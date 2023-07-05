You are here

Tunisia’s Jabeur ‘100 percent there’ for WTA in Saudi link

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns the ball to Poland's Magdalena Frech during their women's singles tennis match on the second day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club on Tuesday. (AFP)
AFP

  • Jabeur: I went to Saudi last year and I was very impressed with the people there
  • WTA chief executive Steve Simon said last week that his organization is considering the “challenging topic” of taking the sport to Saudi Arabia
LONDON: Tunisian star Ons Jabeur has backed the Women’s Tennis Association over their decision to evaluate the potential for playing a tournament in Saudi Arabia.

After finishing as Wimbledon runner-up last year, Jabeur is the sport’s most prominent Arab player and her support for the WTA’s interest in the Gulf state is a significant boost to the governing body.

“If it benefits for the player, I’m 100 percent there. I hope in Saudi they will not just invest with ATP, I hope with WTA (as well),” Jabeur said after her straight sets win against Magdalena Frech in the Wimbledon first round on Tuesday.

WTA chief executive Steve Simon said last week that his organization is considering the “challenging topic” of taking the sport to Saudi Arabia.

The country has been linked with hosting the flagship end-of-season WTA Championships.

The Saudis have been increasing their global reach in recent years.

As well as the Saudi interest in women’s tennis, ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi has said the men’s tour has had “positive” discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund about a potential deal.

That announcement drew criticism from tennis legends John McEnroe and Chris Evert.

Jabeur doesn’t agree and pointed out that significant progress is being made in Saudi Arabia with regard to women’s rights.

“I believe in Saudi they’re doing great giving women more rights. It’s time to change things,” she said.

“Believe it or not, we have the best two women in the Arabic world right now playing in tennis (herself and Egypt’s Mayar Sherif). It’s now or never. I hope they really invest in WTA.”

The Saudis have been signing up veteran football stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to play in their domestic league and are bankrolling English Premier League club Newcastle.

Jabeur, beaten by Elena Rybakina in last year’s Wimbledon final before also finishing runner-up at the US Open, is convinced Saudi involvement in tennis would run far smoother than it did in golf.

“I think it's a completely different situation than golf,” she said.

“I went to Saudi last year and I was very impressed with the people there. I believe it could be a great idea to go there and play tournaments.

“Let’s see what the deal will be. I hope they will see us for players, not just an investment but to give us more benefits than what we’re having right now.”

Sixth seeded Jabeur will face Belgium’s Ysaline Bonaventure or China’s Zhouxian Bai for a place in the Wimbledon last 32.

Topics: Ons Jabeur Women’s Tennis Association WTA Saudi Arabia

Alcaraz, Rybakina off to winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

Alcaraz, Rybakina off to winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc
Alcaraz, Rybakina off to winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

Alcaraz, Rybakina off to winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc
  • Wimbledon’s Center Court paid tribute to Swiss great Federer before the start of play as he returned to the scene of some of his greatest triumphs
  • Two-time champion Andy Murray eased past fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in straight sets
LONDON: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina got their Wimbledon bids off to winning starts on Tuesday as torrential rain brought havoc to the All England Club schedule.

Only an hour’s play was possible on the outside courts, which meant 69 of the planned 77 matches were unable to be completed.

Just eight matches took place on the covered Court One and Center Court.

Alcaraz raced through the first set against French veteran Jeremy Chardy in just 22 minutes before breaking twice in the second set.

Chardy, who had previously announced that Wimbledon would be the final tournament of his career, drew first blood in the third set to lead 4-2, but Alcaraz hit back strongly, sealing a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win with an ace.

“I like to play battles and I am really happy to have played a great level, both of us, in the third set,” said the Spaniard.

“I am really happy to get through this first round.”

The US Open champion is seen as one of the few credible threats to Novak Djokovic, who is targeting an eighth Wimbledon crown to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record.

Wimbledon’s Center Court paid tribute to Swiss great Federer before the start of play as he returned to the scene of some of his greatest triumphs.

The crowd gave Federer, who retired in September, a prolonged standing ovation interspersed with cheers as he entered the royal box, which threatened to upstage the first match of the championship for Rybakina.

