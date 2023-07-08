Red Sea Film Fund-backed ‘Banel & Adama’ wins at Biarritz fest

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Fund-backed film, “Banel & Adama,” bagged two jury prizes at the inaugural Nouvelles Vagues International Film Festival in Biarritz, France.
Senegalese filmmaker Ramata-Toulaye Sy also made history earlier this year when she landed a spot for her feature directorial debut in competition for the prestigious Palme d’Or, the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival.
Set in a remote village in northern Senegal, the region in which her parents were born, “Banel & Adama” follows a young couple whose romance is put in jeopardy when the village council voices their disapproval for the pairing, sending the entire village into chaos.
“It's a tragedy,” Sy previously explained to CNN. “At first, ‘Banel & Adama’ feels like a classic love story, (but) little by little, we realize that this love story focuses more on Banel than Adama, and it turns into the story of a woman trying to fulfill herself.”
DUBAI: Great family films have the power to change lives. Saudi filmmaker Khalid Fahad should know, as it was Disney’s “The Lion King” that changed his. Now, nearly three decades later, Fahad hopes to do the same for a new generation, using the inimitable magic of Saudi Arabia to craft the first family film in the Kingdom’s history, “Valley Road,” a stirring ode to both the films and the country that he loves so dearly.
That wasn’t always Fahad’s intention, of course. In fact, the initial idea that sparked “Valley Road” came to him during a visit to his brother’s house, as he spoke to his young niece and wondered why she didn’t speak back.
“I asked her mother, ‘Why isn’t she responding with words?’ and she explained to me that she had a disorder called ‘selective mutism.’ I started reading about it later and got very interested. I ended up sitting down to write a story about this kid, thinking that it would be a small indie film following them around,” Fahad explains to Arab News.
“I then wondered, ‘Why am I writing this story?’ And I started to think back to myself at that age. I realized I wanted the world to be big, the same sort of family film that I once fell in love with. I wanted stirring music, big special effects, song and dance — a truly sprawling world. I realized this was something that no one had ever done here,” he continues.
As wonderful as that sounds on paper, making it happen in a country that has never produced a film of such ambition would be no easy task. Fahad got his start on YouTube making clips with his friends, graduating to bigger and bigger short films over the last decade in which he honed his skills and developed his style. He knew he was personally ready, but who would help him meet this challenge?
“First, I went to a VFX company called Squids based in Egypt, not knowing if I could even afford them. I told them the story in detail, and they didn’t say anything. Then, they all started laughing. I didn’t know what to think! But before I could stand up and walk out, they said to me, ‘Since we were kids, we have been dreaming of working on a project like this. We’ll do it with you, even if we have to do it for free’,” Fahad says.
The filmmaker started identifying the talent he wanted to work with — composers, producers, even major celebrities like Saudi singer and actress Aseel Omran. One by one, as soon as they heard his story, they joined his cause. With all that might behind him, he approached Ithra, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture based in Dhahran, who he knew were looking to start funding films. They were impressed, but still skeptical.
“They said, ‘This is a risky project. It’s a fantasy adventure, and you want to build your own village and move everyone there for a full month to shoot? How can you even pull this off?’ Undeterred, I ended up going all over the country, finally finding an area in the south that would let us build the village if we agreed to clean it all up afterwards. Meanwhile, we were working tirelessly on our concept — making storyboards, VFX samples, even the score and original songs. After a full year of work to prove we had what it takes, Ithra agreed to come aboard and fund our film,” says Fahad.
Even with all of that in place, the most important piece of all was yet to be discovered: a child actor who could take on the lead role of Ali, a selectively mute young boy living in a village who goes on the adventure of a lifetime. He knew he needed an unknown, someone who had no experience in commercials or television, who would have the true innocence and untapped imagination that the film needed.
“We spent 10 days auditioning 150 kids in Riyadh. Towards the end, a mother came with two sons, but only one was there to audition. Our casting supervisor saw the other brother sitting there in the hallway, and asked him, ‘Why are you not auditioning? You better come inside and audition too, because you never know — the person chosen might be you!’ After some hesitation, he agreed, and we knew very quickly that that boy, Hamad Farhan, was our Ali,” says Fahad.
