Allisen Corpuz wins US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach for her first LPGA title

Allisen Corpuz poses with her parents after winning the US Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday in Pebble Beach, California. (AP)
PEBBLE BEACH, California: Allisen Corpuz became the first American in 20 years to make the US Women’s Open her first LPGA title, closing with a 3-under 69 on Sunday and handling her historic moment at Pebble Beach as if she had been there before.

Corpuz, a 25-year-old from Hawaii, pulled away with a big par putt and back-to-back birdies on the back nine to enjoy the most scenic walk in golf up the 18th fairway, the Pacific Ocean on her left and her place secured as the first US Women’s Open champion at Pebble Beach.

She won by three shots over Charley Hull (66) and Jiyai Shin (68) and claimed the $2 million prize, the richest ever for an LPGA major champion.

Corpuz was so calm and cool on the grandest stage in women’s golf, regardless of the shot or the circumstances, until reality began to set in down the 18th, the same path walked by Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Tiger Woods, all Open champions at Pebble Beach.

When she tapped in for par, she covered her smile with her hand and wiped tears away with her Aloha-print towel.

“Unreal,” Corpuz said. “This week has felt like a dream come true. It’s been really awesome to be at Pebble Beach this week. Every few holes I kind of looked out and thought, ‘I’m here at Pebble. There’s not many places better than this.’”

Former President Barack Obama was among the first to congratulate her on Twitter. Both went to Punahou School in Honolulu.

“You make us all proud — and look forward to a round at Kapolei!,” Obama tweeted.

Hilary Lunke in 2003 at Pumpkin Ridge was the last American to get her first win at the US Women’s Open, that one in a three-way Monday playoff.

Corpuz, who finished at 9-under 279, was the only player to break par all four days.

Corpuz never gave anyone much of a chance. Nasa Hataoka lost her one-shot lead on the opening hole when Corpuz hit her approach to 5 feet for birdie, and the 24-year-old from Japan dropped too many shots down the home stretch.

They were tied at the turn until Corpuz hit her approach to just inside 10 feet for birdie on the 10th. The key moment came at the par-3 12th, when Corpuz hit her approach short into the bunker and had 15 feet for par. Hataoka rolled her birdie putt from the fringe 5 feet by the hole. Corpuz made her par, Hataoka missed her putt and the lead was at two.

It only got larger, Corpuz stretching it to four shots with superb wedges to 8 feet on the par-5 14th and 4 feet on the 15th, both birdies that made the final act a battle for second place.

Hull, who started the final round seven shots behind, closed to within two shots early on the back nine and stayed in the game with a 30-foot birdie putt on the 16th. Only later did she realize Corpuz was pulling away. Hull kept firing, hitting 3-wood from under the cypress tree in the middle of the 18th fairway and nearly pulling it off.

“Shy kids don’t get sweets,” she told herself on the 18th before lashing away and dropping to a knee to watch its flight.

Shin made a birdie on the 18th to join Hull as a runner-up.

Hataoka, whose 66 on Saturday was nearly nine shots better than the field, had a 40 on the back nine and tied for fourth with Bailey Tardy, the 36-hole leader who went 75-73 on the weekend for her best finish in her LPGA rookie season.

But this moment was all about Corpuz. She joined Michelle Wie West as the only major champions from Hawaii — Wie West won the Women’s Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014 and played her final major this week at Pebble Beach.

They are not close except for their high school (Punahou) and education — Wie West graduated from Stanford, Corpuz got a business degree and an MBA from USC — and their early start.

Corpuz broke Wie West’s record as the youngest player to qualify for the US Women’s Amateur Public Links as a 10-year-old. This was her 19th USGA championship. She knows the USGA formula of fairways and greens, and loads of patience.

She is built for this, especially given her concentration that not even a gorgeous day on the Monterey Peninsula could crack.

Officiating behind the fifth green was Mary Bea Porter King, the pioneer of junior golf in Hawaii and one of the most influential figures in the game. Corpuz first came into the Hawaii junior program at age 7.

“She’s always been calm, cool and ... I won’t say serious, but she just plodded along. She was sort of a giant killer,” Porter King said. “I don’t think she was fearful of anything.”

That much was obvious at Pebble Beach, which had enough wind to be challenging as ever. Only seven players finished under par.

