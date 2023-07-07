Tawfik Al-Hakim’s classic novel gets 85th-anniversary English-language edition 

You are here

London-based publisher Saqi Books is marking the 85th anniversary of the release of the seminal Egyptian writer Tawfik Al-Hakim’s satirical classic “Diary of a Country Prosecutor” with a special English-language paperback edition on July 11. (Supplied)
DUBAI: London-based publisher Saqi Books is marking the 85th anniversary of the release of the seminal Egyptian writer Tawfik Al-Hakim’s satirical classic “Diary of a Country Prosecutor” with a special English-language paperback edition on July 11. 

“Both a comedy of errors and a trenchant social satire, this classic by one of the Arab world’s leading dramatists has lost none of its bite,” the publisher states in its press release.  

As the title suggests, it is the fictional journal of a public prosecutor stationed somewhere in rural Egypt. Laced with the kind of dark humor that arises from only the most horrific circumstances, the book “takes aim at a self-interested ruling class and the hapless public servants at their disposal,” the release continues.  

In his foreword, the late novelist P.H. Newby writes: “Al-Hakim’s comedy is blacker than anything Gogol or Dickens wrote because life for the Egyptian peasantry was blacker than for the nineteenth-century Russian serf or English pauper,” adding that Al-Hakim’s “bitter humor” focused on “a social reality that he plainly regarded as shocking and, since he saw no immediate way of improving it, dispiriting.” 

Al-Hakim is widely regarded as one of the greats of Arabic literature and drama, on a par with his great friend and peer, Naguib Mahfouz. (When Mahfouz won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1988, he insisted that Al-Hakim would have won it, had he still been alive.) 

Saqi’s editorial director Elizabeth Biggs tells Arab News: “There is a beautiful photograph of Al-Hakim and Mahfouz that was taken in a café sometime in 1982, when both men are old and iconic. Mahfouz is in his dark glasses and a sharp coat; Al-Hakim is gesticulating animatedly in a spotless beige flat cap. They are both smiling, sharing some joke. It’s obvious from this photograph that these two know some wisdom and kindness about the human condition the rest of us are still trying to find.”  

She describes Al-Hakim and Mahfouz as “the real pioneers of the novel in Arabic,” saying: “They built on one another’s legacies and inspired subsequent generations of writers around the world. Their skills in turning universal human foibles into timeless classics are unmatched, except by one another. ‘Diary of a Country Prosecutor’ is full of such vignettes, starring people who ‘mean well,’ but lack the requisite knowledge or skills to execute their ambitions, attempting to wrangle order out of confusion.  

“It’s hard to unwind from this small but rich tapestry of a novel one thread when it is composed of so many vivid ones: social, political, local, national and international commentaries. Al-Hakim frequently chose to focus the lens of his writing on the farmers of the Delta and the ‘force within them they’re not conscious of.’ Like another of Al-Hakim’s novels, ‘Return of the Spirit,’ it’s a kind of apprenticeship novel,” she continues. “We are all works in progress who must take to the stage when we’re only really ready for the dress rehearsal while, on the other side of the room, Mahfouz and Al-Hakim are sipping coffee, making notes, smiling kindly and encouraging us to keep on going.” 

DUBAI: Saudi filmmaker Mohamed Al-Salman’s “Raven Song” — the Kingdom’s entry for this year’s Academy Awards — had its British premiere on July 2 as part of the annual SAFAR Film Festival. His fellow Saudi Maha Al-Saati was also featured in the festival with her short “VHS Tape Replaced.” 

SAFAR bills itself as the UK’s largest festival dedicated to cinema from the Arab world, and this year’s theme is “A Journey Through Space and Time.”  

As curator Rabih El-Khoury explained, this year marks 20 years since the invasion of Iraq and 75 years since the Nakba in Palestine. Along with the recent unrest in Sudan, he said, “I was thinking about the importance of time, the importance of these dates.” But equally important is the “space” aspect of the program. “The Arab world is composed of such a rich geography. We have a Somali film in the program — many people don’t know that Somalia is an Arab country; we have the two Saudi films, films from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Lebanon, Palestine, Egypt, Syria… We wanted to explore the geography of the Arab world.” 

The two films from the Kingdom share similarities — and not just their country of origin. In “Raven Song,” set in 2002, a man who has been diagnosed with a brain tumor seeks to woo a woman with whom he has become infatuated through song. It is, according to the festival’s synopsis, “a satire about an absurd love story and a seemingly lost soul.” 

