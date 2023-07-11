You are here

Five killed in Kurdish attack on northern Syria town
Members of a Turkish-backed militia patrol the Kurdish-majority Syrian city of Afrin. (AFP/File)
Updated 11 July 2023
AP

  • The violence is the latest in a months long escalation between Turkiye and Turkish-backed groups, and Kurdish fighters in Syria and Iraq
Updated 11 July 2023
AP

BEIRUT: Syrian Kurdish fighters killed at least five members of Turkiye-backed Syrian opposition forces in an attack early on Monday in the northern Syrian town of Afrin.

The Turkish Defense Ministry also confirmed that two Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack in northern Iraq on Sunday by members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the PKK. One of the soldiers died of his wounds in hospital.

The violence is the latest in a months long escalation between Turkiye and Turkish-backed groups, and Kurdish fighters in Syria and Iraq. 

Ankara says the main Syrian Kurdish militia is allied to the outlawed Kurdish group. The PKK has led an insurgency against Turkiye since 1984 that has killed tens of thousands of people.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitor in the UK with a network of observers in Syria, said Monday’s attack was carried out by the Afrin Liberation Forces, a Kurdish faction allied with the main Kurdish militia in Syria known as the People’s Protection Units or YPG. The group has claimed scores of attacks against Turkiye-backed Syrian fighters.

Syrian opposition activist Taher Al-Omar said the attack took place about 20 km south of Afrin, and five members of the Turkiye-backed Failaq Al-Sham faction were killed. 

Afrin has been under the control of Turkiye and its allied Syrian opposition fighters since 2018, following a Turkiye-backed military operation that drove Syrian Kurdish fighters and thousands of Kurdish residents from the area. Since then, there has been a series of attacks on Turkish and Turkiys-backed targets in the town and surrounding villages.

Updated 11 July 2023
Reuters

  • “The students’ failure to obtain school grades is a disaster and a crime against children,” Education Minister Mahamed Ali Bougdiri said
Updated 11 July 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia has suspended salary payments for 17,000 teachers and sacked 350 school principals over protests demanding an increase in pay, authorities said on Monday.
The salary suspensions could affect about 30 percent of the country’s primary school teachers, and will escalate the conflict with the powerful UGTT union at a time when the North African country’s citizens grapple with a dire economic crisis.
As part of their protest, teachers in the country have refused to hand in school grades.
“The students’ failure to obtain school grades is a disaster and a crime against children,” Education Minister Mahamed Ali Bougdiri said.
Ikbel Azzabi, a union official, told Reuters that Tunisia’s decision aims at “starving teachers,” and the next school season would be difficult due to expected protest movements. Hundreds of school principals have already started submitting their resignations.
The education ministry maintains that the country’s public finances do not allow the teachers’ requests to be approved.
Dozens of thousands of families fear that the conflict between the ministry and union will deepen the ongoing crisis in Tunisia and threaten a turbulent new school season, while they are already facing high inflation, poor public services, and the loss of several food commodities.

 

Updated 11 July 2023
AFP

  • Iran has stepped up its diplomacy in recent months to reduce its isolation and offset the impact of crippling sanctions reimposed since the 2018 withdrawal of the United States from a painstakingly negotiated nuclear deal
Updated 11 July 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will embark Tuesday on a rare Africa tour in the latest diplomatic efforts to reduce the Islamic republic’s isolation by forging new alliances.
The three-day trip — which includes Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe — will be the first by an Iranian president to Africa in 11 years.
Raisi will head a delegation that includes Iran’s foreign minister as well as senior businesspeople. He is scheduled to meet with presidents from the three countries, according to the official IRNA news agency.
On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani described the trip as “a new turning point” which could bolster economic and trade ties with African nations.
He also said the rapprochement is based “on common political views” between Tehran and the three African countries.
Iran has stepped up its diplomacy in recent months to reduce its isolation and offset the impact of crippling sanctions reimposed since the 2018 withdrawal of the United States from a painstakingly negotiated nuclear deal.
On Saturday, Raisi welcomed Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf in a bid to boost relations with Algiers.
Last week, the Islamic republic became a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization which includes Russia, China, and India.
In March, Iran agreed to restore ties with its regional rival Saudi Arabia under a China-mediated deal. It has since been looking to reestablish ties with other countries in the region including Egypt and Morocco.
In June, Raisi set out on a Latin America tour that included Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba before a trip to Indonesia.

