You are here

  • Home
  • Thousands of Afghans face homelessness ‘crisis’ over new UK hotel rules

Thousands of Afghans face homelessness ‘crisis’ over new UK hotel rules

British nationals and Afghan evacuees depart a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton, Britain August 26, 2021. (Reuters)
British nationals and Afghan evacuees depart a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton, Britain August 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/crrth

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Thousands of Afghans face homelessness ‘crisis’ over new UK hotel rules

Thousands of Afghans face homelessness ‘crisis’ over new UK hotel rules
  • August deadline means up to 8,000 Afghan asylum-seekers will be evicted, and expected to find and fund their own accommodation
  • Local Government Association warns councils struggling to find housing for families
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Thousands of Afghan asylum-seekers in the UK will face a homelessness “crisis” if the Home Office presses ahead with plans to evict them from hotels.

Earlier this year, the government said 8,000 Afghans would be forced to leave temporary accommodation across the country by August.

However, the deadline for removal of government financial support, as well as a shortage of houses, mean many of those could end up on the streets without the ability to support themselves.

The Local Government Association has warned that the timeframe for evicting Afghans from hotels is too short, and that local councils are struggling to find housing for them.

In May, councils were told they would receive £35 million to prevent asylum-seekers leaving hotels from becoming homeless, and £250 million was set aside by the government for homes for Afghans leaving temporary accommodation.

A Home Office spokesperson said hotels “were never designed to be suitable long-term accommodation” for “Afghans resettled in the UK.”

The spokesperson added: “Where available, the government will continue to make offers of suitable housing, which we strongly encourage Afghan families to accept. Where an offer cannot be made or is rejected, increased government support is available to help Afghans find their own homes and begin rebuilding their lives here.”

However, a group of 250 Afghan families in hotels in West Sussex received a notice in May telling them: “If possession (of their accommodation) is not delivered up by the Notice Expiry Date, you will be a trespasser, and the Secretary of State for the Home Department shall be at liberty to evict you from the Property.”

LGA Chairman Shaun Davies will address the association’s annual conference on Tuesday and will say: “Councils have a proud history of stepping up and supporting asylum-seekers and refugees to settle in the UK and rebuild their lives. But combined pressures from government asylum and resettlement schemes are growing on councils.

“We are at crisis point. We want to work with the government to get this right, not just in a way that best supports the people arriving in the UK, but also tackles the unsustainable pressures on our local services and on our communities.”

The LGA annual meeting will also discuss funding for Ukrainian refugees in the UK, as well as the effects of the government’s Illegal Migration Bill, which, among other things, will give authorities the power to deport anyone who arrives in the UK illegally regardless of their circumstances.

Last week, a key part of the new legislation, which would allow the government to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda to await the outcomes of their applications, was ruled unlawful by the Court of Appeal.

Topics: UK Afghans

Related

Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 
World
Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 
Charity slams EU’s ‘staggering neglect of Afghans’ after just 271 resettled in 2022
World
Charity slams EU’s ‘staggering neglect of Afghans’ after just 271 resettled in 2022

Fundraiser for French police officer who killed boy reaches €1m

Fundraiser for French police officer who killed boy reaches €1m
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

Fundraiser for French police officer who killed boy reaches €1m

Fundraiser for French police officer who killed boy reaches €1m
  • Total is over 5 times amount raised for family of Nahel Merzouk, who was shot by officer
  • MP: ‘Killing a young North African, in France in 2023, can earn you a lot of money’  
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A fundraiser for a French police officer who killed a 17-year-old boy in Paris last week has reached over €1 million ($1.089 million) in donations.

Around 52,000 people have given money since the officer, identified as Florian M, shot teenager Nahel Merzouk during a traffic stop on June 27, prompting a wave of rioting across the country.

A similar fundraiser for Merzouk’s family has raised just €200,000, albeit from a wider pool of over 100,000 donors.

His grandmother Nadia told journalists at broadcaster BFMTV that she was “heartbroken,” adding: “He took the life of my grandson. This man must pay, the same as everyone.”

Florian M claimed he shot Merzouk in defense of himself, a colleague and the public. Video footage of the incident subsequently suggested the officer was in no immediate danger, and the 38-year-old has since been detained on charges of voluntary manslaughter.