Rose Zhang, who dominated the amateur scene and then won her first LPGA Tour start as a pro, never got on track and closed with a 72 to tie for ninth. She now has top 10s in both majors as a pro, though this time she was never in the mix.

Smith wins LIV Golf London individual title, 4Aces rally for team victory

Smith wins LIV Golf London individual title, 4Aces rally for team victory
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

Smith wins LIV Golf London individual title, 4Aces rally for team victory

Smith wins LIV Golf London individual title, 4Aces rally for team victory
  • Smith was elated to win the individual title yet he was disappointed to have missed a 6-foot putt for par that would’ve forced the first team playoff
  • Sunday’s win was 4Aces’ sixth regular-season team title going back to last season, and their second this season
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

ST. ALBANS, England – Cameron Smith stood on the 18th green, put his hands behind his head and closed his eyes, trying to process the conflicting range of emotions following Sunday’s dramatic finish at LIV Golf London.
He was elated to win the individual title, his second victory in 13 regular season starts since joining LIV. It was a perfect way to build momentum entering his title defense in two weeks at the Open Championship.
Yet he was disappointed to have missed a 6-foot putt for par that would’ve forced the first team playoff in LIV Golf history. Instead, his bogey on the final hole at Centurion Club dropped his all-Australian Ripper GC into second, one shot behind 4Aces GC, this season’s points leaders that won their second team title of the season while having to sweat out Smith’s putt.
“Obviously thrilled about the individual win, but it would’ve been nice to get up there with the boys,” said Smith, who shot a final-round 68 for a winning score of 15 under. “It’s a bit of mixed emotions at the moment.”

Smith and teammate Marc Leishman, playing in the final group Sunday, were the last hope for the Rippers to catch the 4Aces, who rallied from four strokes down to start the day to take the lead at 34 under. The Rippers were at 33 under going into the final hole, the par-5 18th. Individually, Smith had a two-shot lead over the 4Aces’ Patrick Reed.
Smith was forced to lay up after his drive found the rough, but Leishman’s second shot was just off the back of the green. As Smith played his third shot, a gust of wind pushed his ball into the bunker. He blasted out to 6 feet. Leishman then completed his two-putt for birdie, leveling the team leaderboard while finishing in a tie for second individually with Reed.
Then the unexpected happened. After a brilliant week of putting – especially on Sunday as he holed more than 105 feet of putts in his first 10 holes – Smith’s par attempt slid past the hole. His individual win was sealed but the opportunity for the Rippers’ first team victory was lost. 
“I really wanted Cam to make the one on the last there,” Leishman said. “He played great and putted great all week. To win the tournament and still walk off the green disappointed, I guess that’s what this is all about, the team format.”

The 4Aces certainly seem to have the formula for success in the team competition. Sunday’s win was their sixth regular-season team title going back to last season, and their second this season, having won in Adelaide. It also increases their lead in the team point standings to 39 points over Torque GC, the three-time tournament winners this year.
Reed provided the Aces with their lowest score of the day, a 6-under 65 that moved him to 14 under. The other two contributing scores belonged to Pat Perez, who shot a bogey-free 66, and captain Dustin Johnson with a 67 (with Peter Uihlein’s 68 not counting).
The 4Aces had started slowly on Friday, shooting just 3 under as a team, before shooting 31 under on the weekend. While they haven’t been as dominant as last season, they remain the team to beat through nine events. Sunday’s outcome was the latest evidence.
“We were seeing a lot of those teams getting too close to us at the top of that board,” Reed said. “I felt like as a team, we just weren’t really getting the numbers we wanted to. This week meant a lot for us to go out and make a statement.”

Michael Woods secures big win at top of famed Tour de France mountain as Pogacar closes gap on Vingegaard

Michael Woods secures big win at top of famed Tour de France mountain as Pogacar closes gap on Vingegaard
Updated 10 July 2023
AP

Michael Woods secures big win at top of famed Tour de France mountain as Pogacar closes gap on Vingegaard

Michael Woods secures big win at top of famed Tour de France mountain as Pogacar closes gap on Vingegaard
  • Canadian Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career
  • With two weeks of racing remaining, only 17 seconds separate the two in the general classification, with Vingegaard wearing the yellow jersey
Updated 10 July 2023
AP

PUY DE DOME, France: On the same mountain where five-time Tour de France champion Jacques Anquetil and Raymond Poulidor wrote themselves into race history 59 years earlier, all eyes Sunday were on Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar’s continued rivalry at cycling’s biggest race.