 

Updated 11 July 2023
AFP

  • Experts say that both the army and the RSF enjoy support beyond Sudan’s borders
Updated 11 July 2023
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Sudan’s government refused Monday to join a regional meeting aimed at ending nearly three months of brutal fighting, accusing Kenya, which chaired the talks, of favoring the rival paramilitaries.
A power struggle between Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), spilled into war in mid-April and has since killed thousands of people and displaced millions.
The east African regional bloc IGAD had invited the foes to a meeting in Ethiopia’s capital on Monday, while fighting still raged across Sudan.
Neither Burhan nor Daglo personally attended the talks in Addis Ababa, although the RSF sent a representative to the “quartet” meeting led by Kenya, South Sudan, Djibouti and Ethiopia.
Since April 15, around 3,000 people have been killed in the violence, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, but the actual death toll is believed to be much higher as parts of the country remain inaccessible.
A further three million people have been displaced internally or fled across borders, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Multiple diplomatic initiatives to halt the fighting have produced only brief respites, with the UN warning on Sunday that Sudan was on “the brink of a full-scale civil war, potentially destabilising the entire region.”
Previous truce deals have been brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States, but the east African bloc now seeks to take the lead.
However, on Monday Sudan’s foreign ministry said its delegation would not participate until its request to remove Kenya as chair of the talks was met.
The ministry had asked for “Kenyan President William Ruto (to) be replaced... in particular because of his partiality,” the statement said.

In a communique released after Monday’s meeting, the quartet noted “the regrettable absence of the delegation of the Sudanese Armed Forces in spite of the invitation and confirmation of attendance.”
Daglo had sent a political adviser to the talks in Addis Ababa, while the RSF in a statement denounced “irresponsible behavior” on the army’s part.
The quartet agreed to “mobilize and concentrate the efforts of all stakeholders toward delivering a face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the warring parties,” its statement said.
It also called on the rival generals to “immediately stop the violence and sign an unconditional and indefinite cease-fire.”
IGAD said it would request the African Union to look into possibly deploying the East Africa Standby Force — usually tasked with election observer missions — in Sudan “for the protection of civilians and... humanitarian access.”
Sudanese ex-rebel leader Mubarak Ardol, now aligned with Burhan, denounced “a plan to occupy Sudan” and moves to “promote military interference,” while praising the army for boycotting the meeting.
US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee was also in the Ethiopian capital on Monday for meetings with Sudanese and regional officials.
In a statement on Sunday, she had called on the forces loyal to Burhan and Daglo to “immediately end the fighting.”
“We echo the call of countries in the region to prevent any external interference and military support which would only intensify and prolong the conflict,” added Phee.
Experts say that both the army and the RSF enjoy support beyond Sudan’s borders. Neighbouring Egypt backs Burhan, while the United Arab Emirates and Russia’s Wagner mercenary group support Daglo’s efforts.
On the ground, residents reported battles and air strikes in several areas of Khartoum.
“Rockets fell on houses of civilians,” one told AFP.
Witnesses also reported fighting in El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan and a commercial hub some 350 kilometers (220 miles) south of Khartoum.
An army source said troops “pushed back against an attack” by rebel forces in Blue Nile state near Ethiopia.

 

Updated 11 July 2023
AP

  • The court ruling was the latest in the conflict-wracked North African nation to target traffickers
Updated 11 July 2023
AP

CAIRO: A court in eastern Libya sentenced five people to life in prison after they were convicted of human trafficking over the deaths of 11 migrants who were on a rickety boat trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, the office of Libya’s chief prosecutor said Monday.
The court in the city of Bayda also sentenced nine other defendants to 15 years in prison each, the office of General Prosecutor Al-Sediq Al-Sourr said in a statement. Another 24 others were jailed for a year, the statement added.
The defendants were part of a network smuggling migrants from Libya to Europe, it said. The statement did not say when the deadly shipwreck took place or provide further details.
The court ruling was the latest in the conflict-wracked North African nation to target traffickers. On Friday, the chief prosecutor’s office said another court in the capital, Tripoli, sentenced one defendant to life in prison and two others to 20 years each for human trafficking.
In recent years, Libya has become a major transit point for Middle Eastern and African migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to seek a better life in Europe. The oil-rich country descended into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Muammar Qaddafi.
Human traffickers have benefited from the instability in Libya, smuggling migrants across borders from six nations, including Egypt, Algeria and Sudan. They then pack desperate people into ill-equipped rubber boats and other vessels for the risky voyage across the central Mediterranean.
For years, the United Nations and rights groups have decried the inhumane conditions faced by migrants trafficked and smuggled across the Mediterranean.
In March, UN-backed human rights experts said there was evidence that crimes against humanity had been committed against Libyans and migrants in in Libya, including women being forced into sexual slavery.
 