The Kazakh third seed was caught cold in the opening set, double-faulting on her first point on the way to losing her first service game to unseeded American Shelby Rogers but she rallied strongly to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

“It was really tough for me today,” said Rybakina. “I was pretty nervous, and I can’t even hide it.

“The double fault said it all at the beginning of the match. I’m really pleased to get to another round.”

Two-time champion Andy Murray eased past fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in straight sets.

Former world No. 1 Murray, who won his first Wimbledon title in 2013 before adding a second three years later, came through 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.

Now ranked at 40, and playing with a metal hip, the 36-year-old had too much power and finesse for wildcard Peniston, the world No. 268.

“It’s amazing to be back on Center Court again,” said Murray.

“I started off quite nervously, I was a little bit tentative but once I got a break I played some good stuff. There were good signs.”

World No. 2 and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka powered into the second round with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Panna Udvardy of Hungary, taking full advantage of playing under the Center Court roof.

Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2021, but was banned in 2022 along with all Belarusian and Russian players due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Ons Jabeur, the 2022 runner-up, cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 win against Poland’s Magdalena Frech.

Wimbledon chiefs, meanwhile, downplayed concerns over dampness on Center Court despite a long delay during Djokovic’s first round match against Pedro Cachin on Monday.

Operations director Michelle Dite said there was more moisture in the grass than expected but organizers were not planning to do anything different on Tuesday.

“There was nothing strange,” she said. “It was a set of circumstances with the environmental control in the bowl.

“There is nothing that’s broken. There is nothing that means we’re not confident in playing today.”

Topics: Wimbledon Carlos Alcaraz Elena Rybakina

Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of Wimbledon opener

Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of Wimbledon opener
Just two years ago, Matteo Berrettini was playing in a Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 July 2023
Reem Abulleil

Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of Wimbledon opener

Former finalist Matteo Berrettini unseeded and ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of Wimbledon opener
  • Italian previously at world No. 6, now low on confidence as he gets set for rematch with countryman Lorenzo Sonego
For a player who not so long ago was consistently making the second week at the Grand Slams, including a stretch of five consecutive major quarterfinal appearances, limiting expectations and venturing into the unknown can feel like alien concepts.

Just two years ago, Matteo Berrettini was playing in a Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic. The Italian power hitter was a constant fixture in the top 10 from October 2019 until June 2022.

Last year, returning from a right-hand injury that forced him out of the 2022 clay swing, Berrettini enjoyed a stunning return to action, putting together a nine-match winning streak on grass ahead of the Championships by winning back-to-back titles in Stuttgart and Queens only to then withdraw from Wimbledon due to a bout of COVID-19.

This year, Berrettini’s fortunes took another hit when he sustained an oblique muscle injury in Monte Carlo and once again had to skip the clay season. He played his first match in two months on grass in Stuttgart but walked off court in tears following a 6-1, 6-2 opening defeat to his good friend and fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

“Despite feeling match fit and ready. I clearly was not,” admitted the 27-year-old later in an Instagram post.

After being seeded in his last 13 majors, Berrettini arrives at Wimbledon short on match play — he has played a total of 14 matches in 2023 — low on confidence, ranked outside the top 30 for the first time in four years, and unseeded at a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2019 Australian Open.

It is a lot to wrap one’s head around.

“I’ve felt better in my career. Obviously I don’t have any matches, in football they say ‘in my legs.’ But I think the will is bigger than that,” Berrettini told a small group of reporters at the All England Club on Sunday, the eve of Wimbledon 2023.

“I don’t know what to expect actually. I know I’ve been working really hard, not just in the last two weeks, but before that, before coming back and starting to play on grass.

“I know it’s not been the perfect preparation for a Slam and I don’t have like crazy expectations about that. And I have to deal with that.

“I’ve always been a player in the last three years that coming into a Slam, I always thought about how can I reach the final? How can I have a long run? Right now it changed a little bit, not because I don’t believe in my tennis, but because it’s important (to) build up your body and your physical state I would say.”

Berrettini gave a little chuckle when asked if he was ready for best-of-five tennis. His first test at Wimbledon comes on Tuesday and it is a rematch with none other than the man who just handed him a hefty defeat: Sonego.

