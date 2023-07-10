You are here

UNRWA launches Gaza summer program for 130,000 children

UNRWA launches Gaza summer program for 130,000 children
Thomas White, Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza, joins participants on the first day of the Gaza Summer Fun Weeks in Gaza on 9 July 2023. (UNRWA)
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

UNRWA launches Gaza summer program for 130,000 children

UNRWA launches Gaza summer program for 130,000 children
  • Mental well-being of Palestinians a major priority amid 16-year blockade, Israeli occupation
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East launched its Gaza Summer Fun Weeks program on Sunday, which will benefit over 130,000 children.

With the Gaza Strip enduring repeating cycles of armed violence and a 16-year blockade, the UNRWA aims to prioritize the well-being and mental health of Palestinian refugees.

According to a recent UNRWA study, 38 percent of children showed symptoms of functional impairment that affects their everyday lives.

The UNRWA’s program is part of its relief and support operations in response to the occupation’s psychological toll on the region’s people.

The initiative, which will run until Aug. 3, will attempt to provide critical psychosocial support to children in a relatively safe and nurturing atmosphere.

“The ongoing conflict is having a devastating psychological impact on the children of Gaza. The Summer Fun Weeks play a critical role in reintroducing a much-needed sense of stability into their lives while simultaneously offering them an opportunity to simply enjoy (the activities),” Thomas White, the director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza, said.

“At the end of the day, children are living in a war zone and these activities allow them to simply be children,” White added.

Topics: Gaza strip UNRWA

GCC-Russia strategic dialogue meeting

GCC-Russia strategic dialogue meeting
Updated 9 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

GCC-Russia strategic dialogue meeting

GCC-Russia strategic dialogue meeting
Updated 9 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

The GCC countries are keen to enhance all forms of cooperation with Russia, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim al-Budaiwi, said on Monday during the sixth joint ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between the Gulf countries and Russia,.

The Secretary-General sai dthat cooperation with Russia within the OPEC+ group has had a positive impact on the oil market.

The GCC states affirm their support for efforts to achieve security and settle disputes, the Secretary-General with regards to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. 

 

Topics: GCC Russia

Oman foreign minister: Sudan crisis deeply concerning

Oman foreign minister: Sudan crisis deeply concerning
Updated 20 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Oman foreign minister: Sudan crisis deeply concerning

Oman foreign minister: Sudan crisis deeply concerning
Updated 20 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Oman’s foreign minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi said on Monday that the humanitarian and security crisis in Sudan crisis was deeply concerning.

Foreign interference in Sudan has fueled the conflict further, the minister said.

On Yemen, the minister said that Oman continues to support for the Presidential Leadership Council, and supports reaching a comprehensive political solution in the country.

The minister ecohed these statement on Ukraine, saying that Oman believed in the importance of moving towards a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Meanwhile, Albusaidi welcomed the positive opportunities and developments in the Gulf region, despite what he called “global challenges”.

The understandings between Saudi Arabia and Iran reflect positively on the region, he said.

The minister also condemned Israel’s violations in the Palestinian territories.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan Russia Oman

Israeli troops kill Palestinian as West Bank violence shows no signs of slowing

Israeli troops kill Palestinian as West Bank violence shows no signs of slowing
Updated 10 July 2023
AP

Israeli troops kill Palestinian as West Bank violence shows no signs of slowing

Israeli troops kill Palestinian as West Bank violence shows no signs of slowing
  • Death comes during a major spike in violence between Israel and the Palestinians
  • Israel has been conducting stepped-up raids into Palestinian areas since the spring of 2022
Updated 10 July 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man during new unrest in the West Bank Monday, as a wave of violence in the occupied territory showed no signs of slowing.
The Israeli military said troops stopped a motorist in Deir Nidham, a town west of Ramallah, to question him. It said the man got out of his car, threw a grenade and fired shots toward soldiers, who then opened fire.
The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that a 33-year-old man had been killed, but gave no further details.
The death comes during a major spike in violence between Israel and the Palestinians. Israel last week concluded a fierce two-day offensive that used rare air power and hundreds of troops in what was designed as a crackdown against militants.
But the operation in the Jenin refugee camp was followed by more bloodshed, including a shooting by a Palestinian assailant that killed an Israeli soldier. A Israeli military raid killed two militants while a third Palestinian was killed during a demonstration later in the day in the central West Bank.
Israel has been conducting stepped-up raids into Palestinian areas since the spring of 2022 in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis. The violence has intensified this year, driving up the death toll on both sides. More than 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year, while at least 26 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis.
Israel says most of those killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in the confrontations also have been killed.
Israel captured the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, areas the Palestinians want for their hoped-for independent state.

Topics: Israel-Palestine Conflict Israel Palestine West Bank

Israel parliament to vote on controversial judicial overhaul

Israel parliament to vote on controversial judicial overhaul
Updated 10 July 2023
AFP