Neither Vingegaard nor Pogacar finished first at the summit of the Puy de Dome after Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career.

But the fierce rivals, riding well behind the day’s breakaway they had allowed to form, were again in the spotlight.

The two have been in a fierce duel since the start in Bilbao, Spain, of this year’s pulsating Tour and will certainly enjoy Monday’s first rest day.

Vingegaard, the defending champion from Denmark after he dethroned Pogacar last year, had the upper hand in the first round of their battle in altitude. His Slovenian rival responded in style to regain time in the next two mountain stages.

With two weeks of racing remaining, only 17 seconds separate the two in the general classification, with Vingegaard wearing the yellow jersey.

Jai Hindley is in third place, 2 minutes, 40 seconds off the pace.

Vingegaard and Pogacar’s confrontation Sunday on the steepest part of the climb up to the Puy de Dome was not as dramatic as the duel between Anquetil and Poulidor back in 1964, when the two French rivals engaged in a “mano a mano” for the ages.

But amid silence reigning in the thin air — the road leading up to the top of the mountain is so narrow that fans had not been allowed access — the two teamed up for another epic moment, again in a class of their own, with Pogacar in the role of the attacker.

After another great collective effort from Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma teammates in the final ramp that destroyed the field, Pogacar launched his attack with 1.5 kilometers left and accelerated again on the steepest gradients. Vingegaard lost ground but did not panic and managed to limit the deficit to eight seconds to retain the yellow jersey.

“It’s not a victory, but it’s a small victory, so I’m super happy today,” said Pogacar, a two-time Tour champion.

Pogacar was the strongest rider up the 13.3-kilometer ascent, with a speed of 23.7 kph (14.7 mph), considerably faster than Woods’ winning average of 19.8 kph (12.3 mph).

Vingegaard admitted Pogacar’s superiority on the day, but insisted the profile of the Alpine stages still to come better suit his style.

“It would have been nicer to gain than lose time on Tadej Pogacar, but as I said before, I came to the Tour knowing that the first week suited me less than what’s to come, so to be in the yellow jersey at the end of the first week satisfies me,” he said.

Woods, who rides for the Israel-Premier Tech team, has no ambition in the general classification and was part of the early breakaway that formed early. He managed to catch American Matteo Jorgenson just 500 meters from the summit after his rival jumped away from the leading group with less than 50 kilometers left.

Woods then dropped Jorgenson at ease and reached the summit of the Puy de Dome, a volcanic crater in the Massif Central region of south-central France that last hosted a stage 35 years ago.

“I’m 36 years old, turning 37 this year, I’m not getting any younger,” said Woods, who also owns two stage wins at the Spanish Vuelta. “To win a Tour de France stage was my ultimate goal and I could see the window closing.”

Frenchman Pierre Latour finished the 182.5-kilometer (113-mile) stage in second place, with Matej Mohoric of Slovenia completing the podium. Jorgenson ended up fourth.

The ninth stage started in Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat, where Poulidor, the grandfather of one-day race specialist Mathieu van der Poel, lived much of his life.

Visibly emotional, van der Poel attended a small ceremony honoring his grandfather before the start. The Dutch rider’s team Alpecin-Deceuninck also paid a tribute to Poulidor, with van der Poel competing on a customized bike decorated with images of Poulidor and Anquetil.

A group of 14 experienced riders managed to break away soon after the start of the race. On the hilly roads of the Limousin region, the peloton first kept them on a tight leash. They were finally given permission to move away, and they built a lead of more than 16 minutes.

There were a lot of attacks in the break, and Jorgenson managed to go clear with 47 kilometers remaining. The young American kept on pushing hard on the roads leading to the foot of the last climb and opened a one-minute gap, but it didn’t last.

“I just started to feel empty with 1 kilometer to go, and then before I knew it, Mike was there and passing me and it was a surprise but there was absolutely nothing I could do,” Jorgenson said.