 

All the injury setbacks have understandably taken a toll on Berrettini mentally and while he knows it is all part of being a professional athlete, he concedes that staying on the sidelines in an unrelenting sport like tennis is tough to accept.

“It’s, I think, a fight with yourself as well. In a way I feel everything that is happening is part of a process, it’s part of life; everybody has ups and downs,” he said.

“And you have to deal with that. But at the same time this is a sport that makes you feel like you’re in a rush all the time. You have to come back, you’re losing points, you’re losing the ranking, you don’t really have time to say, ‘Okay now I’m going to be in the best shape possible and I’m going to come back.’

“Because I didn’t want to miss (the) grass season as well; I didn’t want to miss clay season in the first place. So it’s always kind of you’re running all the time but at the same time you have to be wise. And obviously the pressure from outside and the pressure from inside, so it’s different, it’s something that you, I would say, every day you’re learning a little bit more.”

Like any elite athlete, the former world No. 6 — now down to 38 in the rankings — places a significant amount of pressure on himself.  It is what makes them strive for excellence, and what makes them often achieve it.

But external pressure is a different beast. It can come from anywhere and everywhere, the source sometimes surprising, and other times all too predictable.

“Obviously I feel the pressure. Obviously I feel that I come here and I’m not seeded in a Slam, which is different. But at the same time it’s me, it’s what I’m doing and every day I’m working really hard to get back there,” explained Berrettini.

“Every day I wake up in the morning I’m like, ‘Okay this is what’s happening right now, we just fight through this, and I give my best.’ So that’s what’s really important for me.”

Asked to expand on where he feels that external pressure is coming from, Berrettini said: “From everywhere. When I came here for the first time in 2018, probably there was one journalist here (in the press conference).

“Right now for example I completely shut down my social media, I don’t read anything about it. I’m kind of living in a bubble because my brain never stops working. I’m like that. So even if it’s something that doesn’t really get me, I know in the back of my mind something is going to pop. So it’s different.

“For example, four years ago, three years ago nobody was stopping me in the street in London and saying, ‘Oh, this year you’re going to win Wimbledon.’ This is something that is happening right now.

“So everything changed and you have to deal with that. Sometimes you can deal with it in a way, sometimes in another way. But that’s where the pressure is coming from.

“Which is nice, because it means that I did something great. But at the same time sometimes, especially when maybe you’re not feeling great, the confidence is not really up there, you have to deal with this and it’s a little bit tougher.”

Topics: Wimbledon tennis tennis

Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women’s tennis tour for possible business

Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women’s tennis tour for possible business
Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women’s tennis tour for possible business

Saudi Arabia is being considered by the women’s tennis tour for possible business
  • Simon: I think where we are right now (is): We’ve had conversations
  • The men’s tennis tour, the ATP, has been in contact with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, officially named the Public Investment Fund
 LONDON: Like other sports, women’s tennis is looking into the possibility of getting into business with Saudi Arabia. And while holding a tournament there is not imminent, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said Friday that he visited that country with some players in February as part of the evaluation process.

“It’s a very difficult and very challenging topic that’s being, obviously, measured by many, many different groups right now,” Simon said at an event in London to mark the 50th anniversary of the meeting that led to the founding of the WTA.

“I think where we are right now (is): We’ve had conversations. We’ll continue to have conversations,” Simon said.

Simon’s comments came a few days after the St. Petersburg, Florida-based WTA announced it was setting up a “pathway to equal prize money” so women earn the same as men at certain tournaments by 2027 and others by 2033. Simon said Tuesday additional money would come from incremental boosts by the events themselves and from revenue projected to arrive from broadcast, data and sponsorship rights via WTA Ventures, the tour’s commercial enterprise that launched in March.

“I’m not saying that Saudi is a place we should be doing business with or not yet. It’s still being evaluated,” he said Friday.

The men’s tennis tour, the ATP, has been in contact with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, officially named the Public Investment Fund. The PGA Tour, European tour and the fund, which backed the LIV Golf series, said on June 6 they would combine their commercial businesses. Saudi soccer clubs have been bringing in top players from Europe.

