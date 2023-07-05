You are here

Saudi students in Poland navigate new world to return as doctors

Saudi women who graduated from Polish universities in 2023 pose at the Saudi Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, on June 22, 2023. (AN Photo by Natalia Laskowska)
Saudi women who graduated from Polish universities in 2023 pose at the Saudi Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, on June 22, 2023. (AN Photo by Natalia Laskowska)
Updated 05 July 2023

Saudi students in Poland navigate new world to return as doctors

Saudi women who graduated from Polish universities in 2023 pose at the Saudi Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, on June 22, 2023.
  • In 2023, women make up over half of Saudi graduates from Medical University of Warsaw
  • This means Vision 2030 ‘simply works,’ says Kingdom’s envoy in Poland
Updated 05 July 2023
Natalia Laskowska

WARSAW: When she left the place she had known all her life to spend the next seven years in Poland, Danah Al-Abduljabbar knew that being thousands of miles away from home would not be easy, but she had a dream — and it was just beginning to come true.

It was the summer of 2016 when she left her home in Al-Qatif, eastern Saudi Arabia, to study at the Medical University of Warsaw.

One of the largest cities in Eastern Europe, the Polish capital was for her quieter than expected, which somehow made it feel comfortable, especially as everything else was so new and overwhelming.

She was only 17 at the time, “too young to open a bank account or sign an apartment lease,” which she remembers frightened her a bit, but she was not alone. Her father was in Warsaw too, making sure nothing would hinder her plans.




Danah Al-Abduljabbar, left, Tahirah Al-Garrous and Noor Al-Awami pose during their graduation ceremony at the Medical University of Warsaw, Poland, on June 19, 2023. (AN Photo by Danah Al-Abduljabbar)

“My dad left around 10 days later. Then I really felt I was on my own, but for some reason I felt safe,” she said. “I have dreamt about studying abroad and being independent since middle school.”

Al-Abduljabbar was not afraid of being in a new place, in a different culture, among people whose language had only one thing in common with her native Arabic: being one of the world’s most difficult tongues.

“Definitely knowing who I am and my identity and being proud of it is what gave me the strength,” she told Arab News.

“The language barrier did not scare me as much as one would think. I was fortunate enough to travel when I was younger, and my dad would always teach us a few words in the spoken language of each country.”

Those few words soon grew into sentences, the sentences grew into conversations, and the conversations into friendships, not only for Al-Abduljabbar, but also for the other 34 Saudi students who last month graduated from different universities across Poland.

All of them now know how to speak Polish, navigate Eastern European culture, cope in subfreezing temperatures in the winter, and have experienced being dependent only on themselves.

For Noor Al-Awami, who graduated together with Al-Abduljabbar, that self-reliance was one of the most important things she learnt throughout those years.

“There’s nothing that empowers you as much as being alone,” she said.

But it was not always easy.

In difficult moments, what gave her strength was remembering where she came from, that her family believed in her and she would “always be in their prayers.”

Tahirah Al-Garrous, another student from the same group, would remind herself that she “came to Poland to achieve a goal,” and every such moment only got her closer to it.

“I’ve also learnt how to accept and tolerate people the way they are, without judging them,” she said. “I’ve learnt so many things, but one of the most important is how to enjoy the journey, not only the destination.”

The journey is not over yet — neither for her, nor for Al-Abduljabbar, Al-Awami and other medical graduates. As they return home, they will apply for one-year internships at hospitals to explore various specializations that will help them choose their own and become resident doctors.

But before that happens, they want to spend some time at home.

Al-Abduljabbar could not wait to be back as her mother and father arrived in Warsaw to help her pack and close the Polish chapter of her life.

“I’m a big family girl and I’ve missed them these past seven years,” she said.

“Staying in contact with them, video calling them from time to time, looking forward to the time I’m going to meet them again, is what kept me going.”

Poland offers a wide range of degree programs, but medicine has always been among the top choices of Saudi students.

This year’s graduates were mostly from medical schools. In Warsaw, more than half of them were women.

For the Kingdom’s envoy to Poland, Ambassador Saad Al-Saleh, it has been the reason for much pride.

“By 2030 we will have 70,000 students sent to study all over the world, and a large percentage of this number are and will be female students,” he told Arab News. 

“It certainly makes me feel proud and happy. It also shows that Vision 2030 simply works, as the fact of their graduation fulfils our national objectives. I myself am a father to four daughters and it is very comforting to see that they have the chance to get the best education, in my country or abroad, and this will create an amazing platform to build their future and their careers.”

He knew well — and appreciated — the effort and determination of all those who, like the young women from the Medical University of Warsaw, chose difficult fields of study that for years separated them from home.

“I truly admire the persistence of our students in their striving for obtaining education at some of the most demanding faculties and academic paths,” he said.

“Being sometimes very far from their homes and families, they stay focused and reach their goals. That’s incredible.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Poland students doctor

Faris, the Saudi boy who conquered cancer

Faris, the Saudi boy who conquered cancer
Updated 25 min 13 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Faris, the Saudi boy who conquered cancer

Faris, the Saudi boy who conquered cancer
  • Nesma Al-Mulla has documented her son’s cancer treatment on social media, launched support community for other mothers
Updated 25 min 13 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Nesma Al-Mulla, a Saudi mother, thought her life was over when her son Faris Kashmeeri was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of five.  

