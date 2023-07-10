You are here

Saudi energy minister discusses cooperation with speaker of Jordanian parliament

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is pictured in Riyadh with the speaker of Jordan’s parliament Ahmed Al-Safadi and other officials. (SPA)
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is pictured in Riyadh with the speaker of Jordan's parliament Ahmed Al-Safadi and other officials. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held a meeting in Riyadh on Monday with the speaker of Jordan’s parliament Ahmed Al-Safadi.

During the meeting, the officials discussed strengthening and developing Saudi-Jordanian cooperation in various fields of energy.

The meeting was attended by the speaker of the Kingdom’s Shoura Council Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh.

Saudi Arabia participates in 56th session of UNCITRAL in Vienna

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is participating in the 56th session of the UN Commission on International Trade Law at the UNCITRAL headquarters in Vienna, Austria, represented by the National Competitiveness Center.

Also in attendance are specialists and experts from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Investment, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, the Board of Grievances, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at), the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration, and the Bankruptcy Commission.

UNCITRAL carries out its work at annual sessions held alternately in New York and Vienna. Its committee approves final versions of draft legal texts prepared by its working groups, and considers legal topics and projects which the groups will work on in future sessions.

The agenda of the 56th session, running to July 21, includes following up on developments in international trade law, discussing important reforms and proposals, and monitoring developments related to the collection of case law based on UNCITRAL texts. The CLOUT system, which is an international platform for disseminating information on the provisions of courts and arbitral tribunals based on conventions and model laws of the commission, is also on the agenda.

In addition the committee is working on topics and projects including texts prepared on the reform of the dispute settlement system between investors and states, the code of conduct for arbitrators and judges in settling international investment disputes, principles related to investment mediation, facilitating access of credit for micro, small and medium enterprises, guidance for early dismissal, and preliminary determination for inclusion in the UNCITRAL notes on the regulation of arbitral proceedings.

Several conferences and seminars will be held on the sidelines of the committee session, most importantly the investment dispute prevention forum, a seminar on damages in the investor-state dispute settlement system and the perspective of developing countries, a seminar on the implementation of the code of conduct in the field of international investment and dispute resolution, and a seminar of the UNCITRAL Committee on Changing Climate and International Trade Law.

 

Saudi Heritage Commission hosts scientific symposium in Paris

RIYADH: The Saudi Heritage Commission, in collaboration with the permanent delegate of Saudi Arabia to UNESCO, recently hosted a scientific symposium called “Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Civilizations.”

A team of archaeology experts from Saudi Arabia presented the symposium at the headquarters of the UN Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization in Paris, France, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The symposium reviewed the vast and diverse civilizations extending across Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom’s efforts in archaeological exploration and excavation.

It also reviewed the most prominent stages of development in the interest in antiquities in Saudi Arabia over more than five decades.

The symposium emphasized the global recognition received by recent archaeological discoveries made by collaborative international missions in Saudi Arabia.

The forum also covered the ongoing and noteworthy archaeological projects currently underway.

This symposium is part of the efforts by the commission to showcase the Kingdom’s commitment to preserving cultural and human heritage at local, regional, and international levels.

This event is also a part of the commission’s endeavors to showcase the civilizational and historical elements in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, it aims to foster stronger ties with relevant bodies and organizations in the field of heritage and archaeology, while also showcasing the Kingdom’s projects in the preservation of cultural heritage.

 

Muslim World League chief arrives in India

RIYADH: The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and an accompanying delegation arrived in New Delhi on Monday.

Al-Issa will deliver a religious sermon and lead a prayer at one of the largest and oldest mosques in the Indian subcontinent, the MWL said.

He will also meet with the India’s President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Islamic scholars, and religious leaders of different faiths.

The MWL head will also attend several events hosted by the Islamic community and other Indian communities to promote fraternal and friendly dialogues, enhance understanding and cooperation, and discuss topics of common interest.Al-Issa will meet with several ministers, parliamentarians, and high-ranking officials, and attend several panel discussions that will be organized for the diverse communities of India.

He is visiting the Asian country at the invitation of the Indian government.

Saudi, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow

RIYADH: The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Russia met with each other in Moscow on Monday on the sidelines of a joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council and Russia.

During the meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Sergey Lavrov reviewed the historical friendship and strategic cooperation between their countries and ways to enhance and develop them in all fields.

They also discussed the consolidation of bilateral and multilateral work regarding many issues of common concern.

Saudi FM attends ministerial meeting between Gulf states, Russia

RIYADH: Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan participated in a ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Russia on Monday in the Russian capital, Moscow.

During the meeting, GCC-Russia relations were reviewed along with ways to build upon them in various fields. The meeting addressed developments in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and international efforts aimed at resolving it.

The officials discussed intensifying coordination on a number of regional and international issues, also addressing economic cooperation and international sustainable development goals.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Russia Abdulrahman Al-Ahmad and Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, director-general of the foreign minister’s office.

Jasem Al-Budaiwi, GCC secretary-general, praised the “distinguished” relations between the GCC and Russia, highlighting the signing of a memorandum of understanding in November 2011, reflecting their mutual desire to strengthen ties and foster strategic dialogue.

On Nov. 1, 2011, the first ministerial meeting between the GCC and Russia was held in Abu Dhabi. The meeting led to the signing of an MoU, aiming to enhance economic and cultural cooperation, as well as political dialogue.

Meanwhile, Prince Faisal held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the recent ministerial meeting. They reviewed historical relations and strategic cooperation, discussing ways to develop ties and consolidate bilateral and multilateral efforts on numerous files of common interest.

