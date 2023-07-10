Review: ‘The Matchmaker’ a Psychological Thriller movie

It is not every day that an Arabic psychological thriller tempts the play button on Netflix, especially one from Saudi Arabia.
However, Telfaz11’s latest production, “The Matchmaker,” has certainly piqued interest.
The intriguing aspect of the feature film is its plotline, filled with ambiguities, premonitions, and complex relationships.
Released on April 27, the movie begins with Aliaa’s backstory, a girl who falls in love and marries a man who eventually inflicts emotional and physical pain upon her.
In her sorrows, only one ear hears her cries — Siba, the hidden one, who helps Aliaa cleanse her husband’s soul. Viewers are left to wonder how this narrative connects to the main plotline and what mysterious magical forces lie ahead when they meet the main character.
Tarek, a bored, married IT worker, finds fascination in misogynistic podcasts and working late. His infatuation grows for a colleague who resigns, leaving behind a box with a tablet meant for her and Tarek’s boss, Abu Mouath.
Curiosity gets the better of Tarek, and he opens the box, revealing an ad for a marriage matchmaker promising to fulfil their greatest desires with utmost confidentiality.
Despite being already married with a daughter, Tarek embarks on a journey to a desert hotel (set in the valleys of AlUla) to explore a marriage opportunity with the help of the matchmaker.
In this secluded place, with ominous staff, anonymous guests, and distant sounds, he quickly realizes that the experience is far from what he had expected.
The film comes to life through the performances of Saudi actors Hussam Al-Harthy as Tarek, Nour Al-Khadra as Salma, and a truly captivating portrayal by Reem Al-Habib as the matchmaker.
The story serves as a social commentary on the concept of misyar, a marriage tradition that lacks commitment or attachment, as revealed by the director in an interview.
However, the premise allows for multiple interpretations — a reflection on the desperate measures taken due to loneliness, a cautionary tale on the consequences of infidelity, a matchmaking scheme gone wrong, or perhaps all the above.
It also offers an interesting cultural statement on karma, questioning what if men were constructed to obey women instead.
“The Matchmaker” showcases an elevation in the quality of filmmaking in Saudi Arabia as the industry progresses. It places full trust in the viewer to navigate the puzzling message and follows the suspenseful style of thriller movies with its dialogue, subtle jump scares, and eerie dreamlike sequences.
While the film’s 82 minutes provide an intriguing display of the powerful pull of on-screen storytelling, as the credits roll, the audience is left with more questions than answers, sparking curiosity and reflection.
Review: Harrison Ford’s final outing as Indiana Jones is a so-so sendoff
‘The Dial of Destiny’ lacks the depth and excitement of the classic trilogy
Updated 09 July 2023
Matt Ross
LONDON: There was no small amount of trepidation among fans when Disney confirmed they were working on a fifth Indiana Jones film. After all, everyone was pretty excited about 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” before the pulpy, UFO-riddled disappointment that followed.
Well, the good news is that Indy’s last hurrah — or, at least, Harrison Ford’s last involvement in the franchise — is not as bad as “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” The bad news is that it isn’t anything like as good as the original 1980s trilogy either, despite furiously leaning into the nostalgia fans have for the whip-cracking archaeologist and his relic-chasing, temple-hopping adventures.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” sees the titular hero on the verge of retirement, quietly winding down into a life of obscurity, before his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) pays him a visit, dragging Indy back into the hunt for Archimedes' Dial — a MacGuffin with the power to alter human history which Indy and Helena’s father had recovered decades earlier. Also in the hunt for the dial is Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi now working for the US government, who has his own reasons to hate Jones.
“The Dial of Destiny” has all the elements of a great “Indiana Jones” movie, it really does. It has some hectic set pieces, a globe-trotting plot, a slightly supernatural quest and a heap of neat nods to Indy’s previous exploits. What’s more, it’s got Harrison Ford on scintillatingly grizzled form, making you feel every punch, kick and gunshot wound as he hauls the beloved hero through the wringer once again. Even some of the ropier special effects and clumsy dialogue are forgivable when you’ve got such an iconic star playing a character he clearly loves.
