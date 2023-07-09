Bateen World Academy achieves remarkable IB exam results

Students of Bateen World Academy, the exclusive International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme school within the Aldar Academies group, which is part of Aldar Education, have demonstrated exceptional academic performance, as reflected by their remarkable IB exam results.
The students have achieved an average point score of 33, surpassing the international average of 30.2 points. Furthermore, 95 percent of the students have successfully passed the IB examination, exceeding the global pass rate of 79.3 percent.
Rawan Najim, who intends to study genetics at the University of Toronto in Canada, is the top achiever at the Bateen World Academy with an impressive average point score of 44. Deeksha Chaudhuri, who plans to pursue engineering at Princeton University in the United States, and Sona Sedrakyan, who aims to study medicine, have achieved 42 points. Mustafa Rashed, who intends to study finance at the University of Leeds in the UK, and Frank Yeh, who eyes pursuing a career in game development, have achieved 39 points.
Commenting on the results, Neal Dilk, principal of Bateen World Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students’ outstanding achievements in the IB exams this year. These remarkable results are a testament to their resilience and pursuit of excellence, further building upon our school’s established track record of surpassing the IBDP world average results for five years. These exceptional outcomes symbolize the transformative power of lifelong learning and the limitless potential of the global citizens we have nurtured within our inclusive, learner-centered environment. I wish our students all the best in their future endeavors.”
Stephen Sharples, executive director of education at Aldar Education, added: “We are thrilled with the outstanding results achieved by our students in the IB examinations. What truly impresses us is the incredible diversity of fields they aspire to explore in their future studies. It is a testament to the well-rounded education they have received at Aldar Academies, which encourages students to explore and uncover their passions, including futuristic fields such as game development. We have every confidence that they will excel in their chosen fields and make a positive impact in the world.”
On behalf of Aldar Education’s family, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our students and their families, as well as our educators who have played an instrumental role in this journey of success.”