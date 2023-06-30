Saudi embassy warns citizens in France following third day of rioting

You are here

Protests in Lille, northern France, two days after a teenager was shot dead during a police traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre (AFP)
  • Protesters in France took to the streets for a third day following the police shooting of a 17-year-old Algerian boy
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s embassy in France has urged its citizens to exercise caution as demonstrations descended into violent riots across the country.
In a tweet posted on Friday, the embassy urged its citizens to be cautious and to comply with security alerts and curfew hours issued by the local authorities, while staying away from areas of protests.
Protesters in France took to the streets for a third day following the police shooting of a 17-year-old Algerian boy.
But the protests fast descended into riots in dozens of towns and cities across France.
Some 40,000 police officers were deployed to quell the protests so far.
More than 875 were arrested and at least 200 police officers were injured as the government struggled to restore order.
Saudi Arabia’s embassy in France also urged citizens to contact the embassy in case of emergency on its numbers.

 

 

Hajj 1444 comes to an end with pilgrims performing farewell Tawaf

Hajj 1444 comes to an end with pilgrims performing farewell Tawaf
Updated 30 June 2023
Rashid Hassan

Hajj 1444 comes to an end with pilgrims performing farewell Tawaf

Hajj 1444 comes to an end with pilgrims performing farewell Tawaf
  • After the farewell Tawaf, a large number of pilgrims who stayed in Makkah will head to Madinah to pray in the Prophet’s Mosque and visit Islamic landmarks
  • This year about 2 millions Muslims from all over the world traveled to the holy city of Makkah for the sacred pilgrimage, which is one of the five pillars of Islam
Updated 30 June 2023
Rashid Hassan

Makkah: Hajj 1444 reached its culmination with three days of Rami Al-Jamarat, or the Stoning of the Devil, at the Jamarat complex in Mina coming to an end.

Pilgrims returned to the Grand Mosque in Makkah and performed farewell Tawaf, the circumambulation of the Holy Ka’aba, on Friday as the annual pilgrimage came to a close.

Most of the pilgrims will now leave Makkah.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques had prepared to receive pilgrims in the final circumambulation where an influx of worshippers coming from Mina entered the Grand Mosque.

After the farewell Tawaf, a large number of pilgrims who stayed in Makkah will head to Madinah to pray in the Prophet’s Mosque and visit Islamic landmarks.

Every Muslim is obligated to perform Hajj once in a lifetime if they are physically and financially able to do so.

This year about 2 millions Muslims from all over the world traveled to the holy city of Makkah for the sacred pilgrimage, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Hajj lasts for five days, and officially begins on the 8th of Dhul Hijjah, soon after dawn (Fajr) prayers, which are performed in Makkah. Pilgrims then travel to the tent city of Mina, about 8 km away.

Pilgrims spend the day and night in Mina praying, reciting verses from the Qur’an and praising the Almighty.

After that, they make their way to Arafat and then to Muzdalifah. 

Pilgrims stay in the desert plains of Arafat, praying and repenting, until after sunset on the same day.

They then make their way to Muzdalifah, a valley between Mina and Mount Arafat, where they spend the night out in the open.

They also gather small pebbles to be used in a special ritual the following day at Jamarat called Rami Al-Jamarat or Stoning the Devil.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Saudi Arabia

Mishkat kicks off renewable energy event during Eid Al-Adha in Riyadh

Mishkat kicks off renewable energy event during Eid Al-Adha in Riyadh
Updated 30 June 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Mishkat kicks off renewable energy event during Eid Al-Adha in Riyadh

Mishkat kicks off renewable energy event during Eid Al-Adha in Riyadh
  • Family-friendly exhibits seek to motivate an ‘innovative generation in energy,’ volunteers say
Updated 30 June 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Mishkat Interactive Center is celebrating Eid Al-Adha this year with a special family event in Riyadh that will conclude on July 1.

The center is a community initiative to provide education and information on atomic and renewable energy sciences.

Mishkat interactive center, which also has an auditorium where kids can see entertaining and informative cartoon movies, was crowded with families and their kids who were learning and having fun at the same time (AN Photo/Rahaf Jambi)

Albandari Bander, one of the volunteers who helps visitors to the center, demonstrated to Arab News various forms of energy, including solar, wind and electrical power.