The fundraiser for Florian M was established by French TV personality Jean Messiha, a right-wing populist and former adviser to presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen. A separate fund set up by Florian M’s police colleagues has raised around €60,000.

The campaign has been roundly condemned by government and opposition politicians. Eric Bothorel, a member of President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party, decried the campaign as “indecent and scandalous,” adding that Messiha is “playing with fire.”

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said it is “fueling the fire” that prompted thousands of people to take to the streets in major cities across the country.

Olivier Faure, first secretary of the French Socialist Party, said support for the officer is “perpetuating ... a gaping division” in France.

Criminal lawyer Carole-Olivia Monteno said the fundraiser “only increases hate where there’s too much of it already,” calling it “completely inappropriate.”

La France Insoumise MP Mathilde Panot said: “Killing a young North African, in France in 2023, can earn you a lot of money.”

The rioting that has lasted almost a week has seen running street battles with police, looting and criminal damage on a scale not witnessed in France for decades.

Around 3,000 people have been arrested, 700 officers injured, 5,000 vehicles destroyed, and 1,500 buildings attacked or looted. 

Merzouk’s grandmother said the violence needs to stop, adding that many rioters are using her grandson’s death as an excuse to loot and cause trouble,

“I say to the people who are breaking things up — stop,” she told BFMTV. “Nahel is dead. My daughter had just one child. She’s lost, it’s over, my daughter has no life.”

Merzouk’s aunt added: “The family is very much against the violence, but I hope that Nahel’s death is going to trigger some kind of change that means this never happens again.”

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said “law and order are being re-established thanks to the firmness that we have shown,” with 40,000 police and other security personnel deployed across the nation.

Macron is set to meet 200 mayors from towns that have experienced damage during the riots in Paris on Tuesday.

The president canceled a state trip to Germany this week in the wake of the violence, but has thus far resisted declaring a state of emergency. 

His government rejected claims by the UN that France and its police have longstanding issues regarding racism and its ethnic minority communities, with the Foreign Ministry calling the allegations “totally unfounded.”

Topics: Paris France riots

Related

Mayors hold anti-riot rallies in France as arrests fall
World
Mayors hold anti-riot rallies in France as arrests fall
UAE’s Al-Qemzi makes F1H2O podium as Andersson extends championship lead with win in France
Sport
UAE’s Al-Qemzi makes F1H2O podium as Andersson extends championship lead with win in France

Outrage in South Africa over video of armed police officers stomping on man’s head

Outrage in South Africa over video of armed police officers stomping on man’s head
Updated 04 July 2023
AP

Outrage in South Africa over video of armed police officers stomping on man’s head

Outrage in South Africa over video of armed police officers stomping on man’s head
  • The officers are part of the security team protecting South Africa Deputy President Paul Mashatile
  • South Africa has a problem with police brutality, with the most notorious recent incident in 2012 when 34 miners were killed when police fired on them with assault rifles during a strike over wages and conditions
Updated 04 July 2023
AP

CAPE TOWN: A video showing armed plainclothes officers dragging a man out of a car and then stomping on his head until he lies motionless has outraged South Africans and drawn more attention to the country’s problems with police brutality.
The officers are part of the security team protecting South Africa Deputy President Paul Mashatile, his office said on Tuesday.
The video of the weekend incident shows the officers, some of whom are holding rifles, dragging the man across the road and then kicking him and stomping on his head and body. The man appears to be kicked unconcious and lies motionless on his back after the attack. The officers are also seen kicking another man, who holds his hands over his head to protect himself.