Smith, Rippers maintain lead after Round 2 of LIV Golf London

Smith, Rippers maintain lead after Round 2 of LIV Golf London
Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News

Smith, Rippers maintain lead after Round 2 of LIV Golf London

Smith, Rippers maintain lead after Round 2 of LIV Golf London
  • Smith’s team are one of four teams yet to achieve a podium this year
Updated 09 July 2023
Arab News

ST ALBANS: Cameron Smith and his Ripper GC are one of four teams yet to reach the podium this LIV Golf League season, but they have an opportunity to end that drought at LIV Golf London — and perhaps even grab their first-ever team trophy.

The Rippers enter the final round at Centurion Club with a one-shot lead over the defending London champions Stinger GC, while Smith has a three-shot lead on the individual leaderboard. He already has one individual win in his LIV career, last season in Chicago. He would love to have company on the podium and sweep both titles on Sunday.

“In our group chat, we’ve said multiple times that we need to get up there and spray champagne over each other,” Smith said after his 4-under 67 moved him to 12 under. “I think that would be a pretty fun experience. Still work to be done on the individual side, but it would be nice to see us at the top of the leaderboard on the team side, as well.”

Smith and teammate Marc Leishman have handled the bulk of the contributions through the first two days, with Leishman among the group of pursuers tied for second at 9 under after shooting 69 on Saturday. Matt Jones contributed a 67 to match Smith’s round, and the fourth member of the team, Jediah Morgan, shot a 69 to match Leishman’s counting score.

“If we can look after the individual, play as well as we can, all shoot good scores, the team stuff will take care of itself,” Leishman said, who will play with his captain in the same group for the second consecutive round. “Hopefully I can make a bit of a run at Cam tomorrow and make things interesting.”

Leishman will have company in trying to chase down Smith, who will defend his Open Championship title in two weeks at Royal Liverpool. Also at 9 under is Stingers GC Captain Louis Oosthuizen and RangeGoats GC’s Thomas Pieters, with 4Aces GC’s Patrick Reed (-8) and Majesticks GC Co-Captain Henrik Stenson (-7) also lurking.

The team competition certainly promises to be interesting in the final round. The South African Stingers started the day eight shots off the lead but quickly moved up the board Saturday, with Oosthuizen and defending London individual champion Charl Schwartzel off to hot starts.

Oosthuizen was 7 under through his first 10 holes while Schwartzel was 7 under through his first 11. Dean Burmester was also 5 under through his first 14. When Oosthuizen eagled the par-5 13th, the Stingers had overtaken the Rippers for the lead.

“I went through a stretch there where I made a few birdies and an eagle, and then Dean and Charl probably had to go through the same,” Oosthuizen said. “It’s unbelievable how the leaderboards can change out here with three scores to count.”

Late in the day, the leaderboard flipped again, as the Stingers finished on tougher holes while Smith and Leishman had more scoring opportunities. Smith’s birdie on the par-5 18th to finish his round not only added to his individual lead but gave the Rippers the 36-hole team lead.

“It’s nice to see Leish and I at the top of the leaderboard,” Smith said. “I know the other two boys are trying their hardest out there to get their team score up, and hopefully we can go out there tomorrow and show them what we’re really made of.”

Here are the standings and counting scores for Saturday’s second round of the team competition at LIV Golf London. The three best scores from each team count in every round for their total team score. The team with the lowest cumulative score after three rounds wins the team title.

 

1. RIPPER GC (-23): Cameron Smith 67, Matt Jones 67, Marc Leishman 69 (Rd. 2 score: -10)

2. STINGER GC (-22): Louis Oosthuizen 63, Charl Schwartzel 66, Dean Burmester 67 (Rd. 2 score: -17)

T3. 4ACES GC (-19): Patrick Reed 64, Dustin Johnson 65, Peter Uihlein 68 (Rd. 2 score: -16)

T3. RANGEGOATS GC (-19): Harold Varner III 66, Thomas Pieters 67, Bubba Watson 71 (Rd. 2 score: -9)

T5. MAJESTICKS GC (-16): Henrik Stenson 66, Laurie Canter 69, Lee Westwood 70 (Rd. 2 score: -8)