“The aim of the exhibition is to support the direction of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and the main objective is to motivate children toward the importance of renewable energy so that an innovative generation in energy will follow,” he said.

Mishkat interactive center, which also has an auditorium where kids can see entertaining and informative cartoon movies, was crowded with families and their kids who were learning and having fun at the same time (AN Photo/Rahaf Jambi)

“There are scientific exhibits that help children in a simple way to understand energies.”

The interactive facility, which also has an auditorium where young visitors can view entertaining and informative cartoon movies, also offers light scientific experiments related to the natural sciences and renewable energy.

Ahmed Sameer, one of the visitors, came with his three children, aged 6 to 9, to enjoy Eid days.

The Eid festival in Mishkat is distinguished by its entertainment and educational programs that are presented in a distinctive and exciting way and encourage the community to share what has been learned with family and friends and to realize that energy is all around and the community must know ways to benefit from it.  (AN Photo/Rahaf Jambi)

“The advantage of the interactive center is that it presents simplified information to children through practical experiences and thus helps to teach the information in a way that is understandable for their age,” Sameer said.

Topics: Eid Al Adha

Hajj brings peace to those who lost their loved ones

Hajj brings peace to those who lost their loved ones
Updated 30 June 2023
Samia Hanifi

Hajj brings peace to those who lost their loved ones

Hajj brings peace to those who lost their loved ones
Updated 30 June 2023
Samia Hanifi

MINA, Saudi Arabia: On the first day of Tashreeq, when pilgrims flock to Jamarat in Mina to throw stones at the devil, Arab News in French met at Jamarat Al-Aqaba Oum Walid, a 69-year-old Egyptian lady who was performing Hajj for her late husband.

She was seated in the shade, reading the Qur’an.

Oum Walid told Arab News: “This year, I am performing the pilgrimage for my husband. He died in 1994.

“I found myself alone in raising my four children. The first three knew their father, but my youngest did not have the chance to. I thank God for his goodness and mercy. My kids have grown up, they’ve graduated, they’re married, and they have kids,” she said.

This is not Oum Walid’s first pilgrimage; she performed one for herself back in 1997.

“After many years and with the help and support of my children, I came this year for my late husband, the father of my children,” she said.

Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam, and performing it is an obligation for those physically and financially able to make the journey to Makkah. In cases in which a person is experiencing severe financial hardship or a serious illness that does not allow him or her to travel, it is possible to delegate a family member or a friend to perform Hajj or Umrah. Some write it in their will, so that after they have passed away, a loved one may perform the pilgrimage on their behalf. In order to perform Hajj on behalf of someone, the delegated person must have performed Hajj and Umrah before.

Oum Walid hailed this year’s Hajj organization, saying: “We have been well received. The military, the scouts, and the volunteers who came to our aid all showed patience and generosity. They carried out their mission with seriousness.”

Arab News left Oum Walid on her chair, happy to have accomplished what she had always wanted — to come to Makkah and perform Hajj for her late beloved husband.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Saudi Arabia

From Malaysia to Makkah, a pilgrim recounts his emotional journey

From Malaysia to Makkah, a pilgrim recounts his emotional journey
Updated 30 June 2023
Rashid Hassan

From Malaysia to Makkah, a pilgrim recounts his emotional journey

From Malaysia to Makkah, a pilgrim recounts his emotional journey
  • Faroze Nadar, from Malaysia, recounted his emotional journey, traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Makkah
  • Nadar noticed the kindness of his fellow devotees in their readiness to help him
Updated 30 June 2023
Rashid Hassan

Mina: For about 2 million pilgrims who descended upon the holy city of Makkah for this year’s Hajj, Friday culminated in an experience of high emotions during what is known as Rami Al-Jamarat or the stoning of the devil ritual.

Pilgrims spend Hajj beginning in the tent city of Mina and the other holy sites of Arafat, Muzdalifah and Jamarat, praying and seeking forgiveness.

As Hajj reaches its conclusion after the three days of Rami Al-Jamarat, the pilgrims now return to the Grand Mosque in Makkah for the Tawaf Al-Wida, or the circumambulation of the Holy Ka’aba.

