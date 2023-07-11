You are here

  Saudi Ancora is champion of the Taxco Polo Championship

Saudi Ancora is champion of the Taxco Polo Championship

Saudi Ancora is champion of the Taxco Polo Championship
The Saudi Ancora Polo Team won the title of the Taxco Polo Championship, which concluded in London, after defeating the British DJ Cats team with a score of 8/4.
Saudi Ancora is champion of the Taxco Polo Championship
The Saudi Ancora Polo Team won the title of the Taxco Polo Championship, which concluded in London, after defeating the British DJ Cats team with a score of 8/4.
Saudi Ancora is champion of the Taxco Polo Championship
The Saudi Ancora Polo Team won the title of the Taxco Polo Championship, which concluded in London, after defeating the British DJ Cats team with a score of 8/4.
Updated 2 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ancora is champion of the Taxco Polo Championship

Saudi Ancora is champion of the Taxco Polo Championship
  Ancora's participation in the London-based championship the latest outing for Saudi polo teams in 2023 season
Updated 2 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ancora Polo Team won the Taxco Polo Championship in London after defeating the British DJ Cats team with a score of 8/4.
The competition took place in the presence of the Executive Director of the Saudi Polo Federation Faisal bin Dwais and the legal adviser Fahd Al-Dosari. Ancora’s team players were Khaled Al-Omran, Ricardo Garrós, Jose Araga and Rufino Laoli.
The team’s participation in the event comes within the broader calendar for Saudi polo teams for the 2023 season with the aim of enhancing their presence in international competitions.
Bin Duweis said the main goal of the Saudi Polo Federation is to enhance cooperation with developed countries in the sport and to provide an opportunity for more teams and riders to participate and compete in tournaments.

Pakistan trio celebrates ‘life changing’ Tekken 7 Nations Cup glory at Gamers8

Pakistan trio celebrates ‘life changing’ Tekken 7 Nations Cup glory at Gamers8
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

Pakistan trio celebrates 'life changing' Tekken 7 Nations Cup glory at Gamers8

Pakistan trio celebrates 'life changing' Tekken 7 Nations Cup glory at Gamers8
  Win over South Korea secured top prize of $500,000 for Arslan Ash, Khan and Atif after success at Boulevard Riyadh City
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The triumphant trio of Arslan Ash, Khan and Atif have expressed their delight at winning the Tekken 7 Nations Cup at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, after they led Pakistan to a 3-2 victory over South Korea in Sunday’s final.

Pakistan claimed the trophy and top prize of $500,000 from the $1 million prize pool after their exploits in the four-day, 3v3 tournament between 16 nations, which helped kickstart eight weeks of elite gaming action at Boulevard Riyadh City.

The victorious Ash revealed how proud he was of his teammates.

“When the three of us were kids, we used to play Tekken and we never thought we would win such a big tournament — or even travel to such places as this,” he said. “This is huge and I am thankful to Gamers8 for inviting us — this is life changing for us. It’s literally changed our lives because the money and the reputation we have earned is so big. Pakistan has become the best country in the Tekken 7 Nations Cup, and we are so proud. Thank you to Gamers8 for organizing such a wonderful tournament.”

Khan said: “It’s a dream come true. We want more tournaments like Gamers8. It’s wonderful here and the Saudi Arabian people are so amazing. It’s a huge platform for esports and I think the start of a new era. All of us are so happy. Gamers8 was a 10 out of 10 tournament — it’s the biggest stage in the world.”

Meanwhile Atif said: “I agree that it’s a dream come true, and I am so happy. My family and friends are so proud of us because it’s the biggest tournament and it’s a lot of money to win. I am very thankful for everything. This is the first invitational tournament I have been at and the way we have been welcomed and treated in Saudi Arabia has been an amazing experience.”

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is hosting 15 elite tournaments from 12 top titles in Riyadh this summer.

The festival concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports event at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh in Kingdom Center on Aug. 30 and 31, that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Kami and Japko celebrate Fortnite glory in Riyadh

Kami and Japko celebrate Fortnite glory in Riyadh
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

Kami and Japko celebrate Fortnite glory in Riyadh

Kami and Japko celebrate Fortnite glory in Riyadh
  Polish duo claim top prize of $500,000, as event kickstarts 8-week Gamers8: The Land of Heroes at Boulevard Riyadh City
  Kami praises tournament in Saudi Arabia as 'really nice,' while Japko declares his first major win as 'pretty huge'
Updated 11 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Poland’s Kami and Japko have spoken of their delight at winning the Fortnite competition at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes in Riyadh on Sunday night.

