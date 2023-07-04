You are here

Closing bell: Saudi main index rallies for 3rd consecutive day
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.25 billion ($1.93 billion) as 124 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 87 retreated. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward trend for the third day in a row, gaining 73.59 points to close at 11,618.72.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.25 billion ($1.93 billion) as 124 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 87 retreated. 

Parallel market Nomu, which gained nearly 700 points in the previous session, lost ground on Tuesday, as it shed 553.68 points to 25,169.07. 

MSCI Tadawul Index edged up by 0.51 percent to 1,529.73. 

The best-performing stock in the main index was Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co., whose share price edged up by 9.98 percent to SR119.

Other top performers were First Milling Co. and Saudi Airlines Catering Co., whose share prices rose by 9.95 percent and 9.84 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co., whose share price dropped by 3.10 percent to SR9.05.

In the parallel market, MOBI Industry Co.’s share price dipped by 19.46 percent to SR7.16. 

On the announcements front, Jadwa Investment Co., in its capacity as the fund manager of Jadwa REIT Al Haramain and Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund, announced updates about its investment in the Real Estate Investment Fund. 

In a statement to Tadawul, Jadwa Investment Co. said it has successfully exited one of its properties, Al-Nakhla Residential Compound, located Qurtobah district in Riyadh. 

The statement added that the property represents more than 70 percent of the real estate portfolio of the Real Estate Investment Fund at SR2.5 billion. 

According to the statement, the financial impact of this transaction is expected to be generally positive on the funds’ financial performance in the second half of 2023.

RIYADH: The non-oil private sector in Qatar continued to maintain its healthy growth in June, as the country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index hit 53.8, driven by a rise in new orders, employment and purchasing. 

Compiled by S&P Global, the latest survey data from Qatar Financial Center revealed that the country’s new business growth in June 2023 was the fastest in 10 months. 

“New business increased, extending the current growth sequence to over three years. Moreover, the rate of growth in June was the fastest since August 2022 and well above the long-run trend,” said QFC in the report. 

Qatar’s PMI, however, eased in June when compared with May’s score of 55.6.

According to the index, PMI readings above the 50-mark show non-oil private sector growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.  

“Although the PMI eased to 53.8 in June, the second quarter as a whole recorded a stronger performance than the first three months of 2023, at 54.6. Growth rates for output and new business remain high and well above the six-year survey trend,” said Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, CEO of QFC Authority. 

He added: “Companies continue to point to tourism as spurring growth, as well as competitive pricing and new marketing campaigns. Financial services expanded sharply, with its headline indices for activity and new business registering 60 and 63.4, respectively.” 

The PMI report further added that the 12-month outlook for the non-energy private sector remained optimistic in June, primarily driven by the creation of new projects, company development plans and marketing campaigns.

“Demand for financial services has accelerated for three straight months as finance remains among the leading sectors. Companies continue to face rising costs but were nonetheless able to reduce their own prices charged further to attract new sales and retain high-profile customers,” added Al-Jaida.

The report further pointed out that the level of outstanding businesses in the country also reduced due to improved supply chains.

The PMI report is compiled from survey responses from a panel of around 450 private sector companies. 

It covered the manufacturing, construction, wholesale, retail, and services sectors, and reflects the structure of the non-energy economy according to official national accounts data, said QFC in the report. 

RIYADH: Travel spending in Saudi Arabia jumped 224.6 percent year on year to hit $9.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023 as the Kingdom’s efforts to develop the tourism sector bolstered the enthusiasm of inbound and domestic travelers. 

According to the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, travel expenses abroad rose 7.9 percent to reach $3.7 billion during the first three months of 2023, up from the $3.4 billion recorded in the same period last year.

This growth comes when Saudi residents are increasingly seeking to travel abroad during their official holidays.

The report also revealed that consumer loans for travel and tourism reached $222 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 13.9 percent from the $194 million recorded in the same period a year earlier.

The increased travel spending has resulted from the Kingdom’s push to raise its share of tourism in gross domestic product to 10 percent by 2030.

To achieve this, the Tourism Ministry indicated that Saudi Arabia is investing more than $800 billion in the sector over the next 10 years.

The Kingdom has also facilitated the electronic issuance of tourist visas to attract more inbound travelers, allowing 49 countries to avail themselves of the service.

Rise in transportation spends

The report also indicated that spending on transportation surged 58 percent to reach $1.53 billion during the first quarter of 2023, up from the $974 million recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier.

When it comes to transportation spending abroad, it amounted to $6.54 billion during the first quarter of the year, reflecting a 32.4 percent increase in comparison to the $4.94 billion recorded in the same period in 2022.

With regards to telecommunication spending in Saudi Arabia during the first quarter of 2023, it climbed 1.15 percent to reach $437 million, up from the $432 million recorded in the corresponding period a year ago.

Telecommunications spending abroad also jumped 1.15 percent to reach $558 million, up from the $502 million recorded in the first three months of 2022.

Earlier in March, the UN's International Telecommunication Union revealed that Saudi Arabia ranked second among the G20 countries and fourth globally in its readiness for digital systems.  

RIYADH: In a push towards sustainability, the UAE aims to triple the contribution of renewable energy to the country's energy mix over the next seven years with 200 billion dirhams ($54.4 billion) worth of investment.  