What’s harder to forgive is the heavy-handed silliness of the plot, some horrible de-aging effects, an overreliance on spectacle over substance — one of the reasons we all love Indy is he’s a believably fallible action hero — and some flip-flopping character turns that feel at odds with the Indiana Jones we’ve come to know. There’s enough to like for this to still be a good movie. It’s just a shame it hasn’t given Indy the curtain call fans would have hoped for.
Rapper Jeed on marketing the image of the new Saudi artist
Saudi rapper Jeed discusses creative marketing at Hrmny, branding for artists, and how to ‘tell the Saudi story’
Updated 08 July 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: For years, flipping through magazines and passing by billboards guided people to products. Today, technology and innovation have shifted marketing tactics to the digital realm.
Artist and marketeer Jeed told Arab News that “the adverts and typical detergent ads where the little football player falls and they put in the detergent and split the screen … that’s not working anymore.”
Commenting on the sophistication of consumers, he added: “No one is only from Saudi, the Emirates or France. They’re also from the Internet.”
Jeed has made a name for himself regionally as a rapper, but the Saudi creative has much more than sly hooks and fresh sounds under his belt.
For the first time, he talks about the “accidental” founding of the creative marketing agency Hrmny Creative Co., the new age of marketing, and shaping identity as an artist.
In the past, the agency has acquired high-profile clients, including NEOM, Puma, Reebok and Albaik.
Far from a typical agency, it includes Hrmny + Lab, which offers a library of royalty-free sounds for music production, and Hrmny Records, a label formed in partnership with Empire Inc.
Jeed, producer A’Y, and artist Moh Flow originally came together to collaborate as musicians, and eventually created their own content and event planning. By managing their own social media, community engagement, and analytics, they realized their potential.
Jeed explained the origins of the idea: “It was like a light-bulb moment. These are services that we’re doing. We worked with small companies in the beginning, then we found our way to Saudi.
“We opened an office in 2019, and we were there for a gig, actually. I said, if I get one more client in Saudi, I’m not leaving. And we got one.”
Originally kicking off in Dubai with a focus on social media and music, their work has grown to reflect the nuances of an evolving region by blending corporate and pop culture.
“We walk a fine line between the two. It’s this duality that we have going on which is the new Saudi in my opinion,” he said.
The agency is gaining ground by knowing the Saudi audience.
You have stories in Riyadh, Alkhobar; you have Gen Z, older folks; you have heritage. There are so many layers to unfold. Saudi Arabia also changed. As marketing companies, it’s our job to communicate the new Saudi as well, because that is our direction.
Jeed, Saudi rapper and founder of Hrmny Creative Co.
Last year, for example, Saudia Airlines was criticized for a commercial featuring Senegalese American singer Akon wearing an Emirati thobe on a Eid holiday ad campaign. The ad was turned into a meme, and mocked for its inaccurate representation.
It was a lesson on the importance of local knowledge.
“You have to tell the Saudi story. You can’t sidestep that at all. I find some agencies struggle when they first go (to Saudi Arabia). It’s because they may not have lived there,” Jeed said.
In a customs and culture-driven country, the key to a successful marketing strategy lies in highlighting its homegrown roots.
“You have stories in Riyadh, Alkhobar; you have Gen Z, older folks; you have heritage. There are so many layers to unfold. Saudi Arabia also changed. As marketing companies, it’s our job to communicate the new Saudi as well, because that is our direction.”
Music, like other products, is also sold as a commodity on the global market. But the post-2000s digital revolution has made it more accessible than ever, creating a more intimate experience for fans. According to Jeef, rather than marketing music itself, the artist is now the face of the product.
As a musician taking on the role of a marketeer, he emphasizes the importance of narrating a story, unlike the past where the public found exclusivity and mystery more intriguing.
