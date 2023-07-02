You are here

  • Home
  • UK special forces chiefs allegedly deleted war crimes data ahead of probe

UK special forces chiefs allegedly deleted war crimes data ahead of probe

The inquiry will investigate the prevalence of unlawful killings in Afghanistan by the SAS as well as the subsequent probe by the Royal Military Police. (Reuters/File Photo)
The inquiry will investigate the prevalence of unlawful killings in Afghanistan by the SAS as well as the subsequent probe by the Royal Military Police. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ru6q9

Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

UK special forces chiefs allegedly deleted war crimes data ahead of probe

UK special forces chiefs allegedly deleted war crimes data ahead of probe
  • SAS commanders ordered to preserve information for Royal Military Police
  • Evidence suggests up to 80 Afghan civilians were unlawfully killed between 2010 and 2013
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Special forces commanders in the UK allegedly destroyed computer data to hide potential evidence of the killing of unarmed Afghan civilians, The Times reported.

It is alleged that ahead of a visit by the Royal Military Police to special forces headquarters in London as part of a war crimes investigation, authorities deleted the files, despite being ordered to preserve information.

The investigation was launched after probes by The Sunday Times and BBC suggested that Special Air Service units executed unarmed civilians in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013.

New evidence has led to claims that rogue units carried out up to 80 unlawful killings across separate six-month tours of the country.

Saifullah Yar, an Afghan who launched a legal case against the Ministry of Defense, claims that in 2011, four of his family members were shot dead in their home by the SAS after being handcuffed and hooded.

Those killings were part of more than 50 that were investigated by the Royal Military Police as part of Operation Northmoor, the probe into alleged war crimes that ended in 2017 without any prosecutions.

But Leigh Day, Yar’s lawyers, argue that the closure of the investigation was part of a “wide-ranging, multilayered” cover-up of unlawful killings, which began with SAS units submitting false combat reports and planting weapons on civilians.

And in “direct defiance” of the order to preserve computer data related to SAS activities in Afghanistan, “staff at (the UK headquarters) permanently deleted an unknown quantity of data from that server shortly before Operation Northmoor investigators arrived at (the UK HQ) to inspect it,” according to a legal submission by Leigh Day to a new inquiry into the killings.

Preliminary hearings for the Independent Inquiry Relating to Afghanistan will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

The inquiry will investigate the prevalence of unlawful killings in Afghanistan by the SAS as well as the subsequent probe by the Royal Military Police.

The MoD has filed an application to allow military witnesses to provide evidence behind closed doors, as well as keep evidence secret.

An MoD spokesman said: “It is not appropriate for the MoD to comment on cases which are within the scope of the statutory inquiry and it is up to the statutory inquiry team, led by Lord Justice Haddon-Cave, to determine which allegations are investigated.”

Topics: UK UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) Afghanistan

Related

Palestinian shot by British forces as boy to petition UK government for atrocities apology
Middle-East
Palestinian shot by British forces as boy to petition UK government for atrocities apology
British forces hand over control of last Afghan base
World
British forces hand over control of last Afghan base

UK govt scraps new anti-human trafficking policy

UK govt scraps new anti-human trafficking policy
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

UK govt scraps new anti-human trafficking policy

UK govt scraps new anti-human trafficking policy
  • Victims were required to present immediate evidence of trafficking
  • Rule ‘caused survivors to fall at the first hurdle,’ solicitor says
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has reversed a contentious new anti-human trafficking policy over claims that it overburdened victims with evidence requirements, The Guardian reported on Sunday.

On Jan. 30, Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced the new policy requiring victims to present immediate evidence of trafficking in order for the government to consider them potential victims of slavery.

Braverman said that the policy aimed to tackle trafficking victims who were “gaming the system,” despite the chair of the home affairs select committee, Dame Diana Johnson, saying that there was a lack of evidence behind the home secretary’s policy shift.

Since the rules were implemented, the number of claims accepted has decreased dramatically, The Guardian reported. According to Home Office statistics, 88 percent of cases in 2022 received a decision that they were potential victims of trafficking. The figure had fallen to 58 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

Human rights and anti-trafficking organizations had warned that the amendments would result in many genuine victims’ cases being rejected, putting them at risk of further exploitation.

The challenge against the policy change was brought by two potential trafficking victims who received negative decisions, despite the Home Office believing that the evidence they supplied was genuine.

Braverman withdrew the new rules before the case reached a full high court hearing, The Guardian reported.

Shalini Patel, of Duncan Lewis Solicitors, who represented the two victims, told the Guardian: “This is an incredible win for our clients and many other survivors of trafficking who would have otherwise received negative reasonable grounds decisions as a result of the policy.

“It should have been evident from the outset that the requirement for trafficking survivors to provide objective evidence was always going to be impossible and cause survivors of trafficking to fall at the first hurdle. The impact that a negative decision would have on a survivor of trafficking is huge.

