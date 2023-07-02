You are here

Hajj 2023
Hajj 2023

First day-care center for young children opens at Makkah Grand Mosque to create ease for pilgrims

First day-care center for young children opens at Makkah Grand Mosque to create ease for pilgrims
For some pilgrims, bringing their offspring along is an important step to include them in religious practices from an early age. (SPA)
First day-care center for young children opens at Makkah Grand Mosque to create ease for pilgrims
A young girl joining her parents to mountain Arafat on the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
First day-care center for young children opens at Makkah Grand Mosque to create ease for pilgrims
For some pilgrims, bringing their offspring along is an important step to include them in religious practices from an early age. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Alshalhoub)
Updated 23 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

First day-care center for young children opens at Makkah Grand Mosque to create ease for pilgrims

First day-care center for young children opens at Makkah Grand Mosque to create ease for pilgrims
  • For some pilgrims, leaving children behind is not an option, as they may not have family or trusted caregivers
Updated 23 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

MINA: Each year, thousands of pilgrims perform the rituals of Hajj with their children in tow, making it a familiar experience for the tiny Muslims, and adding a layer of challenge for the parents.

Pilgrims come for Hajj and Umrah from all over the world, and often pour their life’s savings into completing the fifth pillar of Islam. The reasons some bring their children along vary.

For some, leaving children behind is not an option, as they may not have family or trusted caregivers.

For others, bringing their offspring along is an important step to include them in religious practices from an early age, and have a pivotal, formative memory and experience to share with them.

With nearly 2 million pilgrims packing at the holy sites for Hajj, it can be challenging for parents, scouts and security on the ground to create a comfortable environment for children.

Amal Salama, a consultant in family medicine in Dammam who was in Mina, said: “I do not recommend that parents bring their children with them to Hajj. They will be walking for long distances which will be difficult for them. They also distract their parents from focusing on performing their rituals.

“If possible, parents should leave their children in a safe place before coming to Hajj, since it is only five days until they reunite with them,” she added.

To create ease for pilgrims, a free nursery for children named “Child Care Center” in the Grand Mosque opened within the mosque’s courtyard this year.

The initiative was launched by the Development Committee of the Two Holy Mosques, led by the Royal Commission for the Holy City of Makkah and the Holy Sites, with funding from the General Authority for Awqaf and contributions from all government and security sectors operating in the Grand Mosque.

It is the first child care center in the mosque to offer 24-hour services for pilgrims to help them perform their rituals in comfort and serenity. Only the first three hours are free.

The center includes three rooms and each contains games for various age groups. 

The rooms are considered safe and secure spaces for children to wait while their parents or family members complete their Hajj or Umrah rituals.

Topics: Hajj 2023 hajj Hajj pilgrims Makkah Grand Mosque

Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in government strategy in Tortoise’s Global AI Index

Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in government strategy in Tortoise’s Global AI Index
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in government strategy in Tortoise’s Global AI Index

Saudi Arabia ranks 1st in government strategy in Tortoise’s Global AI Index
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked first globally in the “government strategy” sector of a recently published artificial intelligence report, which evaluates more than 60 countries in the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The Global AI Index, one of the indicators of the international classification of artificial intelligence issued by UK-based news website Tortoise Media, incorporates more than 100 indicators, categorized into seven sub-pillars, including government strategy, research, development, talent, infrastructure, operating environment, and commercial.
Germany and China secured the second and third rankings in the government strategy sector, respectively.
The Kingdom scored 100 percent in the government strategy category thanks to its establishment of the National Strategy for Data and AI, the presence of a dedicated government authority for artificial intelligence, the allocation of funding and budget for AI initiatives and the formulation and monitoring of national targets for artificial intelligence.
The Kingdom secured 31st position overall in the index that was published on Friday by, which is a global company that has an advisory board that includes experts in artificial intelligence from around the world.
From its early stages, the Kingdom has demonstrated a solid commitment to developing artificial intelligence and in 1979, a royal order was issued to establish the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority as the central authority responsible for organizing, developing, and overseeing all AI-related matters.
The SDAIA led the national plans for data and artificial intelligence to achieve the aspirations of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also chairman of SDAIA’s Board of Directors, and the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
It has worked to develop NSDAI to unify efforts and launch national initiatives in data and artificial intelligence and make optimal use of them.
This achievement by the Kingdom aligns with the goals of Vision 2030, which aims to position the country prominently in global indicators across various domains.

Topics: Saudi Arabia artificial intelligence (AI) Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

Saudi security authorities arrest over 17,000 for attempting to perform Hajj without permit

Saudi security authorities arrest over 17,000 for attempting to perform Hajj without permit
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi security authorities arrest over 17,000 for attempting to perform Hajj without permit

Saudi security authorities arrest over 17,000 for attempting to perform Hajj without permit
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Security authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested over 17,000 people up until Friday for attempting to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage without a permit, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The Director of Public Security and Head of the Hajj Security Committee, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, said a total of 17,615 people were arrested, including 9,509 violators of residency, work and border security regulations, and organizers of 105 fake Hajj campaigns in various regions of the Kingdom. They have all been referred to the Public Prosecution.
He added 202,695 people who did not have a Hajj permit were sent back from the Makkah entry points and 128,999 vehicles that are not licensed to enter Makkah and the holy sites were also returned.
Al-Bassami said 33 people who transported pilgrims who did not hold Hajj permits were arrested and referred to the seasonal administrative committees under the General Directorate of Passports at the entrances to Makkah to implement the regulations against them.
He also said that the Hajj security forces implemented the security and organizational plans with high efficiency and professionalism.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2023 Hajj permits

Saudi authorities distribute 2m Qur’an copies to departing Hajj pilgrims

Saudi authorities distribute 2m Qur’an copies to departing Hajj pilgrims
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities distribute 2m Qur’an copies to departing Hajj pilgrims

Saudi authorities distribute 2m Qur’an copies to departing Hajj pilgrims
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance began distributing two million copies of the Qur’an on Saturday, Saudi Press Agency news agency reported.
The copies are being provided as a gift from King Salman to pilgrims who are departing to their home countries from King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah Islamic Port, as well as other land and airports following the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which commenced and concluded this week.
The Ministry is also distributing gift copies to public employees who served during this year’s Hajj season.