He said: “Now, the face sells everything. That goes back to artistry as well. I come from the era where your face doesn’t matter so much, where you don’t do too many interviews, you don’t do behind the scenes too much.
“People had mystique. In today’s world, you can’t do that anymore. They want way more than the music.”
However, with a more flexible mold for advertising, one bolstered by creativity, artists have become more of a self-standing brand. International artists such as Frank Ocean rarely share posts, and when they do, it’s the talk of their fanbase, while others like SZA have made a habit of posting nonchalant photo dumps, making their brand much more personal, like their music. Jeed, meanwhile, has kept a minimal online presence.
“I know what works, and what brands should do is very different from what your personal brand should do,” he said.
The tactic has seemed to work for the “From the Sand” rapper, landing him on Apple Music’s “Rap Life” playlist, alongside names such as Drake and Lil Baby, on the “New Gulf” playlist, and others on Spotify and Anghami.
He has performed on the Soundstorm Music Festival stage in Riyadh, Sole DXB in Dubai, and most recently at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creatives in Cannes in June. He was not always the type to flaunt his nationality, but quickly realized what a positive impact that could create.
He said: “Putting myself out there changed so much by saying I’m Saudi. That was step one. Step two was how could I incorporate that musically?”
While Jeed sometimes gets criticized for claiming to be a Saudi rapper while promoting English lyrics, his songs are littered with Saudi cultural anecdotes: the chicken nuggets from Albaik, pronouncing Pepsi as “Bebsi,” and getting Nova chewing gum at the baqala instead of change in coins.
His latest single “Spaceship” includes the lyrics “I’m so Saudi, man, I’m so Vimto,” and others that are relatable to locals.
Jeed’s message to upcoming artists is to just be yourself.
“There’s nothing called you’re ‘not Saudi enough,’ or you’re ‘too Saudi.’ There’s nothing called only do it in Arabic or only do it in English. What makes sense for you?”
It wasn’t long ago when Afrobeat and Latin pop were niche genres, but now they top the global charts. With an authentic approach, he believes Saudi talent could go much further than the region.
Red Sea Film Fund-backed ‘Banel & Adama’ wins at Biarritz fest
Updated 08 July 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Fund-backed film, “Banel & Adama,” bagged two jury prizes at the inaugural Nouvelles Vagues International Film Festival in Biarritz, France.
Senegalese filmmaker Ramata-Toulaye Sy also made history earlier this year when she landed a spot for her feature directorial debut in competition for the prestigious Palme d’Or, the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival.
Set in a remote village in northern Senegal, the region in which her parents were born, “Banel & Adama” follows a young couple whose romance is put in jeopardy when the village council voices their disapproval for the pairing, sending the entire village into chaos.
“It's a tragedy,” Sy previously explained to CNN. “At first, ‘Banel & Adama’ feels like a classic love story, (but) little by little, we realize that this love story focuses more on Banel than Adama, and it turns into the story of a woman trying to fulfill herself.”
With ‘Valley Road,’ Fahad pays homage to his homeland and the blockbuster family films of his childhood
Updated 07 July 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: Great family films have the power to change lives. Saudi filmmaker Khalid Fahad should know, as it was Disney’s “The Lion King” that changed his. Now, nearly three decades later, Fahad hopes to do the same for a new generation, using the inimitable magic of Saudi Arabia to craft the first family film in the Kingdom’s history, “Valley Road,” a stirring ode to both the films and the country that he loves so dearly.
That wasn’t always Fahad’s intention, of course. In fact, the initial idea that sparked “Valley Road” came to him during a visit to his brother’s house, as he spoke to his young niece and wondered why she didn’t speak back.
“I asked her mother, ‘Why isn’t she responding with words?’ and she explained to me that she had a disorder called ‘selective mutism.’ I started reading about it later and got very interested. I ended up sitting down to write a story about this kid, thinking that it would be a small indie film following them around,” Fahad explains to Arab News.