“A negative decision results in a survivor of trafficking being left without any support including accommodation, casework support and financial support, and would place them at significant risk of further exploitation.”

A Home Office spokesperson told the Guardian: “Modern slavery is a barbaric crime. We are committed to tackling it and ensuring victims are given the support they need to begin rebuilding their lives. The national referral mechanism provides support to thousands of victims of modern slavery each year, but some people seek to exploit the system, which is why we have taken steps to prevent this.

“The Home Office regularly updates statutory guidance and we will shortly issue a further clarification to the current guidance on modern slavery claims. We do not comment on ongoing litigation.”

Braverman said that she will propose replacement rules by July 10. Until then, she said that no negative decisions about trafficking victims would be made.
 

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Suella Braverman

Related

UK home secretary slams Rwanda deportation plan court ruling as ‘disappointing’, says country is ‘safe’ video
World
UK home secretary slams Rwanda deportation plan court ruling as ‘disappointing’, says country is ‘safe’
UK home secretary accused of double standards over refusing entry to Sudanese refugees
World
UK home secretary accused of double standards over refusing entry to Sudanese refugees

UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests

UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests

UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests
  • Measures include targeting activists who stop traffic and building works with protests
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

LONDON: New and expanded powers for British police took effect on Sunday, including measures targeting activists who stop traffic and major building works with protests.
Authorities have repeatedly condemned environmental protest groups, including Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, which have sought to raise awareness about the urgency of climate change by staging multiple high-profile protests at the busiest highways and roads. Their protests in recent years often caused serious disruption for motorists.
From Sunday, police will have powers to move static protests. Critics have argued the toughened laws are a threat to the right to protest, but UK officials say the measures were to stop “disruption from a selfish minority.”
“The public have had enough of their lives being disrupted by selfish protesters. The mayhem we’ve seen on our streets has been a scandal,” Home Secretary Suella Braverman said.
Authorities say that under the new Public Order Act, protesters found guilty of “tunnelling” — or digging underground tunnels to obstruct the building of new infrastructure works — could face three years in prison. Anyone found guilty of obstructing a major transportation project could be jailed for up to six months.
The law also makes “locking on,” or protesters attaching themselves to other people, objects or buildings, a criminal offense.
Hundreds of climate change protesters were arrested last year in the UK for blocking major roads and bridges. Many activists protested by sitting in the middle of the roads or gluing themselves to the roadway to make them harder to move.
The civil disobedience is a wave of direct action that has also seen activists glue themselves to famous museum paintings or throw soup at artworks to draw media attention to their cause.
Police have said it’s costly to deal with the protests and that they diverted thousands of officers from other work like dealing with crime.

Topics: UK Police

Related

Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
Middle-East
UK police charge Egyptian over Mediterranean migrant crossings
Armed police responding to an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in west London. (Screengrab)
World
Man arrested after two stabbed at London hospital — UK police

King Charles, Joe Biden to meet at Windsor Castle

Britain’s King Charles (L) will meet US President Joe Biden (R) at Windsor Castle on July 10, Buckingham Palace said.
Britain’s King Charles (L) will meet US President Joe Biden (R) at Windsor Castle on July 10, Buckingham Palace said.
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

King Charles, Joe Biden to meet at Windsor Castle

Britain’s King Charles (L) will meet US President Joe Biden (R) at Windsor Castle on July 10, Buckingham Palace said.
  • Spokesperson said further details would be released in due course
  • Biden attended the funeral of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth, last year
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles will meet US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle on July 10, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

The spokesperson said further details would be released in due course about the meeting which will take place at one of Charles’ residences just outside London.

The White House said on Sunday Biden would travel to Europe later this month for meetings in Britain, Lithuania and Finland. In London, he will also meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Biden attended the funeral of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth, last year and joined Charles and other leaders for an evening reception before the ceremony.

Topics: UK US King Charles III US President Joe Biden

Related

Update China: Joe Biden equating Xi Jinping with ‘dictators’ is ‘ridiculous’
World
China: Joe Biden equating Xi Jinping with ‘dictators’ is ‘ridiculous’

Bangladesh summons Swedish envoy over Qur’an burning in Stockholm 

Salwan Momika protests outside a mosque in Stockholm on June 28, 2023, during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. (AFP)
Salwan Momika protests outside a mosque in Stockholm on June 28, 2023, during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. (AFP)
Updated 02 July 2023

Bangladesh summons Swedish envoy over Qur’an burning in Stockholm 

Salwan Momika protests outside a mosque in Stockholm on June 28, 2023, during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. (AFP)
  • Bangladesh is first country in Asia to summon Swedish envoy over Qur’an incident 
  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier said the burning was heinous, despicable act 
Updated 02 July 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh summoned the chargé d’affaires of the Swedish Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday to protest against the burning of a copy of the Qur’an in Stockholm amid widespread international condemnation over the incident. 

