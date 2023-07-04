Ittihad nab Portuguese winger Jota as Tigers’ summer spending spree continues

You are here

Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi football team Al-Ittihad have confirmed the signing of Portuguese winger Jota from Celtic.

The 24-year-old attacker joins French World Cup winners Karim Benzima and N’Golo Kante, who were both added to the team last month, in Jeddah as The Tigers’ bid to retain the Saudi Pro League title next season. 

Jota, who completed a medical before signing on Monday, has agreed terms that will see him in yellow and black for the next three years. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

He spent two seasons with the Scottish champions, notching up 15 goals as the Glasgow giants completed a domestic treble this past season.

The club released a video skit featuring manager Nuno Espírito Santo securing Jota’s signing. “We want to rule the world,” a cartoon version of the former Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur manager says before the clip ends with a sign: “Jota is Yellow.”

The club also put out Jota holding the Ittihad shirt next to senior club officials on Twitter on Monday.

Meanwhile, Al-Ettifaq signed English manager and former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard to be head coach at the Dammam club.
The 43-year-old has been out of the game since he parted ways with Aston Villa in October.

The SPL has seen an influx of top talent, mainly from Europe’s top leagues, since the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in December as the league bids to up its profile on the international stage. 

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving the biggest teams of the league: Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Nassr.
The deal means the PIF takes a 75 percent ownership in the clubs.

Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Esports Federation and telecommunications firm Stc Group have announced a strategic partnership that will support the Kingdom’s goal of becoming a global hub for esports and gaming, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Under the deal, Stc Group will provide technical support and high-speed internet services for a number of events in the SEF calendar this year.

Also, gaming platform Stc Play will be a sponsor of several major SEF events in the year — including Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, Saudi eLeague, Voices of Saudi Esports and EFC — and will serve as the primary platform for community tournaments at Gamers8 and other gaming workshops.

Stc’s InspireU accelerator program will also have a significant on-the-ground presence, connecting with emerging Saudi companies in the gaming and esports industries.

Updated 03 July 2023
AFP

RIYADH: Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is the latest star name to make the move to Saudi Arabia after signing a deal to become head coach of Al-Ettifaq.
The 43-year-old has been out of the game since being sacked by Aston Villa in October.
“Where legends are found. We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach,” the club said in a post on Twitter.

Al-Ettifaq finished seventh out of 16 clubs in the Saudi Pro League last season.
Gerrard joins other big names to move to the Kingdom after Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in January started the trend.

His former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema and French World Cup winner N’Golo Kante of Chelsea have recently joined Al-Ittihad.
Former Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo and ex-Benfica Jorge Jesus are among the coaches to head to Saudi.
Since retiring from a glittering playing career, Gerrard did have success during his spell in charge of Scottish giants Rangers, where he won the club’s only league title in the past 12 years in 2020/21.

Updated 03 July 2023
HUSSAM AL MAYMAN

RIYADH: Saudi Pro Wrestling is currently getting ready for its biggest show, Rimal Tuwaiq (Arabic for “Sands of Tuwaiq”), which will be held during the second half of the year. With the WWE holding their premium offerings in the Kingdom through their partnership with the General Entertainment Authority to cater to Saudi fans of the genre, three local hopefuls have taken it upon themselves to offer an additional dose of professional wrestling action.  

The local wrestling promotion SPW was founded by Turki Al-Mutairi, Abdulaziz Al-Juraid, Mohammed Waheed and Naif Al-Mutairi, who is also a champion for the promotion. The three spared no effort in creating Saudi Arabia’s first professional wrestling promotion.  

The concept came to Naif after the WWE held tryouts in Jeddah in 2017, which exposed the need for a local wrestling academy and organization. 

He and his partners thus founded SPW in 2019. The first requirement to start a wrestling promotion is to have a roster of wrestlers, and Naif, who is Saudi Arabia’s first wrestling champion, told Arab News that getting help for training was critical due to the lack of professional wrestlers and training facilities in Saudi. 

The founders of SPW scouted and brought in wrestling performers from around the world to help get their roster ready. “We attracted Austin Aries, a five-time world champion, alongside Zafir, a wrestling champion from Pakistan who was trained by Seth Rollins, and the UAE champion of wrestling Shaheen,” Naif said. 

The SPW roster currently consists of 15 wrestlers, and all have had some training by WWE superstar Mansour Al-Shuhail, online training by Mark Henry and the Santino Brothers Academy as well. 

Naif and his roster were also cast in the popular Saudi film “Sattar” and trained actors Ibrahim Al-Hajaj and Ibrahim Khairallah for the movie. 

“My experience with ‘Sattar’ is unique,” Naif said. “It made us enter acting from a big door, and my wrestling training for the actors was a strange thing. I saw the perseverance of Ibrahim Al-Hajaj with my own eyes and how he (endured) the pain for this role.”  

SPW has held several events in Riyadh and other parts of the Kingdom, such as the Eastern Province, and its last show unveiled a cross-promotion with the involvement of Saudi comedian and actor Al-Hajaj. The promotion’s wrestling shows are also streamed on its YouTube channel. 

“My special message to Arab News viewers and readers (is): Thank you for your interest. We will meet soon in international forums,” said Naif. 

Naif and his peers want to make SPW a flourishing wrestling promotion in line with the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to raise the level of Saudi sports to be among the best in the world. 