“I then wondered, ‘Why am I writing this story?’ And I started to think back to myself at that age. I realized I wanted the world to be big, the same sort of family film that I once fell in love with. I wanted stirring music, big special effects, song and dance — a truly sprawling world. I realized this was something that no one had ever done here,” he continues.
As wonderful as that sounds on paper, making it happen in a country that has never produced a film of such ambition would be no easy task. Fahad got his start on YouTube making clips with his friends, graduating to bigger and bigger short films over the last decade in which he honed his skills and developed his style. He knew he was personally ready, but who would help him meet this challenge?
“First, I went to a VFX company called Squids based in Egypt, not knowing if I could even afford them. I told them the story in detail, and they didn’t say anything. Then, they all started laughing. I didn’t know what to think! But before I could stand up and walk out, they said to me, ‘Since we were kids, we have been dreaming of working on a project like this. We’ll do it with you, even if we have to do it for free’,” Fahad says.
The filmmaker started identifying the talent he wanted to work with — composers, producers, even major celebrities like Saudi singer and actress Aseel Omran. One by one, as soon as they heard his story, they joined his cause. With all that might behind him, he approached Ithra, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture based in Dhahran, who he knew were looking to start funding films. They were impressed, but still skeptical.
“They said, ‘This is a risky project. It’s a fantasy adventure, and you want to build your own village and move everyone there for a full month to shoot? How can you even pull this off?’ Undeterred, I ended up going all over the country, finally finding an area in the south that would let us build the village if we agreed to clean it all up afterwards. Meanwhile, we were working tirelessly on our concept — making storyboards, VFX samples, even the score and original songs. After a full year of work to prove we had what it takes, Ithra agreed to come aboard and fund our film,” says Fahad.
Even with all of that in place, the most important piece of all was yet to be discovered: a child actor who could take on the lead role of Ali, a selectively mute young boy living in a village who goes on the adventure of a lifetime. He knew he needed an unknown, someone who had no experience in commercials or television, who would have the true innocence and untapped imagination that the film needed.
“We spent 10 days auditioning 150 kids in Riyadh. Towards the end, a mother came with two sons, but only one was there to audition. Our casting supervisor saw the other brother sitting there in the hallway, and asked him, ‘Why are you not auditioning? You better come inside and audition too, because you never know — the person chosen might be you!’ After some hesitation, he agreed, and we knew very quickly that that boy, Hamad Farhan, was our Ali,” says Fahad.
As 10-year-old Hamad and the rest of the cast studied tirelessly to pull off what Fahad had envisioned, working with acting coaches and even a choreographer flown in from abroad to pull off the big musical numbers, Fahad himself went back to the movies that inspired him. Day and night, he studied Disney films and other influential family films from both Hollywood and Bollywood to figure out how to make his $1.5 million budget feel like at least 10 times that, a feat he achieved.
“I had to learn the visual language of these films, because it is truly a universal language all its own. Across in the world, when people watch films like “Aladdin,” “Coco,” “Encanto,” or “Luca,” they can connect with these characters and stories instantly. That’s what I knew I had to achieve, to make our Saudi story resonate the same way those had,” says Fahad.
While the team were proud of what they had created, Fahad didn’t know for sure how audiences would respond until the film debuted at the Red Sea International Film Festival in December 2022. The pressure was palpable — the film was given the prestigious closing slot, and celebrities and film luminaries from across the world sat in the audience, including the legendary Jackie Chan.
“It was heavy, but as soon as it finished, everyone started screaming and clapping. It was a magical moment. I knew we had done something crazy, but I didn’t know if people would love it. But then people came up to me to tell me that it was so touching that they had cried,” says Fahad.
Most important to Fahad, however, wasn’t the fact that they had pulled off what others had thought was impossible. It was gratifying that people from across Saudi Arabia and the world all connected with his sprawling fantasy, but what affected him most was the fact that each person in the audience had connected with the affliction of his poor niece. In that moment, it was clearer to him than ever before that the power of cinema could help us understand any human experience.
