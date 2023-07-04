Omnicom launches global ESG solution Momentum in MENA

DUBAI: Global media organization Omnicom Media Group is launching its enterprise-level global Environmental, Social and Governance solution Momentum in the Middle East and North Africa region.
OMG Momentum’s products and services, such as its global ESG toolkit and carbon calculator that quantifies the carbon generated by each planning scenario, are designed to help clients align their media investments with their ESG priorities.
The group has also partnered with ClimatePartner to get full access to the global carbon calculator, which will enable the company to estimate the emissions of media plans by channel.
Brands’ ESG commitments are growing as more consumers rank environmental considerations higher in their purchase choices, particularly in the MENA region.
A total of 31 percent of Middle East shoppers, compared with 18 percent globally, say they would always recommend a company or brand with a good environmental record, while 27 percent say they trust such brands, according to a 2022 study by consulting firm PwC.
“OMG Momentum is an industry first — a comprehensive and effective suite of solutions allowing planners to deliver media strategies that support and advance clients’ sustainability and DE&I ambitions, as well as their media and business KPIs,” said Elda Choucair, CEO of OMG MENA.
Momentum’s suite of tools also includes a return-on-investment and carbon dioxide simulation tool that performs ROI optimizations with different media budgets.
The launch of Momentum comes just months before COP28, due to take place in the UAE later this year.
“Now is the perfect time for the region’s advertisers to take the necessary steps to embrace their shared responsibility and adopt best practice to decarbonize their media plans,” said Choucair.