T5. CRUSHERS GC (-16): Paul Casey 65, Bryson DeChambeau 67, Anirban Lahiri 69 (Rd. 2 score: -12)

7. SMASH GC (-14): Chase Koepka 66, Brooks Koepka 66, Jason Kokrak 69 (Rd. 2 score: -12)

8. HYFLYERS GC (-13): Brendan Steele 67, Cameron Tringale 69, James Piot 70 (Rd. 2 score: -7)

9. CLEEKS GC (-12): Graeme McDowell 65, Martin Kaymer 68, Richard Bland 70 (Rd. 2 score: -10)

10. FIREBALLS GC (-11): Abraham Ancer 68, Eugenio Chacarra 69, Carlos Ortiz 69 (Rd. 2 score: -7)

11. IRON HEADS GC (-9): Kevin Na 64, Danny Lee 67, Scott Vincent 67 (Rd. 2 score: -15)

12. TORQUE GC (-7): David Puig 68, Joaquin Niemann 69, Sebastian Munoz 69 (Rd. 2 score: -7)

Pebble Beach is giving the best female golfers a chance at US Women’s Open history

Pebble Beach is giving the best female golfers a chance at US Women’s Open history
Updated 06 July 2023
AP

Pebble Beach is giving the best female golfers a chance at US Women’s Open history

Pebble Beach is giving the best female golfers a chance at US Women’s Open history
  • The USGA announced Wednesday the prize money is increasing to a record $11 million, with the winner getting $2 million
  • Sorenstam, a three-time Open champion, is likely playing for the last time
Updated 06 July 2023
AP

PEBBLE BEACH, California: Rose Zhang and Annika Sorenstam finished nine holes of practice Wednesday and stopped to pose for a picture on the 18th green at Pebble Beach, a convergence of generations. Zhang was born the day after Sorenstam finished her historic week against the men at Colonial.

This was more about setting — the US Women’s Open, the most prestigious championship in women’s golf, played for the first time at Pebble Beach, among the most recognizable golf courses in the world.

The US Open at Pebble Beach is no longer just for men.

“I think when casual viewers of golf tune in and see that the US Women’s Open is at Pebble Beach it’s like, ‘Oh, this is something I need to pay attention to.’ Because even the casual sports or golf fan knows Pebble Beach,” two-time US Open champion Karrie Webb said.

It all starts to unfold Thursday on the course where Jack Nicklaus hit 1-iron off the pin at the par-3 17th with the wind ripping off the ocean; where Tom Watson chipped in from behind the 17th green to deny Nicklaus a record fifth US Open title; and where Tiger Woods delivered his greatest performance to win by 15 shots.

“It’s not a fair fight,” was the famous phrase Roger Maltbie of NBC Sports said of Woods in the 2000 US Open. And for so many years, the world’s best female golfers could have said the same as the Women’s Open rarely went to America’s best courses.

That’s changing in a big way.

It starts with Pebble Beach and what is expected to be the full experience. Three days of practice is likely to give way to blustery conditions, particularly on the weekend, adding to what already is regarded as the stiffest challenge in golf.

The USGA announced Wednesday the prize money is increasing to a record $11 million, with the winner getting $2 million, matching the largest payoff in women’s golf.

More historic courses are lining up for the Women’s Open — Riviera, Oakmont, Merion, Oakland Hills and Pinehurst No. 2.

The USGA also said the Curtis Cup for amateurs would be going to Pine Valley in 2034, the course perennially rated among the best in amateur and once so restricted to men that Nicklaus played there during his honeymoon as his wife waited outside the entrance.

“I don’t think this was a magic moment,” USGA CEO Mike Whan said. “I don’t think there was a special meeting and somebody was at the easel chart. I think it slowly started to build its own momentum. Now if you think about the company that Curtis Cup hangs in or the US Women’s Open hangs in ... it’s the best of the best.”

Sorenstam, a three-time Open champion, is likely playing for the last time. She was offered a special exemption from the USGA and thought about turning it down except that it’s at Pebble Beach and the Swede did not want to miss out on this slice of history.

The views aren’t bad, either.

“Just walking around here, I think the camera literally came out on every hole. It’s a photo op here, photo op there with family and friends coming around and watching, and I’ve enjoyed every step,” Sorenstam said.