. In “Raven Song,” set in 2002, a man who has been diagnosed with a brain tumor seeks to woo a woman with whom he has become infatuated through song. (Supplied)

Al-Saati’s short, meanwhile, is set in 1987 and tells the story of a young Black Saudi man trying to impress his crush “by mimicking an iconic singer.” 

“They’re both love stories, really,” El-Khoury said. “And what I find more interesting than the singing theme is actually that they’re both era pieces — eras that are very different from today’s Saudi. Dating, for example, was completely different; you never had mixed locations for men and women. I find it very interesting that Saudi filmmakers are revisiting — or rediscovering — the past in their stories. 

“I was interested in both of them because they speak about space and time — so both fit in our theme of this year — but also because we don’t know much about Saudi as a country. What we do know about it is what we hear in the news,” he continued. “Films like these — which are completely different from what we expect not only from Saudi cinema, but from Arab cinema — are interesting for me; films that speak about things that we, as a public, don’t necessarily know. It's interesting to explore what Saudi is, as a country, through the lens of its filmmakers, not just through the news.”  

 ‘Raven Song’ director Mohamed Al-Salman. (Supplied)

El-Khoury was speaking the day after the screening of “Raven Song,” which was followed by a Q&A with Al-Salman. “The film isn’t an easy film, I have to say. It’s a genre film from Saudi Arabia and people here don’t necessarily know the filmmaker,” El-Khoury said. “We were thrilled that we could present this singular voice from Saudi Arabia, but of course you don’t know if the public will turn up or not. But we had a good crowd and what I thought was really interesting is that the audience also stayed for the Q&A; they were eager to listen to him speak. Which made the Q&A just as interesting as watching the film. There were Saudi people and non-Saudi people in the audience, and everyone reflected on the film in a very special way.  

A scene from ‘VHS Tape Replaced.’ (Supplied)

“There were people who wanted to know some bits and pieces about actual scenes from the film, but the director didn’t want to elaborate; he said he wanted the audience to understand it the way they wanted, and didn’t want to give them his vision of things. But also people asked about the political aspect, since 2002 was a critical year (in the region) because of the events of 2001. I thought it was very interesting how he tackled this question. He said he was making a film for the local audience, and that, at the time, in Saudi, people weren’t thinking about politics all the time; they carried on with their lives. So he was more interested in telling a social story than a political one. He said that if he had made a film about the political atmosphere at the time, then the local audience would know that this was a film made for Westerners.” 

The screening fit well with what El-Khoury’s goals for SAFAR.  

“I’m so excited that audiences are responding to, and identifying with, what we do,” he said. “Non-Arabs are discovering the Arab world in all of its diversity and complexity. And they’re changing their perspective on the Arab world.” 

PARIS: Moroccan couturier Sara Chraibi took part in Paris Haute Couture Week on Thursday evening with a showcase that paid tribute to her home country.

As with a number of other collections shown on the official calendar this summer, the designer kept her color palette muted and instead showed off her flair for expert tailoring and embellishment.

A model shows off Sara Chraibi's new collection. (AFP)

An oversized blazer dress with slouchy sleeves competed for attention on the outdoor runway with tailored pantsuits featuring Arabesque capes seemingly inspired by traditional Moroccan design.

Sleek, slinky gowns were overlain with sheer material reminiscent of kaftans while embellishments were geometric and studded along the front of bodices on a number of looks.

Arabesque capes played a role in the collection. (AFP)

The designer made good use of strands of sabra — a silk extracted from aloe vera plants that is traditionally used in Moroccan design — and also featured sensual materials such as chiffon in the collection that was shown in the grounds of a Parisian high school.

Chraibi, who joined the Federation de la Haute Couture as a guest member, is known to breathe new life into Morocco’s age-old craftsmanship techniques and that design ethos was on show on Thursday in her Fall/Winter 2023/24 collection.

An oversized blazer dress with slouchy sleeves was a stand out creation. (AFP)

Simple silhouettes placed a focus on Chraibi’s deft handling of materials and her ability to cut patterns with sharp precision.

Founded in 2012, her Rabat-based label was one of just five Arab-helmed brands to hit the runway at this edition of Haute Couture Week – Lebanon’s Georges Hobeika, Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad, as well as Saudi-led, Paris-based label Ashi Studio, rounded out the list.

Other notable names on the coveted official calendar included Chanel, Valentino, Giorgio Armani Prive and Jean Paul Gaultier, among others.

Founded in 2012, the Rabat-based label was one of just five Arab-helmed brands to hit the runway at this edition of Haute Couture Week. (AFP)

Chraibi counts Moroccan singers Manal and Asma Lmnawar and French Moroccan actress Ouidad Elma among her fans and is growing her client list to include discerning clientele from across the region, including the Gulf.