Kami and Japko claimed the winning trophy and top prize of $500,000 from the $2 million prize pool after their exploits in the four-day Fortnite tournament, which helped kickstart eight weeks of elite gaming action at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Kami said: “We are very pleased. Overall, the tournament here was really nice. The backing from the fans was really good. The NPC was probably the most important thing for us. Thank you to everyone for their support.”

Meanwhile Japko said of his first major tournament win: “It’s pretty huge for me. It’s a great experience. I’m so happy we got the win.”

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 ft. Fortnite had 44 duos competing in Riyadh for glory, using the popular Zero Build mode, where the building mechanic is disabled.

Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is hosting 15 elite tournaments from 12 top titles in Riyadh this summer.

The festival concludes with the Next World Forum, a gaming and esports event at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh in Kingdom Center on Aug. 30 and 31, that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Al-Hilal’s Jang Hyun-soo undergoes 1st chemo session in Riyadh

Al-Hilal’s Jang Hyun-soo undergoes 1st chemo session in Riyadh
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

Al-Hilal's Jang Hyun-soo undergoes 1st chemo session in Riyadh

Al-Hilal's Jang Hyun-soo undergoes 1st chemo session in Riyadh
  Hyun-soo's diagnosis has stalled negotiations to renew his contract with Al-Hilal, which expired on June 30
Updated 10 July 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Al-Hilal player Jang Hyun-soo on Sunday appeared in a video to reveal the latest development in his treatment for a benign tumor.

Speaking from King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, the South Korean footballer gave a special thanks for the support he had received from his club and board chairman, Fahad bin Nafel.

In an Instagram post, showing photos of him with his wife, the 31-year-old defender said: “I would like to thank you. Because of your help, my family and I are having unforgettable days in life. I’ll never forget what you did for me and my family.”

After completing his first chemotherapy session, he added: “Today I’m done with the first treatment. During these five hours, I was with a happy heart and a grateful heart.”

Hyun-soo’s diagnosis has stalled negotiations to renew his contract with Al-Hilal, which expired on June 30. He joined the club in the summer of 2019 from Tokyo and has since played in 146 games across all competitions, scoring six goals and making four assists.

During that time, the team has won the AFC Champions League (2019/2021), the Saudi Pro League three times, the King’s Cup twice, the Saudi Super Cup in 2021, and the Lusail Super Cup last year.

How Saudi duo made cricket grade against all odds

How Saudi duo made cricket grade against all odds
Updated 10 July 2023
Shaghuf Altaf

How Saudi duo made cricket grade against all odds

How Saudi duo made cricket grade against all odds
  Abdullah Al-Bumujdad and Raza Mohammed Alfardan, both originally from India, have caught the eye of SACF
Updated 10 July 2023
Shaghuf Altaf

Cricket continues to capture the hearts and minds of people all over the world.

From the rolling hills of England to the bustling streets of the Indian subcontinent, cricket has become a beloved pastime for millions. In Saudi Arabia, cricket has been played for decades within the expat community and has attracted a passionate following, which in recent years has grown significantly.

The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation is currently conducting trials across the country to discover local talent and enhance the quality of the Saudi national cricket team.

In these trials two Saudi citizens, Abdullah Al-Bumujdad and Raza Mohammed Alfardan, have been fighting tooth and nail for a spot in the national team. These two young men have overcome enormous obstacles to pursue their dream of playing for their country.

Al-Bumujdad was born in Mumbai, India and played amateur cricket there for 17 years before permanently moving to Saudi Arabia. As a full-time Human Resources professional, his passion for the game endures; and with the increased support of cricket by the SACF, he believes there could be a chance for him to represent his country.

“There are not many Saudi citizens playing cricket as the sport is dominated by expats. I want to set an example for the upcoming generation of young Saudis and contribute towards growing the game” he said.

Having started off with gully cricket, Al-Bumujdad amplified his skills by advancing from a plastic ball, to a tape ball, and today professional hard ball cricket. The Eastern Province Cricket Association is the regional body under which he participates and trains.

Another Saudi citizen, who can be found playing under the same cricketing body, is 30-year-old Alfardan. With more than 350,000 followers on his social media platforms, Alfardan is a prominent promoter of Saudi cricket. He has been on a similar path to Al-Bumujdad’s, with his cricketing journey starting in Hyderabad, India.

