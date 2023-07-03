You are here

  • Home
  • Mayors hold anti-riot rallies in France as arrests fall

Mayors hold anti-riot rallies in France as arrests fall

This photograph taken on July 3, 2023, shows a placard reading
This photograph taken on July 3, 2023, shows a placard reading "Peace at l'Hay" placed on barriers with barbed wires in front of the town hall of l'Hay-les-Roses, a suburb of Paris, after a sixth night of continued disturbances across France after a 17-year-old man was killed by police in Nanterre on June 27. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cne8w

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Mayors hold anti-riot rallies in France as arrests fall

Mayors hold anti-riot rallies in France as arrests fall
  • Government has battled riots and looting since 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Demonstrations began at French town halls Monday opposing nearly a week of violent protests over a teen’s fatal shooting by police, even as the first signs emerged that the unrest was beginning to ease.

The government has battled
riots and looting since 17-year-old Nahel M. was shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop on Tuesday, reviving longstanding accusations of racism against the French police force.
During a sixth consecutive night of unrest, a fireman died while seeking to douse burning vehicles north of Paris but it was unclear if there was a link to the violent protests, the Interior Ministry said.

HIGHLIGHTS

Monday’s demonstrations — called a ‘mobilization of citizens for a return to republican order’ — came after the home of the mayor of a Paris suburb was rammed with a flaming car, prompting widespread outrage.

Monday’s demonstrations — called a “mobilization of citizens for a return to republican order” — came after the home of the mayor of a Paris suburb was rammed with a flaming car, prompting widespread outrage.
In a statement, an association of the country’s mayors noted that areas “everywhere in France are the scene of serious unrest, which targets republican symbols with extreme violence.”
Seeking to quell what has become one of the biggest challenges to President Emmanuel Macron since he took office in 2017, the Interior Ministry again deployed 45,000 police and gendarmes nationwide overnight Sunday to Monday, the same figure as the previous two nights.
A total of 157 people were arrested in relation to the unrest nationwide, according to the Interior Ministry — a fraction of the number taken into custody the night before. Three police officers were also wounded.
Among 3,200 people arrested in rioting since Tuesday, the average age was 17 and some were “children, there is no other word, of 12 or 13,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on a visit to eastern city Reims.
Internal affairs investigators on Monday began interviewing a passenger in the car Nahel was driving without a license, a police source told AFP.
Meanwhile, a collection for the family of the 38-year-old policeman who fired the fatal shot — now charged with voluntary manslaughter— topped €930,000 (over $1.0 million).
Vincent Jeanbrun, the conservative mayor of L’Hay-les-Roses outside Paris, had his home rammed with a burning car with the aim of setting it on fire, breaking the leg of his wife who was at home with their children aged five and seven.
The attack was condemned across the spectrum including by the hard left, while prosecutors have opened an attempted murder investigation.
“There is no doubt that they wanted to burn the house” and, when “they realized that there was someone inside, far from stopping, they set off a broadside of fireworks mortars,” Jeanbrun told TF1 late Sunday.
“I never would have imagined that my family would be threatened with death,” he added.
The 24-year-old fireman who died was fighting a fire in an underground car park in the suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis north of the capital, Darmanin said.
“An investigation is underway” to determine the circumstances of the vehicle fires, the Interior Ministry added.
A police source, who asked not to be named, indicated there was likely no link to the riots: “It would be going too far. Likely this is not the case, it is not an area affected by urban violence.”
Nadia, the grandmother of Nahel, who was of Algerian origin, said Sunday that rioters were only using his death as a “pretext” and called for calm.
Although the violence appears to be diminishing, questions remain about its origins.
“I can’t support people smashing and burning things, who would?” said Fatiha Abdouni, 52, founder of a women’s association in Nahel’s home town Nanterre.
Nevertheless, “now we have to listen to the young people, their frustration and anger,” she added.
Youths in Paris’ deprived suburbs face “daily difficulties, unequal access to study, to work, to housing,” Abdouni said — needing only the “spark” of Nahel’s death to trigger the violence.
Regional authorities in the greater Paris area of Ile-de-France, Germany-bordering Grand Est and Mediterranean Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur announced tens of millions of euros in emergency support to repair public buildings and small businesses.
The protests present a fresh crisis for Macron, who had been hoping to press on with pledges for his second term after seeing off months of demonstrations that erupted in January over raising the retirement age.
Meeting key ministers late Sunday, Macron gave an order to “begin meticulous and longer-term work to understand in depth the reasons that led to these events,” a presidential official said, asking not to be named.
He will meet the heads of the two chambers of parliament on Monday, and the mayors of more than 220 towns hit by the unrest on Tuesday, the Elysee said.
The latest unrest has raised concerns abroad, with France hosting the Rugby World Cup in the autumn and the Paris Olympic Games in the summer of 2024.
Macron postponed a state visit to Germany that had been scheduled to begin on Sunday in an indication of the gravity of the situation at home.