The designer studied architecture in Rabat and then in Paris, where she graduated in philosophy and architectural theory. She made her Paris Haute Couture Week debut in January, when she showed off a collection that combined traditional Moroccan craftsmanship with modern elements and materials.

  • Mohammed Ashi is the first designer from the Gulf to join the hallowed ranks of couturiers featured at the event
  • The show took place at Paris’s sumptuous Théâtre du Chatelet and was titled ‘The Essence’
PARIS: Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi, founder of Paris-based label Ashi Studio, showcased his latest line on the official Haute Couture calendar in Paris on Thursday, becoming the first designer from the Gulf to join the hallowed ranks of couture designers who are featured at the event.    

The show took place at Paris’s sumptuous Théâtre du Chatelet and was titled “The Essence.”

A model presents a creation by Ashi Studio during the Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week at the Jean-Jacques Henner museum in Paris on July 6. (AFP)

Cloaked in darkness before the show, alien-like sounds reverberated around the otherworldly catwalk as the glittering crowd took their seats.

The collection was inspired by German author Patrick Suskind's 1985 novel "Perfume." (AFP)

Inspired by German author Patrick Suskind's 1985 novel "Perfume," the collection was an exploration of "passion, obsession and mystery," according to the show notes. Ashi's new line was a "bold and poetic ode to dark romance, diversity and sensuality tinged with danger."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashi Studio (@ashistudio)

The show was marked by structured creations in a color palette of black, white and neutrals, with occasional pops of dusty pink and dusk blue. Curved, unexpected cutouts adored gowns, while shaggy dystopian material clung to the train of floor-legnth dresses.

This hooded all-white look featured geometric sleeves. (AFP)

One standout number featured a dazzling necklace-style collar from which silk rippled out behind the model. A hot pink mohair-style gown was another look that caught the eye of fashion editors on the runway, while British Moroccan model Nora Attal and Danish model Mona Tougaard - who is of Turkish, Somali and Ethiopian   descent - opened the show in all-black, futuristic looks boasting ribbing and sheer material.

Ashi, who joined the Federation de la Haute Couture as a guest member, launched his eponymous house 17 years ago.  He is one of five designers from the Middle East to take part in the official calendar this year, besides Georges Hobeika, Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab, all of whom hail from Lebanon, and Morocco-born Sara Chraïbi. Other luxury labels on the official calendar include Chanel, Fendi, Valentino and Rahul Mishra, among others.  

Gold was in scarce supply on the runway but did pop up in the form of this embellished dress. (Getty Images)

Ashi’s designs have been worn by A-list celebrities such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue, Penélope Cruz, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Queen Rania of Jordan and more.  

Mohammed Ashi is the first designer from the Gulf to join the hallowed ranks of couture designers who are featured at the event. (AFP)

“This appointment is the highlight of my career,” Ashi said in a statement posted on Instagram when the announcement was made in June. “I will honor it in the memory of the great couturiers who came before me and whom I now join in the pursuit of this grand tradition of excellence in creativity and savoir-faire. 

British Moroccan model Nora Attal took part in the show. (Getty Images)

“Today, I am reminded of days escaping to the garden to dream, and, of that first day, when I hired one seamstress to bring to life the images in my head. Challenging and joyous, couture has and continues to lay bare my inner energy, so that I may give the best of myself to serve its high art,” he added.   

The show was marked by structured creations in a color palette of black, white and neutrals. (AFP)

“This recognition brings me the greatest emotion; it offers me the opportunity to share with you who I am. As this new chapter unfolds, I recognize that today would not be possible without the exceptional talent and dedication of my atelier. I wish to thank everyone who has worked to bring my dreams to life,” Ashi wrote on Instagram.   

Mohammed Ashi posed after his show. (Getty Images)

Ashi previously told Arab News: “I incredibly proud of my Saudi roots … my designs are often influenced by Saudi heritage.”

Ashi's new line was a "bold and poetic ode to dark romance, diversity and sensuality tinged with danger." (AFP)

 

DUBAI: The seven finalists for the third edition of Miss Universe Bahrain 2023 have been revealed. 

The organization officially announced its finalists in a blind introduction which premiered on the official Miss Universe Bahrain YouTube channel earlier this week.

The seven are Advaita Shetty, 28; Lujane Yacoub, 19; Mariam Naji, 26; Mary Mohamed, 28; Menatalla Husein, 20; Nivine Abouzeid, 24; and Turina Carrol, 28.

