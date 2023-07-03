Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair walks for Georges Hobeika at Paris Haute Couture Week 

DUBAI: Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika showcased his latest collection at Paris Haute Couture Week, with Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad set to take over the runway on the official calendar this week ahead of Saudi couturier Mohammed Ashi’s show on Thursday.
Hobeika’s new couture collection, that was titled "Un Reve" and shown on Monday, delivered on colorful glamour, with a heavy dose of lilac, deep purple and shots of lime green and soft pink. Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair took part in the showcase. .
The collection featured the celebrity-loved designer’s usual red carpet-worthy gowns as feathers, embellishments and high-sheen textiles floated down the runway.
Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi has joined the coveted lineup of designers at the event — alongside the likes of such luxury labels as Dior, Chanel and Valentino — and is showing his collection on Thursday morning, this marks the first time a Gulf designer has scored a spot on the official calendar.
"This appointment is the highlight of my career,” Ashi said in a statement posted on Instagram when the announcement was made in June. “I will honor it in the memory of the great couturiers who came before me and whom I now join in the pursuit of this grand tradition of excellence in creativity and savoir-faire.”
Off the official calendar, Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali and Italian Lebanese designer Tony Ward will launch their latest couture collections in Paris this week.
While Al-Ali was inspired by celebrated French artist Henry Matisse’s organic graphic shapes and contrasting colors, Ward’s Fall/Winter 2023 couture collection was titled “Under My Skin” and featured the celebrity-loved designer’s hallmark glittering offerings.