As 10-year-old Hamad and the rest of the cast studied tirelessly to pull off what Fahad had envisioned, working with acting coaches and even a choreographer flown in from abroad to pull off the big musical numbers, Fahad himself went back to the movies that inspired him. Day and night, he studied Disney films and other influential family films from both Hollywood and Bollywood to figure out how to make his $1.5 million budget feel like at least 10 times that, a feat he achieved.
“I had to learn the visual language of these films, because it is truly a universal language all its own. Across in the world, when people watch films like “Aladdin,” “Coco,” “Encanto,” or “Luca,” they can connect with these characters and stories instantly. That’s what I knew I had to achieve, to make our Saudi story resonate the same way those had,” says Fahad.
While the team were proud of what they had created, Fahad didn’t know for sure how audiences would respond until the film debuted at the Red Sea International Film Festival in December 2022. The pressure was palpable — the film was given the prestigious closing slot, and celebrities and film luminaries from across the world sat in the audience, including the legendary Jackie Chan.
“It was heavy, but as soon as it finished, everyone started screaming and clapping. It was a magical moment. I knew we had done something crazy, but I didn’t know if people would love it. But then people came up to me to tell me that it was so touching that they had cried,” says Fahad.
Most important to Fahad, however, wasn’t the fact that they had pulled off what others had thought was impossible. It was gratifying that people from across Saudi Arabia and the world all connected with his sprawling fantasy, but what affected him most was the fact that each person in the audience had connected with the affliction of his poor niece. In that moment, it was clearer to him than ever before that the power of cinema could help us understand any human experience.
“People were amazed,” says Fahad. “They said to me, ‘This boy is silent, but he says so much. We know what he is feeling, and we feel it too.’ That meant the world to me.”
DUBAI: London-based publisher Saqi Books is marking the 85th anniversary of the release of the seminal Egyptian writer Tawfik Al-Hakim’s satirical classic “Diary of a Country Prosecutor” with a special English-language paperback edition on July 11.
“Both a comedy of errors and a trenchant social satire, this classic by one of the Arab world’s leading dramatists has lost none of its bite,” the publisher states in its press release.
As the title suggests, it is the fictional journal of a public prosecutor stationed somewhere in rural Egypt. Laced with the kind of dark humor that arises from only the most horrific circumstances, the book “takes aim at a self-interested ruling class and the hapless public servants at their disposal,” the release continues.
In his foreword, the late novelist P.H. Newby writes: “Al-Hakim’s comedy is blacker than anything Gogol or Dickens wrote because life for the Egyptian peasantry was blacker than for the nineteenth-century Russian serf or English pauper,” adding that Al-Hakim’s “bitter humor” focused on “a social reality that he plainly regarded as shocking and, since he saw no immediate way of improving it, dispiriting.”
Al-Hakim is widely regarded as one of the greats of Arabic literature and drama, on a par with his great friend and peer, Naguib Mahfouz. (When Mahfouz won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1988, he insisted that Al-Hakim would have won it, had he still been alive.)
Saqi’s editorial director Elizabeth Biggs tells Arab News: “There is a beautiful photograph of Al-Hakim and Mahfouz that was taken in a café sometime in 1982, when both men are old and iconic. Mahfouz is in his dark glasses and a sharp coat; Al-Hakim is gesticulating animatedly in a spotless beige flat cap. They are both smiling, sharing some joke. It’s obvious from this photograph that these two know some wisdom and kindness about the human condition the rest of us are still trying to find.”
She describes Al-Hakim and Mahfouz as “the real pioneers of the novel in Arabic,” saying: “They built on one another’s legacies and inspired subsequent generations of writers around the world. Their skills in turning universal human foibles into timeless classics are unmatched, except by one another. ‘Diary of a Country Prosecutor’ is full of such vignettes, starring people who ‘mean well,’ but lack the requisite knowledge or skills to execute their ambitions, attempting to wrangle order out of confusion.
“It’s hard to unwind from this small but rich tapestry of a novel one thread when it is composed of so many vivid ones: social, political, local, national and international commentaries. Al-Hakim frequently chose to focus the lens of his writing on the farmers of the Delta and the ‘force within them they’re not conscious of.’ Like another of Al-Hakim’s novels, ‘Return of the Spirit,’ it’s a kind of apprenticeship novel,” she continues. “We are all works in progress who must take to the stage when we’re only really ready for the dress rehearsal while, on the other side of the room, Mahfouz and Al-Hakim are sipping coffee, making notes, smiling kindly and encouraging us to keep on going.”
