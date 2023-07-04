You are here

  • Home
  • Etidal, Telegram remove 7m extremist posts online

Etidal, Telegram remove 7m extremist posts online

Etidal, Telegram remove 7m extremist posts online
Etidal and Telegram have together removed 28,233,979 extremist online items and closed 10,218 channels since February 2022. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b4r92

Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

Etidal, Telegram remove 7m extremist posts online

Etidal, Telegram remove 7m extremist posts online
  • April 18 witnessed the highest activity of extremist content on Telegram
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, Etidal, and messaging platform Telegram, together removed more than 7 million online items of extremist content and shut down 1,554 extremist channels between April and June.

Etidal’s team monitored digital content broadcast in Arabic by three terrorist organizations: Al-Qaeda, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham and Daesh.

The majority of the removed content was posted by Al-Qaeda (3,511,979 pieces of content across 535 extremist channels), followed by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (1,951,527 pieces of content across 403 extremist channels) and Daesh (1,744,304 pieces of content across 616 channels).

This quarter marked a period of intense activity in terms of broadcasting extremist content for Al-Qaeda for the first time since February 2022.

April 18 witnessed the highest activity with 615,506 extremist items posted and 81 extremist channels established.

Etidal has been collaborating with Telegram since February 2022 to prevent and counter terrorism and violent extremism by reviewing online content posted in Arabic. During this time, the two organizations have together removed 28,233,979 extremist online items and closed 10,218 channels.

Topics: Etidal Telegram extremist content

Related

Etidal finds 6m extremist posts on Telegram in three months
Saudi Arabia
Etidal finds 6m extremist posts on Telegram in three months
Saudi’s Etidal and UN to expand anti-terrorism projects
Saudi Arabia
Saudi’s Etidal and UN to expand anti-terrorism projects

Omnicom launches global ESG solution Momentum in MENA

Omnicom launches global ESG solution Momentum in MENA
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

Omnicom launches global ESG solution Momentum in MENA

Omnicom launches global ESG solution Momentum in MENA
  • Media group seeks to help clients align investments with environmental priorities
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Global media organization Omnicom Media Group is launching its enterprise-level global Environmental, Social and Governance solution Momentum in the Middle East and North Africa region.

OMG Momentum’s products and services, such as its global ESG toolkit and carbon calculator that quantifies the carbon generated by each planning scenario, are designed to help clients align their media investments with their ESG priorities.

The group has also partnered with ClimatePartner to get full access to the global carbon calculator, which will enable the company to estimate the emissions of media plans by channel.

Brands’ ESG commitments are growing as more consumers rank environmental considerations higher in their purchase choices, particularly in the MENA region.

A total of 31 percent of Middle East shoppers, compared with 18 percent globally, say they would always recommend a company or brand with a good environmental record, while 27 percent say they trust such brands, according to a 2022 study by consulting firm PwC.

“OMG Momentum is an industry first — a comprehensive and effective suite of solutions allowing planners to deliver media strategies that support and advance clients’ sustainability and DE&I ambitions, as well as their media and business KPIs,” said Elda Choucair, CEO of OMG MENA.

Momentum’s suite of tools also includes a return-on-investment and carbon dioxide simulation tool that performs ROI optimizations with different media budgets.

The launch of Momentum comes just months before COP28, due to take place in the UAE later this year.

“Now is the perfect time for the region’s advertisers to take the necessary steps to embrace their shared responsibility and adopt best practice to decarbonize their media plans,” said Choucair.

Topics: Omnicom Media Group #Sustainability #ESG

Related

Saudi Arabia calls for a balanced approach to ESG investment
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia calls for a balanced approach to ESG investment
COP28 can be a catalyst for climate education in MENA
World
COP28 can be a catalyst for climate education in MENA

Meta to launch Twitter-like ‘Threads’ app

Meta to launch Twitter-like ‘Threads’ app
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

Meta to launch Twitter-like ‘Threads’ app

Meta to launch Twitter-like ‘Threads’ app
  • App is available for pre-order on App Store with full release expected on Thursday
  • Decentralized platform does not support Arabic language but was available for pre-order in UAE
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Facebook’s parent company Meta is set to launch a microblogging app to compete with Twitter, with a full release expected for Thursday.

The new Threads app was available for pre-order on Monday on the mobile App Store for iOS after briefly appearing on the Google Store on Sunday. At the time of writing, the app remains unavailable for Android users.

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow,” says the app’s description on the store.

The new app will enable users to “connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things, or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

According to sources familiar with the project, the new social network, described in Apple’s store listing as “Instagram’s text-based conversation app,” would work similarly to Twitter, with text-based posts that can be liked, commented on, and shared. 

