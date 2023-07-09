You are here

PSG make Bayern's Hernandez their fifth new signing


Lucas Hernandez will link up in defense with Slovakia captain Skriniar, who joined on a free transfer the day after Enrique’s unveiling as manager. (AP/File)

AFP




  • The star joins Ugarte, Skriniar, Asensio and Lee Kang-in as Parc des Princes newcomers



PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain signed Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez on Sunday, the club’s fifth signing this week.

The French 2018 World Cup winner joins Manuel Ugarte, Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio and Lee Kang-in as Parc des Princes newcomers since Luis Enrique’s appointment as coach on Wednesday.

Hernandez has signed a deal until 2028 at the Qatari-backed side which approaches the upcoming season with Enrique now in the dugout after the sacking of Christophe Galtier.

“I’m feeling so happy, I’ve been waiting to join PSG for some time now and at last it’s happened,” said Hernandez, who will be experiencing Ligue 1 for the first time in his career.

The 27-year-old’s transfer was estimated at around €40 million ($44 million) by a source close to the deal, way below the 80 million originally sought by Bayern.

A question mark hangs over Hernandez’s fitness with the player only turning out 107 times for the Bundesliga giants in four years.

He has been sidelined since undergoing surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the ninth minute of France’s opening World Cup match against Australia in Qatar.

Hernandez will link up in defense with Slovakia captain Skriniar, who joined on a free transfer the day after Enrique’s unveiling as manager, with forward Asensio moving from Real Madrid.

Uruguay midfielder Ugarte followed the day after from Portuguese club Sporting, with the Ligue 1 champions signing South Korean international Lee from Real Mallorca on Saturday.

Former Barcelona and Spain boss Enrique has been quick to recruit as major doubts persist over the future of Kylian Mbappe.

PSG must sell their superstar player in the current transfer window or likely lose him for nothing when his deal ends next season.

Elsewhere, in English Premier League, Mauricio Pochettino is ready to “risk” his reputation at troubled Chelsea, but the new Blues boss won’t be bolstered by a reunion with Harry Kane.

Kane has been linked with a move away from Pochettino’s former club Tottenham and a switch to Stamford Bridge could have suited both parties.

Pochettino needs a top-class striker to improve on the club’s dismal goal-scoring record last season and England captain Kane fits the bill perfectly.

Tottenham’s record goalscorer, who rose to prominence under Pochettino, is keen to leave the north Londoners after failing in his bid to engineer a transfer to Manchester City two years ago.

Linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Kane’s Tottenham contract expires next year, increasing the urgency to resolve his future.

However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy might see the prospect of selling Kane to a London club, and one managed by the man he sacked in 2019, as a bridge too far.

Speaking at his first Chelsea press conference on Friday, Pochettino reacted with mock horror before breaking into a grin when he was asked if he would try to sign Kane.

“I don’t like to talk about players in another club, but you are talking about one of the greatest, one of the best strikers in the world,” he said.

“It’s not fair to talk. Fans are not stupid, they are so clever and they know my relationship with him was always amazing.

“I saw him when he was young, grow up and achieve all he was achieving and of course we have a great relationship.

“At the moment we are thinking in different ways. We are not thinking about that (Kane).”

If a blockbuster move for Kane is off the agenda, Pochettino has to look elsewhere to solve Chelsea’s striker crisis.

The Blues, who have sold German forward Kai Havertz to Arsenal, mustered just 38 goals in 38 Premier League games as they finished in 12th place.

“We have to time to work. I think for sure we are going to add players that can score,” Pochettino said.

Pochettino was linked with a return to Tottenham before accepting Chelsea’s offer.

The 51-year-old spent five years at Tottenham, leading the club to their first Champions League final appearance just months before his surprise dismissal.

Asked if Tottenham had made an approach before appointing Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou as their manager, the Argentine said: “We have a very good relationship with Daniel and with all the Tottenham people.”

