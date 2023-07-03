You are here

Nurturing talent: Ithra announces summer youth initiative

date 2023-07-03
Those selected for Ithra's summer youth program will get hands-on experience of working in the cultural sector and gain invaluable insights from some of the leading names in the field.
Nurturing talent: Ithra announces summer youth initiative
Those selected for Ithra’s summer youth program will get hands-on experience of working in the cultural sector and gain invaluable insights from some of the leading names in the field. (Supplied)
Nurturing talent: Ithra announces summer youth initiative
Those selected for Ithra’s summer youth program will get hands-on experience of working in the cultural sector and gain invaluable insights from some of the leading names in the field. (Supplied)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Nurturing talent: Ithra announces summer youth initiative

Nurturing talent: Ithra announces summer youth initiative
  • Teenagers invited to apply for ‘Introduction to the Cultural Industry Program’
  • 20-day scheme includes field trips, workshops run by industry leaders
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

DHAHRAN: Teenagers interested in the cultural industry are invited to apply for Ithra’s summer youth program, which gets underway later this month.

Open to anyone aged 13 to 18, the scheme is run by experts from the center and held at its headquarters in Dhahran.

Those selected for the program will get hands-on experience of working in the cultural sector and gain invaluable insights from some of the leading names in the field.

According to Ithra, the “Introduction to the Cultural Industry Program” exposes young people to cultural and creative environments through a variety of experiences, including site visits, workshops, meetings with experts and shadowing. It also uses Ithra as a case study.

On completion of the program, six participants will be selected to contribute to and engage with a whole year of projects across various cultural fields.

The program is conducted in Arabic and runs for 20 days from July 24 to Aug. 19. Participants will be required to attend Ithra’s Knowledge Tower each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while all of the field trips will take place within the Eastern Province.

More information and application forms are available from ithra.com. The closing date for registration is July 13.

Topics: King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) Dhahran

Supermoon expected to sparkle Saudi skies

The supermoon will be sighted on Monday in Saudi skies for the first time this year. (SPA)
The supermoon will be sighted on Monday in Saudi skies for the first time this year. (SPA)
Updated 25 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Supermoon expected to sparkle Saudi skies

The supermoon will be sighted on Monday in Saudi skies for the first time this year. (SPA)
Updated 25 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The supermoon will be sighted on Monday in Saudi skies for the first time this year, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Majid Abu Zahra, head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, said that the event, also known by the scientific designation “perihelion moon,” will see the moon at its closest distance to Earth in orbit — 361,934 km — and in full view.

Abu Zahra added that the moon will reach the moment of completion at an angle of 180 degrees from the sun at 2:38 p.m. Makkah time.

The moon will rise from the southeastern horizon during sunset, but will be shrouded in an orange color as a result of atmospheric dust.

On the horizon, the moon will appear in its usual silvery white color, and it will continue to decorate the sky all night until it sets with the sunrise on Tuesday.

Abu Zahra said that the supermoon will be 5.8 percent larger in apparent size and 12.8 percent higher in illumination compared to the normal full moon, though the difference in illumination can be veiled by clouds and street lights.

Topics: supermoon Saudi Arabia

60 employees help elderly, disabled pilgrims at Prophet's Mosque

60 employees help elderly, disabled pilgrims at Prophet’s Mosque
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

60 employees help elderly, disabled pilgrims at Prophet’s Mosque

60 employees help elderly, disabled pilgrims at Prophet’s Mosque
  • Primary role is to assist elderly and disabled pilgrims in accessing the Prophet’s Mosque during prayer times and visits
  • Since the beginning of the Hajj season, the mobility services department has transported 700,000 people, among them elderly and disabled pilgrims
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

MADINAH: Sixty staff members of the mobility services department at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque are providing services to elderly and disabled pilgrims.

Their primary role is to assist these individuals in accessing the Prophet’s Mosque during prayer times and visits, ensuring their comfort.

They work round the clock, transporting elderly and disabled pilgrims through the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque in electric carts that can accommodate several people.

