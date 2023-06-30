Saudi embassy warns citizens in France following third day of rioting

Hajj 1444 comes to an end with pilgrims performing farewell Tawaf

Makkah: Hajj 1444 reached its culmination with three days of Rami Al-Jamarat, or the Stoning of the Devil, at the Jamarat complex in Mina coming to an end.

Pilgrims returned to the Grand Mosque in Makkah and performed farewell Tawaf, the circumambulation of the Holy Ka’aba, on Friday as the annual pilgrimage came to a close.

Most of the pilgrims will now leave Makkah.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques had prepared to receive pilgrims in the final circumambulation where an influx of worshippers coming from Mina entered the Grand Mosque.

After the farewell Tawaf, a large number of pilgrims who stayed in Makkah will head to Madinah to pray in the Prophet’s Mosque and visit Islamic landmarks.

Every Muslim is obligated to perform Hajj once in a lifetime if they are physically and financially able to do so.

This year about 2 millions Muslims from all over the world traveled to the holy city of Makkah for the sacred pilgrimage, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Hajj lasts for five days, and officially begins on the 8th of Dhul Hijjah, soon after dawn (Fajr) prayers, which are performed in Makkah. Pilgrims then travel to the tent city of Mina, about 8 km away.

Pilgrims spend the day and night in Mina praying, reciting verses from the Qur’an and praising the Almighty.

After that, they make their way to Arafat and then to Muzdalifah.

Pilgrims stay in the desert plains of Arafat, praying and repenting, until after sunset on the same day.

They then make their way to Muzdalifah, a valley between Mina and Mount Arafat, where they spend the night out in the open.

They also gather small pebbles to be used in a special ritual the following day at Jamarat called Rami Al-Jamarat or Stoning the Devil.