The winner will be crowned in September and will go on to represent the country at the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador later in the year.

In 2022, 24-year-old Bahraini Russian model and pianist Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa was named Miss Universe Bahrain. 

She was chosen by a judging panel that included Egyptian actress Mai Omar, the Black Eyed Peas’ Jrey Soul, and influencer Faryal Makhdoom, among others.

The first runner-up last year was the then 18-year-old Yacoub and filling in joint third were Naji and Shereen Ahmed from Manama.

“My main purpose in life is to find success (and) to believe in myself because I struggled a lot with this problem in my life. And I realised that whenever you believe in yourself, you can achieve anything. And I want to say to everybody watching to believe in themselves as well just as how me and my sisters believed in ourselves,” said an emotional Abdullah-Khalifa in an interview with Arab News.
 

  • The acclaimed Lebanese architect is currently designing a contemporary art museum for the Kingdom’s ancient oasis city 
DUBAI: Award-winning Lebanese architect Lina Ghotmeh has designed buildings and spaces across the world, from the UK to Finland and Lebanon to Japan. But the location of her latest project is a first for her, in the austere beauty of AlUla.  

At the end of last year, her firm, Lina Ghotmeh — Architecture, was invited to bid to design and build a contemporary art museum in the ancient oasis city in the northwest of Saudi Arabia. In May, it was announced that LGA had been awarded the contract.  

Lina Ghotmeh visiting AlUla. (Supplied)

“I got really attached to AlUla,” Ghotmeh told Arab News. “It’s such a wonderful place and I’m very happy to be able to develop this museum. I feel like it will play a great role in the region and in AlUla.”  

When Ghotmeh visited AlUla, she was captivated by its golden light, giant ancient tombs, and the varied textures of its landscape.  

“Going there the first time was quite overwhelming,” she recalled. “You’re in a place where time is suspended. What is really impressive is the rich and beautiful horizon that the desert offers and the multiplicity of views it is able to bring. It’s very inspiring for me.” 

 The Serpentine Pavilion in London, designed by Lina Ghotmeh. (Supplied)

Ghotmeh conducted workshops to gain a better understanding of the place, its people, and their customs. She noticed how attached they were to the Arabic language and to nature.  

“What surprised me was the maturity of the people living there, especially the kids,” she said. “I visited elementary schools and spoke to children and looked at how they related to their environment. Being close to nature is very much needed in today’s society. So, that touched me very much.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lina Ghotmeh (@linaghotmeh)

Although the museum is still in its conception phase, Ghotmeh offered some insight into what the venue will look like. It will be tucked into a valley in AlUla’s ‘Cultural Oasis’ area, a junction of the Old City and the mountainous desert. She said she will also use light as a material.    

“I’m imagining a series of pavilions that somehow reflect how the city was in the past, drawing on a smaller scale of construction, and intertwined with nature, so nature becomes part of the experience of the museum,” she explained. “I want it to solicit memories of what an old city would look like, but, at the same time, project us into the future. This is something very valuable for me; that architecture somehow belongs to its place, but is totally original.” 

To ensure a new project fits into its environment, she says, requires “listening to the place and understanding its climate and resources and trying to build a project that is really for the community itself. That’s very important. I think of design in an acupunctural way; not just seeking to make an expressive statement.” 

Ghotmeh’s desire to build, she suggests, is partly a result of her upbringing in Beirut in the 1980s, when the Lebanese Civil War was raging.  

“I remember the war because we sometimes had to go to the basement during bombing. Being on the seventh floor and suddenly going underground is very much present in my memories,” she said.  

At such times, she sparked her imagination by, for instance, playing with light — a crucial factor in her work today. “You start to find creative ways to occupy yourself and to make joy out of a crazy situation,” she said.  

The violent destruction she witnessed as a child pushed her into the optimistic act of building things. She actually studied archaeology at the American University of Beirut. But, she said, archaeology is about “digging up the past” and she wanted to look to the future. She currently has a number of projects (including a sophisticated hotel in the verdant countryside and a public art collection) planned in her homeland as an “act of reconciliation.”   

Ghotmeh believes that “beauty is a necessity,” and aims to implement that belief in her work. She hopes to see “more specificity to the places where we construct, and (deeper) relations with the people who inhabit these places. There needs to be integration with the people.”   

Ghotmeh’s architectural practice was once described as “humanist” — acting as a meeting place for people. “I take that with joy,” she said. “When we talk about humanism, there’s a sense of respect. I try, through my architecture, to develop places that bring people together and put them at ease.”  