The burning of the Qur’an outside a mosque in Sweden during Eid Al-Adha sparked outrage in many Muslim countries and condemnations of the Swedish authorities. 

As acts and statements of protest swept the Muslim world, Bangladesh on Sunday became the first country in Asia to summon the Swedish envoy to protest the “despicable act.” 

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged an end to “unwarranted provocations for the sake of harmony and peaceful coexistence.” 

The ministry said: “Bangladesh expresses grave concern over such (a) heinous act of insulting the sacred values and religious symbols of … Muslims in the name of ‘freedom of expression.’” 

As Muslims celebrated Eid Al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, a man identified as a refugee from Iraq tore up pages of the Qur’an on Wednesday and set it on fire in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque. 

The recent incident in Stockholm and Dhaka’s subsequent summon of the Swedish envoy is unlikely to impact bilateral relations, experts said. 

“It’s a religious issue that touches all the Muslims of the country. Any sort of disrespect to the holy Qur’an creates emotional sentiment among Muslims around the world. It’s a very emotional and sensitive issue for us,” Humayun Kabir, Bangladesh’s former ambassador to the US, told Arab News. 

“I think summoning the chargé d’affaires was a good approach … I don’t think this summon issue will impact much on the bilateral relations between the two countries since they (Sweden) also understand it’s an emotional issue for us.” 

For Bangladesh, development cooperation has been a “cornerstone” of its relations with Sweden, while the European country has said the South Asian nation is an “important and growing Swedish trade partner,” with steady growth in the sector.

Bangladesh is one of the largest Muslim-majority countries in the world, with over 150 million people professing Islam, making up over 91 percent of its total population. 

Touhid Hossain, former foreign secretary at the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted how Bangladesh is not alone in protesting the Qur’an burning in Sweden. 

“We are not alone. Many Muslim countries expressed reactions to this issue. Not all Muslim countries but many,” Hossain told Arab News. 

“The government should work in line with the sentiment of its people. Maybe people don’t come out onto the streets in protest, but everyone is unhappy. There is no doubt about it. So, the government took this initiative as a part of its responsibility,” he said. 

“There is no logic to justify this sort of incident by saying ‘freedom of expression.’ It’s a hate crime. Hate can’t be a freedom of expression.” 

Topics: Qur’an Sweden Bangladesh

Related

Special Fallout of Qur’an burning in Sweden shows why there can be no tolerance for intolerance photos
World
Fallout of Qur’an burning in Sweden shows why there can be no tolerance for intolerance

Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured

Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured

Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured
  • The Baltimore Police Department confirms there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning
  • No arrests were made immediately after the shooting
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

BALTIMORE: Two people were killed and 28 were wounded in a mass shooting in Baltimore Sunday morning, including three who are in critical condition, police said.
Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed there were a total of 30 victims during a press conference at the scene.
The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue, Worley said.
All of the victims were adults. Nine victims were transported by ambulance and 20 victims walked into area hospitals with injuries from the shooting, Worley said.
“I want those who are responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly,” Mayor Brandon Scott said at the scene. “We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight.”
No arrests were made immediately after the shooting. Scott asked anyone with information to come forward to assist investigators locate the “cowards” who were responsible for the shooting.
“Treat this as if it were your family,” Scott said. “How you would want people to treat it if you were mourning, if this was your neighborhood, if this was an event in your community that this happened at. We want you to treat it that way because that’s how we have to treat each other as Baltimoreans.”

Topics: US Shooting

Related

A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP)
Media
Twitter users run into service issues after Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets
US lifts some restrictions on Ethiopia after human rights improvements
World
US lifts some restrictions on Ethiopia after human rights improvements

Latest updates

OIC calls for global action to combat Islamophobia
OIC calls for global action to combat Islamophobia
Loulwa Al-Sharif: Saudi singer finds her passion on stage, from dancing to jazz
Loulwa Al-Sharif, a jazz singer from Saudi Arabia, is captivating audiences across the Kingdom with her mesmerizing voice.
Plastic fantastic: Saudi artist uses 500,000 bottle caps to create mural
Saudi artist Khulood Al-Fadli has created a gigantic mural using recycled plastic bottle caps. (Supplied)
Frankly Speaking: Does the UK still matter to the Middle East?
Frankly Speaking: Does the UK still matter to the Middle East?
Red Bull driver Verstappen wins Austrian GP ahead of rejuvenated Ferrari’s Leclerc in 2nd
Red Bull driver Verstappen wins Austrian GP ahead of rejuvenated Ferrari’s Leclerc in 2nd

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.