After playing the back nine on Wednesday, Sorenstam decided to play the front. She even had her 12-year-old son, Will, play a shot into the seventh green, a par 3 that measures just under 100 yards for the Open.

There is youth everywhere Sorenstam looks. Ronni Yin of China is only 20 and already a major champion, winning at Baltusrol two weeks ago in the KPMG Women’s PGA.

The 20-year-old getting all the attention this week, however, is Zhang, who accomplished more in two years at Stanford than most do in four years. She won back-to-back NCAA titles among her 12 victories in just 20 events. She won the US Women’s Amateur and starred on the biggest of stages by winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Zhang won her first tournament as a pro last month at Liberty National. And she has a little experience at Pebble Beach — she set the women’s course record of 63 last September when Stanford played in the Carmel Cup.

“She has just literally won everything you can win, so the pressure is there, everybody is looking at her,” Sorenstam said. “And then to go out and win her first event on the LPGA, it just doesn’t get much better than that. I think the attention is there, well deserved. And I think she’s going to bring a lot to the game, there’s no doubt.”

Jin Young Ko, who holds the record for being No. 1 in the women’s world ranking for the most weeks (159), was so excited to be playing Pebble Beach that she arrived a week ago to practice, play and just soak up the scenery.

Adding to the interest is NBC showing it in prime-time hours on the East Coast (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.), another first for women’s golf.

Juli Inkster has been at Pebble all week as the USGA has celebrated its past champions. Inkster won two US Women’s Open and three straight US Women’s Amateurs. She grew up about an hour north and knows the course well, from playing and watching on TV.

“I think the women deserve this, to be able to play these iconic golf courses and have their games challenged just like the men,” Inkster said. “Playing Pebble Beach, the history that has come through here on the men’s side with Tom Watson chipping in and Nicklaus and Tiger, it’s going to be great to have a woman have those memories, also.”

Women’s Open brings back 39 champions for a reunion at Pebble Beach

Women’s Open brings back 39 champions for a reunion at Pebble Beach
Updated 05 July 2023
AP

Women’s Open brings back 39 champions for a reunion at Pebble Beach

Women’s Open brings back 39 champions for a reunion at Pebble Beach
  • Sorenstam said various players were asked to share stories of their victories, and that went as far back as the 1960s
  • Ronni Yin is the latest major champion on the LPGA and the second major winner from China
Updated 05 July 2023
AP

PEBBLE BEACH, California:The USGA doesn’t hold an annual dinner for past champions like at the Masters or PGA Championship, just on special occasions.

Being at Pebble Beach is a special occasion, and the “Reunion of Champions” attracted quite the crowd. The USGA said 39 former Women’s Open champions gathered on Monday night, ranging in age from 22-year-old Yuka Saso to 84-year-old Jo Anne Carner.

“To see 39 of the champions to gather together and to get a chance to catch up and talk, great food, great wine, and for the USGA to put this together, to fly everybody in and for Pebble Beach to host down there at the beach club, it doesn’t get much better than that,” said Annika Sorenstam, who has three Women’s Open titles.

Sorenstam said various players were asked to share stories of their victories, and that went as far back as the 1960s — Mary Mills defeated Louise Suggs and Sandra Haynie at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati in 1963.

“I hope that we can continue that tradition,” Sorenstam said.

The most recent winner was Minjee Lee last year at Pine Needles, and she said some of the stories include prize money. The entire purse was $9,000 in 1963, and Mills earned $1,900 that week. This year’s purse is expected to top the $10 million from last year.

“Every time you have interactions with the older generation, you just realize that we all have a job because of them,” Michelle Wie West said. “Because they were our founders, because of the women that came before us, because of all the hard work and things that they did to make the tour better.”

Lee got a special pep talk from two-time Women’s Open champion and fellow Australian Karrie Webb. Lee is the defending champion. The last player to go back-to-back in the Women’s Open was Webb in 2001.

“She said the next one has to be an Aussie, too,” Lee said. “A little bit of added pressure, but it was pretty cool for her to say that to me.”

TRAVEL PLANS

The LPGA Tour was in New Jersey for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and then had a week off before the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. Good thing, too, because last week was chaotic with all the flight cancelations.