The service is part of a series of humanitarian initiatives undertaken by government, health, security and volunteer agencies to ensure the comfort of pilgrims during Hajj.

Since the beginning of the Hajj season, the mobility services department has transported 700,000 people, among them elderly and disabled pilgrims, people taking part in funeral processions, and women visiting the exhibition at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Prophet’s Mosque

Saudi Arabia summons Swedish ambassador to express rejection of Qur'an burning incident

On June 28, Salwan Momika, 37, a refugee from Iraq, desecrated the Qur’an and set fire to its pages in front of a mosque.
On June 28, Salwan Momika, 37, a refugee from Iraq, desecrated the Qur’an and set fire to its pages in front of a mosque.
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia summons Swedish ambassador to express rejection of Qur’an burning incident

On June 28, Salwan Momika, 37, a refugee from Iraq, desecrated the Qur’an and set fire to its pages in front of a mosque.
  • Foreign ministry denounced burning of a copy of the holy book on June 29 and summoned Swedish envoy Petra Menander on Sunday
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry summoned on Sunday the Swedish ambassador to the Kingdom to inform her of its categorical rejection of the Qur’an burning incident that recently took place in Sweden.

On June 28, Salwan Momika, 37, a refugee from Iraq, desecrated the Qur’an and set fire to its pages in front of the Central Mosque in Stockholm, prompting widespread outrage and condemnation of the act across the Muslim and Arab world.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry condemned and denounced the burning of a copy of the holy book on June 29 and summoned Swedish envoy Petra Menander on Sunday.

The ministry calls upon the Swedish government to stop all acts that directly contradict international efforts to spread the values of tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism, and that undermine mutual respect necessary for relations between peoples and countries.

The executive committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation also held a meeting in Jeddah on Sunday to discuss the consequences arising from the incident.

The OIC firmly denounced the act, which it said undermines mutual respect among people and global efforts to foster tolerance and moderation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sweden Qur'an burning

Hajj pilgrims arriving in Madinah on Haramain railway greeted with gifts

Hajj pilgrims are greeted with Zamzam water and gifts on arrival in Madinah after travelling on the Haramain High-Speed Railway.
Hajj pilgrims are greeted with Zamzam water and gifts on arrival in Madinah after travelling on the Haramain High-Speed Railway.
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

Hajj pilgrims arriving in Madinah on Haramain railway greeted with gifts

Hajj pilgrims are greeted with Zamzam water and gifts on arrival in Madinah after travelling on the Haramain High-Speed Railway.
  • Pilgrims visit Madinah to pray in the Prophet’s Mosque and pay their respects
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Hajj pilgrims traveling from Makkah to Madinah via the Haramain High-Speed Railway are being greeted with bottles of Zamzam water and gifts, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Pilgrims visit Madinah to pray in the Prophet’s Mosque and pay their respects, visiting the holy city either before the annual pilgrimage or after it.

Over 1.8 million people performed Hajj this year.

Topics: Hajj 2023 Makkah Madinah Zamzam

Pakistan's president visits Prophet's Mosque in Madinah

Dr. Arif Alvi was received by Saudi officials in Madinah. (Supplied)
Dr. Arif Alvi was received by Saudi officials in Madinah. (Supplied)
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

Pakistan’s president visits Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Dr. Arif Alvi was received by Saudi officials in Madinah. (Supplied)
  • The Pakistani president and members of his family and staff arrived in Jeddah last week to perform the Hajj pilgrimage
Updated 02 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Pakistan’s President Dr. Arif Alvi recently visited Madinah and performed prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Upon his arrival at the mosque, Alvi was received by key Saudi officials.

The Pakistani president and members of his family and staff arrived in Jeddah last week to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

Every Muslim is obligated to perform Hajj once in their lifetime if they are physically and financially able to do so.

This year more than 1.8 million Muslims from around the world traveled to the holy city of Makkah for the sacred pilgrimage, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

 

 

 

Topics: President Dr. Arif Alvi Pakistan Saudi Arabia