The country’s Cabinet approved the updated UAE National Energy Strategy 2050 that aims to put renewable energy at the forefront of power developments with massive investment initiatives, the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported.  

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the UAE’s vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, chaired the meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi and oversaw the launch of several national initiatives. 

“As a result of the accelerated economic growth, we approved the updated UAE National Energy Strategy, which aims to triple the contribution of renewable energy over the next seven years and invest 150 to 200 billion dirhams during the same period to meet the country’s growing demand for energy,” Al-Maktoum said.  

He further added that the Cabinet approved the National Hydrogen Strategy, which aims to position the UAE as a leading producer and exporter of low-emission hydrogen over the next eight years.  

The hydrogen strategy will hasten the development of supply chains, hydrogen oases, and research and development centers in the country.  

The meeting also approved multiple policies including the National Electric Vehicles policy which aims to build a national network of electric vehicle chargers.  

“We also adopted the first national preliminary approval for autonomous vehicles in the UAE for WeRide company. The company will begin testing all types of autonomous vehicles in the country, reflecting a change in the country’s future mobility patterns,” Sheikh Mohammed said.  

Additionally, the Cabinet also approved a federal law establishing the Financial Stability Council which, among others, aims to monitor associated risks, tackle and prevent fiscal crises as well develop proactive measures to manage and protect economic and monetary systems in the country..  

Furthermore, under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Cabinet meeting approved the establishment of the Ministry of Investment and appointed Mohamed Al-Suwaidi as the minister.  

The ministry will support the UAE’s business objectives and policies while promoting its world-class infrastructure as a global platform for attracting investments in various sectors.  

It will also propose the UAE’s investment policies and coordinate with relevant authorities. In addition, the ministry will prepare strategies, legislation and plans as well as projects and national programs to enhance competitiveness.  

Moreover, the Cabinet issued a decision to appoint Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan as chairperson of the new Quality of Education Center, which will be responsible for endorsing educational goals and targets across all levels.  

The center will also monitor the performance of the education sector and ensure the alignment of its outputs with current and future labor market demands. 

SAO PAULO: Brazilian food processor BRF said on Tuesday it has filed for a follow-on share offering that will allow the company’s previously announced investment by Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. to materialize.

In a bourse filing, BRF said it would initially sell 500 million new shares to raise money to reinforce its capital structure, particularly aiming to lower its net debt as it grapples with high financial leverage.

SALIC had said in May it was committed to subscribing up to 50 percent of a potential offering by BRF as long as it was priced at no more than 9 reais per share.

The move was seen as strategic for Saudi Arabia, a major buyer of Brazilian meat products. The Saudi Public Investment Fund owns SALIC and previously partnered with BRF for a halal meat joint venture.

Marfrig, the Brazilian meatpacker that controls BRF with a 33 percent stake, pledged to buy the remaining 250 million shares to be sold.

BRF said on Tuesday that the offering, which is set to be priced on July 13, may still be increased by 20 percent — representing an additional sale of 100 million shares — if demand allows it.

Considering BRF’s June 30 closing price of 8.91 reais, the offering would total 5.35 billion reais ($1.11 billion) if the overallotment is fully sold, the company added.

JPMorgan, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Citi, Itau BBA, Banco Safra, UBS BB and XP Investimentos are managing the offer.

RIYADH: The Central Bank of Oman has revealed that the total value of government treasury bills issued this week amounted to 35 million Omani rials ($90.9 million) in what is a 150 percent rise from similar action taken in May.

The issuance of the bills comes as the largest oil producer in the region not to be part of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries anticipates a budget deficit of around 1.3 billion rials in 2023, the equivalent to 3 percent of its economy, the Ministry of Finance announced in January.

According to a statement from the bank, the amount was raised through two tranches of 20 million rials and 15 million rials.  

The tranche worth 20 million rials had a maturity of 28 days, and per 100 rials the average and minimum accepted price reached 99.665 rials. 

The tranche’s average discount rate reached 4.36 percent and the average yield reached 4.38 percent. 

The second tranche, worth 15 million rials, had a maturity of 91 days. 

For every 100 rial, its average accepted price reached 98.767 rials while the minimum accepted price arrived at 98.765 rials. 

This tranche’s average discount rate and the average yield reached 4.94 percent and 5 percent, respectively. 

Issued by the Ministry of Finance, treasury bills are guaranteed short-term financial instruments that offer licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplus funds. 

Furthermore, treasury bills are also known to promote and further propel the domestic money market by creating a benchmark yield curve for short-term interest rates. 

Governments may also opt for treasury bills to finance its recurrent expenditures when necessary. 

Also referred to as Repo, repurchase agreements are a form of short-term borrowing, mainly in government securities. 

With the CBO, the interest rate on the repurchase agreement operations stands at 5.75 percent while the discount rate on the Treasury Bills Discounting Facility stands at 6.25 percent. 

In May, a report from the World Bank forecast the Omani economy is set to grow at a slower pace than previously anticipated.

“Overall growth is projected to moderate to 1.5 percent in 2023 reflecting softening global demand,” said the report, adding: “Accordingly, the hydrocarbon sector is anticipated to contract by 3.3 percent reflecting OPEC+ (OPEC and its allies) recent production cuts while the non-oil economy is projected to continue its recovery trajectory by growing 3.1 percent in 2023 supported by frontloading of infrastructure projects, increased industrial capacity from renewable energy, and the tourism sector.”

