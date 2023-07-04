Closing bell: Saudi main index rallies for 3rd consecutive day

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward trend for the third day in a row, gaining 73.59 points to close at 11,618.72.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.25 billion ($1.93 billion) as 124 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 87 retreated.

Parallel market Nomu, which gained nearly 700 points in the previous session, lost ground on Tuesday, as it shed 553.68 points to 25,169.07.

MSCI Tadawul Index edged up by 0.51 percent to 1,529.73.

The best-performing stock in the main index was Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co., whose share price edged up by 9.98 percent to SR119.

Other top performers were First Milling Co. and Saudi Airlines Catering Co., whose share prices rose by 9.95 percent and 9.84 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co., whose share price dropped by 3.10 percent to SR9.05.

In the parallel market, MOBI Industry Co.’s share price dipped by 19.46 percent to SR7.16.

On the announcements front, Jadwa Investment Co., in its capacity as the fund manager of Jadwa REIT Al Haramain and Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund, announced updates about its investment in the Real Estate Investment Fund.

In a statement to Tadawul, Jadwa Investment Co. said it has successfully exited one of its properties, Al-Nakhla Residential Compound, located Qurtobah district in Riyadh.

The statement added that the property represents more than 70 percent of the real estate portfolio of the Real Estate Investment Fund at SR2.5 billion.

According to the statement, the financial impact of this transaction is expected to be generally positive on the funds’ financial performance in the second half of 2023.