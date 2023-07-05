Russia says West enabled drone attacks near Moscow

You are here

The Russian military said it had downed all five drones and that there was no damage or casualties from the early-morning attacks. (REUTERS)
AFP

  • Moscow said the West had enabled Ukraine to carry out the drone attacks, after earlier condemning what it called a “terrorist act”
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow said Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory would “not be possible” without US and NATO help, escalating its rhetoric after reporting it had downed five drones near the capital on Tuesday.
Ukraine meanwhile accused Russia of planning “dangerous provocations” at the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, while Russia in turn claimed Kyiv was planning to attack the facility, Europe’s largest.
Moscow said the West had enabled Ukraine to carry out the drone attacks, after earlier condemning what it called a “terrorist act.”
“These attacks would not be possible without the help provided to the Kyiv regime by the US and its NATO allies,” the Russian foreign ministry said, claiming the West was “training drone operators and providing the necessary intelligence to commit such crimes.”
It marks the latest in a series of recent drone attacks — including on the Kremlin and Russian towns near the border with Ukraine — that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.
The Russian military said it had downed all five drones and that there was no damage or casualties from the early-morning attacks.
Emergency services cited by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency said one of the drones was “neutralized” at Kubinka, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Vnukovo international airport, where air traffic was briefly disrupted.
In early May, two drones were shot down above the Kremlin, and later the same month drones hit Moscow high-rises.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday warned his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Russia was planning “dangerous provocations” at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
“We agreed to keep the situation under maximum control together with the IAEA” UN nuclear watchdog, he added after his phone call with the French leader.
The Ukrainian health ministry urged residents to be ready for a “possible evacuation” if there is an explosion at the site.
Russia and Ukraine have regularly accused each other of putting the plant’s safety at risk since the start of the conflict.
Kyiv claimed “objects similar to explosive devices were placed on the outer roof of the third and fourth reactors” at the site.
In his evening address, Zelensky said the idea was “perhaps to simulate the hit on the plant.”
“Maybe they have some other scenario. But in any case, the world sees it,” the Ukrainian leader said.
“Radiation is a threat to everyone in the world.”
In Moscow, an adviser to Russia’s Rosatom nuclear agency, Renat Karchaa, told state television: “On July 5, literally at night, in the dark, the Ukrainian army will try to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.”
He claimed Ukraine planned to use “high-precision, long-range weapons” as well as drones.

Ukraine said 43 people, including 12 children, were injured in a Russian strike on the town of Pervomaisky in the eastern Kharkiv region on Tuesday.
The strike hit a parking lot outside a residential building in the town of around 28,000 people.
The head of Kyiv’s presidential office Andriy Yermak distributed images of burned and destroyed cars.
The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Synegubov, posted a video from the scene, showing smoke rising from burnt cars near a Soviet-era housing block.
Authorities also announced that Russian shelling on a residential area in the southern frontline city of Kherson had killed two people.
Early Tuesday Ukraine said Russia had launched 22 Iranian “Shahed” attack drones and three missiles at the Sumy, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Its forces had “destroyed” 16 of the drones, it said.

In Chechnya, an award-winning Russian investigative journalist was beaten by armed assailants and taken to hospital, her newspaper and a rights group said.
The attack happened early on Tuesday as well-known journalist Elena Milashina and Alexander Nemov, a lawyer, were traveling from the airport.
Her newspaper, Novaya Gazeta, published a video of Milashina in hospital with her head shaven and covered in a green-colored dye — used to target Kremlin critics — and her hands bandaged.
She said the attack, which included having a gun held to her head, was linked to her “professional activity in Chechnya.”
Milashina has for years covered rights abuses in the Caucasus republic ruled by former warlord Ramzan Kadyrov.
In Kyiv, around 200 people attended a ceremony on Tuesday in St. Michael’s cathedral for the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, who died of her wounds in a Russian strike on a restaurant in eastern Ukraine.

 

North Korea appears to lift COVID mask mandate

Pedestrians walk along Mirae Scientists' Street in Pyongyang on June 16, 2023. (AFP)
Pedestrians walk along Mirae Scientists' Street in Pyongyang on June 16, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 05 July 2023
Reuters

North Korea appears to lift COVID mask mandate

Pedestrians walk along Mirae Scientists' Street in Pyongyang on June 16, 2023. (AFP)
  • Residents, factories and social groups were told that the mandate was lifted as of July 1, US-based Radio Free Asia said on Monday, citing unnamed sources
  • South Korea’s spy agency has said defectors who fled North Korea in May decided to do so because of the country’s strict COVID-19 controls
Updated 05 July 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea appeared to have eased a strict COVID-19 mask mandate, media reports said this week, after state news agencies showed many people maskless.
The isolated country has maintained border lockdowns and other anti-COVID measures long after most other nations ditched such restrictions.
North Korean state television and newspapers did not make any official announcement, but showed crowds of people at theaters and other locations without masks. That was a “stark change” compared to newspaper coverage dating back to September, according to analysts with NK News, a Seoul-based site that monitors North Korea.