David de Gea announces Manchester United exit


  • “Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me”



LONDON: David de Gea announced Saturday he is leaving Manchester United after 12 years, saying “it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge.”
The Spanish goalkeeper, who won the Premier League Golden Glove award for most clean sheets last season, was criticized for a number of high-profile errors in the final weeks of the campaign.
His contract with United expired at the end of June, with no new deal agreed despite talks that took place throughout the season.
United have been linked with a move for Inter Milan keeper Andre Onana.
In a message on social media, De Gea, 32, thanked United fans for their support, but said: “Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.

FASTFACT

The Spanish goalkeeper, who won the Premier League Golden Glove award for most clean sheets last season, was criticized for a number of high-profile errors in the final weeks of the campaign.

“Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me.”
When De Gea’s contract expired last Friday, United said they remained in talks with the Spanish international goalkeeper.
That followed reports De Gea had signed a contract extension only for the club to withdraw that offer and come back with reduced terms.
De Gea wrote: “I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club.
“I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honor only bestowed upon a few lucky footballers.”
United boss Erik ten Hag thanked De Gea for his service to the club in a statement.
“It takes great quality and character to reach the level of even playing one game for Manchester United,” he said.
“To do it 545 times over 12 years is a special achievement, particularly in the goalkeeping position where every game puts you in the spotlight.
“To have won player of the year awards from both the fans and his team-mates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club.”

 

Sfaxien book their place at King Salman Club Cup finals











RIYADH: Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien are through to the group stages of the King Salman Club Cup with a 2-0 win against Sudan’s Al-Hilal S.C. in the second leg. 

Mohamed Abdel-Rahman’s first-leg penalty raised Al-Hilal’s optimism, but second-half goals by Aziz Al-Sayihi and Barakat Al-Hamidi in the second leg in Sfax ended all hope for the Omdurman team’s participation in the Arab world’s premier club contest, which Saudi Arabia is hosting this year.

Sayihi’s confident back-post header on the 65th minute drew the home side level on aggregate before Hamidi scored a close-range goal with three minutes to go in the tie.

In Group A, Sfaxien will join Saudi league champions Al-Ittihad, who have spent the summer beefing up their squad with top European signings, including World Cup winners Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. The two teams will meet at King Fahd stadium in Taif on July 30. 

Tunisian side ES Tunis and Iraq’s Al-Shorta are also in Group A.

The competition, also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, will take place between July 27 and Aug. 12.

Milan, Aston Villa and Brighton get UEFA green light











LAUSANNE: UEFA on Friday authorized AC Milan, Aston Villa and Brighton to take part in European competitions next season after they made changes to avoid potential conflict with the multiclub ownership rule.

Seven-time European champions Milan share the same US owners, RedBird Capital Partners, as French Cup winners Toulouse, while Villa’s owners have a stake in Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom became the majority shareholder of Union Saint-Gilloise when he bought the Belgian side in 2018.

European football’s governing body had appointed investigators to study the links between the teams in question, but said it was now satisfied “no one has control or decisive influence over more than one club” participating in its competitions.

BACKGROUND

European football’s governing body had appointed investigators to study the links between the teams in question, but said it was now satisfied ‘no one has control or decisive influence over more than one club’ participating in its competitions.

“Following the implementation of significant changes by the clubs and their related investors, the CFCB First Chamber accepted the admission of the aforementioned clubs to the UEFA club competitions for the 2023/24 season,” UEFA said in a statement.

“The CFCB found that the significant changes implemented brought the clubs into compliance with the multi-club ownership rule.

It added: “These changes substantially restrict the investors’ influence and decision-making power over more than one club, ensuring compliance with the multi-club ownership rule.”

UEFA has multi-club ownership regulations in place to protect the integrity of its competitions when such teams could be drawn to play each other.

Rules do not allow a club to hold or deal in securities or shares of another club playing in a European competition and no club can be a member of any other club participating in UEFA competitions.

Additionally, no person has the power to be “simultaneously involved” in the management, administration or sporting performance of more than one club.

As part of complying with the rules, none of the affected clubs will be able to transfer players to each other, whether permanently or on loan, until September 2024.