Israel parliament to vote on controversial judicial overhaul

Israel parliament to vote on controversial judicial overhaul
  • Proposed changes have sparked one of the country’s biggest ever protest movements
  • Tens of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in weekly rallies
Updated 10 July 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s parliament is to vote Monday on a bill that would limit court powers, in a new political offensive to push on with a judicial overhaul that has split the nation.
The changes, proposed by the hard-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have sparked one of the country’s biggest ever protest movements since their announcement in January.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in weekly rallies, demanding a halt to the planned overhaul of Israel’s justice system.
Following stiff opposition and growing international criticism – including from US President Joe Biden – Netanyahu ordered a “pause” in March to allow for talks on the proposals.
But with Israel’s two main opposition leaders, Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, pulling out of negotiations, Netanyahu has now made a fresh bid to pass the legislation in parliament.
Later on Monday, parliament will see the first reading of a bill aimed at excluding the judiciary’s right to rule on the “reasonableness” of government decisions.
One of its potential effects would be on the appointment of ministers.
Netanyahu in January was forced to dismiss cabinet member Aryeh Deri, of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish party Shas, after intervention by the Supreme Court over a previous tax evasion conviction.
The proposals would also give the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.
The administration of Netanyahu, who returned to power in December at the head of a coalition with ultra-Orthodox Jewish and extreme-right allies, argues that the revamp is necessary to ensure a better balance of power.
But critics have accused Netanyahu, who is on trial over corruption charges, of trying to use the overhaul to quash possible judgments against him. Netanyahu denies the charges and rejects any link between the judicial changes and his own case.
Opponents more generally regard the proposals as a threat to Israeli democracy.
Demonstrators have vowed to press on and have called for mass protests on Tuesday if the vote on the first reading of the bill passes.
A poll released Sunday by Israel’s public Kan television channel showed 31 percent of Israelis were in favor of the changes, while 43 percent opposed them.
In a June interview with the Wall Street Journal, Netanyahu revealed that he would continue with the reforms but without a clause that curbs the Supreme Court’s powers.
“I already changed a few things right after the original proposal was put forward,” Netanyahu said in the interview.
“I said that the idea of an override clause where the parliament, the Knesset, can override the decisions of the Supreme Court with a simple majority, I said, I threw that out.”

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

Addis Ababa hosts meeting to discuss ways of ending Sudan conflict

Addis Ababa hosts meeting to discuss ways of ending Sudan conflict
Updated 10 July 2023
Reuters

Addis Ababa hosts meeting to discuss ways of ending Sudan conflict

Addis Ababa hosts meeting to discuss ways of ending Sudan conflict
  • Cairo also hosting summit of Sudan’s neighbors on July 13
  • Competing initiatives creating confusion over how the warring parties might be brought to negotiate
  • Sudanese airspace to remain closed to all traffic till July 31
Updated 10 July 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US assistant secretary of State for African affairs, Molly Phee, will travel to Addis Ababa on Monday and Tuesday to meet with African leaders and Sudanese civilian parties on how to end the conflict in Sudan, the State Department said on Sunday.

Diplomatic efforts to halt fighting between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have so far proved ineffective, with competing initiatives creating confusion over how the warring parties might be brought to negotiate.
Egypt said on Sunday it would also host a summit of Sudan’s neighbors on July 13 to discuss ways to end the conflict.
Talks hosted in Jeddah and sponsored by the United States and Saudi Arabia were suspended last month, while a mediation attempt by East African countries was criticized by the army as it accused Kenya of bias.
Fighting persisted on Sunday between the army and the RSF in El Obeid, southwest of Khartoum, as well as in the south of the capital, residents said.
Khartoum International Airport said Sudan’s civil aviation authority has extended the closure of the troubled country’s airspace until July 31, with the exception of humanitarian aid and evacuation flights with permission from authorities.
In a statement, the US State Department said: “We call on the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to immediately end the fighting and return to the barracks; adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law; and allow unhindered humanitarian access to meet the emergency needs of civilians.”
During her travel, Phee will meet with Sudanese civilians and with senior representatives of governments in the region, the East African bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development and the African Union Commission, according to the State Department.

Egypt’s presidency said the summit in Cairo on Thursday aims to “develop effective mechanisms” with neighboring states to settle the conflict peacefully, in coordination with other regional or international efforts.
Neither Egypt, seen as the Sudanese army’s most important foreign ally, nor the United Arab Emirates, which has had close ties to the RSF, have played a prominent public role in efforts to resolve the conflict in Sudan.
The two countries were also not involved in talks in Jeddah led by the US and Saudi Arabia that adjourned last month after failing to secure a lasting cease-fire.
Sudan’s two largest neighbors, Egypt and Ethiopia, have been at odds in recent years over the construction of a huge hydroelectric dam on Ethiopia’s Blue Nile, close to the border with Sudan.

Aside from the Addis Ababa talks, which will include Sudanese delegations as well as civilian parties that shared power with the army and RSF after the overthrow of former president Omar Al-Bashir four years ago, talks are expected in Chad between the leaders of former rebel groups from Darfur that signed a partial peace deal in 2020.

Air strike
The fighting that erupted on April 15 in Sudan’s capital Khartoum has driven more than 2.9 million people from their homes, including almost 700,000 who have fled to neighboring countries, many of which are struggling with poverty and the impact of internal conflict.
Over 255,000 have crossed into Egypt, according to latest figures from the International Organization for Migration.
On Saturday, Sudan’s health ministry said a strike by fighter jets in Omdurman, part of Sudan’s wider capital, left 22 people dead, an incident that drew condemnation from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
On Sunday, the army denied responsibility for the strike, saying its air force had not hit targets in Omdurman the previous day and that the RSF had bombarded residential areas from the ground at times when fighter jets were in the sky before falsely accusing the army of causing civilian casualties.
The army has depended largely on air strikes and heavy artillery to try to push back RSF troops spread across Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri, the three cities that make up the capital around the confluence of the Nile.
Violence has also flared in other parts of Sudan including the western region of Darfur, where residents say militias from Arab tribes along with the RSF have targeted civilians on the basis of their ethnicity, raising fears of a repeat of the mass atrocities seen in the region after 2003.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