Users will also be able to control who can see and respond to their posts. This gives users more control over their privacy and their interactions with other users.

To make adopting the new platform easier, users will be able to connect it to their Instagram accounts.

This will allow them to bring their existing community with them, including username, followings, and followers.

According to the App Store listing, Threads will initially support 31 languages, including English, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Tagalog, Hindi and Turkish.

However, unlike other platforms owned by Meta, Threads will not be available in Arabic.

Although this might suggest that the new app will be available in nations where the mentioned languages are spoken natively, it remains unclear whether the app will be available across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Meta did not respond to Arab News’ request for comment concerning this issue, but The National reported that the app is also available as a pre-order download in the UAE.

The company is expected to work on adding further language support, however, given the vast user base it has in the MENA region.

The tech giant has been notoriously slow to implement Arabic language support on its platforms. Instagram, for example, only began supporting Arabic in 2017, and Instagram Reels was only available in Arabic seven months after its launch.

Meta first revealed its plans for Threads in mid-March, saying that it was developing a new social network that was described as a potential rival to Twitter.

The app’s launch may take advantage of Twitter users’ growing dissatisfaction since Tesla owner Elon Musk took over the social media platform last October. 

Twitter’s reduced content filtration, the requirement of a monthly subscription cost to be designated as a verified account, limited access to TweetDeck, and a temporary limit on the number of posts for unpaid subscribers are among the concerns that have put off users and prompted them to seek alternative platforms.

Topics: Meta threads Twitter

Related

Meta launches more parental supervision tools for Instagram. Is it enough?
Media
Meta launches more parental supervision tools for Instagram. Is it enough?
Cambodia PM ditches Facebook as Meta mulls case over alleged threats
Media
Cambodia PM ditches Facebook as Meta mulls case over alleged threats

US ambassador says jailed journalist in Russia in good health

US ambassador says jailed journalist in Russia in good health
Updated 04 July 2023
AFP

US ambassador says jailed journalist in Russia in good health

US ambassador says jailed journalist in Russia in good health
  • Gershkovich, who previously worked for AFP, is the first Western journalist arrested and accused of espionage by Moscow since the Soviet era, amid a sharp deterioration of relations over the Ukraine war
Updated 04 July 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Russia on Monday granted the United States consular access to jailed Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich after a more than two-month gap, with the US ambassador reporting him in good health.
The State Department said Ambassador Lynne Tracy met Gershkovich at the Lefortovo prison in Moscow, only her second such meeting with him since he was arrested on March 29 during a reporting trip in the Urals.
“Ambassador Tracy reports that Mr. Gershkovich is in good health and remains strong, despite his circumstances,” a State Department spokesperson said.
Gershkovich, who previously worked for AFP, is the first Western journalist arrested and accused of espionage by Moscow since the Soviet era, amid a sharp deterioration of relations over the Ukraine war.
The United States, The Wall Street Journal and Gershkovich strongly deny he was a spy.
The State Department said it would keep pressing for Gershkovich’s release and, until then, for consistent consular visits.
“US embassy officials will continue to provide all appropriate support to Mr. Gershkovich and his family, and we expect Russian authorities to provide continued consular access,” the spokesperson said.
Russia had denied requests for further visits after the ambassador’s April meeting, drawing protests from Washington that Russia was violating protocol.
Russia indicated it was retaliating for the United States not issuing visas for Russian state-affiliated media who sought to visit New York during a trip to the United Nations by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking last week at the Council on Foreign Relations, voiced concern about Russia’s denial of consular access to Gershkovich and said the United States was pushing “virtually every day.”
“At the same time, we are continuing to explore ways to bring him home,” as well as Paul Whelan, a former US Marine jailed for more than four years, Blinken said.
Tracy last saw Whelan in May. He is imprisoned in Mordovia, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of Moscow, a region notorious for harsh prisons.
A Moscow court on June 22 rejected an appeal to free Gershkovich. Tracy attended the hearing and said the United States was “extremely disappointed.”
The United States has sharply curtailed high-level contact with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 but has made contact to arrange two prisoner swaps.
In December, Russia freed basketball star Brittney Griner, who was arrested over traces of cannabis, in return for the release of Viktor Bout, imprisoned in the United States over weapons smuggling.