DUBAI: Saudi filmmaker Mohamed Al-Salman’s “Raven Song” — the Kingdom’s entry for this year’s Academy Awards — had its British premiere on July 2 as part of the annual SAFAR Film Festival. His fellow Saudi Maha Al-Saati was also featured in the festival with her short “VHS Tape Replaced.”
SAFAR bills itself as the UK’s largest festival dedicated to cinema from the Arab world, and this year’s theme is “A Journey Through Space and Time.”
As curator Rabih El-Khoury explained, this year marks 20 years since the invasion of Iraq and 75 years since the Nakba in Palestine. Along with the recent unrest in Sudan, he said, “I was thinking about the importance of time, the importance of these dates.” But equally important is the “space” aspect of the program. “The Arab world is composed of such a rich geography. We have a Somali film in the program — many people don’t know that Somalia is an Arab country; we have the two Saudi films, films from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Lebanon, Palestine, Egypt, Syria… We wanted to explore the geography of the Arab world.”
The two films from the Kingdom share similarities — and not just their country of origin. In “Raven Song,” set in 2002, a man who has been diagnosed with a brain tumor seeks to woo a woman with whom he has become infatuated through song. It is, according to the festival’s synopsis, “a satire about an absurd love story and a seemingly lost soul.”
Al-Saati’s short, meanwhile, is set in 1987 and tells the story of a young Black Saudi man trying to impress his crush “by mimicking an iconic singer.”
“They’re both love stories, really,” El-Khoury said. “And what I find more interesting than the singing theme is actually that they’re both era pieces — eras that are very different from today’s Saudi. Dating, for example, was completely different; you never had mixed locations for men and women. I find it very interesting that Saudi filmmakers are revisiting — or rediscovering — the past in their stories.
“I was interested in both of them because they speak about space and time — so both fit in our theme of this year — but also because we don’t know much about Saudi as a country. What we do know about it is what we hear in the news,” he continued. “Films like these — which are completely different from what we expect not only from Saudi cinema, but from Arab cinema — are interesting for me; films that speak about things that we, as a public, don’t necessarily know. It's interesting to explore what Saudi is, as a country, through the lens of its filmmakers, not just through the news.”
El-Khoury was speaking the day after the screening of “Raven Song,” which was followed by a Q&A with Al-Salman. “The film isn’t an easy film, I have to say. It’s a genre film from Saudi Arabia and people here don’t necessarily know the filmmaker,” El-Khoury said. “We were thrilled that we could present this singular voice from Saudi Arabia, but of course you don’t know if the public will turn up or not. But we had a good crowd and what I thought was really interesting is that the audience also stayed for the Q&A; they were eager to listen to him speak. Which made the Q&A just as interesting as watching the film. There were Saudi people and non-Saudi people in the audience, and everyone reflected on the film in a very special way.
“There were people who wanted to know some bits and pieces about actual scenes from the film, but the director didn’t want to elaborate; he said he wanted the audience to understand it the way they wanted, and didn’t want to give them his vision of things. But also people asked about the political aspect, since 2002 was a critical year (in the region) because of the events of 2001. I thought it was very interesting how he tackled this question. He said he was making a film for the local audience, and that, at the time, in Saudi, people weren’t thinking about politics all the time; they carried on with their lives. So he was more interested in telling a social story than a political one. He said that if he had made a film about the political atmosphere at the time, then the local audience would know that this was a film made for Westerners.”
The screening fit well with what El-Khoury’s goals for SAFAR.
“I’m so excited that audiences are responding to, and identifying with, what we do,” he said. “Non-Arabs are discovering the Arab world in all of its diversity and complexity. And they’re changing their perspective on the Arab world.”
PARIS: Moroccan couturier Sara Chraibi took part in Paris Haute Couture Week on Thursday evening with a showcase that paid tribute to her home country.
As with a number of other collections shown on the official calendar this summer, the designer kept her color palette muted and instead showed off her flair for expert tailoring and embellishment.