“When I found out my child’s condition in 2019, I encountered a horrible reality. I knew that this catastrophe will force me to reconfigure my life,” Al-Mulla told Arab News.  

Al-Mulla chose to adopt a positive approach to the situation as she has always believed that hardship makes you stronger. As a mother attuned to her child’s needs, she also realized that she needed to be strong for Faris’ mental health. 

Faris was too young to understand the nature of cancer and how it can spread. Al-Mulla explained that the disease needed a treatment called chemotherapy in order for him to become strong and recover. 

Chemotherapy involves the use of powerful chemicals or drugs that destroy cancer cells, and it works by stopping or slowing the growth of the cells, according to the Mayo Clinic.

With the help of the Saudi health care system, Faris received free treatment at the Princess Noura Oncology Center at King Abdulaziz Medical City, Jeddah.

Al-Mulla would give Faris gifts after each chemotherapy session to motivate him. “(It) encouraged him to go to the hospital and complete his treatment,” she said. 

“This method of motivating him had a wonderful effect on him, and he still loves the hospital and does not regard it as a painful experience. I tried to buy him brand-new toys so that he would look forward to them throughout each chemotherapy session.” 

The single mother of three and provider for her family decided to document her son’s medical treatment on social media. 

“My son’s name means ‘knight,’ so I nicknamed the account ‘leukemia knight.’ The account was rewarded by a local Jeddah hospital called National Guard Hospital. This journey through social media was a source of inspiration for many women who are going through the same thing,” she said.  

Al-Mulla shared images of her son receiving therapy in the hospital on the Instagram account, documenting his journey using positive images. The posts attracted a lot of attention, especially from mothers with children with cancer. 

“I had no idea that what I was doing was inspiring, other than from the responses I received from mothers. Many of them urged me to continue spreading the word about pediatric cancer since I had made the illness understandable to them and given them the motivation to carry on,” she said.

Doctors reassured Al-Mulla that there was a 95 percent chance of her son recovering, and in 2022 Faris was declared free from cancer.

Al-Mulla then made the decision to establish Nesma Community, an initiative to support mothers who have children with cancer and that helps them to improve their quality of life.

The center provides yoga and mental health classes, workshops on how to deal with pressure, recreational activities, and meetings with doctors to discuss cases. 

The community initiative was approved by the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program and listed on the Hawi portal, which provides support to community groups, organizations and interests.

Al-Mulla’s center hosts a range of events in Riyadh and Jeddah. Forthcoming events will discuss a variety of subjects in collaboration with experts and medical professionals. Topics include the impact of therapy on the lungs and breathing, yoga sessions, and leukemia awareness month. 

Faris, who is now a healthy child enjoying all the activities of his age group, has a message for children battling cancer: “You’ll be fine.”

Topics: cancer Leukemia Nesma Community

Ornithology journal cites vulture research by Saudi nature reserve

Ornithology journal cites vulture research by Saudi nature reserve
Updated 28 min 12 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Ornithology journal cites vulture research by Saudi nature reserve

Ornithology journal cites vulture research by Saudi nature reserve
Updated 28 min 12 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Natural Reserve’s efforts to research and protect the Eurasian griffon vulture have been cited by Sandgrouse, an international ornithology journal.

“Sandgrouse is an international magazine collecting and publishing data on birds of the Middle East, the Caucasus and Central Asia. Issued periodically since 1996, It is one of the most famous magazines ‎specialized in birds in these regions,” said Fahad Al-Shuwaier, director-general of communications at KSRNR.

“‎The importance of the Eurasian griffon vulture for the ecosystem lies in the fact that it ‎feeds on the carcasses of dead animals collectively, as it is present in groups that go ‎out to search for food collectively, which helps to clean the environment from the ‎carcasses of these animals, which in turn reduces the spread of diseases and ‎infection from these carcasses,” he added.‎

“‎The publication of such news in international periodicals guarantees that KSRNR‎ attracts the attention of researchers, experts and scientists at the ‎world level who are interested in issues related to the environment.”

A close look of a Eurasian griffon vulture's nest in the wilds of southern Saudi Arabia. Like other birds, a vulture's journey begins with an egg. (SPA)

The Eurasian griffon vulture is an endangered species within the Kingdom, with population numbers falling dramatically across the Arabian Peninsula.

The number of Eurasian griffon vultures in Saudi Arabia fell by between 50-80 percent from 1972-2015 as a result of exposure to hazards including secondary poisoning, hunting, collision and electrification.

The Eurasian griffon vulture is one of the resident species nesting in KSRNR and in the wilds of southern Saudi Arabia.

It is one of the most important types of birds in the reserve, with 46 nesting sites being registered and monitored during the 2022 season, including 22 active nests, according to research.

How Saudi Arabia’s environmental initiatives are restoring the natural equilibrium

Saudi nature reserve announces first born wild Arabian oryx after nine decades

Arabian oryx return to NEOM Nature Reserve

KSRNR teams detected more than 250 birds and more than 100 nesting sites within the boundaries of the reserve during the 2023 nesting season, representing a key ornithological documentation of the species in the Middle East.

