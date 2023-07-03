Nurturing talent: Ithra announces summer youth initiative

DHAHRAN: Teenagers interested in the cultural industry are invited to apply for Ithra’s summer youth program, which gets underway later this month.

Open to anyone aged 13 to 18, the scheme is run by experts from the center and held at its headquarters in Dhahran.

Those selected for the program will get hands-on experience of working in the cultural sector and gain invaluable insights from some of the leading names in the field.

According to Ithra, the “Introduction to the Cultural Industry Program” exposes young people to cultural and creative environments through a variety of experiences, including site visits, workshops, meetings with experts and shadowing. It also uses Ithra as a case study.

On completion of the program, six participants will be selected to contribute to and engage with a whole year of projects across various cultural fields.

The program is conducted in Arabic and runs for 20 days from July 24 to Aug. 19. Participants will be required to attend Ithra’s Knowledge Tower each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while all of the field trips will take place within the Eastern Province.

More information and application forms are available from ithra.com. The closing date for registration is July 13.