The Qur’an copies have been published by the King Fahd Complex for Printing of the Holy Qur’an and are available in various sizes and are printed in over 77 languages.
This distribution of the Qur’an initiative comes as part of the directives of the king and has been overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2023 Quran King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur'an Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs

All that glitters is gold

All that glitters is gold
Updated 01 July 2023
Afshan Aziz

All that glitters is gold

All that glitters is gold
  • High quality, price and designs of gold ornaments attract foreign pilgrims
Updated 01 July 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Shopping for gold is popular among Hajj pilgrims looking for souvenirs or gifts for their loved ones at home.

Several gold shops located outside the Grand Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, as well as gold souks in Jeddah, are festooned with trending necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings, attracting the pilgrims to shop for the precious metal.

Mohammed Noman, an Indian pilgrim who had come from Makkah to Jeddah to buy gold, said: “The designs are unique and it is a pure solid gold that is usually not available back home. Although the Hajj is costly it doesn’t stop us from buying gold. We find the price reasonable, too.”

Gold shops located in Makkah and Madinah, as well as gold souqs in Jeddah, are a popular attraction for pilgrims looking for souvenirs and gifts. (Supplied)

Hafeez Khan, a trader in Jeddah, said: “The recent variations in the gold prices have not affected their business much, as buying gold remains a trendy tradition among the pilgrims.

“Purchasing gold is considered as an investment for most Asian pilgrims as most of them find the gold jewelry less expensive and of better quality (here). We hope to see a surge in gold sales this year.”

Gold is better than buying fabrics or other souvenirs. I bought a ring and a Kaaba pendant for my wife who couldn’t come along with me for Hajj. I feel this is the best gift that I can buy for her.

Abdelrahman Haidri, Egyptian pilgrim

Another trader, Abdullah Albar, who has been working in Makkah gold shop for almost 12 years, said: “Sales are usually high for us during the Hajj season, as we offer exclusive deals and discounts to attract more customers.”

He said that the sales of smaller items weighing between 3-5 grams have multiplied due to discounts.

According to traders, the prices for SR216 ($57.60) for 21 carat gold per gram and SR227 for 22 carat gold gram — and most likely it will remain the same during the Hajj season.

Gold shops located in Makkah and Madinah, as well as gold souqs in Jeddah, are a popular attraction for pilgrims looking for souvenirs and gifts. (Supplied)

“The gold sold in Saudi Arabia is pure and is not corrupted or tampered with. The weight and manufacturing details are accurate and, most importantly, bought from a holy place,” said Faroukh Ali, a Pakistani pilgrim who came to Hajj for the first time and bought three gold sets for his wife and daughters.

Buying gold was not essential for Ali, but since this is his first holy visit, he wished to have something more memorable that will remind them of their sacred journey for years to come. He also bought a few rings for his relatives back home.

Other popular gifts or souvenirs for pilgrims include nuts, sweets, children’s toys, prayer mats and beads, different types of dates and the decorative Zamzam water sets.

“Gold is better than buying fabrics or other souvenirs,” said Abdelrahman Haidri from Egypt. “I bought a ring and a Kaaba pendant for my wife who couldn’t come along with me for Hajj. I feel this is the best gift that I can buy for her.”

 

Topics: Hajj 2023 Makkah Madinah

Who’s Who: Amer Al-Ajmi, executive vice president at Alfanar Projects

Amer Al-Ajmi
Amer Al-Ajmi
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

Who’s Who: Amer Al-Ajmi, executive vice president at Alfanar Projects

Amer Al-Ajmi
Updated 01 July 2023
Arab News

Amer Al-Ajmi, a member of the Alfanar Group since 2008, currently holds the position of executive vice president of sales and marketing at Alfanar Projects.

Al-Ajmi, an industry leader with over 25 years of engineering experience, has played a pivotal role in the growth of Alfanar Projects. His contributions include the successful acquisition of giga-projects in Saudi Arabia, the UK, Spain, Egypt and India.

Under his leadership, the company successfully secured and executed projects worth SR30 billion ($8 billion).

In addition to his role at Alfanar Projects, he serves as a board member for Jeddah Althaniya Water Co. and the Saudi Polytechnic Institute for Renewable Energy.

With a proven track record, he has consistently delivered successful business growth strategies, maximized value, and identified lucrative investment opportunities through active collaboration and strategic partnerships.

Additionally, he is a member of the executive committee of both the Saudi-Spanish and Saudi-Indian business councils. In his capacity as a senior executive, he has achieved remarkable milestones in delivering commercial and operational successes.

Al-Ajmi brought his expertise to round tables at the Saudi-Korean Investment Forum, the Saudi-Spanish Investment Forum, and the Saudi-Turkish Business and Investment Forum.

He is a recognized strategic partner, entrepreneur and influential expert with a dynamic vision to drive long-term success and growth.

Al-Ajmi graduated from King Saud University in Saudi Arabia with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. Throughout his career, he has honed his expertise in sales generation, revenue growth, cost optimization and brand-building strategies through his association with prestigious organizations.

 

Topics: Who's Who