 

Topics: Paris riot Nahel M.

Related

Scholz ‘watching France unrest with concern’
World
Scholz ‘watching France unrest with concern’
France braces for 6th night of rioting, Paris suburb mayor’s home targeted
World
France braces for 6th night of rioting, Paris suburb mayor’s home targeted

UK allocates $14.7m to Rohingya refugees, disaster-affected communities in Bangladesh

UK allocates $14.7m to Rohingya refugees, disaster-affected communities in Bangladesh
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

UK allocates $14.7m to Rohingya refugees, disaster-affected communities in Bangladesh

UK allocates $14.7m to Rohingya refugees, disaster-affected communities in Bangladesh
  • UK has provided £362 million in humanitarian support to Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh since 2017
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK is providing £11.6 million ($14.7 million) in humanitarian aid to Rohingya refugees and disaster-affected communities in Bangladesh.

The new finance package includes £8 million to provide food to 546,100 Rohingya refugees and £2 million to provide water, sanitation and hygiene services to 46,000 Rohingya refugees, as well as child protection services to 5,700 refugees and host communities.

In addition, £1.6 million will go toward provide humanitarian support to people affected by disasters across Bangladesh over the next two years, if they occur.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, announced the UK support during a visit to Cox’s Bazar.

“The UK stands with Rohingya refugees and all communities affected by disasters across Bangladesh,” Cooke said.

She added: “The UK thanks Bangladesh for its continued hosting of Rohingya refugees and remains committed to supporting the government to find a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis.

“In the interim, we are providing vital humanitarian services through this support, including £8 million of food support following the deeply concerning ration cuts in the camps earlier this year.

“This new package of support will also help Bangladeshi communities across the country respond to the impact of natural disasters, which can devastate wellbeing and livelihoods. This builds on the government of Bangladesh’s impressive work in this area, and the UK’s longstanding support to disaster preparedness and response in Bangladesh.”

Since 2017, the UK has provided £362 million in humanitarian support to Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.
 

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Rohingya refugees Bangladesh

Related

Saudi Arabia to build shelters for Rohingya fire victims in Cox’s Bazar
World
Saudi Arabia to build shelters for Rohingya fire victims in Cox’s Bazar
Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh camps protest demanding repatriation to Myanmar
World
Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh camps protest demanding repatriation to Myanmar

Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 

Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 

Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 
  • About 1,049 Afghans eligible for sanctuary scheme are living in Islamabad hotels
  • ‘We’ve just abandoned them,’ says former British government minister
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Only two Afghans offered sanctuary by the UK have been brought to Britain in the past three months from Pakistan, out of 1,049 eligible people, The Independent reported on Monday.

Pakistan is housing hundreds of former interpreters, diplomatic staff and other Afghans who served with Western forces, but who fled their homeland in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

All of the 1,049 eligible Afghans have been granted permission to travel to the UK through the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, but are unable to leave Pakistan following Britain’s winding down of charter flights last year.

Ann Widdecombe, a former Conservative government minister, said: “We had years to bring the interpreters over and we left everything until the last minute. We then encouraged people to cross into Pakistan, and we’ve now stopped running evacuation flights from there. We’ve just abandoned them.”

As part of ARAP, the Afghans must provide proof of pre-booked UK accommodation before their arrival as well as evidence of ample living funds.

Their hotel costs in Pakistan are being paid for by the UK government, at a cost of about $21 million between April last year and March 2023.

But between March 1 and May 24 this year, just two Afghans in Pakistan were relocated to the UK, with only eight being relocated to Britain worldwide.

About 300 of the Afghans in Pakistan are also eligible for UK resettlement under Britain’s second sanctuary program, the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, which targets former diplomatic staff and guards.

