Harrison Ford excited to see Indiana Jones age in farewell movie

DUBAI: More than 40 years after originating the Indiana Jones character, Hollywood star Harrison Ford has revealed his excitement at playing the role again in the adventuring archaeologist’s later years.

The 80-year-old actor has returned to crack the whip one last time in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Ford told Arab News: “I wanted to visit the character toward the end of his life, to the end of his career. I wanted to see him put things right in his life and have one last great adventure.

“The last film we saw, it ended with his marriage to Marion, and I want to know what happened after that.

“I also thought it was important — because it’s been 15 years since I’ve done an Indiana Jones movie — I wanted the film to be about age. I didn’t want to pretend that we’d stayed the same age throughout all this period of time. I wanted to acknowledge age, I wanted to see the effect of age on the character,” he said.

In the film — which also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, John Rhys-Davies, and Karen Allen — Indy is reunited with his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against time to get the mythical Dial of Destiny.

And similar to all Indiana Jones films, wild escapades and busy action sequences are par for the course.

For Waller-Bridge, starring in an action-adventure film and doing stunts came as a career first.

She told Arab News: “The moment I read the script, the action aspect of it was one of the things I was most excited by. The most action I’d done before then was run comedically down the street and I didn’t even mean to do it comedically.

“But I loved doing the action scenes in Indiana Jones. There was something about the drama of it, the high stakes of it, the liberal deines of each moment like that, in terms of the character, and also myself in real life, was one of the greatest and most adventurous parts of making this movie and I’m completely addicted, and I’d love to have more scenes with rain and wind in the future.”

On Waller-Bridge, the creator and star of “Fleabag,” Ford added: “It was fantastic to have a revolutionary in our ranks. The energy and the passion and the vigor of her intellect added great value in our story.”

