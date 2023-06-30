Review: In ‘Extraction 2,’ Chris Hemsworth returns as mercenary Tyler Rake. But why? 

DUBAI: It’s hard to imagine anyone was massively upset when Chris Hemsworth’s mercenary-with-a-heart Tyler Rake appeared to have died at the end of 2020’s “Extraction.” It was a decent action-thriller, sure, but it certainly didn’t seem to be crying out for a sequel.
That’s not what the money men thought though. And so “Extraction 2” kicks off with a ‘Directing For Dummies’-style montage which sees Rake’s not-quite-dead body patched up and flown to a private hospital in Dubai where he’s made whole again — after some unconvincing attempts to insert some jeopardy into that arc by having Rake question whether he’ll ever be able to function as a soldier again. Spoiler: he will.
What it takes to get him to that point is a visit from Idris Elba (playing an unnamed recruiter acting on behalf of Rake’s ex-wife, whose sister and her children are locked in a Georgian prison with the sister’s abusive mob-boss husband. Rake is hired to break them out.) Elba, even though he’s clearly phoning it in at around 30 percent of his potential star wattage, is still comfortably the best performer in the cast.
That’s symptomatic of the main problem with “Extraction 2.” As an action-thriller it’s OK, in that it’s action-packed and often thrilling, with some gripping set pieces and nicely choreographed (if occasionally clunky, particularly when Hemsworth isn’t directly involved) fight scenes, but writer Joe Russo and director Sam Hargrave want the audience to feel something beyond an adrenaline rush. And that’s a mistake.
The 40 minutes or so of the movie that aren’t all about the action drag interminably for two reasons: the writing and the acting. The attempts to explore the tragedy at the heart of Rake’s separation from his ex are particularly egregious and must surely pique the interest of whoever’s putting together the nominations for next year’s Razzies. Hemsworth has talents, for sure, but portraying genuine emotion other than stoic determination or wisecracking cockiness doesn’t appear to be one of them, at least on this evidence.
This is one of the more cynical franchise expansions of recent times (and yes, that’s saying something), building on an already wrapped-up story in a way that doesn’t add anything to that story. And yet, as the ending makes clear, “Extraction 3” is already on the way, unstoppable as Tyler Rake, who will, coincidentally, also create enormous messes if there’s enough money involved.
Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani on introducing ‘the depth of Arab and Islamic culture’ to New York
The founder of the new Institute of Arab and Islamic Art talks to Arab News
Updated 29 June 2023
Jasmine Bager
NEW YORK: Sheikh Mohammed Rashid Al-Thani, a 30-something self-proclaimed “closeted poet,” moved to New York in 2014. He quickly noticed that while the city was home to a number of niche institutions including the Asia Society, the Jewish Museum, and El Museo del Barrio, it lacked spaces dedicated to Arab and Islamic art, aside from a few scattered shows — usually curated by Westerners — or limited spaces in places like the Met.
Al-Thani believed that raising public awareness of art from the Arab and Islamic worlds would be a way to counter Islamophobia and present a narrative about those worlds that was not focused on violence and terrorism. So in 2017 he created the Institute of Arab and Islamic Art, a registered non-profit organization. Although Al-Thani is a member of the Qatari royal family, the IAIA is independently funded.
Its first show, “Exhibition 1,” and featured four female artists — Saudi-born Dana Awartani, Iranian Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian, India’s Nasreen Mohamedi, and Indian New Yorker Zarina Hashmi — and focused on Islamic architectural elements and design.
On May 15, the IAIA doors opened a new exhibition at a different location in downtown New York, featuring artwork by the late Iranian modernist Behjat Sadr, who, according to the show brochure, “broke through the male-dominated pre-revolutionary Iranian art world, establishing herself as one of the foremost artists of the 20th century with her biomorphic gestural abstractions that defied the status-quo.”
The Brooklyn-based artist Pooneh Maghazehe created a site-specific work for the façade of the building, which houses an intimate space with some curated items for sale on the side, including coffee-table books, trinkets, and custom garments from the East.
Here, Al-Thani discusses his hopes for the IAIA, how he was inspired by the Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah, and looking beyond gender.
Let’s start with an easy but complex question: How do you define Arab and Islamic Art?
The term “Islamic Art” refers to certain artistic productions that are produced within a geographical realm. But there are Arab Christians and the majority of Muslims aren’t Arabs. You feel the diversity in the architecture and urban development — even in the south of Spain some of the food and language is inspired by our shared culture. The misconception that every Muslim is Arab is just not true.
Saudi Arabia recently held the first Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah. How has the narrative about Arab and Islamic art changed — or not — since the launch of IAIA?
The Islamic Art Biennale in Jeddah was a much-needed platform to discuss not only historical narratives around the influence of Islamic Art, but also to bring forward the diverse platform that exists within contemporary Islamic art and the role it’s had globally. If it wasn’t for the biennale in Jeddah, I wouldn’t have been introduced to so many cutting-edge artists from the region who present a compelling visual language.