The delay in relocating vulnerable Afghans was described as “shameful” by the shadow defense secretary, John Healey, who said Britain has a “moral duty” to assist former interpreters and embassy staff.

He added: “Bringing only two ARAP-eligible individuals to the UK in three months is simply shameful. It leaves hundreds of Afghans fleeing the Taliban stuck in Pakistan hotels without hope or proper support. Ministers must fix the failing ARAP scheme.”

A British government spokesperson said: “The UK has made an ambitious and generous commitment to help at-risk people in Afghanistan and, so far, we have brought around 24,600 vulnerable people to safety, including thousands of people eligible for our Afghan resettlement schemes.”

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan United Kingdom

Related

US State Department review of 2021 Afghanistan evacuation critical of Biden, Trump
World
US State Department review of 2021 Afghanistan evacuation critical of Biden, Trump
IOC warns Afghanistan about Paris Olympics status over denying sports to women and girls
Sport
IOC warns Afghanistan about Paris Olympics status over denying sports to women and girls

Moscow says 700,000 children from Ukraine conflict zones now in Russia

Moscow says 700,000 children from Ukraine conflict zones now in Russia
Updated 03 July 2023
Reuters

Moscow says 700,000 children from Ukraine conflict zones now in Russia

Moscow says 700,000 children from Ukraine conflict zones now in Russia
  • Moscow says its programme of bring children from Ukraine into Russian territory is to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone
  • Ukraine says many children have been illegally deported and the US says thousands of children have been forcibly removed from their homes
Updated 03 July 2023
Reuters

Russia has brought some 700,000 children from the conflict zones in Ukraine into Russian territory, Grigory Karasin, head of the international committee in the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, said late on Sunday.

“In recent years, 700,000 children have found refuge with us, fleeing the bombing and shelling from the conflict areas in Ukraine,” Karasin wrote on his Telegram messaging channel.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion on its western neighbor Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow says its programme of bring children from Ukraine into Russian territory is to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.
However, Ukraine says many children have been illegally deported and the United States says thousands of children have been forcibly removed from their homes.
Most of the movement of people and children occurred in the first few months of the war and before Ukraine started its major counter offensive to regain occupied territories in the east and south in late August.
In July 2022, the United States estimated that Russia “forcibly deported” 260,000 children, while Ukraine’s Ministry of Integration of Occupied Territories, says 19,492 Ukrainian children are currently considered illegally deported.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Grigory Karasin Russian aggression war crimes

Related

Ukraine children held by Russia reunited with parents
World
Ukraine children held by Russia reunited with parents
Kyiv accuses Moscow of illegal adoptions of Ukrainian children
World
Kyiv accuses Moscow of illegal adoptions of Ukrainian children

Up to 50 MPs ‘plan to rebel’ against UK govt over anti-Israeli boycott bill

Up to 50 MPs ‘plan to rebel’ against UK govt over anti-Israeli boycott bill
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

Up to 50 MPs ‘plan to rebel’ against UK govt over anti-Israeli boycott bill

Up to 50 MPs ‘plan to rebel’ against UK govt over anti-Israeli boycott bill
  • Draft law has divided opinion in both major parties
  • Tory minister Michael Gove proposed the legislation
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Up to 50 Conservative politicians are reportedly set to defy their colleague Michael Gove’s bill designed to stop public bodies from boycotting Israeli goods and services.

The Economic Activity of Public Bodies Bill, an amendment to which the opposition Labour party is tabling on Monday, is aimed at stopping local councils from supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, or BDS movement, which opposes Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Opposition MPs have slammed the bill as poorly drafted with the potential to restrict free speech should it become a law, and have proffered an amendment that would stymie the legislation’s enforcement powers.

“The bill has been drawn very widely. It gives far-reaching powers to the secretary of state, and has a number of far-reaching implications, none of which appear to have anything to do with tackling BDS, the issue the government says it wants to solve, which we share,” Lisa Nandy, shadow communities secretary, said in an interview with Jewish News.

A group of Tory lawmakers last month told Levelling Up, Housing and Communities secretary Gove they had reservations about the proposed law, and are likely to abstain rather than back the Labour amendment, the Guardian reported.

They are set to warn ministers that the draft law requires reworking, or it will face being voted against in later stages of its passage, the report added.

Opposition-led councils in the English cities of Leicester and Lancaster, both of which have Labour as the largest party, have approved the imposition of boycotts on Israeli goods by organizations.

