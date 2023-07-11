Saudi AI firm to sponsor Al-Ahli football club

LIV Golf team championship returns to Miami

RIYADH: The 2023 LIV Golf League Team Championship will take place from Oct. 20 to 22 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, event organizers have announced.

The iconic Blue Monster at Doral will stage the seeded three-day tournament, featuring both match play and stroke play, to determine the season’s team champion.

LIV Golf chief executive officer and commissioner, Greg Norman, said: “We’re thrilled to return to the Blue Monster at Doral to celebrate a historic year and crown the 2023 LIV Golf League team champion.

“The team concept has come to life this year in exciting new ways as our players and fans embrace the launch of team golf.

“We’re building up for an action-packed weekend with headline entertainment that will put an exclamation point on another can’t-miss LIV Golf event.”

LIV Golf Jeddah, previously scheduled for Nov. 3 to 5, will now take place between Oct. 13 and 15 at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club as the 13th and final tournament of the regular season.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the player at the top of the individual standings will be named the individual champion and the top three players will receive bonuses.

Final team standings following LIV Golf Jeddah will determine seeds one to 12 for the Team Championship, with the top four teams receiving first-round byes. Additional details on the Team Championship format and music entertainment are expected to be released soon.

Points are awarded at each regular-season tournament to teams finishing in the top eight positions, with 32 points going to the winning team down to one point for the eighth-place finisher.

Through nine events, 4 Aces GC – featuring two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, and Pat Perez – sit atop the team standings with 168 points after seven top-four finishes including team wins in Adelaide and London.

Torque GC, featuring Chilean stars Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira, Colombian Sebastian Munoz, and Spanish rookie David Puig, are in second with 129 total points after team wins in Orlando, DC, and Andalucia.

RangeGoats GC, led by two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and current individual standings leader Talor Gooch, trail closely behind in third place with 127 points thanks to a string of five consecutive top-three finishes, including a victory in Singapore, followed by a fourth-place finish in London.

The all-South African Stinger GC featuring major champions Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Dean Burmester, currently sit in fourth place with 124 points.

Fans can pre-register at LIVGolf.com to be the first to access early birdie tickets for LIV Golf Jeddah and the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami, where single-day and three-day grounds passes will be all-inclusive of the fan activities on site.

Single-day and three-day hospitality packages for the Club 54, Gallery Club, and Birdie Shack experiences will also be available.

LIV Golf League tournaments will air from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (eastern time) on Saturday and Sunday on The CW, The CW App, and LIV Golf Plus, with Friday rounds carried on The CW App and LIV Golf Plus.

In addition, LIV Golf tournaments are carried on YouTube and more than a dozen international broadcasters, delivering to more than 180 territories and 380 million homes around the world.

For more information on how to watch the 2023 LIV Golf League, visit LIVGolf.com/where-to-watch.