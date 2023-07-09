PSG make Bayern’s Hernandez their fifth new signing

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain signed Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez on Sunday, the club’s fifth signing this week.

The French 2018 World Cup winner joins Manuel Ugarte, Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio and Lee Kang-in as Parc des Princes newcomers since Luis Enrique’s appointment as coach on Wednesday.

Hernandez has signed a deal until 2028 at the Qatari-backed side which approaches the upcoming season with Enrique now in the dugout after the sacking of Christophe Galtier.

“I’m feeling so happy, I’ve been waiting to join PSG for some time now and at last it’s happened,” said Hernandez, who will be experiencing Ligue 1 for the first time in his career.

The 27-year-old’s transfer was estimated at around €40 million ($44 million) by a source close to the deal, way below the 80 million originally sought by Bayern.

A question mark hangs over Hernandez’s fitness with the player only turning out 107 times for the Bundesliga giants in four years.

He has been sidelined since undergoing surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the ninth minute of France’s opening World Cup match against Australia in Qatar.

Hernandez will link up in defense with Slovakia captain Skriniar, who joined on a free transfer the day after Enrique’s unveiling as manager, with forward Asensio moving from Real Madrid.

Uruguay midfielder Ugarte followed the day after from Portuguese club Sporting, with the Ligue 1 champions signing South Korean international Lee from Real Mallorca on Saturday.

Former Barcelona and Spain boss Enrique has been quick to recruit as major doubts persist over the future of Kylian Mbappe.

PSG must sell their superstar player in the current transfer window or likely lose him for nothing when his deal ends next season.

Elsewhere, in English Premier League, Mauricio Pochettino is ready to “risk” his reputation at troubled Chelsea, but the new Blues boss won’t be bolstered by a reunion with Harry Kane.

Kane has been linked with a move away from Pochettino’s former club Tottenham and a switch to Stamford Bridge could have suited both parties.

Pochettino needs a top-class striker to improve on the club’s dismal goal-scoring record last season and England captain Kane fits the bill perfectly.

Tottenham’s record goalscorer, who rose to prominence under Pochettino, is keen to leave the north Londoners after failing in his bid to engineer a transfer to Manchester City two years ago.

Linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Kane’s Tottenham contract expires next year, increasing the urgency to resolve his future.

However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy might see the prospect of selling Kane to a London club, and one managed by the man he sacked in 2019, as a bridge too far.

Speaking at his first Chelsea press conference on Friday, Pochettino reacted with mock horror before breaking into a grin when he was asked if he would try to sign Kane.

“I don’t like to talk about players in another club, but you are talking about one of the greatest, one of the best strikers in the world,” he said.

“It’s not fair to talk. Fans are not stupid, they are so clever and they know my relationship with him was always amazing.

“I saw him when he was young, grow up and achieve all he was achieving and of course we have a great relationship.

“At the moment we are thinking in different ways. We are not thinking about that (Kane).”

If a blockbuster move for Kane is off the agenda, Pochettino has to look elsewhere to solve Chelsea’s striker crisis.

The Blues, who have sold German forward Kai Havertz to Arsenal, mustered just 38 goals in 38 Premier League games as they finished in 12th place.

“We have to time to work. I think for sure we are going to add players that can score,” Pochettino said.

Pochettino was linked with a return to Tottenham before accepting Chelsea’s offer.

The 51-year-old spent five years at Tottenham, leading the club to their first Champions League final appearance just months before his surprise dismissal.

Asked if Tottenham had made an approach before appointing Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou as their manager, the Argentine said: “We have a very good relationship with Daniel and with all the Tottenham people.”