There is a widespread stereotype that Arab women are not given a platform and that their voices are not heard. That might be true in some cases, but not in all cases. We look beyond gender, we look at the quality of work. And when we were building the (first) exhibition, the best work was created by female artists, so we decided to showcase them.
And this current exhibition is also dedicated to a female artist. Are you making a deliberate statement?
I have six sisters. I’m the only brother. I grew up with women and whatever opportunities I’ve had have also been given to my sisters. I know how hardworking my sisters are. That’s why, for me, it’s very easy to look beyond gender. For sure, in certain areas, women are not given an equal opportunity but we (at the IAIA) have to be able to grant them these opportunities. I’ve been really drawn to works by female artists. The work is solid. The artistic and stylistic approach is very genuine and independent to what we see from their male counterparts, and it’s our responsibility to give a different perspective on art being produced in the Islamic world. We are opening doors to people so they can experience work that hasn’t been experienced before.
Why did you decide to create this space in New York, rather than another city?
The city is really a mecca for art and culture. When I came here, I saw that every civilization was represented except for the Arab and Islamic worlds. There are many museums and foundations in New York that showcase Islamic and Arab art, but it’s based on (Western) narratives. Westerners curate the shows and choose the artists. I think that, sometimes, stereotypes would come up mainly from Western perspectives. But when an institute is run by Arabs, you have a genuine narrative. So I felt it was time for us to build an institute to engage the community. We introduce the depth of Arab and Islamic culture.
Let’s talk about the current exhibition. Why is the work of Behjat Sadr still relevant today?
Behjat grew up at a time when the socio-political and cultural climate was being shaped by the oil industry, and so much of the thick oil and pigment she uses in her paintings is reminiscent of that. Many decades later, the region is still being defined by its natural resources, and their undeniable influence on nature, (and this is something) Behjat covered in her work more than half-a-century ago. Beyond the conversations surrounding the work, it was also important to showcase through Behjat’s work that artists from the region were creating abstraction simultaneously to the West and were active participants in that movement.
Every morning I wake up, I want to make sure that those artists have a platform here. I want to make sure that they are able to show the Western audience that not everything produced in the region is distinctively political. Now you see this amazing work produced in Arab countries that you can put it in any museum in the world, and in some cases, you can’t identify gender. It’s good, solid art. It is work that speaks to a diversified audience that really drives me. The cultural exchange that once existed in the Islamic world, with translations of books from European languages traveling to and from the south of Spain — that was such an exchange across the civilizations. Today, with the technology that we have, why are we not doing that? I’m here not only to support my culture, but to open a dialogue. I’m here to connect people and artists. I feel like that’s a duty we have. Poetry, science, technology and art belong to everyone and everyone should experience them.
Review: Slick ‘Diablo IV’ brings addictive dungeons and intense combat
Updated 29 June 2023
James Denselow
LONDON: The “Diablo” series is almost 30 years old and this latest incarnation, its first in a decade, sees developers Blizzard playing it safe with an edition that will please legacy fans as well as bring in new ones.
For new players, the action role-playing game could appear a daunting world to dip your toes into, but the game’s supreme playability trumps complexity in what is an evolution rather than a revolution of previous games. The formula for the game’s addictiveness should come as no surprise considering that Blizzard are the brains behind the maddeningly time-consuming “Candy Crush Saga.”
What “Diablo IV” does so successfully is reward gamers with plenty of customization and upgrade paths for one of five roles they choose — Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Druid — and then sets them off in a polished and beautifully presented world in search of treasure, upgrades and collectibles.
Finely tuned combat is allied with a series of substantially different difficult levels in what is at its heart a dungeon-crawling game. Combat is intense and depends on the player’s preferred style as to whether they direct from afar or fight on the frontline. The overhead point-and-click approach combined with the ever-changing range of weapons, skills, spells, and enchantments make sense of what can appear to an uninformed observer like complete chaos.
The storyline is considered, if not spectacular, setting out the eternal battle between heaven and hell with more subtlety than you would imagine. Slick cinematic cutscenes also give things more heft. Yet hardened “Diablo” players would agree that completing the main storyline is really only the beginning of the game rather than a discernible end. As with previous editions, there are expansion packs and new content to come, guaranteeing the possibility of even more hours of gameplay than you may initially imagine.
The atmosphere within the “Diablo” world of Sanctuary is grim but engrossing and the scaling of enemies to the lead character ensures a genuinely non-linear approach to finding your way through the game. As ever with the large gaming areas, securing a horse is essential.
A complex skill tree allows you to meet your style of play with the assets to do so, and the cooperative multiplayer mode brings a social dimension to the chaos. The search for “legendary” aspects, such as powerful weapons or clothes, is one of the sub-objectives that keep players playing. The game also encourages players to try new builds and experiment with approaches to success, giving what could fall into repetitive slaughter more nuanced options.
Sudanese photographer Ala Kheir looks to preserve memories of his homeland at a group show in New York
The Khartoum-based photographer’s work has become ‘a nostalgic collection’ of what his city looked like before the current outbreak of violence
Updated 29 June 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: When the Khartoum-based Sudanese photographer Ala Kheir was approached to feature in “Reframing Neglect,” a group show in New York presenting works by African photographers, he had no idea that the exhibition would be staged as his country was plunged into another violent conflict.