The winner, Ronni Yin, was trying to get to her home in Orlando, Florida. Her flight was canceled on Monday, and Tuesday wasn’t looking good until she got a flight from Newark to Key West, and then a plane change to Orlando.

“It’s very strange,” Yin said.

And then there was Rose Zhang. Appearing on Golf Channel, Zhang said she had a Monday outing at Merion and then her flight out of Philadelphia was canceled. By the time she got booked on another flight, all the hotel rooms were booked so she slept on the couch at a hotel.

Eventually, Zhang paid to be driven to Baltimore, only for that to be canceled. She headed up to Atlantic City where her management, Excel Sports, got her on a private flight with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was headed to Las Vegas for a made-for-TV golf exhibition.

She finally got to Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

“I’ve been sitting for around eight to 10 hours in the time that I was there at the airport and in the hotel, hopping on, I guess, Ubers and hopping on flights,” she said. “But I was able to go home for a little bit and get a little massage, was able to practice at my home course, and spent three, four hours there.”

ROUGH START

Ronni Yin is the latest major champion on the LPGA and the second major winner from China. She first picked up a club when she was 4. She didn’t really start playing until she was 10, and there’s a reason for that.

She was at a driving range with her parents. Her father was teaching her mother how to swing. The young girl was curious.

“He was standing behind me and he told me, ‘Don’t swing,’ because I was grabbing a club,” Yin said. “I did one swing anyway, and I just hit his head and he got four stitches. It wasn’t very fun. After that, I didn’t touch a club at all until I was 10.”

Her passion was basketball, and she still loves to shoot. But she didn’t give up entirely on golf, even if it took some coaxing.

“There’s a summer camp in China and my mom said, ‘Maybe you should go try it. If you go, I’ll take you to a movie.’ That’s why I really started,” she said.

It has worked out well. The Women’s PGA at Baltusrol was her second LPGA victory this year.

THE CLIFF

Nelly Korda got her first look at Pebble Beach on Monday and loved everything she saw, except for one view.

She played her second shot to the par-4 eighth and glanced over at the steep cliff at the end of the fairway. She couldn’t help but think of Jordan Spieth hitting 7-iron from the edge of the cliff during the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

“I looked to the side and I was like, ‘Oh my God, Jordan was crazy,’” Korda said. “I saw that they actually grew out the grass there. That’s probably because of him.”

She might have a point. The cut of rough was extended and slightly thicker at this year’s PGA Tour event in February.

SHOTLINK

Michelle Wie West believes a strong set of statistics would go a long way toward being able to present women’s golf to a broader audience.

It’s a costly venture. KMPG contributed a few years ago with an “Insights Performance” in which a player’s caddie records all the information to provide shot analysis.

“We need to be able to engage fans with technology and statistics, especially for our broadcasters,” Wie West said. “When they say, ‘Jin Young Ko is good,’ OK, we need stats to back that up.”

The US Women’s Open will be different. The USGA is relying on the PGA Tour’s ShotLink system in which cameras are in every fairway and around every green that will allow for each shot from each player to be recorded and analyzed.

It also was available at the US Open two weeks ago in Los Angeles.

DIVOTS

Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap followed his victory in the Northeast Amateur at Wannamoisett by capturing the North & South Amateur at Pinehurst, strengthening his bid to make the Walker Cup team this year. ... Bernhard Langer won the US Senior Open at SentryWorld for his record 46th title on the PGA Tour Champions, making Wisconsin the 15th state where he has won on the PGA Tour Champions. By way of comparison, Tiger Woods won his 82 PGA Tour titles in 16 states. ... The Heritage Classic is returning to the PGA Tour of Australasia schedule next January for the first time since 2013. ... Albane Valenzuela tied for sixth in the ShopRite LPGA Classic two weeks ago. That moved her up seven spots to No. 70 in the world, and she got into the US Women’s Open this week for being in the top 75.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Bernhard Langer occupies the top five spots on the list of oldest winners on the PGA Tour Champions.

“I think his secret sauce is his desire. I don’t know that he’s ever lost his desire to play, to compete, to improve. And I think that’s what it takes as you get older.” — Jay Haas on Bernhard Langer, who set the PGA Tour Champions record at the US Senior Open with his 46th title.

