Saudi Ancora is champion of the Taxco Polo Championship

How Saudi duo made cricket grade against all odds

Cricket continues to capture the hearts and minds of people all over the world.

From the rolling hills of England to the bustling streets of the Indian subcontinent, cricket has become a beloved pastime for millions. In Saudi Arabia, cricket has been played for decades within the expat community and has attracted a passionate following, which in recent years has grown significantly.

The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation is currently conducting trials across the country to discover local talent and enhance the quality of the Saudi national cricket team.

In these trials two Saudi citizens, Abdullah Al-Bumujdad and Raza Mohammed Alfardan, have been fighting tooth and nail for a spot in the national team. These two young men have overcome enormous obstacles to pursue their dream of playing for their country.

Al-Bumujdad was born in Mumbai, India and played amateur cricket there for 17 years before permanently moving to Saudi Arabia. As a full-time Human Resources professional, his passion for the game endures; and with the increased support of cricket by the SACF, he believes there could be a chance for him to represent his country.

“There are not many Saudi citizens playing cricket as the sport is dominated by expats. I want to set an example for the upcoming generation of young Saudis and contribute towards growing the game” he said.

Having started off with gully cricket, Al-Bumujdad amplified his skills by advancing from a plastic ball, to a tape ball, and today professional hard ball cricket. The Eastern Province Cricket Association is the regional body under which he participates and trains.

Another Saudi citizen, who can be found playing under the same cricketing body, is 30-year-old Alfardan. With more than 350,000 followers on his social media platforms, Alfardan is a prominent promoter of Saudi cricket. He has been on a similar path to Al-Bumujdad’s, with his cricketing journey starting in Hyderabad, India.

“I have always had a passion for the game and that is reflected in the way I play. When I was younger, we would play cricket wherever and whenever it was possible to do so” he said.

Alfardan refers to himself as an “all-rounder” who continues to work on his craft every day. In 2009, he was selected as an Indian Premier League net bowler, an indication of the talent he possessed. Today, the dream to represent his country is an attainable reality.

Both individuals express great appreciation for the work being put in by SACF. Under the leadership of Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud, Saudi cricket has taken off with various tournaments and other related events being held around the country. The federation has provided an umbrella for all regional cricketing bodies to come under and has formalized the sport in Saudi Arabia.

“There are tournaments held which bring in teams from all parts of Saudi. Talent is hunted through these tournaments with scouts being present with a watchful eye on who is performing,” Alfardan said.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has a strong cricket community that has existed for decades and supports local players. With bare minimum resources, the community manages to offer coaches, training nets, and dietitians for local cricketers.

“I am grateful for the support of the cricket community in Saudi Arabia. Despite the lack of resources, local players like myself have been able to practice and train with the help of this community. It is heartening to see how passionate people are about the sport, and how they come together to support one another. Their support gives us the motivation to keep working hard and to strive towards our goals” Al-Bumujdad said.

Despite that, Saudi cricket still has a significant way to go if it hopes to catch up with the bigger cricketing nations. The vast majority of cricket games being played in Saudi Arabia are on dirt outfields and cement pitches. Consequently, players who are used to playing on dirt and cement surfaces may struggle to adapt to the different conditions encountered on grassy fields and turf pitches at the international level, which is the case with several associate cricketing members.

In addition, associate cricketing members such as Saudi Arabia are likely to receive fewer funds under the new ICC revenue model, which could impact their ability to develop local cricket infrastructure. However, it is worth noting that Saudi Arabia has already invested heavily in other sports without relying on outside bodies for support. This suggests that the country has the potential to develop a competitive cricket team if it is willing to invest in the sport independently.

As Saudi Arabia continues to develop its cricket infrastructure, players like Al-Bumujdad and Alfardan will play a big role in helping lead the way.

They are the future of Saudi cricket, and they are determined to make their mark on it. With their talent, dedication, and hard work, these Saudi cricketers have already managed to have an impact on the sport within the Kingdom.