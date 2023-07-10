Telecom alliance to enhance decision-making in government entities

RIYADH: A new alliance formed among top telecom firms will help Saudi government entities with advanced technological tools to make faster decisions regarding the delivery of services to individuals.

This comes as Saudi telecom operators stc Group, Zain KSA and Etihad Etisalat, also known as Mobily, joined hands to form an alliance to enhance the decision-making in government entities.

The Communications, Space and Technology Commission, also known as CST, registered the alliance within the experimental regulatory environment for innovative solutions from communication service providers, Sandbox.

It is also a regional-level qualitative initiative in terms of providing products using and employing big data to support governmental entities in decision-making and elevating the quality and diversity of the services.

The commission stated that the alliance would provide innovative products and solutions to government entities in the Kingdom and aim to support them in achieving their digital transformation goals.

Furthermore, the partnership will enable the telecom companies to improve their performance efficiency, increase productivity and facilitate service provision in creative and innovative ways.

Additionally, it will promote and sustain economic development and diversification in the Kingdom by creating innovative investment and economic opportunities and establishing new markets.

During its participation in the seventh edition of The Garage Disrupt event in January, CST announced the formation of a space entrepreneurship alliance to achieve growth and sustainability and to develop a solid foundation for the sector.

Frank Salzgeber, the deputy governor of the space department at CST, said that the alliance aims to create a strong foundation for innovation and entrepreneurs in the Saudi space sector by providing access to resources and services.

In May, CST hosted a virtual discussion, in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union, on employing metaverse technology in smart cities, highlighting how it can contribute to developing education, improving livelihoods and creating new sources of income.

It also focused on providing access to public and private services, promoting global cooperation, building communities and enhancing civic participation.