Sudan has been in the throes of political turmoil since authoritarian leader Omar Al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019, but the explosion of violence on April 15 between Sudan’s two warring generals Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan of the Sudanese Armed Forces and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo’s Rapid Support Forces took the world by surprise, including Kheir.
“Reframing Neglect,” curated by contemporary artist and activist Aïda Muluneh, is focused not on warfare, but on the need to end what are termed “neglected tropical diseases,” which included leprosy, sleeping sickness and river blindness. It showcases works by Kheir and photographers from six other countries in Africa — Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria, Sudan and Ethiopia.
Kheir’s works in the exhibition were shot in the Stables Industrial Area, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Khartoum where families fleeing unstable regions have made makeshift homes. It’s also where the majority of the people in Sudan living with NTDs reside. But now, with the violence that has transformed Khartoum into a constant battleground, even they have been forced to find refuge elsewhere.
Kheir’s work subtly addresses Khartoum’s complexity, as well as the socio-economic issues that shape it, or at least shaped it before the current violence.
“I work in a way that feels more like seeing,” Kheir explains from his home in Khartoum. “This city has been my playground for so long. Even though I am from Darfur, Khartoum is where most of my work is. Through my photography I try to document and engage with the city and understand it better.
“With my camera I’ve been to all parts of the city, all parts of the community,” he adds. “I’ve been photographing projects in the outskirts — in the poor, relatively new neighborhoods — and in the center of the city, where the action is.”
Kheir runs The Other Vision, a platform that focuses on photography education and training in Sudan, through which he assists young photographers and connects Sudanese artists to the rest of Africa, as well as engaging with the public to address social issues to bring about change in Sudan.
“When I look at my photography now and think about the war that is currently taking place in Khartoum, my work has become very important to me,” he tells Arab News. “I keep looking at the photographs I took of the city; they have become a nostalgic collection of what it used to look like.
“Since I cannot photograph the city now like I did before, I am reviewing the work I have done over the past 10 years and I want to publish a book with these images,” he continues. “Khartoum and Sudan will not be the same after this war.”
Dubai desert safari takes top spot on Tripadvisor’s global bucket list
6-hour dune experience soars to glory for second straight year
Trip costs $109 per person, includes quad bike ride, sandboarding
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News
LONDON: A six-hour dune experience in Dubai’s Lahbab desert has taken the top spot on Tripadvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best Bucket List for the second year in a row.
Just 1 percent of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are classed as “Best of the Best,” according to the travel platform, which releases this particular bucket list just once a year.
Earlier in the year, it revealed its Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2023 based on reviews from its users. The awards recognize the highest rated destinations around the world across six categories: popular, trending, food, nature, culture and ski.
“Experiences turn travelers into adventurers, connecting them with the local community and giving them unforgettable stories for years to come,” said Kate Urquhart, general manager for experiences at Tripadvisor.
The dune-bashing tour combines various desert activities and is described as the “greatest way for visitors to see Dubai’s desert surroundings.”
It includes a 60-minute quad bike ride across Lahbab’s red dunes, camel rides, sandboarding, stargazing and a traditional Arabian BBQ. Suitable for anyone aged over 14, the trip is operated by Dubai-based OceanAir Travels and costs from Dh400 ($109) per person.
Following the dune trip on this year’s bucket list were hiking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu in Peru, whale watching in Alaska, driving Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way and off-roading in Aruba.
The desert experience also achieved the No. 4 spot on Tripadvisor’s list of the Top Overall Experiences in the World for 2023, behind a day tour of Bali, a Thai cookery class in Chiang Mai and a visit to Hawaii’s Oahu island.
‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise spotted at Louvre Abu Dhabi post premiere at Emirates Palace
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who is in the UAE to promote his latest release “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” visited iconic Abu Dhabi locations during the tour stop for the Middle East premiere at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.
Having returned to Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new Midfield Terminal, star and producer Cruise visited Louvre Abu Dhabi, where he toured the iconic museum and met the team.
Cruise also expressed his gratitude to the people of Abu Dhabi with an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Sharing pictures from the regional premiere, he wrote: “Thank you to the people of Abu Dhabi for such a warm welcome and for supporting our movie. It was such an honor to film in your beautiful country and bring your new airport to life!”
Meanwhile, co-stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Simon Pegg, as well as director Christopher McQuarrie, made their return to Midfield Terminal, one of the key locations in the movie, to see firsthand how the development of the terminal has advanced since they filmed there.
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” was shot in locations across Abu Dhabi over 15 days in 2021. As well as filming inside the Midfield Terminal, the production team also shot on the roof of the 742,000sqm building, featuring the longest single standing arch in the world at 180m, and among the sweeping dunes of Liwa desert with support from Abu Dhabi Film Commission, part of the Creative Media Authority.
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is among 140 major productions to have shot in Abu Dhabi in the past 10 years. Other films include “Dune,” “Dune 2,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “6 Underground,” and “Furious 7.”