Faroze Nadar, from Malaysia, recounted his emotional journey, traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Makkah.

While returning to the Grand Mosque after completing Rami rituals, Nadar told Arab News: “My parents wanted to do the Hajj, the once-in-a-lifetime journey for every capable Muslim, and we were planning it for two years. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and limited-capacity Hajj last year, however, we were not able to make it. This year we managed to get a visa.

“I am here with my family, my parents and my wife, and I am thankful to Almighty Allah that we could perform Hajj. This is the best decision of my life. The Hajj was the best trip of my life,” he said.

“I cannot describe this to you in words. It’s so emotional. We wanted to be here, and today we concluded our Hajj rites,” he told Arab News.

“We feel this together — all the pilgrims coming here from around the world. We gather, pray together, say takbeer, make supplication and recite verses together wearing ihram. So, it’s a very special, beautiful moment for us,” said Nadar.

“As we were planning it for two years, alhamdulillah, we had savings, so it was easier to come to perform Hajj. 

“This is certainly the most emotional moment of my life,” said Nadar, who said he came with his family on a private package that cost $15,000 per person.

Those coming on government package pay less as there is a subsidy for them, Nadar explained.

Speaking about his stay in Makkah, Nadar said: “It is a wonderful experience for us. Two million people coming together to one place and performing all religious rites and duties, being nice to each other, is an incredible feeling.”

With his father wheelchair-bound, Nadar noticed the kindness of his fellow devotees in their readiness to help him.

“The services provided by the authorities here are fantastic,” he added, thanking the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Topics: hajj2023 Saudi Arabia Makkah Malaysia

13-year-old Saudi boy shines as possibly the youngest reporter during Hajj season

13-year-old Saudi boy shines as possibly the youngest reporter during Hajj season
Updated 30 June 2023
By Saleh Fareed

13-year-old Saudi boy shines as possibly the youngest reporter during Hajj season

13-year-old Saudi boy shines as possibly the youngest reporter during Hajj season
  • One of his videos, posted on the ministry’s Twitter account, reached over 680,000 views
Updated 30 June 2023
By Saleh Fareed

Jeddah: Omar Al-Ansari, a 13-year-old boy from Jeddah, recently went viral when the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah gave him the opportunity to report on this year’s Hajj.

His journey as the ministry’s reporter began at King Abdulaziz International Airport when the youngster was presented with the chance to switch from his typical tourism coverage to conducting interviews with international pilgrims upon their arrival.

“I was so happy to be assigned (this task) by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and be part of their media team,” he told Arab News while he was reporting in Mina.

Tasked with conducting interviews in English with Muslims who came to the Kingdom to perform Hajj, he asked them all “about their experiences, from making preparations to putting on ihram and seeing the Kaaba for the first time, together with the emotions and meaningful realizations (that accompanied) completing the rites of Hajj,” he said.

He continued: “My Hajj stories (comprised) short interviews detailing the personal experiences and feelings of those pilgrims who have made the holy pilgrimage of Hajj.”

His father, Essam Al-Ansari, was with him in every step of the way, and together, they created special content for the ministry. 

“We were very happy when the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah asked Omar to join their media team to cover this year’s Hajj, and we are very proud of what Omar is doing,” said the father.

Essam told Arab News that covering Hajj will likely be one of the most significant experiences Omar will ever have as it is the largest annual gathering of people on Earth.

“All I can tell you is that he is at the right place at the right time. He gets the job done, and sometimes he has to go to all places in Makkah in order to get these people.”

Following his interviews, the young reporter has gone viral, with many followers praising him. He has also garnered the respect of older reporters.

One of his videos, posted on the ministry’s Twitter account, reached over 680,000 views.

“This young man is about to take over. He is focused, well-spoken and has incredible talent at such a young age. Your future is bright young man!!!” said Ahmed Al-Qahtani on his Twitter account.

Samer Al-Shikh said: “We are very proud of you (Omar), you became a distinctive sign in this year’s Hajj due to your skills ... during your spontaneous conversations with pilgrims.”

Topics: Hajj 2023 Saudi Arabia