The police protection unit is known in South Africa as the “blue light brigade” and has a reputation for using unneccesary force. The unit is known for driving fast down highways and reacting with force if other drivers don’t immediately recognize the small blue sirens in their cars and move out of the way.
Mashatile’s office said in a statement that the incident happened in Johannesburg, and added that he “abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians.”
The video was recorded by a person in another car not involved in the incident and posted to Twitter.
After the incident, the officers, who are part of a dedicated police unit tasked with protecting South African politicans and other VIPs, get into two black SUVs and drive away.
The video shows a third man also lying on the side of the road in the aftermath. It’s unclear if he was also beaten. A woman is seen getting out of the car and holding her hands above her head during the incident.
At least seven police officers, some of them wearing suits, were involved and the video shows at least three of them kicking and stomping on the two men. Two of the officers seen kicking the men are holding rifles while the third has a pistol in his hand.
Amid an outcry, national police spokersperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said in a statement Tuesday that the police officers have been identified “and will be subjected to internal processes.”
Police had also “successfully traced the victims of this incident,” Mathe said, and they were being interviewed.
Mathe also posted the 45-second long video on her Twitter account. She wrote in an earlier tweet that “Police officers are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person ... Such behavior cannot be condoned.”
It’s not clear what led to the incident as the car had already been pulled over by the time the video starts.
South Africa has a problem with police brutality, with the most notorious recent incident in 2012 when 34 miners were killed when police fired on them with assault rifles during a strike over wages and conditions. In another high-profile incident in 2020, a man was beaten to death at his home by soldiers while police watched on.
The independent body that deals with misconduct by police investigated 3,407 cases of unlawful assault by officers in the 2021-2022 financial year, a rate of nearly 10 a day.

 

Topics: South Africa

Putin reassures Asian allies of Russia’s stability after mutiny

Putin reassures Asian allies of Russia’s stability after mutiny
Updated 04 July 2023
Reuters

Putin reassures Asian allies of Russia’s stability after mutiny

Putin reassures Asian allies of Russia’s stability after mutiny
  • Putin’s speech emphasised Russia’s unity at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a group that also includes China and India
Updated 04 July 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin told Asian leaders on Tuesday that the Russian people were more united than ever, in his first appearance at an international forum since a short-lived mutiny last month.
“The Russian people are consolidated as never before,” Putin told a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a group that also includes China and India.
“Russian political circles and the whole of society clearly demonstrated their unity and elevated sense of responsibility for the fate of the Fatherland when they responded as a united front against an attempted armed mutiny.”
Putin’s speech and emphasis on Russia’s unity at a meeting with key allies appeared to show how keen he is to remove any doubts about his own authority on the world stage after the short-lived mutiny led by Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin late last month.
Wagner fighters took control of a southern city and advanced toward Moscow on June 24, confronting Putin with the gravest challenge to his hold on power since taking over as Russia’s paramount leader on the last day of 1999.
The mutiny was defused in a deal brokered by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Putin has since thanked his army and security services for averting chaos and civil war.
In his speech, Putin said Russia would stand up against Western sanctions and “provocations.”
He said Moscow planned to boost ties with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and supported the transition to settlements in local currencies in foreign trade. He also warned that the potential for conflicts and the risk of a global economic crisis were on the rise.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Asia China India

World hits record land, sea temperatures as climate change fuels 2023 extremes

World hits record land, sea temperatures as climate change fuels 2023 extremes
Updated 04 July 2023
Reuters

World hits record land, sea temperatures as climate change fuels 2023 extremes

World hits record land, sea temperatures as climate change fuels 2023 extremes
Updated 04 July 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: The target of keeping long-term global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) is moving out of reach, climate experts say, with nations failing to set more ambitious goals despite months of record-breaking heat on land and sea.
As envoys gathered in Bonn in early June to prepare for this year’s annual climate talks in November, average global surface air temperatures were more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels for several days, the EU-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said.
Though mean temperatures had temporarily breached the 1.5C threshold before, this was the first time they had done so in the northern hemisphere summer that starts on June 1. Sea temperatures also broke April and May records.
“We’ve run out of time because change takes time,” said Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, a climatologist at Australia’s University of New South Wales.
As climate envoys from the two biggest greenhouse gas emitters prepare to meet next month, temperatures broke June records in the Chinese capital Beijing, and extreme heatwaves have hit the United States.
Parts of North America were some 10C above the seasonal average this month, and smoke from forest fires blanketed Canada and the US East Coast in hazardous haze, with carbon emissions estimated at a record 160 million metric tons.
In India, one of the most climate vulnerable regions, deaths were reported to have spiked as a result of sustained high temperatures, and extreme heat has been recorded in Spain, Iran and Vietnam, raising fears that last year’s deadly summer could become routine.
Countries agreed in Paris in 2015 to try to keep long-term average temperature rises within 1.5C, but there is now a 66 percent likelihood the annual mean will cross the 1.5C threshold for at least one whole year between now and 2027, the World Meteorological Organization predicted in May.