FASTFACT

N. Korea has maintained anti-COVID measures long after other nations ditched restrictions.

Residents, factories and social groups were told that the mandate was lifted as of July 1, US-based Radio Free Asia said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
The report said authorities had eased the mandates because wearing used masks and strict mask control had led to the spread of skin and eye infections. Last August, North Korean state news agency KCNA said Pyongyang had dropped a face mask mandate along with other social distancing rules as leader Kim Jong Un declared victory over COVID-19.
But one month after the announcement, the authorities ordered citizens to wear masks in public again, citing flu and infectious diseases that can occur during fall and winter, but without specifying COVID-19.
South Korea’s spy agency has said defectors who fled North Korea in May decided to do so because of the country’s strict COVID-19 controls.
North Korea’s strict coronavirus curbs have also been criticized by a United Nations report last
year as worsening its human rights violations.

 

 

Taliban ban beauty salons in Afghanistan in latest curb on freedom

Updated 05 July 2023
AP

Taliban ban beauty salons in Afghanistan in latest curb on freedom

  • Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry spokesman confirmed the content of letter
AP

ISLAMABAD: The Taliban are banning women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan, a government spokesman said Tuesday.
It’s the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls, following edicts barring them from education, public spaces and most forms of employment.
A spokesman for the Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry, Mohammad Sidik Akif Mahajar, didn’t give details of the ban. He only confirmed the contents of a letter circulating on social media.
The ministry-issued letter, dated June 24, says it conveys a verbal order from the supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. The ban targets the capital, Kabul, and all provinces, and gives salons throughout the country a month’s notice to wind down their businesses. After that period, they must close and submit a report about their closure. The letter doesn’t give reasons for the ban.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The ban targets the capital, Kabul, and all provinces, and gives salons throughout the country a month’s notice to wind down their businesses.

• Salons must close and submit a report about their closure.

Its release comes days after Akhundzada claimed that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women’s lives in Afghanistan.
One beauty salon owner said she was her family’s only breadwinner after her husband died in a 2017 car bombing. She didn’t want to be named or mention her salon for fear of reprisals.
Between eight to 12 women visit her Kabul salon every day, she said.
“Day by day they (the Taliban) are imposing limitations on women,” she told The Associated Press. “Why are they only targeting women? Aren’t we human? Don’t we have the right to work or live?”
Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule than during their previous stint in power in the 1990s, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO forces were pulling out.
They have barred women from public spaces, like parks and gyms, and cracked down on media freedoms. The measures have triggered a fierce international uproar, increasing the country’s isolation at a time when its economy has collapsed — and have worsened a humanitarian crisis.

 

UK anti-BDS bill gives Israel ‘protective shield’ over crimes, critics tell Arab News

Protesters gather in London in support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement for Palestinian rights.
Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

UK anti-BDS bill gives Israel ‘protective shield’ over crimes, critics tell Arab News

  • Legislation permits fining of public bodies that engage in boycotts of Israel
  • Minister claims Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement has led to ‘increase in antisemitic events’
Arab News

LONDON: Palestinian rights organizations and NGOs have criticized the UK Parliament’s passing of a bill that aims to restrict the role of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement in Britain.

The House of Commons late on Monday backed the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill by 268 to 70 votes following hours of debate.

The bill permits the fining of public bodies in the UK that launch boycotts of, or campaign against, a particular territory, unless in line with the government’s own foreign policy.

But the new regulations are understood as targeting the pro-Palestinian BDS movement, which has received support from several major councils in Britain.

Michael Gove, the communities secretary, said the bill will ensure that foreign policy remains the undertaking of the UK government, as opposed to smaller public bodies.

He claimed that the BDS movement, which calls for economic pressure on Israel over its treatment of Palestinians in the Occupied Territories, has resulted in an “increase in antisemitic events.”

But Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, told Arab News that the “dreadful” proposed legislation would curtail local democracy in the UK and strip the ability of public bodies to practice due diligence.

He said the bill represents a “major restriction on freedom of speech and conscience,” and would fail to achieve its goal of curtailing antisemitism.

Doyle added that the proposed legislation would also contradict the UK’s established legal positions toward Israel and the Occupied Territories, and would give the former a “protective shield” over its crimes.

The UK’s longstanding foreign policy toward Israel calls for an end to the military occupation of the Palestinian territories through a two-state solution.

As part of that stance, Israeli settlement expansion in the Occupied Territories is viewed as an illegal obstacle to peace under international law.

If the bill becomes UK policy, Israel would be the only country in the world that a local British public body cannot disinvest from, Doyle warned.