The reserve announced its commitment to join the Green List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature with the aim of protecting natural assets, restoring ecological balance, preserving endangered animals and birds, and achieving sustainable ecological balance through the protection of biodiversity.

The authority aims to preserve the Eurasian griffon vulture within its boundaries because of the important role that the species plays in maintaining environmental balance and protecting nature.

Special initiatives have been launched to protect griffon vultures by creating an incubating environment for their reproduction.

Topics: Eurasian griffon vulture Sandgrouse Fahad Al-Shuwaier vultures International Union for Conservation of Nature

Kuwait’s crown prince receives Saudi minister of state

Kuwait’s crown prince receives Saudi minister of state
Updated 12 min 36 sec ago
SPA

Kuwait's crown prince receives Saudi minister of state

Kuwait’s crown prince receives Saudi minister of state
Updated 12 min 36 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz and his accompanying delegation were received by Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait City.
Prince Turki conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the emir of Kuwait, and to Sheikh Mishal.
Greetings to the king and the crown prince were conveyed by Sheikh Mishal, along with best wishes for the continued prosperity of the Kingdom.
The two sides discussed issues of common interest and looked at the deep-rooted relations between their countries and ways to strengthen ties.
The meeting was also attended by Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Kuwait.

Topics: Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-JAber Al-Sabah Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Who’s Who: Medhat Alzayer, regional head at Arbah Capital in Dammam

Who’s Who: Medhat Alzayer, regional head at Arbah Capital in Dammam
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Who's Who: Medhat Alzayer, regional head at Arbah Capital in Dammam

Who’s Who: Medhat Alzayer, regional head at Arbah Capital in Dammam
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Medhat Alzayer has been the regional head of wealth management at Arbah Capital in Dammam since 2020.

His role with the Eastern Province-based Islamic boutique investment firm involves managing and expanding its client base throughout Saudi Arabia and offering wealth management solutions.

Before joining the company, he was executive director at Fiducia Capital Ltd. in Dubai International Financial Center, responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, developing short- and long-term business strategies, motivating staff, and representing the bank to clients, external partners, and agencies.

Alzayer is also the owner and founder of Medhat Alzayer Real Estate Office, an agency that has been providing access to luxury estates and properties in the UAE and the UK since 2014. It also offers tailored services to meet clients’ unique needs and aspirations.

He previously held various roles at office solutions company Regus, including as country manager and chief executive officer for Saudi Arabia, and was director of placement and origination at the European Islamic Investment Bank in the UK.

During his time with Samba Financial Group, he held several positions including regional coordinator for Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Dhahran branch manager, Dubai branch manager, and group Dhahran branch manager. Additionally, he played a key part in establishing the group’s presence in Dubai and Saudi Aramco.

Before his career in banking, Alzayer worked in sales and management at Regus, Holiday Inn Alkhobar, Crowne Plaza Jeddah, and Bass Hotels and Resorts in London. His first job was as a customer service representative at Riyad Bank.

He gained a certificate in hospitality management from Cornell University, and a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, both in the US.

As an affiliate member of the Cornell Hotel Society, Alzayer contributes articles for magazine publications such as Forbes, and Arabian Business, covering topics including property and the future of work.

Topics: Who’s Who

Saudi team to carry out Syrian conjoined twins operation

Saudi team to carry out Syrian conjoined twins operation
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

Saudi team to carry out Syrian conjoined twins operation

Saudi team to carry out Syrian conjoined twins operation
  • Al-Rabeeah thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the support the conjoined twins separation program receives
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi medical authorities announced on Wednesday that a complicated surgical procedure to separate conjoined twins will be performed on Thursday, the Saudi Press agency reported.

The operation, which follows the implementation of directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will be carried out under the supervision of Adviser at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah.

A medical and surgical team is set to separate the Syrian conjoined twin brothers — Bassam and Ihsan — at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in the King Abdulaziz Medical City at the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh.

Al-Rabeeah, who is also head of the medical and surgical team, said in a press statement that the operation was expected to take 9.5 hours and would be conducted in five stages, with the participation of 26 consultants, specialists, technical, nursing and support staff.

He said that the Syrian twins, who arrived from Turkiye on May 22, are 32 months old and weigh 19 kg together. The medical team has conducted examinations showing that the twins are conjoined in the lower chest, abdomen, liver and intestines, he said.

The examinations showed that Ihsan was considered the more dominant twin due to the absence of the urinary and reproductive systems (kidneys, ureters, bladder and male reproductive organs) in Bassam.

Ihsan also suffers from major congenital heart defects that reduce his life expectancy, along with atrophy in his neurological development, which makes his chances of survival very slim.

Al-Rabeeah said that to save Bassam’s life, the medical team decided to perform the  operation to separate the twins.

He said that the operation is the 58th within the Saudi program for conjoined twins, which has supervised 130 cases from 23 countries since 1990.

Al-Rabeeah thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the support the conjoined twins separation program receives.

Topics: conjoined twins Syrian conjoined twins Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah

