocated for restrictions to be lifted to promote multiculturalism, citing the UK as an example, where officers can wear the hijab on duty.

That came after Sarah Izat, a former Rotterdam-based police officer, challenged the restrictions by fighting for the right to wear a hijab with her uniform.

Other critics of the Dutch dress code include Johan van Renswoude, a police commissioner in charge of fighting racism, and the Dutch Commission for Human Rights, The Times reported

The shift away from secularism to make the police more inclusive to Dutch people of immigrant descent has sparked controversy as a “culture war” issue among far-right groups.
 

A Kashmiri livestock vendor sells sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid Al-Adha festival in Srinagar on June 27,2023.
Hearty fare in celebration of Eid and social life in Kashmir

  • Traditional cuisine is dominated by meat, especially lamb
  • Feasting starts with kehwa, a green tea with cardamom and saffron
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Kashmiris have celebrated Eid Al-Adha with hearty signature dishes that help provide an integral part of their social life.

Like in other Muslim communities of South Asia, Eid in the Indian Himalayan Region was observed on Thursday and, like elsewhere, it was marked by family celebrations.

Kashmiris say their observance is different from other parts of the Indian subcontinent in that the cuisine is of the utmost importance in bringing everyone together.

Renowned Kashmiri poet and historian Zareef Ahmad Zareef told Arab News: “For us, it (food) is an important part of our life during Eid.

“Food is an essence of our social life. It acts as a binding factor.”

On Eid Al-Adha — which is known as the “Feast of Sacrifice” — Muslims around the world slaughter an animal, usually a lamb in Kashmir, and distribute the meat among their neighbors and members of the community.

In the Muslim-dominated region, members of the Hindu minority traditionally join in.

Zareef added: “We send sacrificial meat to our Hindu neighbors and friends.

“They also send gifts during their festival. Eid has always been a bonding (time) in the syncretic culture of Kashmir.”

The day of Eid feasting starts with kehwa, traditional green tea with almonds, cardamom and saffron. In some households it is brewed with water; in others with milk.

Deeba Ashraf, a lawyer based in the region’s biggest city Srinagar, told Arab News: “After the dawn prayers we take sweet kehwa with milk, sugar and dried fruits.”

But following that, no food is going to be as light.

Kashmiri dishes are dominated by meat, especially lamb, with all parts of it used and cooked in various kinds of curries; braised with yogurt, water or stock; barbecued; or formed into meatballs.

Ashraf added: “We cook some four to seven varieties of mutton on Eid.

“We cook kebabs, rista, yakhni (meat broth), rogan josh and korma at home.”

Kebabs are marinated minced meat roasted on skewers over hot coals; rista is traditional meatballs in spicy red chili sauce; rogan josh is tender lamb cooked in mild creamy sauce; and korma is spiced meat braised or stewed.

Taasiya Mehnaj, a vlogger based in Srinagar who runs YouTube channel “Food Fusion,” said: “Everything has its own typical flavor.”

Powdered fennel seeds and dried ginger are essential items, along with saffron and masala mixes of red chilies, fenugreek, coriander and cloves.

And while meat takes center stage, there are options for vegetarians too.

Mehnaj said: “We cook cottage cheese with tomato and mushrooms, so there are a variety of dishes.

“Preparations start a day or two before Eid.”

Maryam (R), mother of Mohammed Tahir (L), who was among at least 350 Pakistanis on board boat that sank in open seas off Greece.
In Pakistan’s Gujrat, families of Greece shipwreck victims face grim Eid, lifetime of mourning 

  • At least 350 Pakistanis were on board overloaded boat that sank in open seas off Greece earlier this month
  • Around 90 men from the Pakistani city of Gujrat were on the vessel, each having paid $7,000 to human smugglers 
Aamir Saeed

GUJRAT: The last time Mohammed Tayyab heard his father’s voice, it was in a voice note sent on June 9 in which Mohammed Tahir said:

“My son, we have boarded the ship, just keep praying.”

Tahir, 42, was among at least 350 Pakistanis on board an overloaded boat that capsized and sank in open seas off Greece earlier this month, along the world’s deadliest migration route from Libya to Italy. There were 750 illegal migrants in total on the vessel, with only 104 survivors and 78 people who drowned brought to shore by Greek authorities. Nothing has been found since. 

“We have no Eid. What is Eid without a father,” Tayyab told Arab News outside his small house in the Pakistani city of Gujrat, believed to be a notorious hub for human traffickers. “We pray to Allah for a miracle.”

Pakistanis have increasingly been making perilous sea journeys in recent months amid skyrocketing inflation, joblessness and other economic hardships. From the district of Gujrat alone, at least 90 people, including Tahir and his brother Qaisar, left home on April 15, flying from Islamabad airport to Karachi to Dubai, Egypt, and finally Libya, where they boarded the doomed vessel in June. Each of the men from Gujarat had paid around $7,000 to traffickers, and now all 90 are missing and presumed dead, highlighting the perils faced by people who seek to enter Europe illegally.

“It was his mission to take his children there for their better future,” Tayyab said on why his father chose the illegal migration route.

“But I’ll advise people: Don’t go through this route. It’s a very dangerous route.” 

According to local estimates, at least one member from each family in Gujrat district lives and works in Europe and sends back remittances, inspiring confidence among others in the area that they too could use traffickers to seek a better life abroad.

In fact, Tahir himself had successfully traveled to Germany via a boat around 15 years ago and afterward helped three of his brothers migrate to the country as well. Two of them, Faisal and Sheraz, are now legal residents of Italy while Tahir was deported to Pakistan from Germany in April 2023 as he still did not have valid documents

Immediately upon returning, he wasted no time in planning to go back.

“They (Tahir and Qaisar) asked us to pray for them, saying, ‘We are leaving now and your prayers will help us reach our destination,’” Tahir’s mother, who only identified herself by her first name, Maryam, told Arab News, surrounded by her grandsons and daughters — an entire family in mourning.

Mohammed Deen, 68, was also grieving but said he was still waiting for news from his stepson, Mohammed Faizan Ali, 22, whose elder daughter had sold agricultural land to pay 2.35 million rupees (over $7,000) to a local smuggler so Ali could travel to Italy.

“He was adamant to go abroad. He would say, ‘Send me, I want to go to Italy, I have to take care of my home’s resources,’” Deen said. “He said nothing else but insisted that we send him as quickly as possible.”

Sitting on a worn-out sofa in his drawing room, Deen said the community would not be celebrating Eid this year.

“What is our Eid? Eid is happiness, and what is our happiness?” he asked. “It has been 12, 13 days. Whenever we remember him, we grieve and shed tears.”

Tahir Manda, an ex-municipal mayor of Gujrat, said every house in the city was in mourning:

“They can’t sleep, they don’t know where their children are,” he said.

“What is it to the smugglers? They have fled after fleecing their victims, but what will happen to the families whose loved ones are missing or dead?” 