 

Topics: Evan Gershkovich The Wall Street Journal

Related

A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed April 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP)
Media
Twitter says users must be verified to access TweetDeck
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. (REUTERS)
Media
UN council to hold first meeting on potential threats of artificial intelligence to global peace

UN council to hold first meeting on potential threats of artificial intelligence to global peace

AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. (REUTERS)
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 04 July 2023
AP

UN council to hold first meeting on potential threats of artificial intelligence to global peace

AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • Guterres announced plans to appoint an advisory board on artificial intelligence in September to prepare initiatives that the UN can take
Updated 04 July 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will hold a first-ever meeting on the potential threats of artificial intelligence to international peace and security, organized by the United Kingdom which sees tremendous potential but also major risks about AI’s possible use for example in autonomous weapons or in control of nuclear weapons.
UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward on Monday announced the July 18 meeting as the centerpiece of its presidency of the council this month. It will include briefings by international AI experts and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who last month called the alarm bells over the most advanced form of AI “deafening,” and loudest from its developers.
“These scientists and experts have called on the world to act, declaring AI an existential threat to humanity on a par with the risk of nuclear war,” the UN chief said.
Guterres announced plans to appoint an advisory board on artificial intelligence in September to prepare initiatives that the UN can take. He also said he would react favorably to a new UN agency on AI and suggested as a model the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is knowledge-based and has some regulatory powers.
Woodward said the UK wants to encourage “a multilateral approach to managing both the huge opportunities and the risks that artificial intelligence holds for all of us,” stressing that “this is going to take a global effort.”
She stressed that the benefits side is huge, citing AI’s potential to help UN development programs, improve humanitarian aid operations, assist peacekeeping operations and support conflict prevention, including by collecting and analyzing data. “It could potentially help us close the gap between developing countries and developed countries,” she added.
But the risk side raises serious security question that must also be addressed, Woodward said.
Europe has led the world in efforts to regulate artificial intelligence, which gained urgency with the rise of a new breed of artificial intelligence that gives AI chatbots like ChatGPT the power to generate text, images, video and audio that resemble human work. On June 14, EU lawmakers signed off on the world’s first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
In May, the head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told a US Senate hearing that government intervention will be critical to mitigating the risks of increasingly powerful AI systems, saying as this technology advances people are concerned about how it could change their lives, and “we are too.”
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman proposed the formation of a US or global agency that would license the most powerful AI systems and have the authority to “take that license away and ensure compliance with safety standards.”
Woodward said the Security Council meeting, to be chaired by UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, will provide an opportunity to listen to expert views on AI, which is a very new technology that is developing very fast, and start a discussion among the 15 council members on its implications.
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that the UK will host a summit on AI later this year, “where we’ll be able to have a truly global multilateral discussion,” Woodward said.

 

Topics: United Nations artificial intelligence (AI)

Related

Researcher warns Saudi Media Forum of potential dangers of artificial intelligence
Saudi Arabia
Researcher warns Saudi Media Forum of potential dangers of artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive
Business & Economy
Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive

Twitter says users must be verified to access TweetDeck

A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed April 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP)
A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed April 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP)
Updated 04 July 2023
Reuters

Twitter says users must be verified to access TweetDeck

A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed April 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP)
  • The product is widely used by businesses and news organizations, and the move to charge for TweetDeck could bring a revenue boost to Twitter
Updated 04 July 2023
Reuters

CALIFORNIA: Twitter users will soon need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck, the social media company said in a tweet on Monday.
The change will take effect in 30 days, the company said.
Twitter made the announcement in a tweet detailing an improved version of TweetDeck with new features. It was unclear if Twitter will charge users for both the new and old version of TweetDeck. Twitter did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Charging for TweetDeck, which was previously free and is widely used by businesses and news organizations to easily monitor content, could bring a revenue boost to Twitter, which has struggled to retain advertising revenue under billionaire Elon Musk's ownership.
The move comes just days after Musk said that both verified and unverified users would have a limited number of posts they could read per day "to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation."
His announcement sparked a fierce backlash from users on Twitter, and ad experts said it would undermine new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who started in the role last month.
Individuals must pay $8 per month to verify their account, while organizations pay $1,000 per month.
 

 

Topics: Twitter TweetDec

Related

A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP)
Media
Twitter users run into service issues after Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets
Twitter now needs users to sign in to view tweets
Media
Twitter now needs users to sign in to view tweets

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Entanglement’
Photo/Supplied
North Korea appears to lift COVID mask mandate
Pedestrians walk along Mirae Scientists' Street in Pyongyang on June 16, 2023. (AFP)
Taliban ban beauty salons in Afghanistan in latest curb on freedom
Taliban ban beauty salons in Afghanistan in latest curb on freedom
Iraq’s Fuad Hussein meets with British ministers Cleverly, Wallace during London meeting
Iraq’s Fuad Hussein meets with British ministers Cleverly, Wallace during London meeting
Resources, Al-Durra area exclusively owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait
Resources, Al-Durra area exclusively owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.