Gove has said: “These (BDS) campaigns not only undermine the UK’s foreign policy but lead to appalling antisemitic rhetoric and abuse. My message to these organizations is to get on with your job and focus on delivering for the public.”

A spokesperson for the government said public bodies should not be pursuing their own foreign policy agenda, adding that the bill would ensure the UK spoke “with one voice internationally” and that the “taxpayer only has to pay for foreign policy once.”

Topics: UK Israel BDS Movement

Related

UK government floats bill banning councils from boycotting Israel
Middle-East
UK government floats bill banning councils from boycotting Israel
Conservative MP Gove faces backlash from his own party over bill banning boycotts of Israeli goods
World
Conservative MP Gove faces backlash from his own party over bill banning boycotts of Israeli goods

Biden traveling to Europe with focus on reinforcing alliance backing Ukraine in fight with Russia

Biden traveling to Europe with focus on reinforcing alliance backing Ukraine in fight with Russia
Updated 03 July 2023
AFP

Biden traveling to Europe with focus on reinforcing alliance backing Ukraine in fight with Russia

Biden traveling to Europe with focus on reinforcing alliance backing Ukraine in fight with Russia
Updated 03 July 2023
AFP

US President Joe Biden will head to Europe in a week for a three-nation trip, including a NATO summit, focused on reinforcing the international coalition backing Ukraine as it pursues a counteroffensive against Russia.

Biden is set to depart on July 9 for Britain, and then head on to Lithuania's capital Vilnius for the meeting of NATO leaders, followed by a one-day visit to Helsinki for talks with his Nordic counterparts, the White House said Sunday in a statement.

The NATO summit comes as the Western military alliance seeks to admit Sweden, whose membership bid has been blocked by Turkey and Hungary, and as Ukraine intensifies its campaign to join amid Russia's invasion.

Finland became a full member of the bloc earlier this year.

Before heading to Europe, Biden will host Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the White House on Wednesday to discuss Stockholm's NATO ambitions.

Sweden asked to join the military alliance in May 2022, three months after Russia invaded Ukraine. Top diplomats from Turkey and Sweden will meet on Thursday, the day after Kristersson's White House visit, at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Turkey ultimately dropped objections to Finland joining earlier in the year.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week denounced Stockholm for allowing a protest during which a man burned pages from the Koran. On Sunday, the Swedish government called the incident "Islamophobic."

Western allies and Stockholm have insisted that Sweden has met the terms of a deal to join the alliance agreed to with Ankara last year.

Ukraine's NATO push

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he wanted his country to receive an "invitation" at the Vilnius summit to join NATO once the war with Moscow is over.

"We need a very clear and understandable signal at the Vilnius summit that Ukraine can become an equal member of NATO after the war," he told reporters in Kyiv alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"This invitation to the alliance is the first, very practical step, it would be very important for us."

During the stop in Britain, Biden will visit Windsor Castle to meet with King Charles III for the first time since the monarch's coronation, as well as hold more talks in London with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a month after his Washington visit.

Biden will seek to "further strengthen the close relationship" with Britain, the White House said, adding that more details about the trip will be announced soon.

The visit "reflects the strong relationship between the UK and US," a statement from Downing Street said, adding that Sunak "looks forward to welcoming President Biden in the UK later this month."

Topics: Joe Biden Ukraine NATO

Related

Ukraine tells NATO ‘time for clarity’ on membership
World
Ukraine tells NATO ‘time for clarity’ on membership
CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine: US official
World
CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine: US official

Latest updates

Mayors hold anti-riot rallies in France as arrests fall
Mayors hold anti-riot rallies in France as arrests fall
Amina Muaddi spotted at Schiaparelli show in Paris 
Amina Muaddi spotted at Schiaparelli show in Paris 
Jordan foreign minister, Assad discuss Syria refugees, drug smuggling
Jordan foreign minister, Assad discuss Syria refugees, drug smuggling
Erdogan signals Turkiye isn’t ready to ratify Sweden NATO membership, saying there’s more work to do
Erdogan signals Turkiye isn’t ready to ratify Sweden NATO membership, saying there’s more work to do
Palestinian Authority losing favor in West Bank, Israeli study shows
Palestinian Authority losing favor in West Bank, Israeli study shows

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.