“People were amazed,” says Fahad. “They said to me, ‘This boy is silent, but he says so much. We know what he is feeling, and we feel it too.’ That meant the world to me.”
Saudi film ‘Raven Song’ makes UK debut at SAFAR Film Festival
Updated 07 July 2023
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: Saudi filmmaker Mohamed Al-Salman’s “Raven Song” — the Kingdom’s entry for this year’s Academy Awards — had its British premiere on July 2 as part of the annual SAFAR Film Festival. His fellow Saudi Maha Al-Saati was also featured in the festival with her short “VHS Tape Replaced.”
SAFAR bills itself as the UK’s largest festival dedicated to cinema from the Arab world, and this year’s theme is “A Journey Through Space and Time.”
As curator Rabih El-Khoury explained, this year marks 20 years since the invasion of Iraq and 75 years since the Nakba in Palestine. Along with the recent unrest in Sudan, he said, “I was thinking about the importance of time, the importance of these dates.” But equally important is the “space” aspect of the program. “The Arab world is composed of such a rich geography. We have a Somali film in the program — many people don’t know that Somalia is an Arab country; we have the two Saudi films, films from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Lebanon, Palestine, Egypt, Syria… We wanted to explore the geography of the Arab world.”
The two films from the Kingdom share similarities — and not just their country of origin. In “Raven Song,” set in 2002, a man who has been diagnosed with a brain tumor seeks to woo a woman with whom he has become infatuated through song. It is, according to the festival’s synopsis, “a satire about an absurd love story and a seemingly lost soul.”
Al-Saati’s short, meanwhile, is set in 1987 and tells the story of a young Black Saudi man trying to impress his crush “by mimicking an iconic singer.”
“They’re both love stories, really,” El-Khoury said. “And what I find more interesting than the singing theme is actually that they’re both era pieces — eras that are very different from today’s Saudi. Dating, for example, was completely different; you never had mixed locations for men and women. I find it very interesting that Saudi filmmakers are revisiting — or rediscovering — the past in their stories.
“I was interested in both of them because they speak about space and time — so both fit in our theme of this year — but also because we don’t know much about Saudi as a country. What we do know about it is what we hear in the news,” he continued. “Films like these — which are completely different from what we expect not only from Saudi cinema, but from Arab cinema — are interesting for me; films that speak about things that we, as a public, don’t necessarily know. It's interesting to explore what Saudi is, as a country, through the lens of its filmmakers, not just through the news.”
El-Khoury was speaking the day after the screening of “Raven Song,” which was followed by a Q&A with Al-Salman. “The film isn’t an easy film, I have to say. It’s a genre film from Saudi Arabia and people here don’t necessarily know the filmmaker,” El-Khoury said. “We were thrilled that we could present this singular voice from Saudi Arabia, but of course you don’t know if the public will turn up or not. But we had a good crowd and what I thought was really interesting is that the audience also stayed for the Q&A; they were eager to listen to him speak. Which made the Q&A just as interesting as watching the film. There were Saudi people and non-Saudi people in the audience, and everyone reflected on the film in a very special way.
“There were people who wanted to know some bits and pieces about actual scenes from the film, but the director didn’t want to elaborate; he said he wanted the audience to understand it the way they wanted, and didn’t want to give them his vision of things. But also people asked about the political aspect, since 2002 was a critical year (in the region) because of the events of 2001. I thought it was very interesting how he tackled this question. He said he was making a film for the local audience, and that, at the time, in Saudi, people weren’t thinking about politics all the time; they carried on with their lives. So he was more interested in telling a social story than a political one. He said that if he had made a film about the political atmosphere at the time, then the local audience would know that this was a film made for Westerners.”
The screening fit well with what El-Khoury’s goals for SAFAR.
“I’m so excited that audiences are responding to, and identifying with, what we do,” he said. “Non-Arabs are discovering the Arab world in all of its diversity and complexity. And they’re changing their perspective on the Arab world.”