Billie Jean King, the International Tennis Hall of Fame member and equal rights champion, said during a panel discussion at Friday’s event: “I’m a huge believer in engagement. I don’t think you really change unless you engage. ... How are we going to change things if we don’t engage?”

Topics: WTA Steve Simon PIF

Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon

Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon

Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
  • Swiatek played her first tour-level, grass-court quarterfinal on Thursday
  • Bad Homburg Open is a warmup for Wimbledon, where Swiatek’s best result in three appearances was a fourth-round appearance in 2021
BAD HOMBURG, Germany: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek seems to be finding her groove on grass ahead of Wimbledon.

Three times a French Open winner on clay and once a US Open winner on the New York hard courts, Swiatek played her first tour-level, grass-court quarterfinal on Thursday against Anna Blinkova at the Bad Homburg Open.

The Polish player looked like she belonged there in a straightforward 6-3, 6-2 win that showcased her abilities on the return as Swiatek broke Blinkova’s serve to love three times. It was Swiatek’s 10th consecutive win, following on from her successful title defense at the French Open.

“I wouldn’t even call myself close to being an expert on grass but I’m making progress,” she said.

Standing between Swiatek and a first grass final is Lucia Bronzetti after the Italian won her quarterfinal match, 6-4, 6-3, against Varvara Gracheva, the Russia-born player who was playing her first tournament since switching allegiance to France.

The Bad Homburg Open is a warmup for Wimbledon, where Swiatek’s best result in three appearances was a fourth-round appearance in 2021. She was the junior Wimbledon champion in 2018.

“Hopefully I’m going to be able to play like that for the next three weeks,” Swiatek said. Wimbledon main-draw play starts Monday.

American player Emma Navarro faces either Liudmila Samsonova or Katerina Siniakova in the second semifinal match.

Navarro was losing 7-6 (2), 1-1 to Rebeka Masarova when Masarova retired after jarring her left knee while stretching for the ball. Their match had earlier been interrupted for a rain delay after just four points had been played in the first game.

“It’s not a fun way to win a match and I feel very bad for (Masarova) and I wish her a speedy recovery,” Navarro said.

Samsonova’s match with Siniakova was suspended until Friday as the light faded before a deciding set could be played. Siniakova took the first set 7-5 and Samsonova the second 6-4.

Topics: Iga Swiatek Anna Blinkova WTA

Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut

Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut
Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut

Swiatek overcomes fright from Maria to win on Bad Homburg Open debut
  • It’s Swiatek’s eighth consecutive win and a tour-leading 36th of the season
  • Grass remains the only surface on which she has yet to win a title
BAD HOMBURG, Germany: Iga Swiatek overcame a slow start before powering her way into the second round of the Bad Homburg Open with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 win over grasscourt specialist Tatjana Maria on Monday.

Swiatek, making her first competitive appearance since winning the French Open two weeks before, took time to get going in her first match on grass this season. Maria saved three of the four break points she faced and converted both of her opportunities to win the first set.

But Swiatek answered the 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist in the next and lost only two more games for the rest of the match, wrapping up the win in 1 hour, 52 minutes.

It’s Swiatek’s eighth consecutive win and a tour-leading 36th of the season.

“At the beginning it was tricky,” Swiatek said. “But I’m pretty glad that I figured it out because I guess problem-solving on grass is the most important thing.”

Grass remains the only surface on which she has yet to win a title. She’s yet to make it past the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The top-ranked Polish player next faces Jil Teichmann in the second round. The Swiss player rallied to beat Claire Liu of the United States 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Fellow American Emma Navarro eased to a 6-2, 6-0 win over Argentine Nadia Podoroska for a second-round meeting with Alizé Cornet of France.

Also, the fourth-seeded Mayar Sherif edged Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 for her first main-draw win on grass.

Katerina Siniakova defeated the seventh-seeded Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3, 6-4, and Bianca Andreescu edged Sonay Kartal of Britain 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.

There were wins, too,for Canadian Leylah Fernandez, Czech player Linda Noskova, France;s Varvara Gracheva and Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti.

Topics: Bad Homburg Open Iga Swiatek WTA Tour WTA