Peter Leary, campaigns officer at the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, told Arab News: “While Israel is unleashing some of its most extreme violence in decades against the Palestinian people, the British government has chosen to single it out by name in the anti-boycott bill, alongside the ‘occupied Palestinian territories’ and ‘occupied Golan Heights,’ as territories that the law explicitly protects from public sector boycotts.

“This bill will actively promote impunity for violations of international law and well-documented discrimination against Palestinians.

“Despite assertions that foreign policy remains unchanged, for the first time, a piece of British legislation will require Israel and the territories it illegally occupies to be treated in the same way, a departure from decades of international consensus on the illegality of settlements.”

MPs have also criticized the bill, including Alicia Kearns of the governing Conservative Party, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee.

She said the government should remove references to Israel and Palestine from the legislation’s text as it “essentially gives exceptional impunity to Israel.”

A UK government spokesperson said: “Public bodies should not be pursuing their own foreign policy agenda … The ban on boycotts does not apply to individuals, including publicly elected officials, when carrying out private acts that are protected by the Human Rights Act.”

Spanish police break up major human trafficking ring

Updated 04 July 2023
Arab News

Spanish police break up major human trafficking ring

  • Gang operated from Spain transporting people from Syria via Sudan
  • Operation to crack group involved police from Germany, France, Norway
Arab News

LONDON: Police in Spain say they have cracked a smuggling ring responsible for trafficking people from Syria to Europe via Sudan.

The Policia Nacional said the gang was based in Spain and run by a Syrian man, operating since 2017. It also dealt in smuggled items including guns and drugs.

Fifteen people have been arrested, 14 of them in Almeria and one in Malaga. Thirteen were remanded in custody.

Thirteen properties in the two cities were also searched, and police seized two speed boats, &euro;522,710 ($569,455) in cash, a pistol, an additional seven vehicles, mobile and satellite phones, computers, a tablet, documents and drugs.

The police said the gang smuggled 200 people via Khartoum, using operatives in Belgium and Germany to coordinate trips onward to Europe, at a round distance of over 8,000 km and which cost up to &euro;20,000 per person.

The operation to uncover the group lasted over a year and involved police from France, Germany, Norway and Europol.

In a statement, Europol said: “The criminal network used an unusually long and expensive route to smuggle irregular migrants from Syria into the EU; starting in Syria, irregular migrants were taken via Sudan or the UAE towards Libya. From Libya they were taken to Algeria before the journey into Europe via the Mediterranean.”

The Policia Nacional said fast boats were used to transport migrants to Spain from Algeria before people moved onward to their destinations.

Those who paid more could enjoy a “VIP service” including being picked up “in high-end vehicles and with tight security measures.”

The Policia Nacional added: “Teams were put in place on the beaches where the migrants were disembarked to keep a look out for police presence, patrols were sent out and vehicles with powerful engines were used to pick up the migrants.

“The gang also hid their boats on farms and in industrial units that were fitted with video surveillance.”

No new ‘Partygate’ probe against UK’s Johnson: police

Updated 04 July 2023
AFP

No new ‘Partygate’ probe against UK’s Johnson: police

  • Johnson, 59, and more than 120 government officials, previously received police fines for holding a series of gatherings at Downing Street during the pandemic
  • The revelations caused public outrage and contributed to his resignation last July — he insisted the latest accusations were false
AFP

LONDON: Boris Johnson will not face another formal probe into allegations that he broke Covid lockdown laws at the UK prime minister’s country residence, police announced on Tuesday.
Officers said in May that they were looking into possible rule-breaking at Chequers involving Johnson, his family and friends, at a time when legal limits on social gatherings were in place.
Other “potential breaches” at Downing Street of the laws the government ordered the public to follow were also assessed.
But in a joint statement, Thames Valley Police and London’s Metropolitan Police said the events, alleged to have taken place between June 2020 and May 2021, “do not meet the retrospective criteria for opening an investigation.”
Johnson, 59, and more than 120 government officials, previously received police fines for holding a series of gatherings at Downing Street during the pandemic.
The revelations caused public outrage and contributed to his resignation last July. He insisted the latest accusations were false.
A parliamentary committee recently concluded that Johnson repeatedly lied to MPs, and was in contempt of parliament, ruling that he would have been suspended for 90 days had he not quit as a lawmaker.
The long-running “Partygate” affair is not fully over for the ruling Conservative party, as the Met said it was reopening an investigation into a Christmas party held at its party headquarters in December 2020.
Photos and videos published in the British media of the so-called “jingle and mingle” event showed Tory staffers drinking and dancing.
The Met said it was also opening an investigation into potential breaches of coronavirus regulations at parliament, also in December 2020.
That is thought to refer to a drinks event attended by a Tory member of the same parliamentary committee which ruled that Johnson repeatedly lied to parliament about “Partygate.”