“I have always had a passion for the game and that is reflected in the way I play. When I was younger, we would play cricket wherever and whenever it was possible to do so” he said.

Alfardan refers to himself as an “all-rounder” who continues to work on his craft every day. In 2009, he was selected as an Indian Premier League net bowler, an indication of the talent he possessed. Today, the dream to represent his country is an attainable reality.

Both individuals express great appreciation for the work being put in by SACF. Under the leadership of Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud, Saudi cricket has taken off with various tournaments and other related events being held around the country. The federation has provided an umbrella for all regional cricketing bodies to come under and has formalized the sport in Saudi Arabia.

“There are tournaments held which bring in teams from all parts of Saudi. Talent is hunted through these tournaments with scouts being present with a watchful eye on who is performing,” Alfardan said.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has a strong cricket community that has existed for decades and supports local players. With bare minimum resources, the community manages to offer coaches, training nets, and dietitians for local cricketers.

“I am grateful for the support of the cricket community in Saudi Arabia. Despite the lack of resources, local players like myself have been able to practice and train with the help of this community. It is heartening to see how passionate people are about the sport, and how they come together to support one another. Their support gives us the motivation to keep working hard and to strive towards our goals” Al-Bumujdad said.

Despite that, Saudi cricket still has a significant way to go if it hopes to catch up with the bigger cricketing nations. The vast majority of cricket games being played in Saudi Arabia are on dirt outfields and cement pitches. Consequently, players who are used to playing on dirt and cement surfaces may struggle to adapt to the different conditions encountered on grassy fields and turf pitches at the international level, which is the case with several associate cricketing members.

In addition, associate cricketing members such as Saudi Arabia are likely to receive fewer funds under the new ICC revenue model, which could impact their ability to develop local cricket infrastructure. However, it is worth noting that Saudi Arabia has already invested heavily in other sports without relying on outside bodies for support. This suggests that the country has the potential to develop a competitive cricket team if it is willing to invest in the sport independently.

As Saudi Arabia continues to develop its cricket infrastructure, players like Al-Bumujdad and Alfardan will play a big role in helping lead the way.

They are the future of Saudi cricket, and they are determined to make their mark on it. With their talent, dedication, and hard work, these Saudi cricketers have already managed to have an impact on the sport within the Kingdom.

4 ways the Saudi Pro League revolution is shaping football globally

4 ways the Saudi Pro League revolution is shaping football globally
Updated 10 July 2023
Mohammad Akkawi

4 ways the Saudi Pro League revolution is shaping football globally

4 ways the Saudi Pro League revolution is shaping football globally
Updated 10 July 2023
Mohammad Akkawi

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League has not only reshaped the sports landscape but also redefined transfer windows in the dynamic and ever-evolving world of football.

This groundbreaking signing, which took place at the end of last year, has made Saudi Arabia one of the most attractive destinations for players.

Here are four ways that the current influx of superstar players is having an impact on the sport globally.

Elevation of Saudi Pro League profile

Ronaldo’s departure from the English Premier League sent shockwaves through the footballing world, upending transfer dynamics.

His move has opened the door for other high-profile transfers to the Saudi Arabian league. Renowned stars including Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Marcelo Brozovic, and Jota have all confirmed they will be playing in the Kingdom, with Roberto Firmino recently joining their ranks.

Ronaldo’s transfer has had an impact beyond the pitch, as former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the manager of Al-Ettifaq.

Ronaldo stated earlier this year that the Saudi Pro League can be among the world’s best in five years if more top stars sign up. This prediction is gradually turning into reality.

Sponsors embrace the SPL

The appeal of the Saudi Pro League extends beyond football players, captivating even global sporting firms. Notably, Puma is designing kit for Al-Hilal’s men’s and women’s football teams, starting from the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Additionally, Al-Nassr has formed a partnership with Nike, making them their new clothing manufacturer and further amplifying the league’s global impact.

Surging attendances, world attention

 

 The Saudi Pro League has witnessed a remarkable surge in viewership and global attention.

In the past year alone, attendances have skyrocketed by nearly 150 percent, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency, highlighting the growing popularity and widespread appeal of the league.

Global football events in the Kingdom

Jeddah has recently been confirmed as the host city for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, taking place from Dec. 12 to 22. This historic event marks a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s sporting journey.

This comes on the back of February’s announcement that Saudi Arabia will host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