An oversized blazer dress with slouchy sleeves competed for attention on the outdoor runway with tailored pantsuits featuring Arabesque capes seemingly inspired by traditional Moroccan design.
Sleek, slinky gowns were overlain with sheer material reminiscent of kaftans while embellishments were geometric and studded along the front of bodices on a number of looks.
The designer made good use of strands of sabra — a silk extracted from aloe vera plants that is traditionally used in Moroccan design — and also featured sensual materials such as chiffon in the collection that was shown in the grounds of a Parisian high school.
Chraibi, who joined the Federation de la Haute Couture as a guest member, is known to breathe new life into Morocco’s age-old craftsmanship techniques and that design ethos was on show on Thursday in her Fall/Winter 2023/24 collection.
Simple silhouettes placed a focus on Chraibi’s deft handling of materials and her ability to cut patterns with sharp precision.
Founded in 2012, her Rabat-based label was one of just five Arab-helmed brands to hit the runway at this edition of Haute Couture Week – Lebanon’s Georges Hobeika, Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad, as well as Saudi-led, Paris-based label Ashi Studio, rounded out the list.
Other notable names on the coveted official calendar included Chanel, Valentino, Giorgio Armani Prive and Jean Paul Gaultier, among others.
Chraibi counts Moroccan singers Manal and Asma Lmnawar and French Moroccan actress Ouidad Elma among her fans and is growing her client list to include discerning clientele from across the region, including the Gulf.
The designer studied architecture in Rabat and then in Paris, where she graduated in philosophy and architectural theory. She made her Paris Haute Couture Week debut in January, when she showed off a collection that combined traditional Moroccan craftsmanship with modern elements and materials.
PARIS: Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi, founder of Paris-based label Ashi Studio, showcased his latest line on the official Haute Couture calendar in Paris on Thursday, becoming the first designer from the Gulf to join the hallowed ranks of couture designers who are featured at the event.
The show took place at Paris’s sumptuous Théâtre du Chatelet and was titled “The Essence.”
Cloaked in darkness before the show, alien-like sounds reverberated around the otherworldly catwalk as the glittering crowd took their seats.
Inspired by German author Patrick Suskind's 1985 novel "Perfume," the collection was an exploration of "passion, obsession and mystery," according to the show notes. Ashi's new line was a "bold and poetic ode to dark romance, diversity and sensuality tinged with danger."
The show was marked by structured creations in a color palette of black, white and neutrals, with occasional pops of dusty pink and dusk blue. Curved, unexpected cutouts adored gowns, while shaggy dystopian material clung to the train of floor-legnth dresses.
One standout number featured a dazzling necklace-style collar from which silk rippled out behind the model. A hot pink mohair-style gown was another look that caught the eye of fashion editors on the runway, while British Moroccan model Nora Attal and Danish model Mona Tougaard - who is of Turkish, Somali and Ethiopian descent - opened the show in all-black, futuristic looks boasting ribbing and sheer material.
Ashi, who joined the Federation de la Haute Couture as a guest member, launched his eponymous house 17 years ago. He is one of five designers from the Middle East to take part in the official calendar this year, besides Georges Hobeika, Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab, all of whom hail from Lebanon, and Morocco-born Sara Chraïbi. Other luxury labels on the official calendar include Chanel, Fendi, Valentino and Rahul Mishra, among others.
Ashi’s designs have been worn by A-list celebrities such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue, Penélope Cruz, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Queen Rania of Jordan and more.
“This appointment is the highlight of my career,” Ashi said in a statement posted on Instagram when the announcement was made in June. “I will honor it in the memory of the great couturiers who came before me and whom I now join in the pursuit of this grand tradition of excellence in creativity and savoir-faire.
“Today, I am reminded of days escaping to the garden to dream, and, of that first day, when I hired one seamstress to bring to life the images in my head. Challenging and joyous, couture has and continues to lay bare my inner energy, so that I may give the best of myself to serve its high art,” he added.
“This recognition brings me the greatest emotion; it offers me the opportunity to share with you who I am. As this new chapter unfolds, I recognize that today would not be possible without the exceptional talent and dedication of my atelier. I wish to thank everyone who has worked to bring my dreams to life,” Ashi wrote on Instagram.
Ashi previously told Arab News: “I incredibly proud of my Saudi roots … my designs are often influenced by Saudi heritage.”