Milan are due to play in the Champions League, with Brighton, Union and Toulouse in the Europa League. Villa and Vitoria are both in the qualifying rounds of the Conference League.

Saudi firm Sela to sponsor Newcastle's preseason tournament at St. James' Park








  • Newcastle United, Fiorentina, Villarreal, Nice to contest Sela Cup
  • Sporting events company, VisitMalta to co-sponsor two-day event



NEWCASTLE: Saudi Arabian sporting events company Sela has been named as the main sponsor of a preseason soccer tournament to be held at Newcastle United’s home ground.

The Sela Cup, held in conjunction with VisitMalta, will take place at St. James’ Park a week before the start of the Premier League season.

The competition will feature Newcastle United — who return to preseason training on Sunday — UEFA Conference League beaten finalists Fiorentina, Spain’s Villarreal and French Ligue 1 outfit Nice. It is expected to become a permanent fixture in the Magpies’ summer schedule for the duration of Sela’s multiyear sponsorship deal.

Eddie Howe’s side will take on Fiorentina, who lost to West Ham United in the Conference League final in May, on Saturday, Aug. 5, before hosting Villarreal the following day. Nice will play Villarreal in an early kickoff on Saturday and Fiorentina on Sunday.

 

“The tournament has been made possible by Newcastle United’s new front-of-shirt partners, Sela, and event sponsors VisitMalta, which promotes travel to the hugely popular Mediterranean island and supports its bustling tourism industry,” the club said.

Newcastle United Women, who became the first professional club in the history of England’s third tier, will also feature in the weekend of football on Tyneside, taking on West Bromwich Albion Women at teatime on Aug. 5.

The tournament format will see teams awarded three points for a win, one point for a draw and an additional point per goal scored. On Sunday, following the final match, the winners will be handed the Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta.

Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales said: “There is huge excitement going into the 2023/24 season, so to be able to give our supporters two days of football involving both our men’s and women’s teams is something that everybody is looking forward to.

“To be able to attract elite clubs from three of Europe’s top leagues shows our ambition to grow as a club and the growing attraction of Newcastle United.

“I would like to sincerely thank our partners, Sela and VisitMalta, for making this possible. Having them on board to offer their expertise in delivering top class events and activations will ensure the tournament is a great weekend for everyone coming to St. James’ Park.”

Ibrahim Mohtaseb, senior vice president at Sela, said: “Since we announced our partnership with Newcastle United, we have seen fantastic support and interest in Sela, both in the UK and in the Middle East.

“To be able to further strengthen our connection with Newcastle’s passionate fan base is truly exciting and we are sure that the Sela Cup will be popular with supporters at a very exciting time ahead of the new season.

“Sela prides itself on creating world class experiences, so for us to bring our resources and expertise to Newcastle is something that we are all very proud to play a key role in and we hope that everybody enjoys what promises to be a great weekend of football.”

Malta’s Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said: “In an era where travel has become an essential part of our lives, sports tourism acts as a catalyst for growth, uniting individuals from diverse backgrounds through the universal language of sports.

“The Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, will be a sterling opportunity to strengthen the Maltese island’s prospects in the tourism world.”

Manchester City's global trophy tour to make October stop in the UAE








  • City fans in the UAE will be able to celebrate and see the three trophies up close and personal when the tour lands in Abu Dhabi



LONDON: Manchester City on Friday announced the details of their global Treble Trophy Tour — presented by official club partner OKX — to celebrate the club’s historic 2022-23 season, with a stop in the UAE on the agenda.

Following successful tours in previous years, the English giants will take the Premier League trophy, FA Cup, and — for the first time in the club’s history — the Champions League trophy to fans in more countries than ever before.

This year’s tour will begin in Manchester before heading to Japan and South Korea as part of City’s pre-season tour in Asia. The trophies will then make their way to Greece, China, India, Australia, the UAE, Norway, Argentina, the US, and Brazil.

Further destinations and dates are set to be announced, the club said.

City fans in the UAE will be able to celebrate and see the three trophies up close and personal when the tour lands in Abu Dhabi from Oct. 5-8.