Updated 29 June 2023
John Duerden

With the signing of Edouard Mendy, Al-Ahli have joined the ranks of Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal in securing the services of international stars in deals that make headlines around the world.

The Senegalese goalkeeper arrives from Chelsea and his transfer is quite a coup for the three-time Saudi Pro League champions, who have just returned to the top flight from a season in the second tier. There was already excitement in Jeddah about the coming campaign but the anticipation has moved up a notch with Wednesday’s announcement.

The 31-year-old has experience at the highest levels and was named as the best goalkeeper in the world as recently as 2021 by FIFA. That honor came off the back of his starring role for the London club when they became champions of Europe that year. He was also in action for Senegal during that time, once again impressing as the Lions of Teranga won the 2021 African Cup of Nations. On the way to that triumph, the former Rennes keeper conceded only two goals in six games, a reminder that he is one of the best around.

So there is no doubt that he arrives in Saudi Arabia as a top-class goalkeeper who has enjoyed major successes for both club and country. It remains to be seen who will take up the coaching reins at Al-Ahli following the departure of Pitso Mosimane, the South African tactician who took the team to promotion, but whoever it is will have the services of a physically imposing shot-stopper, one who loves to come for crosses. He is also more than competent with the ball at his feet.

Goalkeepers do not always grab the headlines when it comes to transfer news but Mendy is a class act and there will be plenty of interest in how he performs.

Al-Ahli are now not only back in the big time in terms of a return to the top tier, but they follow in the recent high-profile footsteps of Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in signing big-name, world-class players. The Jeddah club have also been linked with other top-class talents, such as Riyad Mahrez and Hakim Ziyech. It remains to be seen what will happen with those prospects but it is sure to be an interesting few months.

It can sometimes be the case that relegation, though painful, can provide a team with an opportunity for rebirth and a chance to rebuild. Al-Ahli will be hoping that is the outcome in this case. With Mendy’s services secured, and others sure to come, the ambitions at the club will be far greater than merely surviving their first season back in the top league.

While fans wait to see who will arrive next, it is perhaps a good time to consider the current quality of shotstoppers at Saudi clubs. Mendy’s arrival undoubtedly raises the standard of goalkeeping in the Kingdom, though in truth it has been improving for a while.

Al-Nassr have Colombian international, and former Arsenal and Napoli keeper, David Ospina. Had he not picked up a serious injury in January, before the halfway point of the season, perhaps Al-Nassr would have finished first instead of second in the league.

But then again, maybe not. After all, Al-Ittihad have a star goalkeeper of their own. Marcelo Grohe broke the league record for clean sheets as the Tigers conceded just 13 goals all season, providing the strongest of foundations for a title triumph.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal have Abdullah Al-Mayouf, and Al-Shabab have South Korean Kim Seung-gyu, who had an impressive first season in Riyadh even though his team faded in the final weeks of the campaign.

The presence of Al-Mayouf among such illustrious company is important as it is a rare example of a top Saudi club fielding a Saudi goalkeeper; last season, almost all of the top-flight teams had a foreigner between the sticks. This prompted obvious concerns about what it means for domestic talent.

Mendy is top class and is going to play — you do not sign the 2021 best goalkeeper in the world and leave him on the bench.

Current Al-Ahli goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Rubaie was part of the Saudi national squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but now the 25-year-old is going to have to compete with one of the best in the world to get some playing time. Or he could move to another club. Either way, he is going to have to work hard to find a way forward.

It can be great for local stars to have the likes of Mendy training alongside them, learn from them and compete with them but things are not going to be easy for homegrown goalies in the short term. The hope is that in the medium term, they will benefit, in the same sort of way that striker Firas Al-Buraikan has blossomed since leaving Al-Nassr in 2021 for Al-Fateh, where he has gotten regular game time and regular goals.

However the season eventually plays out, Mendy’s arrival shows that this new version of Al-Ahli is going to be very different from the one that was relegated in 2022.

Updated 28 June 2023
AP

LONDON: Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joined Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli on Wednesday, becoming the latest Chelsea player to head to the oil-rich kingdom.
N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have already made moves to the lucrative Saudi Pro League during this transfer window. Hakim Ziyech is also expected to join Al-Nassr, where he will team up with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al-Ahli and Chelsea both confirmed the move.
“THE BEST goalkeeper is in our house!” Al-Ahli tweeted. “The fortress are safe.”
Mendy was pictured holding an Al-Ahli shirt, with 2026 on it, likely in reference to the length of his contract.
No financial details were given but media reports said the fee was 17 million pounds ($21.5 million).
Mendy, 31, joined Chelsea from French team Rennes in 2020 and went on to win the Champions League in his first season at the club. The Senegal goalkeeper also lifted the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup the following season.
Chelsea said he would “always have a place in our history for his significant contributions to our 2021 Champions League triumph.
“For that, and for everything else, we are grateful.”
Mendy made 105 appearances in all competitions, but was reduced to back-up keeper last season after Kepa Arrizabalaga established himself as first choice.
It was reported that new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino intends to keep Arrizabalaga as his No. 1 keeper.
Mendy is part of an ambitious recruitment drive being carried out by Saudi Arabia this summer and is one of a host of players from Europe’s top leagues to make the move.
Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December and Karim Benzema signed for Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season.
Kante has also joined Saudi champion Al-Ittihad on a free transfer, while Koulibaly and Ruben Neves have signed for Al-Hilal.
More players from Europe are expected to follow during this off-season.