 

Updated 11 July 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Special Envoy Hans Grundberg calls on all parties to agree a ‘sustainable’ nationwide ceasefire and reverse their antagonistic economic policies
  • Joyce Msuya, deputy emergency relief coordinator, says migrants arriving in Yemen continue to face threats of extortion, abduction and physical abuse
Updated 11 July 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: Although a truce agreed between the Yemeni government and the Iran-backed Houthis expired more than 10 months ago, the people of Yemen continue to reap its benefits, including a decrease in the number of child deaths, and the ongoing flow of fuel shipped through Hodeidah’s port, the UN said on Monday.

It also allowed the first commercial flight in seven years carrying Hajj pilgrims from Sanaa to Saudi Arabia to take place, the organization added.

This period of relative calm has opened a window of opportunity for serious discussions between the warring parties with the aim of ending the conflict once and for all, said Hans Grundberg, the UN’s special envoy for Yemen. However, peace talks will require “a serious breakthrough” if the war is actually to end, he added.

The comments came as Grundberg briefed the Security Council on his latest efforts to mediate an agreement between Yemen’s legitimate government and the Houthis on the way forward. He expressed gratitude for the regional support for such discussions, especially from Saudi Arabia and Oman. He also thanked Jordan for hosting meetings between the two sides in the conflict to discuss the release of more detainees, building on large-scale prisoner-exchange agreements in March.

Despite the general decline in violence in Yemen, Grundberg warned that the situation on the ground remains “fragile and challenging” and “the front lines are not silent.” From Dhale, Taiz and Hodeidah to Marib, Shabwa and Ibb, he said, sparks of violence continue to “increase fears and tensions.” He called on all involved in the conflict to “stop provocative military actions and rhetoric that raise the specter of further escalation.”

In addition, economic battles continue to take a toll on civilians, Grundberg warned.

“The struggle to control revenue-generating ports, trade routes, the banking sector, currency and natural-resource wealth has become inseparable from the political and military conflict,” he said.

Freedom of movement remains another “huge” challenge.

“Conflict-related road closures force thousands of Yemenis every day to take unsafe routes and have raised the cost of transporting goods by upward of 100 per cent,” said Grundberg. “Landmines, unexploded ordnance and climate change-related extreme weather events compound the impact of freedom-of-movement restrictions on civilians.

“For women and girls, the restrictions on freedom of movement have become even more pronounced over the course of the conflict. The requirement that women and girls travel accompanied by a male relative has expanded significantly over the past year, especially in Ansar Allah-controlled areas,” he added, using the official name for the Houthi militia.

“This requirement is also often imposed by armed groups at checkpoints in different parts of the country. Such restrictions prevent women from accessing their basic needs, from engaging in economic opportunities, and from participating in politics and peace-making efforts.”

The Swedish diplomat said “we cannot afford to seek a seasonal peace” as he called on all parties to take “further, bold steps” toward a more sustainable and just peace, including agreement on a “sustainable, nationwide ceasefire, (and to reverse) antagonistic economic policies which deepen the divide between them and further fragment the country, (and to) enhance economic links among Yemenis, including by opening roads” and increasing the number of flights operating out of Sanaa International Airport.

Joyce Msuya, the UN’s deputy emergency relief coordinator, told council members that “Yemen is poised for change” but as the political process progresses “we must remain vigilant and active on the humanitarian front.”

She warned that the need for assistance “will remain high for the foreseeable future” among the 22 million people in Yemen who require aid to survive. This at a time when the international humanitarian response remains at only 29 per cent of the required funding level, resulting in drastic cuts to the provision of safe shelter and food aid for millions, including refugees and internally displaced people, she added.

“Migrants, asylum seekers and refugees are among the most vulnerable of these, and their numbers are growing,” Msuya said, adding that more than 77,000 migrants have arrived in Yemen so far this year, with the number expected to double by the end of the year.

“While not the largest vulnerable group in Yemen in terms of numbers, (migrants) face severe protection risks,” she said.

“Migrants usually arrive in Yemen en route to better opportunities elsewhere. But once in Yemen, they often face exploitation and violence, including extortion, abduction and physical abuse. (Asylum) seekers and refugees use the same routes, arrive in mixed flows with migrants and face similar threats. And women and girls are particularly at risk.”

Msuya called on all those involved in the conflict to “fulfill their obligations to meet the essential needs — such as health, food, water and shelter — of all civilians under their control.”

