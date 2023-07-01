You are here

Kokrak shares LIV lead with DJ after wild travel plan to Spain

Jason Kokrak of Smash GC lets go of his club after hitting his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama on Friday in San Roque, Spain. (LIV Golf via AP)
  • Kokrak played Valderrama for the first time with six birdies and a pair of bogeys
  • Valderrama previously hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup, a pair of World Golf Championships and was a European tour event until it switched to LIV Golf
SOTOGRANDE, Spain: Jason Kokrak had to go through four countries over three days to reach Spain and then managed a 4-under 67 to share the lead with Dustin Johnson in LIV Golf-Valderrama.

Johnson was coming off a tie for 10th in the US Open two weeks ago for his best finish in a major this year. He played bogey-free over his last 16 holes at Valderrama as he goes for his second LIV win this year.

Kokrak was supposed to leave his home in northern Ohio on Monday until flight cancelations led to an unusual itinerary. He wound up going from Cleveland to Detroit to Amsterdam to Frankfurt, Germany, and then on to Malaga in the south of Spain. He arrived Wednesday morning. His golf clubs got there Thursday evening.

He played Valderrama for the first time with six birdies and a pair of bogeys.

Anirban Lahiri was one shot behind after a 68.

Valderrama previously hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup, a pair of World Golf Championships and was a European tour event until it switched to LIV Golf.

“You’re going to make bogeys around this golf course, and if you drive it straight and drive it in the fairway here, you’re going to make a couple birdies and be in the mix,” Kokrak said.

British Open champion Cameron Smith had three bogeys and two birdies before he reached his sixth hole. Four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of his round sent him to a 69.

Sergio Garcia in his home tournament for LIV Golf had a 70, while PGA champion Brooks Koepka had four bogeys, four birdies and a 71.

“It was a grind. I’m not going to lie,” Garcia said. “I hit some good shots, but more than anything, I chipped and putted very nicely. That kind of saved me a little bit.”

Topics: Jason Kokrak Sotogrande Dustin Johnson LIV Golf-Valderrama