’QUADRUPLE WHAMMY’
High land temperatures have been matched by those on the sea, with warming intensified by an El Nino event and other factors.
Global average sea surface temperatures hit 21C in late March and have remained at record levels for the time of year throughout April and May. Australia’s weather agency warned that Pacific and Indian ocean sea temperatures could be 3C warmer than normal by October.
Global warming is the major factor, said Piers Forster, professor of climate physics at the University of Leeds, but El Nino, the decline in Saharan dust blowing over the ocean and the use of low-sulfur shipping fuels were also to blame.
“So in all, oceans are being hit by a quadruple whammy,” he said. “It’s a sign of things to come.”
Thousands of dead fish have been washing up on Texan beaches and heat-induced algal blooms have also been blamed for killing sea lions and dolphins in California.
Warmer seas could also mean less wind and rain, creating a vicious circle that leads to even more heat, said Annalisa Bracco, a climatologist at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Though this year’s high sea temperatures are caused by a “perfect combination” of circumstances, the ecological impact could endure, she said.
“The ocean is going to have a very slow response as it accumulates (heat) slowly but also keeps it for very long.”

 

Topics: World temperatures heat waves

Related

Searing heat takes toll on Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Searing heat takes toll on Hajj pilgrims

China’s top diplomat urges greater cooperation with Japan, South Korea

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (AP)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (AP)
Updated 03 July 2023
Reuters

China’s top diplomat urges greater cooperation with Japan, South Korea

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (AP)
  • Wang emphasized the need to solve disputes through dialogue and consultation, and oppose words or deeds that could plunge the region into war
Updated 03 July 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: China, Japan and South Korea need to send a clear signal of regrouping toward cooperation, and resist “the coercion of bullying and domination,” China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Monday, in an apparent swipe
at the US.
The remarks come at a time of heightened tension as the US moves to forge closer ties with allies Japan and South Korea to push back against China’s growing regional influence.
Wang was speaking on efforts to revitalize cooperation among the three neighbors at a forum organized by the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat, a body set up by agreement among Beijing, Seoul and Tokyo.

FASTFACT

At the event in the eastern coastal city of Qingdao, Wang also called for accelerating talks on free trade zones and efforts to free up and smoothe trade among the neighbors.

He called for them to “foster a sense of strategic autonomy, maintain regional unity and stability, resist the return of the Cold War mentality, and be free from the coercion of bullying and domination,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
Although Wang stopped short of mentioning the US, he said “certain major countries outside the region” had attempted to replace unity with division while seeking geographical gains, the ministry said in a statement.
“If this trend is allowed to develop, it will not only seriously interfere with the smooth progress of trilateral co-operation, but also increase tension and confrontation in the region,” Wang added.
Wang emphasized the need to solve disputes through dialogue and consultation, and oppose words or deeds that could plunge the region into war.
At the event in the eastern coastal city of Qingdao, Wang also called for accelerating talks on free trade zones and efforts to free up and smoothe trade among the neighbors.
However, Wang reiterated Beijing’s opposition to Japan’s plan to release into the sea treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Co’s Fukushima nuclear plant, saying it would affect the marine ecosystem and people’s safety.
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa addressed the event via video link.

 

Topics: China Japan South Korea

Related

Treasury’s Yellen to visit China this week to expand communications 
Business & Economy
Treasury’s Yellen to visit China this week to expand communications 

Latest updates

Thousands of Afghans face homelessness ‘crisis’ over new UK hotel rules
Thousands of Afghans face homelessness ‘crisis’ over new UK hotel rules
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana opens ticket sales for new Jeddah flights
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana opens ticket sales for new Jeddah flights
Saudi minister meets Huawei CEO to expand partnership and boost digital economy
Saudi minister meets Huawei CEO to expand partnership and boost digital economy
Fundraiser for French police officer who killed boy reaches €1m
Fundraiser for French police officer who killed boy reaches €1m
Outrage in South Africa over video of armed police officers stomping on man’s head
Outrage in South Africa over video of armed police officers stomping on man’s head

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.